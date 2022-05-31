You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker

Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker

Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker
The United Nations announced on May 11 that it is seeking $144 million needed to fund the salvage operation of the decaying oil-laden tanker moored off the coast of Yemen. (@KSAMOFA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrkzd

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker

Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker
  • In a phone call, the pair also discussed international efforts to deal with the potential crisis of the FSO Safer
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra discussed international efforts to salvage the decaying oil tanker FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen to prevent an environmental disaster that could arise due to the absurd practices of the terrorist Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

In a phone call, the pair also discussed enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation to serve the two nations’ interest.

The United Nations announced on May 11 that it is seeking $144 million needed to fund the salvage operation of the tanker moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

The amount includes $80 million to transfer the more than 1 million barrels of crude oil the FSO Safer is carrying to storage, said David Gressly, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

The pledging conference, co-hosed by the UN and The Netherlands, comes more than two months after the UN and Yemen’s Houthi militia reached an agreement to transfer the tanker’s contents to another vessel.

Topics: Saudi Arabia The Netherlands Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra

Related

Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh
Saudi Arabian FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated the kingdom’s stance regarding normalization with Israel. (AN Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister reiterates Kingdom’s position on Israel

Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners

Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners
Updated 31 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners

Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners
  • The event saw 10 winners across different categories
  • 511 horses from various countries competed, drew an audience of more than 8,000 people
Updated 31 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses (Kahila) wrapped up its second edition on Sunday after five days of diverse exhibits in an arena created at Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Center.

The event saw 10 winners across different categories, including the fillies championship, mares championship, foal championship, championship for purebred Arabian horses of Saudi origin and the stallion championship.

Shaman Al-Areeb won Golden Champion KSA Desert Bred Fillies; Nabil Alsakab, owned by Alsakab Stables, won Golden Champion Senior Stallions; Khaznah II, owned by Almasan Stables, won Golden Champion KSA Desert Bred Mares; and Muhanad RH, owned by Baqeeq Stables, won the Golden Champion KSA Desert Bred Stallions.

Stable owners told Arab News that horse beauty contests are gaining more public attention and interest in the Kingdom, although they still need to be developed further.

The event, in which 511 horses from various countries competed, drew an audience of more than 8,000 people, according to Wafi Al-Qahtani, head of the organizing committee.

“The daily activities of the championship lasted 10 days, and everything went as planned without a glitch. The concept of this contest was inspired by the noseband of Kahila, a horse of the founder of the Third Saudi State, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman,” he said.

The championship was held under the patronage of Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Horse Racing Club. The event was attended by world specialists and ambassadors from countries around the world.

Competition were held in a closed multi-service arena, Al-Qahtani said. The main showroom had three seating areas for fans, a hospitality area, a horse show area, an events area and a dining area.

Al-Qahtani said that the event is one of the region’s most important thoroughbred Arabian horse championships. It is held as part of honoring the horses of King Abdulaziz, and in memory of the gifts that the king gave to world leaders.

One of the most famous horses gifted by King Abdulaziz was Turfa, an Arabian mare gifted to King George VI on his coronation as monarch of the United Kingdom. King Abdulaziz also gave the Queen of the Netherlands two horses: Kahila Jalabi and Kahila Sabiliya.

The registration period for the five-day championship lasted 11 days to allow horse owners time to prepare. Some participants were nominated by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations.

The competition, Al-Qahtani said, reflects “pride in the history and heritage of the purebred Arabian horse, and highlights this ancient sport and the Kingdom’s efforts in promoting it in local and international events.”

Hail Al-Enezi, owner of Al-Hawail Stables, who took part in the championship, said that the popularity of horse beauty contests has increased across the Kingdom.

Bandar bin Ghadeer, a partner in MBO Stables, said that though horse beauty competitions in Saudi Arabia have gained prominence, “they require more development.”

He described the competition as “extremely difficult.”

