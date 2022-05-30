You are here

UAE, China remain KSA's top non-oil export destinations

UAE, China remain KSA’s top non-oil export destinations
The UAE’s share in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including re-exports dropped to 14.81 percent in the first quarter this year, down from 14.87 percent the previous quarter. (File photo)
Dayan Aboutine

  • Saudi Arabia exported non-oil goods worth $3 billion to neighboring UAE
RIYADH; The UAE’s share in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including re-exports dropped to 14.81 percent in the first quarter this year, down from 14.87 percent the previous quarter, according to the initial data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

In the first quarter of 2022, Saudi Arabia exported non-oil goods worth SR11.52 billion ($3 billion) to its neighboring country, SR343 million less than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The drop is partly due to a decline in transport equipment exports, which made up 27.54 percent of the UAE’s share of (Saudi) exports in the first quarter this year. Exports in this goods group fell from SR4 billion in the last quarter of 2021 to SR3.17 billion in Q1 this year.

The Kingdom’s exports of machinery, optical goods and pearls to the UAE increased by SR330 million, SR170 million and SR99 million, respectively.

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports to China fell by SR1.1 billion to SR9.51 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s exports of machinery, optical goods and pearls to the UAE increased by SR330 million, SR170 million and SR99 million, respectively.

Despite the fall, the UAE remains the leading destination for non-oil exports from the Kingdom, followed by China and India.

Non-oil Saudi exports to China reached 12.22 percent, dropping from 13.26 percent from the previous quarter.

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports to China fell by SR1.1 billion to SR9.51 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

This drop is attributed mainly to a decline in the value of exports of chemical products to SR5 billion from SR5.87 billion in the last quarter. Exports of plastics and transport equip- ment also declined by a total of SR685 million. This decline, however, was partly offset by a $461 million increase in the value of base metals shipped to China in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Company’s international business in Q1 of 2022 amounts to 51% of its revenues
RIYADH: Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, has booked a 58 percent increase in net revenues of over 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in the first quarter of 2022, following the success of its strategy to enter new markets and acquire new food companies.

The company’s quarterly result reflects the change in its business stance last year when it acquired five companies, including Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, Nabil Foods, Atyab and BMB Group.

“During 2021, we set out our strategy to diversify our business. We were keen to diversify our revenues by moving into higher-margin consumer goods categories and relying less on the commoditized portfolio. And to do that, we needed to grow,” the company’s CEO Alan Smith told Arab News.

We are keen to explore opportunities in the Saudi market.

Alan Smith, CEO

Not surprisingly, the company’s international business in the first quarter of 2022 amounts to 51 percent of its revenues. The revenue during the same period is up by 58 percent compared with the first quarter in 2021.

“This growth in revenue has been driven by the diversification of our revenues and the consolidation of newly acquired businesses, along with our industry-leading cost optimization initiatives and unmatched ability to enhance productivity.” Smith said.

“In the first quarter of 2022, our attention was focused primarily on the seamless integration of the entities acquired in 2021,” he added.

Group net profit attributable to shareholders registered at 82 million UAE dirhams for the quarter, a 64 percent increase relative to Q1 2021.

Setting eyes on new markets

After diversifying and acquiring major food and water companies, the company has now set its eyes on new markets in the Middle East.

“What we’re focused on now is to continue to look at the potential the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan market holds. We are looking for opportunities right for the business and fit in with our overall strategy,” said Smith.

The company has made significant investments in Egypt, Jordan and the UAE. In addition, it intends to increase its footprint in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is a big consumer market and increasing our footprint here is a part of our five-year strategy, and we are keen to explore opportunities in the Saudi market,” he remarked.

He further added: “The ambitious Vision 2030 is exciting for everyone. There was a big shift in the second half of last year, with people going out more. And I think that is a trend that will continue to grow.”

According to the group CEO, the company has done quite well in the Kingdom in terms of protein (Nabil) and snacking (BMB) and is still keen on doing more business. There’s room from improvement on the water category through restructuring to ensure better performance.

