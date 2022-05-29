You are here

Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell

Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
The main index, TASI, gained 1.27 percent to reach 12,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, advanced 0.58 percent at 22,402. (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell

Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended higher on Sunday, despite investors' concerns about the risk-off sentiment caused by recession fears.

The main index, TASI, gained 1.27 percent to reach 12,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, advanced 0.58 percent at 22,402.

Halwani Bros. Co. gained 8.07 percent, leading gains; Saudi Industrial Export Co. slumped 8.86 percent, leading the fallers.

Among the gainer's list, Kingdom Holding Co. edged up 5.54 percent, while Bawan Co. soared 7.35 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 2.34 percent, and Alinma Bank added 1.71 percent.

Telecom giants stc and Mobily were both up by 0.58 percent and 1.84 percent respectively.

Further, in the telecom sector, Zain KSA shares rose 0.92 percent, after receiving approval for Zain Business Ltd to acquire 8,069 of its telecom tower sites.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. increased 0.38 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. climbed 2.55 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, finished today’s trading up 1.60 percent.

Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude exiting the week at $119.43 and US West Texas Intermediate settling at $115.07.

 

Topics: Tadawul stock TASI Namu shares

Egypt and UAE to draft agreements for renewable energy projects

Egypt and UAE to draft agreements for renewable energy projects
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt and UAE to draft agreements for renewable energy projects

Egypt and UAE to draft agreements for renewable energy projects
  • Al-Jaber welcomed the UAE’s cooperation with Egypt on the projects
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mostafa Madbouly, prime minister of Egypt, and Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, have agreed to set up working groups to formulate renewable energy agreements between Egypt and the UAE.

Madbouly, who is visiting the UAE, said that “one of the promising areas of Egyptian-Emirati cooperation is the new and renewable energy sector,” explaining that “there are directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to increase cooperation with brothers in the Emirates in this field, in light of the increasing demand for clean energy and green hydrogen.”

The prime minister touched on two renewable energy projects, the first related to the generation of 10,000 megawatts of wind energy in the Red Sea, and the second related to the generation of 200 gigawatts of solar and wind energy by creating a clean energy corridor, transferring it through a separate network, and then selling it to factories wishing to enter the field of green hydrogen production.

Al-Jaber welcomed the UAE’s cooperation with Egypt on the projects, stressing that the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the state, always emphasized cooperation with Egypt.

Al-Jaber said that there was an opportunity to take advantage of the momentum associated with Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 climate conference and to carry out projects related to clean energy.

Topics: Renewable Energy

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia's leading non-oil export destinations despite a decline: GASTAT

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s leading non-oil export destinations despite a decline: GASTAT
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s leading non-oil export destinations despite a decline: GASTAT

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s leading non-oil export destinations despite a decline: GASTAT
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s share in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including re-exports dropped to 14.81 percent in the first quarter this year, down from 14.87 percent the previous quarter, according to the initial data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

In the first quarter of 2022, Saudi Arabia exported non-oil goods worth SR11.52 billion ($3 billion) to its neighboring country, SR343 million less than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The drop is partly due to a decline in transport equipment exports, which made up 27.54 percent of the UAE’s share of (Saudi) exports in the first quarter this year. Exports in this goods group fell from SR4 billion in the last quarter of 2021 to SR3.17 billion in Q1 this year.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s exports of machinery, optical goods and pearls to the UAE increased by SR330 million, SR170 million and SR99 million, respectively.

Despite the fall, the UAE remains the leading destination for non-oil exports from the Kingdom, followed by China and India.

Non-oil Saudi exports to China reached 12.22 percent, dropping from 13.26 percent from the previous quarter.

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports to China fell by SR1.1 billion to SR9.51 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

This drop is attributed mainly to a decline in the value of exports of chemical products to SR5 billion from SR5.87 billion in the last quarter. Exports of plastics and transport equipment also declined by a total of SR685 million. This decline, however, was partly offset by a $461 million increase in the value of base metals shipped to China in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE China India non-oil exports

Iran's energy export revenue up 60 percent in March-May vs year ago: oil ministry media

Iran’s energy export revenue up 60 percent in March-May vs year ago: oil ministry media
Updated 29 May 2022
Reuters

Iran’s energy export revenue up 60 percent in March-May vs year ago: oil ministry media

Iran’s energy export revenue up 60 percent in March-May vs year ago: oil ministry media
  • Talks to revive the 2015 accord, and allow US sanctions to be removed, have been on hold since March
Updated 29 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s energy export revenue is 60 percent higher in the first two months of the Iranian year (March 21 to May 21) compared to the same period a year ago, an official from the Iranian oil ministry told the ministry’s SHANA news agency on Sunday.

