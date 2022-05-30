From baristas to inspectors: Singapore’s robot workforce plugs labor gaps

You are here

Robot barista "Ella", designed by Crown Digital, makes a coffee autonomously after receiving orders. (REUTERS/Travis Teo)
A view of a kiosk of the robot barista "Ella" in Singapore. Designed by Crown Digital, the robot makes coffee autonomously after receiving orders. (REUTERS/Travis Teo)
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

SINGAPORE: After struggling to find staff during the pandemic, businesses in Singapore have increasingly turned to deploying robots to help carry out a range of tasks, from surveying construction sites to scanning library bookshelves.
The city-state relies on foreign workers, but their number fell by 235,700 between December 2019 and September 2021, according to the manpower ministry, which notes how COVID-19 curbs have sped up “the pace of technology adoption and automation” by companies.
At a Singapore construction site, a four-legged robot called “Spot,” built by US company Boston Dynamics, scans sections of mud and gravel to check on work progress, with data fed back to construction company Gammon’s control room.
Gammon’s general manager, Michael O’Connell, said using Spot required only one human employee instead of the two previously needed to do the job manually.
“Replacing the need for manpower on-site with autonomous solutions is gaining real traction,” said O’Connell, who believes industry labor shortages made worse by the pandemic are here to stay.
Meanwhile, Singapore’s National Library has introduced two shelf-reading robots that can scan labels on 100,000 books, or about 30 percent of its collection, per day.
“Staff need not read the call numbers one by one on the shelf, and this reduces the routine and labor-intensive aspects,” said Lee Yee Fuang, assistant director at the National Library Board.
Singapore has 605 robots installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry, the second-highest number globally, after South Korea’s 932, according to a 2021 report by the International Federation of Robotics.
Robots are also being used for customer-facing tasks, with more than 30 metro stations set to have robots making coffee for commuters.
Keith Tan, chief executive of Crown Digital, which created the barista robot, said it was helping solve the “biggest pain-point” in food and beverage — finding staff — while also creating well-paid positions to help automate the sector.
However, some people trying the service still yearned for human interaction.
“We always want to have some kind of human touch,” said commuter Ashish Kumar, while sipping on a robot-brewed drink. 

Topics: robotics Singapore

60s filmstar Claudia Cardinale honored in Tunisian birthplace

60s filmstar Claudia Cardinale honored in Tunisian birthplace
Updated 29 May 2022
AFP

60s filmstar Claudia Cardinale honored in Tunisian birthplace

60s filmstar Claudia Cardinale honored in Tunisian birthplace
  • Street named after actress Claudia Cardinale in La Goulette, a suburb of Tunis, where she grew up
  • Cardinale: ‘I still keep a lot of Tunisia inside me — the scenery, the people, sense of welcome, the openness’
Updated 29 May 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Actress Claudia Cardinale may have been a sixties legend of Italian and French cinema, but in Tunisia, in the portside district where she grew up, she says she feels “at home.”
“I left very young, but I spent my whole childhood here, my adolescence,” said Cardinale, now 84. “My origins are here.”
To celebrate her connection to the North African country, authorities on Sunday named a street after her in the La Goulette suburb of the capital Tunis, where petals were scattered in a ceremony in her honor.
“You marked the world of cinema for almost half a century with your dazzling beauty, your charisma and through the roles you played,” said Amel Limam, the mayor of La Goulette.
“I am very honored, because it is here that I was born and spent my childhood,” Cardinale said. “I kiss you!“
The multicultural beachfront neighborhood was once home to a sizeable Sicilian population — including Cardinale’s parents.
Before Tunisia’s independence from France in 1956, more than 130,000 Italians were resident, and many of their ancestors had settled there before French colonial rule.
“I still keep a lot of Tunisia inside me — the scenery, the people, sense of welcome, the openness,” Cardinale told AFP.
In 1957, aged 19, Cardinale won a beauty contest for “the prettiest Italian” in newly independent Tunisia.
Her prize was a trip to the Venice film festival, where she caught the eye of influential cinema figures.
That led to her first film role, in Mario Monicelli’s Le Pigeon.
Soon afterwards, she moved with her family to Rome to pursue her career, which took off with a role in Luchino Visconti’s film The Leopard, alongside French film star Alain Delon and Hollywood legend Burt Lancaster.
That was the start of a long career that has continued into her 80s. After starring in The Pink Panther opposite David Niven in 1963, she shot to attention in the United States and Britain.
In one of her latest roles, she plays a grandmother in a film by Tunisia’s Ridha Behi, “L’ile du Pardon,” currently in post-production.
Her parents never recovered from their departure from Tunisia, which they experienced as an exile.
“It was very hard. My father never wanted to come back, that’s how much he dreaded the pain of what was for him a real heartbreak,” she said.
“My mother recreated Tunisia in Italy. She planted all Tunisian plants and kept on cooking Tunisian meals.”
But Cardinale said the Tunisian sense of hospitality can be a model for how to treat migrants.
The country “can and should be proud of its history,” she said.
And in an era when many Tunisians are willing to risk their lives boarding unseaworthy boats to reach Europe, she stresses the importance of “remembering this shared past to build the future.”
“The wind changes, and we’re all equal in terms of the need to leave,” she said.
“Tunisia for us was a welcoming land. I wish everyone in the world who needs to leave somewhere could receive the same welcome.”

