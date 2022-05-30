You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Among the gainers on the list, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, rose 11.40 percent, and Saudi Home Loans Co. improved 1.75 percent.
Short Url

https://arab.news/953sx

Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened in the green for the second day in a row as fear receded in the market despite skyrocketing oil prices and gloomy predictions for the month ahead.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.22 percent to reach 12,717 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.04 percent to 22,410, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 9.9 percent, leading the market gainers; Almunajem Foods Co. fell 2.68 percent, leading the market fallers.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. gained 3.82 percent, following its plan to raise its capital by 20 percent, to SR300 million ($80 million).

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.89 percent, after securing a SR490 million deal to supply water pipes to the Saline Water Conversion Corporation.

Solutions by stc, also known as the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, edged down 1.81 percent, following its shareholders approving a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021.

Among the gainers on the list, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, rose 11.40 percent, and Saudi Home Loans Co. improved 1.75 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.52 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 0.39 percent.

Telecom giants stc and Zain KSA were both up by 0.19 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.38 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. opened flat.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.36 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude traded at $119.72 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $115.61 a barrel, as of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

SAUDIA selects King Abdullah Economic City as base for new facility
Business & Economy
SAUDIA selects King Abdullah Economic City as base for new facility
Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020
Business & Economy
Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020

Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo

Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo

Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see if the EU would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports to sanction Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Brent crude futures contract for July, which expires on Tuesday, was up 37 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $119.80 a barrel at 0534 GMT, after rising to as high as $120.50 earlier in the session. The more active Brent contract for August rose 67 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $116.23 a barrel.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 78 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $115.85 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

EU’s Borrell hopeful of deal on Russian oil ban

EU members should be able to reach an agreement on another sanctions package against Russia, including restrictions on the imports of Russian oil, in talks currently held by officials, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Monday.

“We need to decide unanimously. There were talks yesterday afternoon, and there will be this morning and throughout the afternoon,” Josep Borrell told broadcaster France Info. 

He added, “I think that this afternoon, we will be able to offer to the heads of the member states an agreement.”

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil russia sanctions EU

Related

EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit
Business & Economy
EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit
Iran’s energy export revenue up 60 percent in March-May vs year ago: oil ministry media
Business & Economy
Iran’s energy export revenue up 60 percent in March-May vs year ago: oil ministry media

Diriyah Gate signs MoU with OSP for using sustainable materials

Diriyah Gate signs MoU with OSP for using sustainable materials
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Gate signs MoU with OSP for using sustainable materials

Diriyah Gate signs MoU with OSP for using sustainable materials
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oil Sustainability Program to promote the usage of sustainable polymer construction materials, as Saudi Arabia continues its journey to achieve a nature-friendly environment, a press release said. 

Launched in 2020, OSP is an initiative of multiple government agencies, research institutions and companies to promote innovative hydrocarbon-based materials, new and sustainable uses for these materials, such as using polymer-based materials. 

The DGDA which was established in 2017 to conserve the historical city of Diriyah will get the required technical and logistic support under the deal, allowing it to ensure sustainability principles and environmental protection in its projects. 

The MoU, signed by Mohammad Hitham Al-Tayyar, program director of OSP and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, aims at building strategic cooperation between the OSP and DGDA on hydrocarbon-based materials.

The deal will include identifying opportunities that would improve the construction and operation processes in DGDA’s projects and developing plans to assess and implement these opportunities, according to the press statement. 

The DGDA works on designing, restoring and renovating Diriyah through several ambitious projects while applying the traditional Najdi architecture principles, for which the cities and villages of the Kingdom’s central region have been known for centuries, the release added. 

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who is also the Secretary-General of the Board of Directors of DGDA, attended the signing ceremony.  

Topics: Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority sustainable

Related

Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Business & Economy
Diriyah Gate will contribute $7.2bn to Saudi GDP, says Abdullah Taibah
Diriyah Gate Project has 36% Saudi female staff, says CEO
Business & Economy
Diriyah Gate Project has 36% Saudi female staff, says CEO

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a free trade agreement in Dubai on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said customs duties will be eliminated on 96 percent of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine, and includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

The trade deal is Israel’s first with an Arab country.

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Israel

Related

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
Business & Economy
UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10bn for investments with Egypt, Jordan: WAM
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10bn for investments with Egypt, Jordan: WAM

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Sunday as a rise in oil prices boosted investor sentiment in the oil-rich nation.

TASI exited the day with a 1.3 percent gain at 12,689, while the parallel market Nomu advanced 0.58 percent at 22,402.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain added between 0.3 and 0.6 percent and Kuwait’s BKP index surged 1.9 percent.

The Egyptian EGX30 index closed 1.1 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $120.08 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $115.99 a barrel as of 9:23 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO effective June 1

East Pipes Integrated Co. sealed a deal worth SR490 million ($130 million) for the supply of steel pipes to Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. is planning a capital increase of 20 percent to SR300 million by issuing bonus shares

Shareholders of solutions by stc, also known as Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., approved a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. was awarded a contract to provide insurance services for Al Wefaq Transport Solutions Co.’s vehicle fleet

Almunajem Foods Co. announced temporary suspension by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority on one of its imported poultry products

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. submitted a capital increase request to the Capital Market Authority, looking to raise its capital to SR337 million

Saudi Home Loans Co.’s shareholders are set to receive cash dividends of SR0.77 per share for 2021

The real estate arm of Batic Investment and Logistics Co. acquired a plot of land in Al Madinah for SR126 million

Red Sea International Co. submitted a filing to CMA to reduce its capital by nearly 50 percent to SR302 million then increase it to SR452 million through a rights issue

Emaar The Economic City closed a SR32 million lease deal with Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Co.

Jabal Omar Development Co.’s accumulated losses fell from SR2.13 billion to SR1.18 billion, reaching 13 percent of capital at the end of 2021

Arabian Shield named two new board members, Mohammed Alkinani and Saud Bajbair, for the term ending Sept. 10, 2022

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. received a letter from the Communications and Information Technology Commission, stating it will cancel its license to use the frequency spectrum in the 3500MHz band if the company doesn’t fulfill its obligations

Calendar

May 30, 2022

Start of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

May 31, 2022

End of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO book-building

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Related

TASI starts the week in green: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI starts the week in green: Opening bell
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO, following the resignation of Rayan Fayez in March.

Al-Salloom is currently head of the wholesale banking group at BSF and will assume this position as acting CEO starting June 1, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Having held different leadership positions in the banking sector, he has a vast experience in the industry.

Rayan Fayez, previously managing director and CEO at BSF, had resigned almost two months ago to join the top management team at NEOM – the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar Giga project.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Latest updates

Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo
Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo
Asia’s rising stars battle for supremacy at AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022
Asia’s rising stars battle for supremacy at AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022
Diriyah Gate signs MoU with OSP for using sustainable materials
Diriyah Gate signs MoU with OSP for using sustainable materials
Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.