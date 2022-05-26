You are here

  • Home
  • Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude

Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude

Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude
The EU is in talks with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gwgd8

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude

Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the EU wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up $1.60 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $115.63 a barrel at 1352 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.33, or 2.1 percent, to $112.66 a barrel.

A bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories in the week to May 20, following soaring exports, buoyed the market on Wednesday. US refiners picked up the pace of activity, boosting overall capacity use to the highest levels since before the pandemic.

“The fundamental backdrop ... is getting price supportive as the driving season is approaching and will turn even more bullish once the EU sanctions on Russian oil sales are endorsed by all parties involved,” PVM Oil’s Tamas Varga said.

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council’s next meeting on May 30.

Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said the EU can still strike a deal on an oil embargo in the coming days or look to “other instruments” if no agreement is reached.

However, Hungary remains a stumbling block to the unanimous support needed for EU sanctions.

Hungary is pressing for about 750 million euros ($800 million) to upgrade its refineries and expand a pipeline from Croatia to enable it to switch away from Russian oil.

Even without a formal ban, much less Russian oil is available to the market as buyers and trading houses avoid dealing with crude and fuel suppliers from the country.

Russia’s oil production is expected to decline to 480-500 million tons this year from 524 million tons in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, state-run news agency RIA reported on Thursday.

OPEC+ is set to stick to an oil production deal agreed last year at its meeting on June 2 and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

There are also other factors that are favoring further upside to oil prices.

“Shanghai is preparing to reopen after a two-month lockdown, while the US peak driving season begins with the Memorial Day weekend, which could provide a fillip to oil demand,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodities research at Religare Broking, referring to the US holiday on Monday.

“All of the variables are pointing to further gains in oil prices going ahead.”

Topics: Oil European Union

Related

China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations

China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations
Updated 30 sec ago
REEM WALID 

China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations

China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations
Updated 30 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: America’s Airbnb announced that it will stop operations in China partially amid strict lockdowns. Local Luckin Coffee’s revenue jump’s 90 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Also, iron ore futures slipped amid slowing economic repercussions.

·      American vacation rental company Airbnb has announced that it will halt its listings in China after two years of strict lockdowns with no signs of easing off soon, CNN Business reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Founded in 2008, the firm will keep its office in Beijing for the sake of outbound travelers and global projects rather than operations in the Asian country itself. 

·      Chinese coffeehouse company Luckin Coffee’s first quarter earnings revealed a surge in revenue of almost 90 percent despite strict Covid-19 restrictions and a slowing economy, CNN Business reported. In addition to achieving its first profit since its launch, the firm also ended the first quarter with 6,580 stores in China, surpassing Starbucks which currently has around 5,650 outlets in the country.

Chinese coffeehouse company Luckin Coffee’s first quarter earnings revealed a surge in revenue. (Shutterstock)

·      Chinese iron ore futures slipped on Thursday amid low investor demand. This comes as the world’s second largest economy is facing large economic struggles when compared to 2020. While some indicators saw a steep drop in March, the country should start achieving reasonable growth in the second quarter of 2022, Reuters reported, citing Premier Li Keqiang.

Topics: China lockdown Airbnb cofee

Related

China In-focus: Logistics surges 3.6% to hit $15.95tr; lockdowns delay new iPhone development
Business & Economy
China In-focus: Logistics surges 3.6% to hit $15.95tr; lockdowns delay new iPhone development
China In-focus: Tax relief worth $21bn unveiled to boost slowing economy; policymakers pledge more steps
Business & Economy
China In-focus: Tax relief worth $21bn unveiled to boost slowing economy; policymakers pledge more steps

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has turned to losses of SR3.25 million ($865,000) in this fiscal year, as project delays and supply chain disruptions weighed on sales.

The company, which made a profit of SR148 million with SR935.5 million in revenue in the last fiscal year, saw its revenue drop by 36 percent to SR597 million in the year ended Mar. 31, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm said the results were driven by “delays in releasing and awarding key projects by major clients” in addition to “supply chain interruptions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Additionally, a sharp increase in the costs of raw materials dragged down its gross profit from SR230 million to SR35 million, an 85-percent decline year-on-year.

East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of listing, the pipe manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.

 

Topics: Tadawul east pipes stock

Related

Saudi-listed East Pipes seals $132m deal with SWCC, gets $76m funding
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed East Pipes seals $132m deal with SWCC, gets $76m funding
Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR14.95 billion ($4 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

The amount will be used to increase the size of three existing issuances to reach SR26.4 billion, SR29.7 billion, and SR14.3 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instruments will start on May 29, Tadawul said in a statement.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange TASI

Related

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Business & Economy
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023: Ministry of Finance graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023: Ministry of Finance

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price
Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price
Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.40 percent to $29,000 as of 3:23 p.m. Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,819 down by 6.44 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

JPMorgan sees upside 

The global investment bank JPMorgan sees significant upside to the price of bitcoin.

The global investment bank’s price target for the cryptocurrency is 28 percent above its current price, Bitcoin.com reported. 

“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February and going forward we see upside for bitcoin and crypto markets more generally,” JPMorgan said. 

JPMorgan has also replaced real estate with cryptocurrency as the preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds, according to Bitcoin.com. 

“We thus replace real estate with digital assets as our preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds,” the bank added. 

While the investment bank’s price target for bitcoin is $38,000, its strategists have said that their long-term theoretical target price for the cryptocurrency is $150,000.

IMF chief’s plea

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, discussed cryptocurrency at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Georgieva urged people not to completely avoid cryptocurrencies following the recent collapse of the terrausd (UST) algorithm and cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA), Bloomberg reported.

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO

Related

Crypto Wrap — Ether and Bitcoin fall; Babel Finance valued at $2bn; Ukraine's crypto fundraise declines
Business & Economy
Crypto Wrap — Ether and Bitcoin fall; Babel Finance valued at $2bn; Ukraine's crypto fundraise declines

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman
Updated 10 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman
Updated 10 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Following their successful green hydrogen project in NEOM, ACWA Power is partnering again with US-based Air Products to develop a multibillion-dollar world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant in Oman with the sultanate's energy company OQ.

Powered by renewable energy, the facility will produce green energy products, according to a statement. 

The statement did not mention the exact value of the project. 

The green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility is anticipated to be equally owned by the project partners. 

“Our investment in developing and building water desalination and power production plants in Oman started in 2011, and we continue to expand our robust portfolio in the Sultanate,” ACWA Power chairman said. 

“Utilizing our global expertise, we were successfully able to launch Oman’s first utility-scale renewable energy project,” Mohammad A. Abunayyan added.

Topics: ACWA Power OQ Air Products Oman Ammonia

Related

Update ACWA Power profits rise to $41m on the back of a spike in project income
Business & Economy
ACWA Power profits rise to $41m on the back of a spike in project income

Latest updates

Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude
Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude
Normalcy returns to Pakistani capital as ex-PM Khan calls off protest
Normalcy returns to Pakistani capital as ex-PM Khan calls off protest
Saudi Film Commission launches incentive program to boost local film and creative industry
Saudi Film Commission launches incentive program to boost local film and creative industry
Saudi Arabia approves uniform for taxi, transport app drivers
Saudi Arabia approves uniform for taxi, transport app drivers
Meta launches first Mideast Spark AR Challenge
Meta launches first Mideast Spark AR Challenge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.