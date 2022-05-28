You are here

  • Home
  • One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
Protesters march during a rally against the country's military rulers in Khartoum last week. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43rj7

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
  • The killed protester died after "taking a bullet to the chest" during rallies in Khartoum
  • The latest death brings to 97 the toll from a crackdown on anti-coup protests
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed Saturday a protester during the latest mass demonstrations against last year’s military coup, medics said.
The killed protester, yet to be identified, died after “taking a bullet to the chest” during rallies in the capital Khartoum, the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.
The latest death brings to 97 the toll from a crackdown on anti-coup protests which have taken place regularly since the October 25 military putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the committee said.
Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in several parts of Khartoum to protest the military power grab and renew demands for civilian rule.
The coup upended a transition to civilian rule after the 2019 ouster of autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir, following mass protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule.
Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been reeling from a plunging economy due to decades of international isolation and mismanagement under Bashir.
The United Nations, along with the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, have been pushing to facilitate Sudanese-led talks to resolve the crisis.
But civilian forces have refused to enter negotiations involving the military, while Burhan has repeatedly threatened to expel UN envoy Volker Perthes, accusing him of “interference” in the country’s affairs.
Sudan has suffered from international aid cuts and economic turmoil since the coup.

Topics: Sudan Coup protestors

Related

Amira Osman Hamed. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Sudan women’s activist wins human rights prize
One killed in renewed anti-coup protests in Sudan
Middle-East
One killed in renewed anti-coup protests in Sudan

Lebanon markets keep an eye on serious measures to rein in dollar

People walk past closed or half-open shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
People walk past closed or half-open shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon markets keep an eye on serious measures to rein in dollar

People walk past closed or half-open shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
  • Parliament speaker focused on renewing his term while Lebanon races against ‘big collapse,’ national bloc says
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The dollar exchange rate continued its fall on the black market in Lebanon on Saturday, recording 27,650 pounds against the dollar, a drop of 11,000 pounds in less than 18 hours.

The drop was a way of easing people’s anger and calming the markets a few days before the newly elected parliament convenes on Tuesday to elect a speaker, a deputy speaker and the parliamentary committees.

The Lebanese National Bloc said that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was focused on renewing his term, while the country was racing against what it termed as “a big collapse” and the health sector was warning of the imminent collapse of hospitals.

Berri is expected to win reelection for the sixth time, despite opposition from Christian parties and opposition parliamentary blocs.

Berri should receive around 60 votes from members of his bloc, Hezbollah’s deputies and his allies’ deputies, far less than the 98 votes out of 128 he obtained in the previous parliament.

One political observer said that the position of deputy speaker, which is reserved for an Orthodox deputy, had almost been secured for MP Elias Bou Saab from the Free Patriotic Movement bloc, although the bloc refuses to vote for Berri as speaker.

On Friday, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 38,000 pounds, creating unprecedented chaos in all sectors and leading to popular anger.

The dollar rate started to decrease rapidly after central bank governor Riad Salameh announced on Friday that individuals and institutions are able buy dollars from banks at the Sayrafa rate on a daily basis.

Commercial markets witnessed a state of shock on Saturday. Some shops stopped selling goods as they waited to see if the dollar rate would stabilize at the beginning of next week.

An employee in a private company said that she converted her LBP salary when the dollar rate was at its peak on Friday, fearing that it might lose more of its value if she kept the sum in Lebanese pounds.

However, the significant drop of the exchange rate by 10,000 Lebanese pounds on Friday night shocked her, as the value of her salary significantly depreciated.

Finance Minister Youssef Khalil estimated the black market exchange volume at $5 million per day.

The trading volume on the Sayrafa platform exceeds tens of millions of dollars per day, he said.

“This means that the incontrollable increase of the dollar rate is not normal, which supports the hypothesis that some people would create this exchange rate gap and are responsible for the high black-market exchange rate for political and commercial reasons or to create panic in markets.”

Economic expert Walid Abou Sleiman said that the central bank was intervening in the market to absorb the money supply in Lebanese pounds to prevent speculation and to reduce the margin in the financial market — namely the Sayrafa platform — where the rate exceeded 12,000 Lebanese pounds.

