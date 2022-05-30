You are here

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California late Saturday on May 28, 2022. (AP)
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

  Paul Pelosi was booked into the Napa County Detention Center after being charged with two misdemeanors and bail was set at $5,000
WASHINGTON: The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late on Saturday in Napa County, California after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked into the Napa County Detention Center after being charged with two misdemeanors and bail was set at $5,000, according to police and county online records. On Sunday, he was not listed as being in custody.
The California Highway Patrol said Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche and attempting to cross State Route-29, when his vehicle was struck by a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep. No one was injured, the highway patrol said. The other driver was not arrested.
California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.
Paul Pelosi could not immediately be reached for comment.
Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University.
Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”
Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine

Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine

  • Resident failed to follow a requirement to isolate that he was given after he visited a shopping center considered ‘high risk’
  • He and his wife later tested positive, prompting authorities to lock down 5,000 of their neighbors at home
BEIJING: A Beijing man has landed thousands of his neighbors in quarantine after he ignored an order to stay at home and later tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a police investigation.
The Chinese capital has ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to stay home over the last five weeks to curb its largest coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
Officials said Sunday a man in his 40s surnamed Sun had failed to follow a requirement to isolate that he was given after he visited a shopping center considered “high risk.”
“During the home isolation period he... went out many times and walked in the neighborhood,” said Beijing public security official Pan Xuhong.
Sun and his wife later tested positive, prompting authorities to lock down 5,000 of their neighbors at home and send 250 to a government quarantine center.
It comes as virus restrictions began to be eased in Beijing on Monday, with authorities re-opening parks, museums and cinemas and declaring the outbreak under control.
China is wedded to a zero COVID-19 strategy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods to wipe out clusters as they emerge.
There are tough penalties for breaking the rules and Sun is now under police investigation.
Beijing’s omicron-fueled cluster has seen more than 1,700 infections since late April — a tiny number by global standards but troubling for China’s rigid approach to the virus.
Case numbers have dropped sharply in the past week.
“There have been no new cases found in society (outside quarantine centers) for two days,” Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing government, said Sunday.
“The situation is stable and improving... but the risk of a rebound still exists.”
Most bus, subway and taxi services in three of the capital’s most populous districts were running again Monday and millions were told to return to work.
A handful of tai chi practitioners and locals were enjoying balmy weather in a re-opened downtown park.
“I think people are waiting to see whether there will be new cases before coming out in large numbers,” said Zhi Ruo, a government employee who had brought his five-year-old child out to play.
Schools remain closed and Beijing still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter public facilities, including supermarkets.
China’s commercial hub Shanghai has announced plans to re-open businesses from June 1 — nearly two months after all economic activity ground to a halt in a citywide lockdown.
The city will “eliminate unreasonable restrictions ... and abandon the approval system for work and production by enterprises,” Vice Mayor Wu Qing told a news briefing Sunday.
Wu announced a slew of measures to shore up Shanghai’s virus-battered economy, including cutting property taxes, subsidising gas and electricity for businesses and ordering banks to lend more to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Residents allowed to leave home for a few hours were seen getting haircuts and massages on sidewalks at the weekend as Shanghai slowly started to re-open.
The city reported 66 infections Monday, while Beijing reported 12.

Lebanon questions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over Interpol notice

Lebanon questions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over Interpol notice
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Lebanon questions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over Interpol notice

  • Questions centered on allegations including ‘money laundering, misuse of power ... squandering company money’
  • Lebanon will send Carlos Ghosn’s responses to French judicial authorities
BEIRUT: Lebanon has questioned ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after receiving an Interpol red notice for his arrest but did not take new legal measures against him, a court official said Monday.
“Judge Imad Qabalan interrogated Ghosn in the presence of his legal representative over the contents of the red notice,” the official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak on the issue.
The questions centered on allegations including “money laundering, misuse of power ... squandering company money” and others, the official said, adding that Ghosn was later released.
Earlier in May, Lebanon received the Interpol red notice, which is not an international arrest warrant, but asks authorities worldwide to provisionally detain people pending possible extradition or other legal actions.
The notice was issued after France sought the arrest of Ghosn in April over suspect payments of some $16.3 million (€15 million) between the Renault-Nissan automaker alliance that Ghosn once headed and its dealer in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles.
Following the latest questioning session, Lebanon will send Ghosn’s responses to French judicial authorities, the court official said.
Lebanon, which does not extradite its citizens and has banned Ghosn from leaving its territory, asked France to send all evidence it has gathered against the former executive so that the judiciary can determine whether he can be tried in Beirut.
Ghosn — who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenships — was initially due to stand trial in Japan following his detention there in 2018, but he jumped bail and fled to Lebanon.

‘Fierce’ fighting continues in Ukraine as Russian troops enter key city in Donbas

'Fierce' fighting continues in Ukraine as Russian troops enter key city in Donbas
Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

‘Fierce’ fighting continues in Ukraine as Russian troops enter key city in Donbas

  • Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others as Russian troops advanced into the city’s southeastern and northeastern areas fringes
  • Russian shelling also continued on Sunday across several regions such as in Novy Buh in Mykolaiv and Sumy
KYIV/KHARKIV: Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as “very fierce” in a city that become a key objective for Moscow’s offensive in the Donbas.
Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others as Russian troops advanced into the city’s southeastern and northeastern areas fringes, Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowed a massive Russian offensive across the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
“Some 90 percent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised speech.

Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk. (File/AFP)


“Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers ... We do all we can to hold this advance.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the “liberation” of the Donbas, an industrial region which includes Luhansk and Donetsk, was an “unconditional priority” for Moscow.
Ukrainian forces in the Donbas said they were on the defensive all day on Sunday. Russian forces fired on 46 communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, killing at least three civilians, wounding two others or destroying or damaging 62 civilian buildings.
Russian shelling also continued on Sunday across several regions such as in Novy Buh in Mykolaiv and Sumy.
European Union leaders will meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a new sanctions package against Russia including an oil embargo.
EU governments have been unable to agree on a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow because the proposed embargo on Russian oil is not acceptable to Hungary and a big problem for Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Ahead of the summit, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed fears that EU unity was “starting to crumble” and draft conclusions of the meeting, seen by Reuters, indicated there will be little in terms of new decisions.
But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said “there will be an agreement in the end,” with a deal on the next sanctions package by Monday afternoon.
Separately, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna will meet Zelensky in Kyiv later on Monday to offer more support for the country, the French foreign affairs ministry said.

Bodies pulled from wreckage of missing Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of missing Nepal plane
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP
Reuters

Bodies pulled from wreckage of missing Nepal plane

  • Air traffic control lost contact with aircraft shortly after taking off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning
  • Four Indians were on board as well as two Germans, with the remainder Nepalis
POKHARA, Nepal: Rescue workers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 20 people out of the 22 who were on board a small aircraft that crashed in a remote northwestern region, an aviation official in the capital Kathmandu said on Monday.
“Efforts are underway to bring the bodies to Kathmandu,” Teknath Sitaula, a spokesman for the capital’s Tribhuvan International Airport said.
Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air shortly after taking off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
Helicopters operated by the military and private firms scoured the remote mountainous area all day Sunday, aided by teams on foot, but called off the search when night fell, as bad weather hampered the recovery operation at around 3,800-4,000 meters (12,500-13,000 feet) above sea level.
After the search resumed on Monday, the army shared on social media a photo of aircraft parts and other debris littering a sheer mountainside including a wing with the registration number 9N-AET clearly visible.
Four Indians were on board as well as two Germans, with the remainder Nepalis. There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the plane “met an accident” at 14,500 feet (4,420 meters) in the Sanosware area of Thasang rural municipality in Mustang district.
“Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, search continues for the remaining. The weather is very bad but we were able to take a team to the crash site. No other flight has been possible,” authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn said.
Pokhara Airport spokesman Dev Raj Subedi said the rescuers had followed GPS, mobile and satellite signals to narrow down the location.
Pradeep Gauchan, a local official, said that the wreckage was at a height of around 3,800-4,000 meters (12,500-13,000 feet) above sea level.
“It is very difficult to reach there by foot. One team has been dropped close to the area by a helicopter but it is cloudy right now so flights have not been possible,” Gauchan said earlier in the day.
“Helicopters are on standby waiting for the clouds to clear,” he said.
According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada’s de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago in 1979.
Tara Air is a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines, a privately owned domestic carrier that services many remote destinations across Nepal.
It suffered its last fatal accident in 2016 on the same route when a plane with 23 on board crashed into a mountainside in Myagdi district.
Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.
But it has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.
The Himalayan country also has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.
The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Katmandu’s notoriously difficult international airport, skidded into a football field and burst into flames.
Fifty-one people died and 20 miraculously escaped the burning wreckage but sustained serious injuries.
That accident was Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Katmandu airport.
Just two months earlier a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

31 rescued, 11 still missing after Indonesia ferry sinks

31 rescued, 11 still missing after Indonesia ferry sinks
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

31 rescued, 11 still missing after Indonesia ferry sinks

  Local tugboats and fishermen brought many of the survivors ashore after the KM Ladang Pertiwi sank
JAKARTA: Thirty-one people have been rescued and 11 are still missing after a ferry ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia, an official said Monday.
Local tugboats and fishermen brought many of the survivors ashore after the KM Ladang Pertiwi sank while sailing through the Makassar strait in South Sulawesi province on Thursday.
“Until now 31 people have been rescued alive and we are still looking for 11 more people who are still missing,” head of local search and rescue team Djunaidi, who like some Indonesians goes by only one name, said on Monday.
“They have returned home now and they are generally in good health,” he added.
Rescuers have deployed a helicopter and extended the search area to 20 nautical miles from where the boat sank in the search for the missing, Djunaidi said.
The vessel did not have a permit to transport passengers, he added, and both the ship’s captain and owner have been taken in for questioning.
No official passenger manifest was kept — common in a country where crews sometimes sell illegal tickets past the ships’ official capacity — but authorities have said they believe there were 42 people onboard when the boat sank.
Marine accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where safety standards are often lax.
In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt.
In 2018 more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