The official did not give a reason for the jump in revenue which comes as oil prices have nearly doubled from a year ago because of the war in Ukraine and the global post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Iranian government says it continues to export oil despite US sanctions re-imposed in 2018 after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from an agreement to restrain Iran’s nuclear program.

Talks to revive the 2015 accord, and allow US sanctions to be removed, have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of designated terrorist organizations.

Topics: economy Iran OPEC OPEC+ iran sanctions Oil LNG

UAE travel portal Musafir joins hand with Mastercard to offer new payment products 

UAE travel portal Musafir joins hand with Mastercard to offer new payment products 
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

UAE travel portal Musafir joins hand with Mastercard to offer new payment products 

UAE travel portal Musafir joins hand with Mastercard to offer new payment products 
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Payments technology company Mastercard and travel website Musafir have joined hands to launch new payment products and solutions across the Middle East and North Africa region. 

The companies said in a press release that the deal will allow them to digitize end-to-end payment flows and offer new innovative payment products with attractive travel benefits to both consumers and corporates in the region. 

Sachin Gadoya, co-founder, and CEO of Musafir.com said, “Our partnership with Mastercard is a testament to our belief that travel is back and our commitment to providing both consumers and corporates with technology-led travel solutions.” 

The UAE-based online travel agency is buoyant by the recovery in the travel industry as it expects an estimated 115 million more passengers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to fly in 2022 compared to last year, citing an analysis done by the Mastercard Economics Institute.

It further referred to the research to add that global leisure and business flight bookings have surpassed pre-pandemic levels with an estimated 1.5 billion more passengers predicted to fly in 2022 compared to 2021.

“We are continuously investing to innovate across the travel value chain. We are excited to partner with Musafir to provide digital-first experiences to their consumers,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, market development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa of Mastercard. 

Topics: online travel Mastercard musafir travel agent

MENA Project Tracker: UAE's Damac expands to the US with a $120m project; OQ to launch reserves facilities

MENA Project Tracker: UAE’s Damac expands to the US with a $120m project; OQ to launch reserves facilities
Updated 29 May 2022
Reem Walid

MENA Project Tracker: UAE’s Damac expands to the US with a $120m project; OQ to launch reserves facilities

MENA Project Tracker: UAE’s Damac expands to the US with a $120m project; OQ to launch reserves facilities
Updated 29 May 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Dubai’s property developer Damac expands footprint into the US with a major Miami-based project. Oman’s OQ is set to launch two new strategic reserves facilities in the sultanate. In addition, the Saudi Water Partnership Co. has invited bids from several firms for the development of Makkah-based independent strategic water reservoirs. Meanwhile, Zain Bahrain has collaborated with LSS Technologies for the deployment of the first 5G deployment project in the country.

·      Emirati property development company Damac has expanded its footprint into the US real estate market with a $120 million bid to buy land in Miami, Trade Arabia reported. Also referred to as the Surfside project, the property is set to be located on 1.8 acres. 

·      Oman’s national petroleum investment company, OQ, is on track to launch a strategic reserves facility in Salalah in the south and another facility in Musandam in the north, MEED reported. Contractors are expected to submit technical bids by July 20 followed by commercial bids due on Aug. 24.

·      The Saudi Water Partnership Co. has invited as many as 17 firms to bid for a contract to establish the first-ever independent strategic water reservoir in Makkah, MEED reported.

·      Telecom firm Zain Bahrain has partnered with local LSS Technologies to launch the first advanced streetlight solution that works on strengthening 5G deployment in the country, Trade Arabia reported. In line with the Gulf country’s Vision 2030, the new solution aims to bolster 4G and 5G coverage in addition to providing reliable connectivity for end-consumers.

Topics: MENA Damac UAE Saudi Arabia

