Saudi Ladun IPO oversubscribed 20 times, priced at $4.8 per share

Saudi Ladun IPO oversubscribed 20 times, priced at $4.8 per share
Based in Riyadh, Ladun is part of the Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers Industry. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The initial public offering of Ladun Investment Co. has been priced at SR18 ($4.8) per share after the offering was oversubscribed by 20.97 times.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, will determine the date of the company’s listing on the parallel market, Nomu, it said in a bourse filing.

Based in Riyadh, Ladun is part of the Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers Industry.

Topics: Tadawul stock Price IPO

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rosneft PJSC, Russia’s integrated energy company, has vowed to pay record-high annual dividends amid rallying oil prices, Bloomberg reported. 

The company’s board suggested 23.63 rubles ($0.38) per share for the second half of 2021, bringing the full-year dividend to a record 41.66 rubles.

Similarly, Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom PJSC also announced around a week ago that it intended to offer its highest-ever payout as it profited from Europe’s supply crunch. 

As the biggest shareholder, the Russian state is set to gain the most out of the decisions of both the firms. 

However, several foreign investors are expected to face difficulties receiving the payout as a result of the restrictions imposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Topics: Roseneft Russia Gazprom

Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain may need to prolong the life of coal-fired power stations to avert household energy blackouts this winter following key gas supplier Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government said Monday.

“In light of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is only right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply,” said a government spokesperson.

“While there is no shortage of supply, we may need to make our remaining coal-fired power stations available to provide additional back up electricity this coming winter if needed.”

Up to 6 million UK households could face potential energy blackouts and rationing in the peak-demand winter, according to a source close to the matter.

The news confirmed a report in The Times newspaper.

One of the government’s worst-case scenarios indicates there could be widespread gas shortages if Russia goes further in cutting off supplies to Europe, the paper added.

The UK relies heavily on natural gas for electricity generation but is far less dependent than the rest of Europe on Russian energy.

“You would expect government to look at a range of scenarios to ensure plans are robust, no matter how unlikely they are to pass and neither the government or National Grid expect power cuts this winter,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“You will know that we’re in a fortunate position, we’re not dependent on Russian energy imports and have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems,” the spokesperson added.

In response to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the UK plans to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and eventually stop importing its gas.

Britain nevertheless remains committed to scrapping coal-powered electricity generation by October 2024, under plans to cut carbon emissions and combat global warming.

At the same time, the government is considering extending the life of the Hinkley Point B nuclear power plant in southwestern England although it had been due to be decommissioned this summer.

Topics: UK energy Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The issuance of the unified insurance law in Egypt is expected to contribute to the development of the insurance sector and increase its contribution to the gross domestic product to exceed the limits of 1 percent during the next five years, by doubling insurance premiums to reach about 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.38 billion) by 2026.

The plan also aims to raise investments to 200 billion Egyptian pounds by 2026, and the volume of private insurance funds to reach 150 billion pounds, Egyptian newspaper Youm7 reported. 

“The Financial Supervisory Authority seeks to cooperate with the concerned authorities in achieving some tax exemptions and fees due on private insurance funds,” Mohamed Omran, Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said in a press conference held on Monday at the headquarters of the EFSA. 

Omran added that the unified insurance law will regulate the health care activity and health insurance compensation management systems in the bodies subject to the authority's supervision.

Topics: economy Egypt MENA

Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

  • Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar warns those currently employed they should ‘upskill’ to safeguard their futures 
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Companies in the future are going to be less likely to hire individuals based on their educational qualifications, but more on their emotional intelligence, according to Egypt’s minister of higher education and scientific research.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar told Arab News “(if) you work on (building) your ‘skills of the future,’ you can have great emotional intelligence that will take you to more productivity, leadership, management, and certainly more success.”

Abdel Ghaffar, who is also Egypt’s acting minister of health and population, was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to London to shore up investment opportunities in education and health care.

“You can be super intelligent because your IQ is 120 and over, but it does not mean that you will be successful,” Abdel Ghaffar said.

“A lot of people with extremely high IQ do not perform good when it comes to jobs and when it comes to productivity, and on the other hand (you have) people with average IQ but they managed to work on themselves to improve their skills, and upskill and reskill themselves.”

The minister stressed that education will remain important in the future, but interviewers and employers will be looking for people who have “improved their soft skills” as well as their “hard skills,” including communication, critical and analytical thinking, reasoning, problem solving, and team operating.

He said even those who are employed should not rely on the fact they currently have a job and are doing well, and should be encouraged to take training courses to gain or develop their future skills in these areas.

“Companies in the future will hire somebody not because he graduated from Oxford or Cambridge — (though) certainly this is important — but they will focus more on your skills and your professionalism, and how you improve your work, and part of it depends on the different types of intelligence,” he told Arab News.

A 2019 report by the Chicago-based Institute for Health and Human Potential — a training organization specialized in emotional intelligence — said the future workplace is changing to make these soft skills essential from 2020, as AI and automation take over routine mental and physical tasks.

“Emotional intelligence is becoming the key differentiator in achieving excellence in individual engagement, product innovation and customer experiences,” the report added.

Topics: Egypt Emotional Intelligence Khaled Abdel Ghaffar Employment

Updated 16 min ago
Arab News

  • The Zuluf project, which is a giant oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, aims to increase production by around 600,000 barrels per day
Updated 16 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan’s JGC Holdings Corp. said it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction contract by oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The deal will see JGC work on the onshore gas-oil separation plant and utility facilities, including water injection.

The Zuluf project, which is a giant oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, aims to increase production by around 600,000 barrels per day of Arabian heavy crude.

Along with its Saudi subsidiary JGC Arabia, the group will execute work related to the Zuluf central processing facilities, JGC said in a statement, without disclosing the transaction value.

“The JGC Group will continue to aim to win orders for projects planned by Saudi Aramco, realizing job creation and technology transfer to many Saudi Arabians through the execution of such projects, thereby contributing to the further development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it stated.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco construction Saudi Aramco

