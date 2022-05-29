You are here

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares

Aramex board of directors passed a resolution on April 27, in order to remove restrictions related to foreign investment. 
Aramex board of directors passed a resolution on April 27, in order to remove restrictions related to foreign investment. 
RIYADH: Aramex has become the first onshore UAE company listed on the Dubai Financial Market to allow foreign investors full ownership of its free-floating shares, a statement showed.

The global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions has obtained the necessary approvals from the Securities and Commodities Authority and all other relevant regulatory authorities to officially increase the foreign ownership limit to 100 percent from 49 percent.

Aramex Chairman Mohamed Juma Alshamsi said that the decision was enabled by the landmark reforms to foreign ownership and investment in the UAE, coupled with investor-friendly policies.

These reforms promote more robust corporate governance practices, serve to attract and protect the interest of all shareholders alike, he said.

Aramex board of directors passed a resolution on April 27, in order to remove restrictions related to foreign investment. 

 

Topics: Dubai Aramex shares

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s largest gas transmitter GAIL is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine if the deal made commercial sense, the company’s chairman, Manoj Jain, said on Friday.

European countries and the US have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. and the EU has proposed its toughest package of punishments yet, including a ban on crude oil in 6 months.

India has tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West but unlike other members of the Quad countries — the US, Japan and Australia — it has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

“Why would anyone say no (to Russian assets) if it makes commercial sense,” Jain told reporters at post-earnings press conference. 

GAIL is considering buying gas from challenging local fields to address surging local demand for natural gas, including striking long-term liquefied natural gas import deals with global companies. 

Jain said GAIL is scouting for a 10-year deal to annually import 1 million tons of LNG.

India to import coal 

State-run Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, will import the fuel for use by utilities, a Power Ministry letter seen by Reuters showed on Saturday, as shortages raise concerns about renewed power outages.

It would be the first time since 2015 that Coal India has imported the fuel, highlighting efforts by state and federal officials to stock up to avoid a repeat of April, when India faced its worst power cuts in more than six years.

“Coal India would import coal for blending on government-to-government basis and supply ... to thermal power plants of state generators and independent power producers,” the federal Power Ministry said in the letter dated May 28.

The letter was sent to all utilities, top federal and state energy officials including the federal coal secretary and the chairman of Coal India.

India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the third quarter of 2022 due to expectations of higher electricity demand, stoking fears of widespread power outages.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India gas energy

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Kuwait government’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings at A1 with the outlook remaining stable.

Ratings reflect Moody’s assessment that Kuwait’s balance sheet and fiscal buffers will remain strong for the foreseeable future, which preserve macroeconomic and external stability and anchor the credit profile.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the ratings, Moody’s said. 

Kuwait’s effective implementation of measures to reduce exposure to oil revenue and diversify the economy, may raise the resilience of the country’s credit profile to oil price fluctuations.

Kuwait’s local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa2. 

Ratings for Egypt

Moody’s affirmed the long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer ratings of the Egyptian government at B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable. 
It has also affirmed Egypt’s foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings at B2, and its foreign-currency senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)B2.

The negative outlook came from the rising downside risks to the sovereign’s external shock absorption capacity in light of a significant narrowing in the foreign exchange reserve buffer to meet upcoming external debt service payments, Moody’s said.

The B2 rating is supported by the government’s pro-active crisis response and track record of economic and fiscal reform implementation over the past six years.

Egypt’s strong trend GDP growth supports economic resiliency and the prospect of attracting foreign direct investments in line with the government’s privatization strategy.

Topics: Egypt Kuwait economy GDP

Engie-led consortium begins work on Jubail 3B Independent Water Plant 

Engie-led consortium begins work on Jubail 3B Independent Water Plant 
Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Engie-led consortium begins work on Jubail 3B Independent Water Plant 

Engie-led consortium begins work on Jubail 3B Independent Water Plant 
Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: France’s Engie Group, Saudi Nesma Co. and Ajlan and Bros started on Sunday the construction of the 570,000 cubic meters per day Jubail 3B Independent Water Plant.

Located 65 km north of Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, the plant is commissioned by Saudi Water Partnership Co., according to a statement. 

Upon its completion in 2024, the plant will supply water to the Riyadh and Qassim regions, under the terms of a 25-year water purchase agreement. 

The Engie-led consortium was awarded the contract in June 2021 following its submission of a bid with a tariff of SR1.59 ($0.42) per cubic meter of potable water. 

“The provision of desalinated water is an essential strategy in our nation’s objective to ensure secure water supplies across the Kingdom while meeting the goals of Vision 2030,” Khaled Z. AlQureshi, CEO of SWPC said. 

“The Jubail 3B IWP plant will not only use reverse osmosis, a more energy-efficient process than traditional thermal desalination technologies but will also use renewable solar energy in place of traditional fossil fuels, helping to reduce its carbon footprint,” he added. 

Topics: Engie jubail water Saudi Arabia

NEOM prepares tender to build infra corridor connecting OXAGON with other projects: MEED

NEOM prepares tender to build infra corridor connecting OXAGON with other projects: MEED
Updated 45 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM prepares tender to build infra corridor connecting OXAGON with other projects: MEED

NEOM prepares tender to build infra corridor connecting OXAGON with other projects: MEED
Updated 45 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s megacity NEOM is preparing to issue tender documents to complete construction work on an infrastructure corridor that will connect its industrial city, OXAGON, with other elements of the $500-billion project, in northwest Saudi Arabia, MEED reported.

Also known as NEOM Industrial City, OXAGON was formally launched in November 2021, and will be built around the Duba seaport in the southwest corner of NEOM and will include onshore elements and floating structures offshore.

Contractors responded to the prequalification request for the project, known as the NIC Connector, last year, the MEED report stated.

The project involves the design and build of a 60-kilometer-long infrastructure corridor running south from The Line at Neom City Station through NEOM Bay Mansions, NEOM Bay airport, and on to OXAGON. 

The industrial city project aims to promote sustainable energy, autonomous mobility, water innovation, sustainable food production and health and wellbeing. 

The development also targets technology and digital manufacturing, including telecommunications, space technology and robotics; and modern construction methods.

Whereas, bids for a contract to deliver dredging and quay wall works at Duba port, are being prepared for submission by contractors, by July 3, MEED reported.

The scope of the package includes excavation and dredging, revetments for channel widening, demolition, container terminal quay expansion and earthworks.

It also includes the development of a flexible quay, a roll-on/roll-off berth and quay walls to a marine services berth and a coast guard facility each.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia OXAGON

Egypt, Siemens Mobility to build the world’s 6th largest high-speed rail system 

Egypt, Siemens Mobility to build the world’s 6th largest high-speed rail system 
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Egypt, Siemens Mobility to build the world’s 6th largest high-speed rail system 

Egypt, Siemens Mobility to build the world’s 6th largest high-speed rail system 
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Cairo-based Orascom Construction has inked a $8.7 billion deal with Siemens Mobility to expand high-speed rail network to 2,000 km, up from 660 km, completed in the project’s first phase. 

Upon the completion of the project’s second phase, the high-speed rail system will be the sixth largest in the world, according to a statement. 

Orascom Construction’s total share of all three lines accounts for $1.8 billion, while the group’s latest disclosed backlog is valued at $6.7 billion.

The system will connect cities, seaports, dry ports, archaeological sites and tourist destinations all over Egypt. 

“We are also delighted that this mega project is expected to produce over 45,000 jobs for Egyptians while providing a sustainable and efficient transportation system that cuts carbon emissions by 70 percent, Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, said.  

Topics: Egypt Rail network logistics