This procedure might be temporary, and contributes to the decrease of the dollar rate, he said, but added: “What matters is sustainability.”

Abou Sleiman said that “combating speculation does not happen through these procedures, but through a central platform that limits the trading for purchases and sales.”

The central bank governor has asked banks to keep their branches and funds open until 6 p.m. for three consecutive days from Monday to meet citizens’ requests to buy dollars at the Sayrafa price.

The governor’s circulars are postponing the “explosion for a few days,” the Lebanese National Bloc pointed out.

The bloc believes that the “collapse scenario could have been avoided if the needed reforms to restructure debt and the banking sector had been applied, in addition to taking the necessary decisions to unify the exchange rate and strengthen the administrative and judicial surveillance.”

The bloc also believed it could have also been avoided if Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s Cabinet had not waited until its last session to propose its financial rescue plan in an attempt to circumvent the people and the international community, when throughout its mandate, it was busy protecting cartels and bankers.

“The solution is to elect the parliament bodies and committees within the next week and start the electoral consultations to form a rescue government that does not adopt sectarian allocation,” it said.

It called for implementing the financial reforms requested by the IMF and the formulation of an integrated plan to strengthen the economy.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Lebanon central bank move shocks black market traders
A money exchange vendor counts U.S. dollar banknotes next to Lebanese pounds at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon.
Middle-East
Patients unable to pay for hospitalization as Lebanon’s exchange rate crisis worsens

Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and are on board

Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and are on board
Updated 28 May 2022
Reuters

Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and are on board

Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and are on board
  • Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday
  • Greece said on Friday an Iranian navy helicopter landed on Greek-flagged vessel Delta Poseidon in international waters, and took the crew hostage
Updated 28 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by its Revolutionary Guards on Friday had not been detained, and were in good health and being cared for on board their vessels.
Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take “punitive action” against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.
“The crew of the two Greek tankers have not been arrested, and all crew members ... are in good health and are being protected, and provided with necessary services while on board, in accordance with international law,” Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement carried by state media.
The two vessels were stopped over unspecified “maritime violations,” the body said.
Greece said on Friday an Iranian navy helicopter landed on Greek-flagged vessel Delta Poseidon in international waters, and took the crew hostage. It said a similar incident took place on another Greek-flagged vessel near Iran, without naming the ship. Athens said both actions violated international law.
Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas off Greece due to European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The Pegas and its Russian crew were later released, but the seizure inflamed tensions as Iran and world powers seek to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
Separately, Nour News, affiliated to an Iranian state security body, said: “Iran will not remain passive in the face of any threat to its interests, and testing Iran’s will is a strategic error that will entail heavy costs for the United States and its entourage.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted: “Our ties must not be hampered by deeply shortsighted miscalculations, including highway robbery on the command of a 3rd party.”
In 2019, Iran seized a British tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violations two weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar, accusing it of shipping oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. Both vessels were later released.

Topics: Iran Greece US Pegas tanker

Related

Iran says forces seize two Greek tankers, Athens protests ‘piracy’
Middle-East
Iran says forces seize two Greek tankers, Athens protests ‘piracy’
Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location – state media
Middle-East
Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location – state media

Turkey’s Erdogan discusses advancing cooperation with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Turkey’s Erdogan discusses advancing cooperation with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
Updated 28 May 2022
Arab News

Turkey’s Erdogan discusses advancing cooperation with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Turkey’s Erdogan discusses advancing cooperation with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
  • ‘We have achieved an 82 percent growth in trade exchanges within two years,’ the UAE’s top diplomat said
  • Emirati-Turkish relations are steadily growing and evolving
Updated 28 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received on Saturday Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in Istanbul, the state news agency WAM reported.
The two discussed the prospects of advancing cooperation between Turkey and the UAE across all fields and discussed regional issues and the importance of enhancing efforts to establish peace, security and stability.
The Ukrainian crisis and global developments were also discussed.


