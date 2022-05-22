You are here

BlackRock's CEO Fink calls for a 'fair and just transition' to sustainable energy

Larry Fink emphasized the importance of providing pathways to sustainability for traditional energy companies.
Larry Fink emphasized the importance of providing pathways to sustainability for traditional energy companies.
BlackRock's CEO Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy

BlackRock's CEO Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy
RIYADH: Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock investments, said his statement from a 2020 investment letter that “climate risk is investment risk” is truer than ever, though he admits any energy transition is not going to be a straight line. 

Fink made these statements during a panel discussion last week at the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s regional summit, “Inclusive ESG for Emerging Markets.”

“In the last two years,” said Fink, “there has been a remarkable change in attitude worldwide.” He added: “Every energy company understands the need to be moving forward,” as seen in the high demand for decarbonization and carbon capture technologies. 

Fink said one of the biggest shifts he has witnessed is more money going into sustainable strategies. “I believe in the long run, some of these strategies will prove to be successful while others may not, but that’s the case with any investment in new technologies.” 

He emphasized the importance of providing pathways to sustainability for traditional energy companies. It has to be a “fair and just transition,” said Fink. 

Topics: FII sustainable energy ESG FII Institute

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat’ CEO resigns

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat’ CEO resigns
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat’ CEO resigns

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat’ CEO resigns
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance Co. has announced the resignation of its CEO Abdulmohsen Abdulrahman Musaed Al-Sowailem.

Al-Sowailem, who also held the position of managing director, has resigned from his membership in the board of directors and committees due to “his personal circumstances,” it said in a bourse filing

The company said it will announce any further developments relating to the appointment of a new or acting CEO at the earliest opportunity.

Topics: Islamic finance Tadawul Saudi CEO

Naseej shares to start trading on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market on May 24

Naseej shares to start trading on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market on May 24
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Naseej shares to start trading on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market on May 24

Naseej shares to start trading on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market on May 24
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naseej for Communication and Information Technology Co.'s shares will start trading on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market on May 24.

The Riyadh-based company will join the Kingdom’s stock market as a direct listing with a price guidance of SR70 ($19) per share, according to a statement by the Saudi exchange, Tadawul

Founded in 1989, Naseej is specialized in computer programming, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and information technology-related activities.

Topics: IT technology Namu Saudi Tadawul

Saudi Knowledge Economic City developer sees losses widen by 41% in Q1

Saudi Knowledge Economic City developer sees losses widen by 41% in Q1
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Knowledge Economic City developer sees losses widen by 41% in Q1

Saudi Knowledge Economic City developer sees losses widen by 41% in Q1
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City has widened losses by 41 percent in the first quarter of 2022 due to weak sales and revenues.

The company’s net losses expanded to SR6.7 million ($2 million) during the first quarter, compared to SR4.8 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This was accompanied by a 36 percent decline in revenue and sales to SR15.7 million for the same period.

KEC, based in Madinah, is a publicly-traded company that was established to execute Knowledge Economic City projects.

Topics: KEC Saudi construction Tadawul TASI

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs
Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs
Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. has widened losses by 654 percent in the first quarter of 2022 owing to an increase in costs.

The company’s net losses widened to SR10 million ($3 million) during the first quarter, compared to SR1.34 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This rise in losses was caused by a higher cost of sales and general expenses, a higher share of losses suffered by associates, and increasing zakat provision. 

Tabuk Agriculture is one of the leading agricultural companies in the Middle East and North Africa. It manages its operations regionally from Tabuk city of Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Agriculture Saudi Tadawul stock

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor
Updated 54 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor
Updated 54 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The ‘E’ element in ESG, which stands for ‘environment’ is not just a choice now, but a necessity, according to Vincent Keaveny, Lord mayor, City of London.

While speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday, Keaveny said that environmental, social and governance has been a priority for London city for several years.

Assuring a strong economic relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia, Keaveny shared his excitement that FII chose London to host the first regional summit outside Saudi Arabia.

According to Keaveny, decarbonization in emerging markets is very crucial which demands investments and infrastructure to drive the transition.

He also added that London “will be a supportive partner to improve inclusive ESG across the world.” 

Topics: ESG FII