“We see significant headroom to grow further as Agthia continues to pursue full integration as a top priority in 2022,” said Smith.

What’s more? The company hasn’t stopped window shopping for new companies. His team is constantly looking for new opportunities that suit the group’s appetite.

“We spend a lot of time benchmarking those organizations, whether it’s the people or the capability. We also put a lot of time into identifying potential synergies,” Smith concluded.

EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit

EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit
BRUSSELS: The EU failed on Sunday to agree on an embargo of Russian oil, but diplomats but will still try to make progress ahead of a Monday-Tuesday summit on an exemption for pipeline deliveries to landlocked Central European countries, officials said.

However, a senior EU diplomat said there was “still too much detail to sort out” to hope for an agreement before EU leaders gather in Brussels on Monday afternoon.

The proposed sanctions on oil imports is part of the EU’s sixth sanctions package on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The package includes cutting Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, off from the SWIFT messaging system, banning Russian broadcasters from the EU and adding more people to a list of individuals whose assets are frozen and who cannot enter the EU.

The whole package has been held up by Hungary, which says an oil embargo would be a body blow to its economy because it cannot easily get oil from elsewhere. Slovakia and the Czech Republic have expressed similar concerns.

Talks on the oil embargo have been going on for a month with no progress and leaders had been keen to reach an agreement for their summit to avoid looking disunited in their response to Moscow.

To break the deadlock, the European Commission proposed that the ban apply only to Russian oil brought into the EU by tankers, leaving Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia to continue to receive their Russian oil via the Russian Druzhba pipeline for some time until alternative supplies can be arranged.

Budapest supports this proposal, officials said, but talks on Sunday snagged on EU financing that Hungary wants to boost oil pipeline capacity from Croatia and to switch its refineries from using Russian Urals crude to Brent crude, officials said.

This will be discussed by EU envoys on Monday morning along with the problem of how to ensure fair competition given the higher prices that member states reliant on shipped Brent crude would face as a result of the sanctions.

Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension

Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension
ROME: Italy is considering tightening a state guarantee scheme designed to help banks shed bad debts while weighing its extension to cushion the hit from the Ukraine war and the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Since its 2016 launch, the “GACS” scheme has helped Italian banks offload €96 billion ($103 billion) in bad debts by softening the hit from the disposals to their earnings.

As of end-2021 investors held €11.6 billion in GACS-backed debt, treasury data showed in April. The scheme in its current form expires on June 14.

Four people briefed on discussions around the scheme's renewal said Rome was considering reintroducing it with terms adjusted to reduce risks for taxpayers, possibly seeking an extension longer than 12 months.

German engineering body scraps 2022 outlook: Report

German engineering body scraps 2022 outlook: Report
BERLIN: Germany’s main engineering industry association has scrapped its 2022 production forecast, saying even a reduced estimate it made in March would no longer be met.

Inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and supply chain disruptions were compounding a broader economic slowdown, VDMA President Karl Haeusgen told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

The association, which has over 3,400 members, initially predicted 2022 growth of 7 percent, before cutting that to 4 percent in March.

“But even that can no longer be sustained,” Haeusgen was quoted as saying. He did not give a new forecast.

“Above all, we are impacted by material shortages,” he said.

“The companies are short of semiconductors and a number of other electronic components,” he said.

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
DOHA: Qatar’s gross domestic product should grow 3.5 percent in 2022, Central Bank Gov. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.

Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar’s GDP would grow 3.2 percent in 2022, from 1.6 percent in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery. 

According to an Arab Monetary Fund report issued this year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were the most competitive Arab economies between 2017 and 2020.

The report monitors the economic competitiveness of Arab countries and the government measures taken in this regard.

JAM Project creates a Saudi first at Anime Village in Jeddah
The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah.
Saudi, UK officials discuss ties in educational software
Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
