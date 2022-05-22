Community Jameel takes Saudi orphans around the world

Community Jameel’s Tanweer Orphan Support Program is returning this year with two new international trips for deserving young students. The program will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, following a two-year pause due to COVID-19 restrictions. Comprising cultural, scientific, recreational and educational visits outside Saudi Arabia, the 2022 program will feature a host of once-in-a-lifetime activities designed to nurture and develop all participants’ sporting, mental and intellectual abilities.

The 2022 edition comprises two trips, one for boys and the other for girls, featuring 40 students aged between 13 and 18 years from orphanages across the Kingdom, all of whom demonstrated exceptional ability, commitment, and performance over the academic year. The trips aim to encourage students to maintain their high academic standards while providing essential skills to communicate with others and build personalities.

Nasser bin Saleh Al-Marshoudi, director of residential care at the General Department for the Care and Empowerment of Orphans at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “We are pleased to be the permanent partner of this program since its launch, as part of the cooperation between the private and public sectors, and in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The initiatives benefit our young male and female orphans and positively contribute to developing their capabilities. They help adjust their behavior, motivate them for academic excellence, and help them gain new experiences through visits to new countries.”

Abdallah Talab, manager for social programs at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “The return of Community Jameel’s Tanweer Orphan Support Program this summer represents a big step forward toward achieving our primary goal of serving and developing the skills of our nation’s young men and women across various fields, including training programs which combine education and entertainment to positively impact their lives. The program’s relaunch in 2022 manifests our long-held belief in the importance of guiding and mentoring young orphans and supporting them on their journey to a promising future while contributing to society.”

Commenting on Tanweer Jameel’s 2019 trip, one of the male participants said: “The Tanweer program’s international trip to Malaysia in 2019 was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that offered me the chance to gain essential life skills and to learn about new cultures. I am pleased to learn that the program is coming back this summer — I wish the next group of participants the best of luck on their journey.”

A female participant of the 2018 trip to the UAE said: “As a participant in the Tanweer program, I developed a better understanding of other cultures and gained a new perspective on life. I am grateful for the opportunity and continue applying the skills I learned in my daily life.”

Since the launch of Community Jameel’s Tanweer Orphan Support Program in 2005, 320 students have successfully participated. Past Tanweer international trips include visits to European countries, such as France and Spain, as well as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey and other Arab countries.