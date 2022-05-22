You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs
The company’s net losses widened to SR10 million ($3 million) during the first quarter. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8xjmg

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. has widened losses by 654 percent in the first quarter of 2022 owing to an increase in costs.

The company’s net losses widened to SR10 million ($3 million) during the first quarter, compared to SR1.34 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This rise in losses was caused by a higher cost of sales and general expenses, a higher share of losses suffered by associates, and increasing zakat provision. 

Tabuk Agriculture is one of the leading agricultural companies in the Middle East and North Africa. It manages its operations regionally from Tabuk city of Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Agriculture Saudi Tadawul stock

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor

E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The ‘E’ element in ESG, which stands for ‘environment’ is not just a choice now, but a necessity, according to Vincent Keaveny, Lord mayor, City of London.

While speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday, Keaveny said that environmental, social and governance has been a priority for London city for several years.

Assuring a strong economic relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia, Keaveny shared his excitement that FII chose London to host the first regional summit outside Saudi Arabia.

According to Keaveny, decarbonization in emerging markets is very crucial which demands investments and infrastructure to drive the transition.

He also added that London “will be a supportive partner to improve inclusive ESG across the world.” 

Topics: ESG FII

Related

FII Institute unveils new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology
Business & Economy
FII Institute unveils new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology

Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official

Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official

Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Adequate investments and necessary infrastructure is required for an effective sustainability transition, according to Bob Maughon, chief technology and sustainability officer at Saudi Basic Industries Corp. 

While speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday, Maughon said, “If we don’t invest in energy supply, we can’t make it happen. We have to leverage blue and green hydrogen. They are complex to implement and we need the infrastructure to make this transition happen.” 

He noted that Saudi Arabia is committed to investing in energy capture and hydrogen, and is moving very fast in the Kingdom to achieve sustainability. 

Maughon added that SABIC is working hard to achieve decarbonizing by using renewable and cleaner energy sources. 

Topics: FII sustainability ESG

Related

FII Institute unveils new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology
Business & Economy
FII Institute unveils new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology

Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy

Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy
Updated 10 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy

Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy
Updated 10 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock investments, said his statement from a 2020 investment letter that “climate risk is investment risk” is truer than ever, though he admits any energy transition is not going to be a straight line. 

Fink made these statements during a panel discussion last week at the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s regional summit, “Inclusive ESG for Emerging Markets.”

“In the last two years,” said Fink, “there has been a remarkable change in attitude worldwide.” He added: “Every energy company understands the need to be moving forward,” as seen in the high demand for decarbonization and carbon capture technologies. 

Fink said one of the biggest shifts he has witnessed is more money going into sustainable strategies. “I believe in the long run, some of these strategies will prove to be successful while others may not, but that’s the case with any investment in new technologies.” 

He emphasized the importance of providing pathways to sustainability for traditional energy companies. It has to be a “fair and just transition,” said Fink. 

Topics: FII sustainable energy ESG

Related

Global ESG assets to hit $50tr by 2025: PIF Governor
Business & Economy
Global ESG assets to hit $50tr by 2025: PIF Governor

MENA Project Tracker: South Korean firms to sign agreement for green hydrogen project in Abu Dhabi

MENA Project Tracker: South Korean firms to sign agreement for green hydrogen project in Abu Dhabi
Updated 27 min 59 sec ago
Reem Walid

MENA Project Tracker: South Korean firms to sign agreement for green hydrogen project in Abu Dhabi

MENA Project Tracker: South Korean firms to sign agreement for green hydrogen project in Abu Dhabi
Updated 27 min 59 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Two South Korean firms are set to sign a joint development agreement to advance a major green hydrogen project in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the UAE’s Etihad Rail has received bids for a planned high-speed rail project connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Also, UAE’s Dubal Holding is partnering with Canada’s Nature Alu to launch a high-purity aluminum plant in the UAE. Meanwhile, Qatar Energy is undertaking clarification discussions with bidders regarding two solar power plants it intends to build.

·      South Korean electric power distribution firm Kepco and South Korean construction company Samsung C&T are expected to sign a joint development agreement later this month to propel the first phase of the 3.7 billion dirhams ($1 billion) green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility to be located in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi. This comes after the technical study and land lease agreements were completed in March, MEED reported. 

·      The UAE’s national railway network, Etihad Rail has received bids for a contract to offer preliminary consultancy services for a high-speed rail project, MEED reported. The project aims to develop a high-speed rail line linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The bidders include the US engineering company Aecom, French construction engineering firm Egis, among others. In addition to this, Etihad Rail is also contemplating two more lines: one that joins Abu Dhabi with Al-Ain and another connecting Dubai and Sharjah.

·      The UAE-based investment company, Dubal Holding and Canadian aluminum supplier Nature Alu have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the UAE’s first of its kind high-purity aluminum production plant, MEED reported. Under the collaboration, both parties will team up to develop the scope of work for the feasibility study with a special focus on technical, commercial, operational, and regulatory details. 

·      State-owned petroleum firm Qatar Energy is set to be undergoing clarification discussions with bidders for the contract to design and construct two solar photovoltaic power projects in the Gulf country. To be located in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed respectively, each solar power plant will have a capacity accumulating to 400 MW, MEED reported, citing industry sources.

Topics: Projects Meed MENA construction.

Related

MENA Project Tracker: Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni cancel work on $500m pipeline project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni cancel work on $500m pipeline project
MENA Project Tracker — Egyptian firm to kick of $70m fertilizer project in Jordan
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Egyptian firm to kick of $70m fertilizer project in Jordan

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has partnered with a consortium, led by eWTP Arabia Capital or eWTPA, to set up a cloud computing unit with SR894 million ($238 million) capital.

Formally known as Saudi Telecom Co., stc will finance SR492 million of the total investment, representing 55 percent of the new unit’s capital, according to a bourse filing.

eWTPA will hold a 27 percent stake, and Alibaba Cloud Singapore will come on board with a 10 percent stake. Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Co. for Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Information Technology Co. will hold 4 percent stakes each. 

“The new company is expected to have a positive overall financial impact on stc in the long term,” it said. s

In addition to being the owner of SCAI and SATC, Saudi Arabia’s PIF is a major shareholder in stc and is also a limited partner in eWTPA.

Topics: STC Telecom capita stake Saudi Stock Market

Related

stc becomes first telecom company to join Digital Cooperation Organization
Corporate News
stc becomes first telecom company to join Digital Cooperation Organization
stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 
Business & Economy
stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 

Latest updates

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs
Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses by 654% on higher costs
E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor
E element in ESG is not just a choice, but a necessity: Lord mayor
Iran Revolutionary Guards member assassinated in Tehran: State media
Iran Revolutionary Guards member assassinated in Tehran: State media
Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official
Sufficient investment, infrastructure must for sustainability transition: SABIC official
Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy
Fink calls for a ‘fair and just transition’ to sustainable energy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.