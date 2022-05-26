Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat, corn fall; Copper extends losses on global recession worries

RIYADH: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as Treasury yields gained after the appeal of bullion was somewhat restored by minutes of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting that showed the central bank was unlikely to get more aggressive on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,849.75 per ounce, as of 0220 GMT.

US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,848.20.

Silver down

Spot silver dipped 0.5 percent to $21.86 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.1 percent to $943.15.

Palladium was little changed at $2,006.61.

Grains ease

US corn and wheat futures fell on Thursday on hopes that stuck grain supplies from the Black Sea region could start moving, while soybean eased on concerns over demand from top consumer China.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.39 percent to $7.61-half a bushel as of 0445 GMT, after falling to the lowest level in seven weeks on Wednesday.

Wheat was down 2.07 percent at $11.24- half a bushel and soybeans edged 0.28 percent lower to $16.76- quarter a bushel.

Copper falls

Copper extended losses to a third session on Thursday as concerns grew that the global economy might plunge into a recession and dampen demand for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at $9,328.50 a ton, as of 0536 GMT. The most-traded July contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $10,581.78 a ton.

