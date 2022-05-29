You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts

AGL was mulling its options on Sunday amid market speculation that breaking the company into retail and generation units may lack the shareholder support to go ahead. Reuters/File
AGL was mulling its options on Sunday amid market speculation that breaking the company into retail and generation units may lack the shareholder support to go ahead. Reuters/File
Short Url

https://arab.news/ww9fw

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

AGL Energy Ltd. could launch a strategic review as early as Monday as doubts grow over the Australian power producer’s plans to split into two companies, the Australian newspaper reported.

AGL was mulling its options on Sunday amid market speculation that breaking the company into retail and generation units may lack the shareholder support to go ahead, the newspaper said.

AGL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

One option was to launch a strategic review that could boost the chances of AGL being sold off, the Australian reported, citing unnamed sources.

AGL’s board was to meet on Sunday afternoon to determine next steps, with a decision possible on Monday, the report said.

Shareholders are set to vote on June 15 on AGL’s demerger plan. The split would form AGL Australia, which would be the country’s top energy retailer, and Accel Energy, the country’s top power producer.

Technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes indicated on Friday he would seek two seats on AGL’s board if the plan to split the company failed.

In a letter addressed to AGL Chair Peter Botten, Cannon-Brookes criticized the demerger plan and expressed his intention to appoint two nominees for Grok Ventures — a vehicle he owns — to the AGL board.

Cannon-Brookes, the co-chief executive of software firm Atlassian and a vocal climate activist, gained an 11.3 percent stake in AGL this month by converting part of his derivatives-based holding in the company. He failed in a takeover attempt with Brookfield Asset Management earlier this year.

Australian pension fund HESTA previously joined the tech billionaire in opposing the demerger, saying it did not see the split supporting decarbonization targets laid out by the Paris climate agreement.

Accel, if the demerger goes ahead, will inherit AGL’s coal-fired power plants and the mantle of Australia’s largest carbon emitter, according to government data.

Topics: Australia energy

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I cannot speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom,” Vucic told reporters.

Serbia’s 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

Topics: Serbia Russia gas

Related

Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Ukraine halts route
Business & Economy
Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Ukraine halts route

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
Updated 5 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
Updated 5 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

TORONTO: Canadian banks wrapped up second quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.

Rising prices and the central bank’s rapid interest rate hikes are squeezing Canadians, who are already among the most indebted in the developed world, and concerns are rising about the extent to which rates must further increase to skirt an inflationary spiral.

“Recessions start when the economy is at maximum awesome,” said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Canadian banks are likely “releasing provisions on performing loans on over-confidence in their (positive) base case economic scenario and underweighting the likelihood of adverse scenarios, which is, in my view, no longer a tail risk.”

Total allowances for credit losses at Canada’s Big Six banks fell 20 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to about C$23 billion ($18.1 billion), the lowest level of the past two years, according to the banks’ financial statements.

Already, there is some evidence that consumers and companies are feeling the pinch, with insolvencies up 24 percent in March from February.

Many of the banks also predict mortgage growth will slow from pandemic levels, although further business and credit card lending recovery are expected to help offset that.

Royal Bank of Canada reported the biggest drop in allowances, down 30 percent from a year ago. Chief Risk Officer Graeme Hepworth told analysts that the bank has adjusted provisions to reflect increased economic headwinds, but that was offset by pandemic-related reserve releases.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which missed estimates partly on higher provisions, and Toronto-Dominion Bank had the smallest year-on-year declines in ACLs.

“We like the messaging we heard” from TD, which held back “a good amount” of allowances on macroeconomic risks, CIBC Capital Markets Analyst Paul Holden wrote in a note on Thursday. “Credit trends are benign but TD is still taking a conservative view to the future.”

The Canadian banks share index has gained 2.3 percent since the lenders began reporting results this week, compared with a 1.8 percent gain in the broader Toronto stocks benchmark, shrinking their underperformance since the March peak.

They remain below their historical average trading price relative to forward earnings, while offering higher dividend yields than US peers.

Topics: Canada banking economy

Related

Canada removes trade tariffs on all Ukrainian imports
Business & Economy
Canada removes trade tariffs on all Ukrainian imports

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares
Updated 38 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares
Updated 38 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramex has become the first onshore UAE company listed on the Dubai Financial Market to allow foreign investors full ownership of its free-floating shares, a statement showed.