Topics: Tunisia Tunis La Goulette Claudia Cardinale Ridha Behi

Meet the Saudi architect sharing the beauty of buildings

Meet the Saudi architect sharing the beauty of buildings
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Meet the Saudi architect sharing the beauty of buildings

Meet the Saudi architect sharing the beauty of buildings
  • Born in Saudi Arabia with mixed Middle Eastern heritage, Abdul Karim’s art combines American architecture with her pan-Arabic culture
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: A Saudi architecture and urban planning scholar, who has released a series of original artworks, told Arab News how her work is helping to bring different cultures together. 

Dina Abdul Karim said she discovered a unique beauty in the buildings, streets and sidewalks of US cities where she teaches at universities. 

Now she’s sharing her perspective and more in an ongoing series of original artwork.

“I like that creative capacity of architecture, but I wanted to do more art, and now I think my art is very much influenced by my architectural background and my training and planning in urban design,” she said.

Born in Saudi Arabia with mixed Middle Eastern heritage, Abdul Karim’s art combines American architecture with her pan-Arabic culture. 

Using symbols such as the damask pattern, which Dina identified as being appropriated by western culture, she expressed how her identity has also been melded with “Americana.”

“I use different patterns from the Middle East and I overlay them with suburban with aerial views of suburban roofs and suburban homes in ways that really cannot unravel the two because we are assimilating in cultures we live in and we’re assimilating even with some degree with cultures we don’t live in,” she said.

After seeing a radical shift in how people interact with cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dina hopes to use her position as an artist and educator to promote the exploration and appreciation of public spaces and to help others see the beauty that she sees.

“People adorn in cities a lot more than any flower pots or other items of street furniture. I wish people can come to the public realm and think of it as their living room and dining room and where they can explore and play and celebrate together.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US architecture

Actress Yara Shahidi graduates from Harvard

Actress Yara Shahidi graduates from Harvard
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Actress Yara Shahidi graduates from Harvard

Actress Yara Shahidi graduates from Harvard
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI:  Celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Michelle Obama flooded part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi’s Instagram comments section this weekend as she graduated from Harvard University.

Shahidi took to the social media platform to mark the occasion, sharing two photos of herself wearing a black graduation gown and a custom Dior skirt suit in the prestigious Ivy League school’s signature red hue.

“Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” she captioned the images.

The 22-year-old wore a custom Dior two-piece in Harvard’s signature hue. Instagram

Additionally, Shahidi’s father, Afshin, also took to the social media platform to post a selfie photo of himself and his daughter on her graduation day.

“Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom,” her dad captioned the picture, tagging Yara and his wife, Keri.

A number of celebrities also took to the “Grown-ish” star’s comment section to celebrate the fresh graduate.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!” posted Tracee Ellis Ross, who co-starred in “Black-ish” as Rainbow Johnson, mom to Shahidi’s character.

“Mashallah, congrats beautiful” wrote US-Iranian singer Snoh Aalegra.

“Legend,” commented Gigi Hadid.

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama also left a sweet congratulatory comment.

“Congratulations, Yara! This is such a special accomplishment. I am so proud of you and the strong example you’ve set for others to follow,” she wrote.

Obama wrote Shahidi’s college recommendation letter.

The 22-year-old was accepted into the school in 2017, but took a gap year before beginning her studies.

According to a piece published by Vogue US, Shahidi studied in the school’s social studies and African American departments. Her focus was on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape," and prior to graduating she completed a 136-page thesis titled “I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter.”

