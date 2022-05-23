Sky News Arabia launches new Arabic-language digital platform

ABU DHABI: Sky News Arabia has launched a new Arabic-language digital platform SNABusiness.com, featuring breaking news, economic analysis and in-depth reporting.
The launch of the platform is in response to “consumer demand for objective and actionable economic intelligence and insights,” according to a company statement.
Youssef Tsouri, head of news at Sky News Arabia told Arab News that the new platform was created in response to “the increased appetite for business news”.
He said: “Over the past few years we have seen a significant increase in the consumption of the business news section of our main website, particularly in the younger Arab generation that is invested in their future and therefore looking for deeper and more relevant information.”
“With this in mind, we launched the dedicated business platform to provide more depth of coverage to offer both, business leaders and the general public, added value around the current economic landscape,” he added.
The digital publication will cover all topics relating to business and economy across industries including financial technology, energy and oil, tourism, real estate, agriculture and other sectors.
SNABusiness.com will offer more comprehensive news and features tailored to current market trends and audience demands, Tsouri explained.
The website’s content will include diverse content types including reports, videos and exclusive interviews. SNABusiness.com aims to present complex data in an easy-to-understand manner through charts, infographics and digital videos.
“Thanks to a young and digital-savvy population, the Arab world is one of the most advanced digital economies globally, with many Middle Eastern countries being the early adopters of cutting-edge digital technologies,” said Tsouri.
He added: “The dedicated business website and social handles are complemented by our dedicated business segments and programs on our linear channel.”