His partner, Osama Al-Rashid, said that the composure of horses in events is not as relevant as their beauty, which can be seen in the neck and head while on display to the audience and judges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arabian Horse Beauty Championship

Related

Arabian horse beauty contest comes to Saudi Arabia's Souq Okaz festival
Saudi Arabia
Arabian horse beauty contest comes to Saudi Arabia's Souq Okaz festival
The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Horse Festival gallops into Riyadh

Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Updated 30 May 2022
Rashid Hassan

Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
  • Tamheer provides a monthly financial stipend of SR2,000 ($533) for graduate diploma holders from technical, health, and administrative institutes and colleges, and SR3,000 ($800) for people with a bachelor’s degree and above
Updated 30 May 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi female graduates outnumber their male counterparts in an on-the-job training program launched by the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf).

Hadaf said that more than 61,000 male and female graduates with a diploma, bachelor's degree, or higher degree had benefited from the Tamheer program since its launch in 2017.

Of this figure, 74 percent of participants were female.

Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province were the top three regions represented by participants.

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market through practical training in the workplace in line with their major or field of study.

It also helps raise their employability and stimulates the private sector to attract trained nationals once they have completed the training phase.

Tamheer provides a monthly financial stipend of SR2,000 ($533) for graduate diploma holders from technical, health, and administrative institutes and colleges, and SR3,000 ($800) for people with a bachelor’s degree and above.

It also bears the insurance costs for trainees when they are in the work environment for the practical element of the program.

The training period ranges from three to six months.

Trainees receive an experience certificate upon successful completion of the program.

To qualify for the program, applicants need to be higher education graduates and have been unemployed for at least six months.

Hadaf has renewed its invitation to establishments to offer training opportunities through the Taqat national labor portal.

It encourages companies to train Saudi graduates enrolled in the program. It is funded by Hadaf using the fees paid in a parallel program called Nitaqat, the Saudization scheme aimed at decreasing unemployment rates while also mobilizing the country's human capital to its full potential.  

When companies pay for Saudization units to reach a particular range in the Nitaqat program, this money is used as incentives for graduates in Tamheer.

Companies that offer on-job training through Tamheer also benefit from the program since Hadaf defrays the company's financial expenses by paying the trainees a monthly incentive.

Employers get the chance to know about the skills and qualifications of Saudis in the labor market and hire the most qualified people to work for them.

Companies registering in the program must meet specific requirements to qualify for it.

There should be a clear plan for trainees, a mentor appointed for every 10 trainees, a monthly attendance record, and feedback for trainees.

Tamheer allows government, semi-government, and private establishments to enroll.

It helps develop the Saudi economy and society by enabling young people to be part of the workforce.

 

Topics: Hadaf Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Hadaf holds career counseling sessions for job seekers in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Hadaf holds career counseling sessions for job seekers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Hiba’ initiative to provide education to Down Syndrome children

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar. (SPA)
Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar. (SPA)
Updated 30 May 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Hiba’ initiative to provide education to Down Syndrome children

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar. (SPA)
  • The prince was briefed on the services the center would provide to rehabilitate a new generation of children with Down Syndrome
Updated 30 May 2022
SPA

ALKHOBAR: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef, in the presence of Prince Ahmed bin Fahd, deputy governor of the region, inaugurated the Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba” in Alkhobar, the latest initiative from the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service.

Attending the event were the assistant minister of education, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, senior officials, and businessmen from the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Saud toured the center to learn about its diagnostic, educational, and rehabilitative facilities, which serve students with Down Syndrome and their parents. He also toured the exhibition accompanying the ceremony to learn about the success stories of many young men and women with Down Syndrome.

The prince was briefed on the services the center would provide to rehabilitate a new generation of children with Down Syndrome.

He applauded the many agreements signed between the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service, the King Salman Center for Disability Research, and the Voice of Down Syndrome Association.

Prince Saud said: “We are pleased that the Eastern Province will host a comprehensive center specialized in Down Syndrome, with the highest quality standards, which is a qualitative addition that serves a group dear to our hearts and contributes to improving the quality of their lives and qualifies them to contribute to building their homeland.

“We hope that this center will be a turning point in their lives, giving them a suitable environment for learning, contributing to the development of their capabilities, and enabling them to obtain a distinguished education and qualification at the hands of specialized and trained teachers of the highest international standards.