The global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions has obtained the necessary approvals from the Securities and Commodities Authority and all other relevant regulatory authorities to officially increase the foreign ownership limit to 100 percent from 49 percent.

Aramex Chairman Mohamed Juma Alshamsi said that the decision was enabled by the landmark reforms to foreign ownership and investment in the UAE, coupled with investor-friendly policies.

These reforms promote more robust corporate governance practices, serve to attract and protect the interest of all shareholders alike, he said.

Aramex board of directors passed a resolution on April 27, in order to remove restrictions related to foreign investment. 

 

Topics: Dubai Aramex shares

Related

UAE logistics Aramex sees 15% profit drop in 2021
Business & Economy
UAE logistics Aramex sees 15% profit drop in 2021

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom
Updated 29 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom

India In-Focus — GAIL open to buying Russian oil; India to import coal for first time in years as power shortages loom
Updated 29 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s largest gas transmitter GAIL is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine if the deal made commercial sense, the company’s chairman, Manoj Jain, said on Friday.

European countries and the US have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. and the EU has proposed its toughest package of punishments yet, including a ban on crude oil in 6 months.

India has tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West but unlike other members of the Quad countries — the US, Japan and Australia — it has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

“Why would anyone say no (to Russian assets) if it makes commercial sense,” Jain told reporters at post-earnings press conference. 

GAIL is considering buying gas from challenging local fields to address surging local demand for natural gas, including striking long-term liquefied natural gas import deals with global companies. 

Jain said GAIL is scouting for a 10-year deal to annually import 1 million tons of LNG.

India to import coal 

State-run Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, will import the fuel for use by utilities, a Power Ministry letter seen by Reuters showed on Saturday, as shortages raise concerns about renewed power outages.

It would be the first time since 2015 that Coal India has imported the fuel, highlighting efforts by state and federal officials to stock up to avoid a repeat of April, when India faced its worst power cuts in more than six years.

“Coal India would import coal for blending on government-to-government basis and supply ... to thermal power plants of state generators and independent power producers,” the federal Power Ministry said in the letter dated May 28.

The letter was sent to all utilities, top federal and state energy officials including the federal coal secretary and the chairman of Coal India.

India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the third quarter of 2022 due to expectations of higher electricity demand, stoking fears of widespread power outages.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India gas energy

Related

India In-Focus — Shares reverse early gains; Country has no immediate plans to lift wheat export ban; Vedanta to finalize $20bn chip unit site soon
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares reverse early gains; Country has no immediate plans to lift wheat export ban; Vedanta to finalize $20bn chip unit site soon

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating

Moody’s affirms Kuwait’s A1 rating, Egypt’s B2 rating
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Kuwait government’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings at A1 with the outlook remaining stable.

Ratings reflect Moody’s assessment that Kuwait’s balance sheet and fiscal buffers will remain strong for the foreseeable future, which preserve macroeconomic and external stability and anchor the credit profile.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the ratings, Moody’s said. 

Kuwait’s effective implementation of measures to reduce exposure to oil revenue and diversify the economy, may raise the resilience of the country’s credit profile to oil price fluctuations.

Kuwait’s local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa2. 

Ratings for Egypt

Moody’s affirmed the long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer ratings of the Egyptian government at B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable. 
It has also affirmed Egypt’s foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings at B2, and its foreign-currency senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)B2.

The negative outlook came from the rising downside risks to the sovereign’s external shock absorption capacity in light of a significant narrowing in the foreign exchange reserve buffer to meet upcoming external debt service payments, Moody’s said.

The B2 rating is supported by the government’s pro-active crisis response and track record of economic and fiscal reform implementation over the past six years.

Egypt’s strong trend GDP growth supports economic resiliency and the prospect of attracting foreign direct investments in line with the government’s privatization strategy.

Topics: Egypt Kuwait economy GDP

Related

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
Business & Economy
Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive

Latest updates

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts
Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts
Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
Disappearing Bangladeshi island tells story of climate change
Disappearing Bangladeshi island tells story of climate change
Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares
Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.