The UAE’s foreign affairs minister visited his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and explored avenues of cooperation between the countries and prospects to advance relations.
Sheikh Abdullah and Cavusoglu addressed the latest global developments, including those relevant to the stability of energy supplies and food markets in the world, and the global efforts made to reach a political settlement to the crisis in Ukraine.
The UAE’s top diplomat stressed that Emirati-Turkish relations were steadily growing and evolving, and both leaderships were determined to establish a sustainable model of a win-win partnership.
In their joint news conference, Sheikh Abdullah said: “I hope that we can work together to finalize the trade partnership agreement between our countries, whereby we can double our trade exchanges.”
Sheikh Abdullah highlighted renewable energy as one of the sectors where both nations were interested in strengthening their bilateral relations.
“This sector is not only successful from a commercial point of view, but is also consequential to our countries that are both working toward reducing carbon emissions in the world.”


Sheikh Abdullah praised the increase in the volume of trade between the two countries to about AED50 billion. “We have achieved an 82 percent growth in trade exchanges within two years,” he said.
Cavusoglu said that the talks with Sheikh Abdullah touched on many issues related to collaboration in sectors such as trade, economy, technology and energy, stressing that the UAE was Turkey’s largest trade partner in the region.
He indicated that Turkish investors were keen to increase their investment in the UAE.
In response to a question about the future of relations between the two countries, Sheikh Abdullah said: “We talked about some ideas, especially with regards to renewable, solar and electric energy. One of the world’s key companies working in this field today, namely the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), is highly interested in seeking business opportunities in Turkey.”
He added that Turkey had great potential in the field of tourism.


“Our interest is not only focused on working in Turkey, but also working with Turkey in other parts of the world, including Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia.”
On his recent visit to Israel, Cavusoglu said that dialogue was necessary and fruitful. “Differences might exist, but severing relations is not good. We have conveyed the message to our Palestinian brothers as well as to the Israelis; and we will work to take additional steps in collaboration with Egypt in this regard.”
Sheikh Abdullah said: “There is no doubt that encouraging a return to the peace process and dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis is extremely important.”
He said that Turkey was making efforts on the stability of Libya. “With regards to Yemen, we have expressed our full solidarity with the UAE and Saudi Arabia following the terrorist attacks on the two countries.”

Topics: Turkey UAE Recep Tayyib Erdogan sheikh abdullah bin zayed

Related

A general view of residential and commercial areas in Ankara, Turkey. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Turkey tightens foreign citizenship investment from June
UK Minister for the Middle East Amanda Milling meets Saudi ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar. (Twitter/@amandamilling)
Saudi Arabia
British minister for the Middle East meets Saudi, UAE ambassadors to discuss ties

Yemeni parties conclude initial round of discussions to reopen key roads

Yemeni parties conclude initial round of discussions to reopen key roads
Updated 28 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni parties conclude initial round of discussions to reopen key roads

Yemeni parties conclude initial round of discussions to reopen key roads
  • The discussions began on Wednesday, and are part of the UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2
  • Taiz governor said a military operation would break the siege of Taiz if talks did not lead to reopening roads
Updated 28 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Representatives from the Yemeni government and the Houthis convened in Amman on Saturday to discuss a final draft of an agreement on opening roads in Taiz and elsewhere.

The discussions on opening the regions’ roads began on Wednesday, and are part of the UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2.

The talks were on the verge of collapse on Friday, with the Yemeni government threatening to walk away after the Houthis refused to open the main roads that link the city of Taiz with Hodeidah, Aden and Sanaa, suggesting only opening a narrow mountain route.

Maj. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mahmoudi, deputy head of the Yemeni government delegation on Taiz, told Arab News that it had insisted on lifting the Houthis’ siege of the city by opening the main roads.

“The Houthis want to impose their conditions,” Al-Mahmoudi said.

Taiz Gov. Nabil Shamsan said a military operation would break the siege of Taiz if the talks in Amman did not lead to the reopening roads.

“As Taiz holds an olive branch today, it also possesses a shield and a sword. Taiz is currently fortified by an unprecedented national alignment that is growing every moment,” the governor tweeted.

