You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year

Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year

Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year
Tackling the COVID-19 outbreak was a reason for the rise in inflation (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nsac6

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year

Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait saw a 4.4 percent rise in consumer price inflation in the first quarter of 2022 year-on-year driven by steps to contain COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict’s impact on the global supply chain, according to the country’s National Bank.

The report issued by the economic research department of the bank, however, said the US Fed-driven tightening monetary policies may soften inflation.

The rate of inflation rose a mere 0.1 percent from the previous quarter.

Moreover, the country witnessed an increase of 4.4 percent and 4.7 percent year-on-year in consumer price and core inflation respectively, versus a corresponding 4.3 percent and 4.6 percent in December 2021.

Food price inflation stood at a rate of 7.2 percent in March 2022, depicting elevated prices despite a slight drop from March 2021. Food and beverages weighed 17 percent in the 2021 consumer price index, and so played a significant role in headline inflation.

Kuwait’s housing prices rose 2.3 percent year on year in March.

“The indications are that after several years of stagnation, prices could start firming as landlords look to recoup higher construction costs and as demand in the mid-level expatriate rental market stabilizes after the pandemic,” the report said.

The most impactful price rises in Kuwait’s core inflation, which disregards food and housing, was recorded in education, clothing and transport at 19 percent year-on-year, +5.7 percent and +4.8 percent.

Global inflationary pressures are expected to extend in 2022. “The inflation outlook in 2022 is likely to be one of persistent price pressures, especially amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which is having an outsized impact on global food and energy prices,” the report added.

According to the report, US Fed’s tightening monetary policies may have a positive impact on Kuwait as well since its currency is partially pegged to the dollar.

Topics: Kuwait Inflation National Bank of Kuwait

Related

National Bank of Kuwait stops operations in Jordan
Business & Economy
National Bank of Kuwait stops operations in Jordan
MENA to face high inflation at 14% in 2022 on account of Russia-Ukraine war: IMF
Business & Economy
MENA to face high inflation at 14% in 2022 on account of Russia-Ukraine war: IMF

UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection

UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection

UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE telecom company e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, has launched the Middle East’s first set of non-fungible tokens, it said in a statement. 

“At this defining moment in our journey, we are proud to leverage our legacy in blockchain-enabled tech to launch pioneering NFTs that allow us and our customers to explore the limitless potential that the metaverse holds,” Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said.

In support to the local development of products, the company said the NFTs designs were sourced in the UAE, with the first set planned to be distributed selectively.

“The metaverse is opening up several avenues for us to investigate the digital realm in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago,” he added

This comes in line with e&’s commitment to advancing tech capabilities, the company said.

NFTs are digital assets with unique codes stored on a blockchain that establish their authenticity and who owns them.

Topics: e& Etisalat Telecom NFTs blockchain Digital

Related

UAE telecom firm e& acquires 9.8% of Vodafone in $4.4bn deal
Business & Economy
UAE telecom firm e& acquires 9.8% of Vodafone in $4.4bn deal
e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022
Business & Economy
e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022

Saudi digital logistics firm RedBox raises $5m in a pre-series A funding round

Saudi digital logistics firm RedBox raises $5m in a pre-series A funding round
Updated 26 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi digital logistics firm RedBox raises $5m in a pre-series A funding round

Saudi digital logistics firm RedBox raises $5m in a pre-series A funding round
Updated 26 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based smart parcel lockers company, RedBox, has raised $5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by RAAF Holding Company and Mad’a Investments, MAGNiTT reported.

The company, which recently launched its services in Qatar and Bahrain, wants to use this funding to expand into other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, starting with the UAE, then Kuwait and Oman.

Established in 2019, the startup provides last-mile services in the logistics sector through its network of smart lockers stations and currently has its operation spread across 18 cities in the Kingdom. 

The digital logistics company plans to have 800 stations by the end of this year.

Topics: startup logistic lockers

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028
Updated 31 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028
Updated 31 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based property management company Farnek hopes to reduce electricity, water, refrigerants, and fuel consumption by 30 percent over the span of the upcoming five years, according to a statement, citing the firm’s associate director of sustainability, Nada Ibrahim.

The firm also intends to cut waste by 10 percent, as well as lower the emissions associated with purchased goods and services by five percent, the associate director disclosed. 

Established in the 1980s, Franek aims to slash emissions across those categories by 50 percent by 2031. The company is also targeting 90 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2048, she added.

To achieve this, the firm has developed an online solution referred to as Optimizer in order to carry out as well as benchmark energy, water, and waste audits. 

In line with the UAE’s strategic initiative, those goals fall under Farnek’s roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Ibrahim revealed.

Topics: renewable energy carbon

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round
Updated 35 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round
Updated 35 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based health and wellness platform Esaal has raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round from venture capital firm A15.

The company provides consultations on a broad range of issues, and partners with companies to provide services to their employees.

Esaal is planning to use its latest investments to grow across the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as invest in product and team development, MAGNiTT reported.
 

Topics: Esaal Seed Funding

Related

Egypt online car retailer Sylndr raises $12.6m pre-seed round
Business & Economy
Egypt online car retailer Sylndr raises $12.6m pre-seed round

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. soared 30 percent after its debut on the parallel market Nomu on Wednesday.

The company saw its shares close at SR62.40 ($16.64), against an initial public offering price of SR48, according to the Saudi exchange data.

The firm received Capital Market Authority approval on March 21 to register its shares for direct listing.

The motor oil and lubricants company was established in 1997.

Topics: NOMU shares IPO

Related

TASI, Nomu edge up; Market closed until May 8: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI, Nomu edge up; Market closed until May 8: Closing bell

Latest updates

Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year
Kuwait Q1 consumer prices rise 4.4% percent year-on-year
UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection
UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection
US will submit any new Iran nuclear deal for congressional review if revivable: Envoy
US will submit any new Iran nuclear deal for congressional review if revivable: Envoy
WEF 2022: Saudi economy reforms key to Vision 2030 progress
WEF 2022: Saudi economy reforms key to Vision 2030 progress
MBC Group, BitOasis partner to launch crypto education across MENA
MBC Group, BitOasis partner to launch crypto education across MENA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.