“The leadership of this country is keen on ensuring that everyone has access to education, especially people with disabilities, and this contribution and this center are evidence of the solidarity of all parties to serve this precious group."

The chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Muhaidib Group, Sulaiman bin Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib, said: “We are sure that the Ministry of Education will provide our sons and daughters with Down Syndrome with the best learning environment that helps them to be active members of our society.”

Topics: Al-Muhaidib Down Syndrome Center “Hiba”

Related

Down Syndrome cases in KSA reach 20,000
Saudi Arabia
Down Syndrome cases in KSA reach 20,000
Special Down syndrome models light up the runway at Jeddah bazaar
Fashion
Down syndrome models light up the runway at Jeddah bazaar

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah

One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a collaborative and multi-faceted sculpture created by Saudi artists.
One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a collaborative and multi-faceted sculpture created by Saudi artists.
Updated 31 May 2022
Nada Hameed

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah

One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a collaborative and multi-faceted sculpture created by Saudi artists.
  • Annual show is a must for ‘all lovers of style,’ Jeddah Season says
  • Five-day event opens on Tuesday in Jeddah
Updated 31 May 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: More than 150 exhibitors from around the world will take part in this year’s Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition, which opens on Tuesday at the Jeddah Superdome.

The 21st annual celebration of creativity and design organized by the National Home Health Care Foundation is being staged as part of the 2022 Jeddah Season of activities.

Held under the patronage of Princess Adelah bint Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, Bisat Al-Reeh aims to promote creativity in the world of fashion, jewelry and furniture, as well as nurturing young talent.

The five-day event is a showcase for people of all ages and backgrounds to display their handicrafts and designs to a wide audience.

Jeddah Season took to Twitter on Saturday to promote the event: “For all lovers of style and distinctive designs #Basat Al-Reeh is back with many surprises that will make you happy in the #Jeddah_Superdome, visit us and enjoy watching the most amazing jewelry designs from the most famous brands.”

One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a collaborative and multi-faceted sculpture created by a group of male and female Saudi artists. The piece, titled “Ana Juz2 (Ana Juz’a)” — which translates as “I am a part of” — allows each of the artists to present their own artistic view through a three-dimensional model, with each element displayed at a different point within the exhibition venue.

The aim of the work is to encourage people to come together within their communities and promote greater social responsibility. At the end of the show, the different elements will be sold off, with the proceeds going to support the work of the NHHCF.

Princess Adelah, who is chairperson of the foundation’s board of trustees, said: “The foundation works for noble goals, as today it serves 10 different regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Its goals fall within providing home health care in addition to providing patients’ psychological and social needs and supporting them with consumable medical equipment and supplies, as well as enhancing the functional capabilities of the patients and supporting them till achieving their own independence.”

This year’s Bisat Al-Reeh is open to women only from Tuesday to Friday, with families welcome on Saturday. The opening hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Topics: Bisat Al-Reeh Jeddah Season 2022

Related

Special Jeddah Season park activities attracting tens of thousands of visitors per day
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season park activities attracting tens of thousands of visitors per day
The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah. video
Saudi Arabia
Japanese pop stars JAM Project thrill fans at Anime Village as part of Jeddah Season

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
  • It was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Seychelles in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Tourism Ministry signed MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles to boost cooperation and exchange expertise between the two countries.

It was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde, SPA reported.

While it highlights the importance of tourism and its role in increasing economic growth, creating job opportunities, and promoting sustainable development, it also aims at supporting and developing activities and efforts of tourism institutions and associations and encouraging the establishment of investment projects between the two countries, SPA added.

The two sides, per the MoU, will exchange expertise in planning, tourism investment, and developing tourism sites and projects.

The MoU signing followed a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Radegonde in Riyadh on Sunday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Seychelles tourism

Related

Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh
The Saudi Arabian women's national football team, in green, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in their first ever international match. (Supplied)
Sport
Saudi women’s national football team beat Seychelles in historic international win

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker
Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker
Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops
Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Handgun freeze key feature of Canada’s new firearm bill
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP)
After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.