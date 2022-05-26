TASI gains on optimism among investors: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks extended their gains on Thursday as investor optimism increased following a strong earnings season.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.53 percent to reach 12,656, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 22,020, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 2.39 percent, leading the market gainers; Wataniya Insurance Co. fell 4.23 percent, leading the fallers.

Ataa Educational Co. gained 1.98 percent, after it received Capital Market Authority approval to increase capital to $112m for the acquisition of Naba'a.

Among the gainers on the list, the Saudi Industrial Export Co. rose 1 percent, and Elm Co. edged up by 0.41 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.85 percent, while Alinma Bank climbed 0.79 percent.

Among the telecom giants, stc added 0.38 percent and Zain KSA was down 0.15 percent

In the pharmaceutical sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. both opened flat.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.37 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude trading at $114.46 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.85 a barrel, as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi time.