Other military officials and activists also demanded the use of military force to end the siege.

“The least costly solution to lift the siege on Taiz is to return to the military option by supporting the forces to get rid of the Houthi shame. And this is the safest solution not only for Taiz, but for all Yemen,” Ibrahim Abdul Gader, an activist, tweeted.

Dozens of human rights groups, activists, government officials and Taiz residents have launched a new campaign on social media, using hashtag #Siege_of_Taiz_crime, to pressure the world to order the Houthis to open roads in the city.

Yemenis widely circulated images of cars loaded with goods and fuel overturning on the steep and unpaved slopes drivers were forced to turn to after the Houthis blocked the city’s main entrances.

Marwan Ali Noman, deputy permanent representative of Yemen to the UN, described the siege of the city as “ a war crime” that must be ended.

“The siege by #Houthis on #Taiz in #Yemen for more than 7 years now is a smirch on humanity. This war crime must end now,” Noman tweeted.

Yemenis say that many residents in Taiz evacuated their homes near the Houthi checkpoints that blockade the city, fleeing from snipers and landmines.

The online campaign also criticized the international community for not aggressively pushing to end the siege as it did for opening Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port.

“#Taiz has been besieged by #Houthis since 2015 amid international silence that turns this tragedy into a sub-issue which receives little attention. Unfortunately, this file is only discussed marginally when there are international efforts to end this war,” Mohammed Al-Dhabyani, a Yemeni TV anchor, tweeted.

Topics: Yemen Taiz United Nations Houthi

Related

US, Netherlands back UN aim to raise $144 million for Yemen’s Safer tanker emergency operation
Middle-East
US, Netherlands back UN aim to raise $144 million for Yemen’s Safer tanker emergency operation
Yemen government, Houthis begin Amman talks on ending Taiz siege 
Middle-East
Yemen government, Houthis begin Amman talks on ending Taiz siege 

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location – state media

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location – state media
Updated 28 May 2022
Reuters

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location – state media

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location – state media
  • State TV said 100 drones were being kept in the heart of the Zagros mountains, including Ababil-5
Updated 28 May 2022
Reuters

The Iranian army has given some details — but not the exact location — of an underground base for its military drones, state media reported on Saturday, amid simmering tensions in the Gulf.
State TV said 100 drones were being kept in the heart of the Zagros mountains, including Ababil-5, which it said were fitted with Qaem-9 missiles, an Iranian-made version of air-to-surface US Hellfire.
“No doubt the drones of Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces are the region’s most powerful,” army commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said. “Our capability to upgrade drones is unstoppable,” he added.
The Iranian state TV correspondent said he had made the 45-minute helicopter flight on Thursday from Kermanshah in western Iran to a secret underground drone site. He was allowed to take blindfolds off only upon arrival at the base, he said.
TV footage showed rows of drones fitted with missiles in a tunnel, which it said was several hundred meters underground.
The TV report came a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf, in an apparent retaliation for the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.
Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, due to European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard and plans to send it to the United States on another vessel.
The Pegas was later released, but the seizure inflamed tensions at a delicate time, with Iran and world powers seeking to revive a nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump abandoned, reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Topics: Iran

Related

Special A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office on January 5, 2021, shows military officials inspecting drones on display prior to a military drone drill at an undisclosed location in central Iran. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo) photos
Middle-East
Why drone war by proxy is Iran’s favored form of asymmetric warfare
Update US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions
Middle-East
US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

Latest updates

Jeddah Jungle takes visitors on ultimate safari experience
The Jeddah Jungle is home to about 1,000 species of wild creatures, as well as 200 species of rare birds. (Supplied)
Rural shop in Asir offers freshly baked traditional breads
Elham Asiri attracts visitors and locals from around the Asir region with her fresh breads known as mifa and hali, among others.
One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
Lebanon markets keep an eye on serious measures to rein in dollar
People walk past closed or half-open shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Fan violence outside stadium delays Champions League’s final kickoff
A fan is held by a police officer and a steward inside the stadium by the turnstiles as the match is delayed. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.