Working on her thesis, Shahidi said she felt “pushed” as an academic.

“It was important for me, as a young adult, to prove to myself — during these times of transition — that I am capable, and perhaps more capable than I give myself credit,” she told the magazine.

During her four-year undergraduate program at Harvard, Shahidi maintained her busy schedule as an actor — starring in hit shows “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” ­— producer, and Dior brand ambassador.

Shahidi’s impending post-grad plans including wrapping up the filming of the fifth season of “Grown-ish,” which is slated to kick off in July.

Topics: Yara Shahidi

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ offers high-octane action, nostalgia

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ offers high-octane action, nostalgia
Updated 29 May 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ offers high-octane action, nostalgia

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ offers high-octane action, nostalgia
Updated 29 May 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Top Gun: Maverick” is not all action and high-flying antics — it has tender moments, poignant nostalgia and a touch of romance that make Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell endearingly humane. A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 “Top Gun,” a blockbuster that is said to have caused a spike in US military enlistment, this fresh take is sure to enrapture crowds once again.

The film, which played at the just-concluded Cannes Film Festival, is enriched by the presence of a boyish and charming Cruise, who is a trained pilot and executed many stunts in the movie propelled by director Joseph Kosinski. The high-octane action is nail biting with daredevil maneuvers that are magical to watch.  

The sequel catches up with Maverick after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. He is seen pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, before a dangerous mission comes his way.

The narrative falls into a predictable pattern after that, but the flying — during the practice sessions and the actual operation — is exhilarating with the action sequences captured with clockwork precision by cinematographer Claudio Miranda. What is more, they look authentic — indeed, they are, for we are told Cruise is famously averse to CGI, opting instead to perform white-knuckling stunts himself. Production designer Jeremy Hindle got hold of old fighter jets and refurbished them to create believable and engaging action sequences.

Much of the runtime is confined to this, but when the film moves to a tender love story between Penny (Jennifer Connelly), who runs a local bar, and Maverick, we understand that he is not just obsessed with his planes. This plotline allows for a more nuanced version of the lead character to come to the fore, and the film is all the better for it.  

Kosinski and editor Eddie Hamilton, as well as the writers, are careful to keep the balance intact between this personal drama and the flying adventures. The score by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer also adds to the enjoyment quotient, with Lady Gaga’s song “Hold My Hand” of particular noteworthiness. But in the end, “Top Gun: Maverick” is all about death-defying action and miraculous escapes and will give cinema-goers a wild ride.

Topics: review

Cannes Film Festival: Egyptian thriller nabs screenplay prize, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or

Cannes Film Festival: Egyptian thriller nabs screenplay prize, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or
Updated 29 May 2022
AP

Cannes Film Festival: Egyptian thriller nabs screenplay prize, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or

Cannes Film Festival: Egyptian thriller nabs screenplay prize, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or
  • Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh's 'Boy From Heaven' wins best screenplay award
  • Zar Amir Ebrahimi selected as best actress for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s 'Holy Spider”
  • Korean star Song Kang Ho wins best actor for his performance in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 'Broker'
Updated 29 May 2022
AP

CANNES, France: Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, handing Ostlund one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for the second time. Meanwhile, Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for “Boy From Heaven,” a thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque.
The festival also named Korean star Song Kang Ho best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.
“I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said Song, who also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winning film “Parasite” in Cannes three years ago.
Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad. Violent and graphic, “Holy Spider” wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan. Accepting the award, Ebrahimi said the film depicts “everything that’s impossible to show in Iran.”
The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.
The jury prize was split between friendship tale “The Eight Mountains,” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, and Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” about a donkey’s journey across a pitiless modern Europe.
“I would like to thank my donkeys,” said Skolimowski, who used six donkeys while making the film.
This year’s award for best first film, the Camera d’Or, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for “War Pony,” a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.
Saturday’s closing ceremony brings to a close a Cannes that has attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year’s festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.
Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the top prize at Cannes, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.
This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — “Elvis,”“Top Gun: Maverick,”“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — played outside Cannes’ competition lineup of 21 films. But their presence helped restore some of Cannes’ glamor after the pandemic scaling down the festival for the last two years.

Topics: 75th Cannes Film Festival France

Related

Actors Mona Zaki, Aseel Omran jet to Cannes for festival closing 
Lifestyle
Actors Mona Zaki, Aseel Omran jet to Cannes for festival closing 

