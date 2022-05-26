You are here

China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations
America’s Airbnb announced that it will stop operations in China partially amid strict lockdowns. (AFP)
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: America’s Airbnb announced that it will stop operations in China partially amid strict lockdowns. Local Luckin Coffee’s revenue jump’s 90 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Also, iron ore futures slipped amid slowing economic repercussions.

·      American vacation rental company Airbnb has announced that it will halt its listings in China after two years of strict lockdowns with no signs of easing off soon, CNN Business reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Founded in 2008, the firm will keep its office in Beijing for the sake of outbound travelers and global projects rather than operations in the Asian country itself. 

·      Chinese coffeehouse company Luckin Coffee’s first quarter earnings revealed a surge in revenue of almost 90 percent despite strict Covid-19 restrictions and a slowing economy, CNN Business reported. In addition to achieving its first profit since its launch, the firm also ended the first quarter with 6,580 stores in China, surpassing Starbucks which currently has around 5,650 outlets in the country.




Chinese coffeehouse company Luckin Coffee’s first quarter earnings revealed a surge in revenue. (Shutterstock)

·      Chinese iron ore futures slipped on Thursday amid low investor demand. This comes as the world’s second largest economy is facing large economic struggles when compared to 2020. While some indicators saw a steep drop in March, the country should start achieving reasonable growth in the second quarter of 2022, Reuters reported, citing Premier Li Keqiang.

Topics: China lockdown Airbnb cofee

RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has turned to losses of SR3.25 million ($865,000) in this fiscal year, as project delays and supply chain disruptions weighed on sales.

The company, which made a profit of SR148 million with SR935.5 million in revenue in the last fiscal year, saw its revenue drop by 36 percent to SR597 million in the year ended Mar. 31, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm said the results were driven by “delays in releasing and awarding key projects by major clients” in addition to “supply chain interruptions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Additionally, a sharp increase in the costs of raw materials dragged down its gross profit from SR230 million to SR35 million, an 85-percent decline year-on-year.

East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of listing, the pipe manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.

 

Topics: Tadawul east pipes stock

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR14.95 billion ($4 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

The amount will be used to increase the size of three existing issuances to reach SR26.4 billion, SR29.7 billion, and SR14.3 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instruments will start on May 29, Tadawul said in a statement.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange TASI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.40 percent to $29,000 as of 3:23 p.m. Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,819 down by 6.44 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

JPMorgan sees upside 

The global investment bank JPMorgan sees significant upside to the price of bitcoin.

The global investment bank’s price target for the cryptocurrency is 28 percent above its current price, Bitcoin.com reported. 

“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February and going forward we see upside for bitcoin and crypto markets more generally,” JPMorgan said. 

JPMorgan has also replaced real estate with cryptocurrency as the preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds, according to Bitcoin.com. 

“We thus replace real estate with digital assets as our preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds,” the bank added. 

While the investment bank’s price target for bitcoin is $38,000, its strategists have said that their long-term theoretical target price for the cryptocurrency is $150,000.

IMF chief’s plea

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, discussed cryptocurrency at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Georgieva urged people not to completely avoid cryptocurrencies following the recent collapse of the terrausd (UST) algorithm and cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA), Bloomberg reported.

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO

RIYADH: ACWA Power on Thursday signed an agreement with Omani energy company OQ and Air Products to develop a multibillion-dollar world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant in Oman. 

Powered by renewable energy, the facility will produce green energy products, according to a statement. 

The statement did not mention the exact value of the project. 

The green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility is anticipated to be equally owned by the project partners. 

“Our investment in developing and building water desalination and power production plants in Oman started in 2011, and we continue to expand our robust portfolio in the Sultanate,” ACWA Power chairman said. 

“Utilizing our global expertise, we were successfully able to launch Oman’s first utility-scale renewable energy project,” Mohammad A. Abunayyan added.

Topics: ACWA Power OQ Air Products Oman Ammonia

  • In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index reversed some of its gains to close lower on the last trading day of the week, as investor concerns shifted over a recession.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, TASI, fell 0.47 percent to reach 12,530, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 1.14 percent  at 22,272.

Alhokair Group was up 10 percent, leading the market gainers; Wataniya Insurance Co. was down 8.81 percent, leading the fallers since the beginning of the trading session.

The stock price of Ataa Educational Co. fell 1.80 percent, following approval by the Capital Market Authority to raise capital by $112 million to acquire Naba'a.

Among the other gainers, CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 4.08 percent, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was up 3.89 percent.

Shares of PIF-owned Elm Co. edged up by 1.98 percent, and shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco fell by 0.73 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent.

Among the telecom giants, Shares of stc added 0.38 percent, while shares of Zain KSA closed flat.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. remained unchanged and Nahdi Medical Co. edged up 1.16 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude trading at $114.45 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.95 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

