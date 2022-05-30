Riyadh house transactions fall as prices soar at their fastest pace in 5 years to 20%

You are here

House prices in Riyadh are skyrocketing at their fastest pace in five years.
RIYADH: House prices in Riyadh are skyrocketing at their fastest pace in five years, as apartment prices witnessed a growth of 20 percent in the last 12 months, according to recent research carried out by Knight Frank. 

“This significant growth is not without its consequences. Demand is showing signs of being stymied as households find themselves needing to save for longer before being able to transition to home ownership. The resultant impact is a decline in deal numbers, which fell by 27 percent in the last 12 months,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. 

The prices of villas in Riyadh have increased by 18.6 percent in the same period, according to the report. 

The research report also revealed that transaction volumes across Saudi Arabia fell to 60,000 during the first quarter. The total deal values, however, only dipped 2 percent to SR40.4 billion ($10.6 billion). 

Residential transactions up 46 percent in Jeddah

The number of residential transactions in Jeddah increased by 5 percent in the last 12 months, while the total value of residential sales increased by 46 percent over the same period. 

Mirroring Riyadh, Jeddah also witnessed a rise in house prices in the last 12 months. Apartment prices in Jeddah increased by 4.9 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, while villa prices rose by 1.2 percent over the same period, the report revealed. 

Knight Frank revealed that this rise in prices could be the result of numerous government and private sector entities, like ROSHN, Upton Jeddah, Al Ballad Development, and Jeddah Central, establishing their offices in the city. This eventually makes Saudi nationals and expatriates return to Jeddah, underpinning the demand for homes, it added. 

Dammam deal volumes fall 32 percent 

Dammam metropolitan area also witnessed a profound price increase, as average apartment prices increased by 6.1 percent in the first quarter, while average villa prices increased by 2.5 percent over the same period last year, Knight Frank's research revealed. 

“Anecdotal evidence of increased rates of job creation fueled by rising oil prices in the Kingdom’s oil-producing heartland are underpinning rising demand for homes in the DMA, which is, in turn, helping to lift home values,” added Durrani. 

The DMA’s residential market, however, experienced a 32 percent decline in the volume of deals over the last 12 months, while the total value of residential transactions decreased by 18 percent over the same period. 

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar weakened, but recent gains are unlikely to stave off another monthly fall for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,860.77 per ounce, as of 0451 GMT. 

US gold futures also climbed 0.4 percent to $1,865.00.

Grains edging up

Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the US Midwest.

Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the US Memorial Day holiday weekend. US markets will be closed on Monday.

Soybean futures hit their highest since Feb. 24. Corn futures received additional support from bargain buying after sinking to their lowest since April 8 on Wednesday.

CBOT July corn futures settled up 12-1/4 cents at $7.77-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT July soybeans were 5-3/4 cents higher at $17.32-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel, rebounding from three straight days of declines.

Copper up

London copper extended gains to a one-week high on Monday as a dip in the US dollar, and China’s stimulus measures and a decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions lifted hopes of a revival in demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $9,510.50 a ton by 0334 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 23 at $9,549 in early Asian trade.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai edged 0.1 percent higher to $10,776.6 a ton by the midday break.

Indonesia could issue palm oil export permits

Indonesia’s trade ministry has received a number of palm oil export permit requests that could be granted within the day, senior ministry official Veri Anggriono said on Monday.

Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil producer, allowed exports of the vegetable oil to resume from May 23, but companies have faced regulatory hurdles that have slowed the process of getting shipments out.

“As of this morning there were five to six companies that had submitted a request and the system would immediately process them. We hope the permits can be issued today,” Veri said.

He said Indonesia aims to allow 1 million tons of palm oil exports based on companies’ volume of domestic sales under the government’s bulk cooking oil program, which was launched before the export ban.

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened in the green for the second day in a row as fear receded in the market despite skyrocketing oil prices and gloomy predictions for the month ahead.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.22 percent to reach 12,717 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.04 percent to 22,410, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 9.9 percent, leading the market gainers; Almunajem Foods Co. fell 2.68 percent, leading the market fallers.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. gained 3.82 percent, following its plan to raise its capital by 20 percent, to SR300 million ($80 million).

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.89 percent, after securing a SR490 million deal to supply water pipes to the Saline Water Conversion Corporation.

Solutions by stc, also known as the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, edged down 1.81 percent, following its shareholders approving a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021.

Among the gainers on the list, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, rose 11.40 percent, and Saudi Home Loans Co. improved 1.75 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.52 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 0.39 percent.

Telecom giants stc and Zain KSA were both up by 0.19 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.38 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. opened flat.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.36 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude traded at $119.72 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $115.61 a barrel, as of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see if the EU would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports to sanction Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Brent crude futures contract for July, which expires on Tuesday, was up 37 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $119.80 a barrel at 0534 GMT, after rising to as high as $120.50 earlier in the session. The more active Brent contract for August rose 67 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $116.23 a barrel.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 78 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $115.85 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

EU’s Borrell hopeful of deal on Russian oil ban

EU members should be able to reach an agreement on another sanctions package against Russia, including restrictions on the imports of Russian oil, in talks currently held by officials, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Monday.

“We need to decide unanimously. There were talks yesterday afternoon, and there will be this morning and throughout the afternoon,” Josep Borrell told broadcaster France Info. 

He added, “I think that this afternoon, we will be able to offer to the heads of the member states an agreement.”

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oil Sustainability Program to promote the usage of sustainable polymer construction materials, as Saudi Arabia continues its journey to achieve a nature-friendly environment, a press release said. 

Launched in 2020, OSP is an initiative of multiple government agencies, research institutions and companies to promote innovative hydrocarbon-based materials, new and sustainable uses for these materials, such as using polymer-based materials. 

The DGDA which was established in 2017 to conserve the historical city of Diriyah will get the required technical and logistic support under the deal, allowing it to ensure sustainability principles and environmental protection in its projects. 

The MoU, signed by Mohammad Hitham Al-Tayyar, program director of OSP and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, aims at building strategic cooperation between the OSP and DGDA on hydrocarbon-based materials.

The deal will include identifying opportunities that would improve the construction and operation processes in DGDA’s projects and developing plans to assess and implement these opportunities, according to the press statement. 

The DGDA works on designing, restoring and renovating Diriyah through several ambitious projects while applying the traditional Najdi architecture principles, for which the cities and villages of the Kingdom’s central region have been known for centuries, the release added. 

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who is also the Secretary-General of the Board of Directors of DGDA, attended the signing ceremony.  

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a free trade agreement in Dubai on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said customs duties will be eliminated on 96 percent of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine, and includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

The trade deal is Israel’s first with an Arab country.

