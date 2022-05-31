You are here

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
  • Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing the Donbas’s Lugansk region
  • As Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city center, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow
KYIV: Russian forces have taken partial control of a key industrial city in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said Tuesday, hours after European Union leaders struck a deal to ban more than two-thirds of Moscow’s oil imports.
Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing the Donbas’s Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kyiv in the war’s early stages.
“The situation is extremely complicated. Part of Severodonetsk is controlled by the Russians,” Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media, adding that Ukrainian troops still retained some areas.
But as Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city center, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow.
A compromise deal reached late Monday, meant to punish Russia for its invasion three months ago, cuts “a huge source of financing for its war machine,” European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.
“Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war,” he said.

 


Leaders of the 27-nation bloc met to negotiate the long-sought deal amid concerns raised by Hungary and other neighboring countries reliant on Russian fuel.
The agreement also includes plans for the EU to send nine billion euros ($9.7 billion) in “immediate liquidity” to Kyiv, Michel announced.
Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called an oil embargo the “key point” to any sanctions package.
“I believe that Europe will have to give up Russian oil and oil products in any case, because this is about the independence of Europeans themselves from (weaponized) Russian energy,” he said in his daily address to the nation.
The Netherlands on Tuesday became the latest European country to have its Russian gas shipments halted after refusing to pay in rubles, a demand Moscow is making of “unfriendly countries” in a bid to sidestep crippling Western sanctions.
“Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to (Dutch Energy Firm) GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles,” the Russian gas giant said in a morning statement.

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
  • vThe Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms
BERLIN: A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted five men for membership in a local cell of the Daesh group that received orders from a leading Daesh figure in Afghanistan.
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms.
The longest sentence of nine years and six months was handed to Sunatullokh K., whose surname wasn’t released due to German privacy rules. He was also convicted of planning to kill a man who had made critical comments about Islam. The attack was foiled by authorities.
The other men, identified as Muhammadali G., Azizjon B., Farhodshoh K. and Komron B., received prison sentences of between 44 months and 8.5 years for membership to a terrorist organization, with some also convicted of involvement in plans to carry out a contract killing in Albania that was later abandoned.
Another man, Ravsan B., was convicted by the same court last year of membership in Daesh for co-founding the German cell and supporting two planned attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Prosecutors said the men honed their military skills in paintball games, and that participants in those included “other people from the [extremist] scene” who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November 2020. They also allegedly acquired components for an “unconventional” bomb.
Federal prosecutors had sought prison terms of between four and 12 years for the men. Their lawyers had asked the court to acquit them.

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
Updated 31 May 2022
  • Home Office ‘planning to send traumatized torture survivors’ to ‘dangerous’ Irbil, campaigner says
LONDON: The UK is set to deport up to 30 Kurdish asylum seekers to Iraq on a single charter flight organized by the UK Home Office.

The mission to Irbil in Iraqi Kurdistan involves significant risk. Contractors overseeing the journey have received special training to tackle the “high threat of kidnapping from both Daesh and other terrorist groups.”

Some of the deportees have been settled in the UK for more than two decades, and will leave behind families and careers.

One man set to be deported on Tuesday’s flight told The Guardian newspaper: “The whole process is shambolic. We are human beings. I’ve been here 20 years.

“I’ve got A-levels. I speak six different languages. I’m not a criminal or drug dealer, I haven’t done anything. The more I think about it, the more I get upset.”

Public protests against the deportations took place in both London and Kurdistan on Monday.

Bella Sankey, director at the charity Detention Action, said: “We know of at least 11 people with British children and grandchildren who could be deported to Iraqi Kurdistan. Many escaped here decades ago from the violence and turmoil in that region.”

Another asylum seeker, speaking from a UK detention center before his deportation, said: “I swear that every single person returned to Kurdistan will be in danger.

“Some have already received threats. We are worried that we will be grabbed as soon as we arrive at the airport in Irbil.

“In my country some people wouldn’t think twice about shooting us in the head. There are some ruthless people there.”

Immigrant rights campaigner Karen Doyle said: “The Home Office is planning to send traumatized torture survivors to a dangerous and unstable region in a move which shows utter disregard for human life.

“The men we have been speaking to have made their lives in the UK and have wives and children here. Many have been unable to secure legal representation while detained. This government is ignoring individual traumas of those due to fly.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We make no apology for removing foreign criminals and those with no right to remain in the UK. This is what the public rightly expects and why we regularly operate flights to different countries.”

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
Updated 31 May 2022
  • Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months
KYIV: Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.
The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow’s invasion.

Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea

Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea
Updated 31 May 2022
  • Chinese vessels of disrupting a joint marine scientific research mission as well as energy exploration activities at two sites in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone
MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday said it had filed a diplomatic protest with China for unilaterally declaring a South China Sea fishing ban, and complained also of harassment and violations of its jurisdiction by Beijing’s coast guard.
The foreign ministry in a statement accused the Chinese vessels of disrupting a joint marine scientific research mission as well as energy exploration activities at two sites in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
In another statement, it denounced China’s imposition of a fishing moratorium aimed at regenerating fish stocks, an annual ban that includes waters inside the EEZs of Vietnam and the Philippines.
China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Philippine statements, which referred to developments in March and April.
The foreign ministry said the coast guard’s actions were “not consistent with innocent passage and are clear violations of the Philippine maritime jurisdiction.”
It did not say why it waited more than a month to comment on the incidents.
The protest demonstrates the challenges ahead for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, who will have a delicate balancing act in pursuing stronger economic ties with China while not appearing to capitulate over what the military sees as Beijing’s unlawful provocations at sea.
Marcos, whose May 9 election win analysts see as more favorable to Beijing than Washington, last week said he would defend sovereign territory and stand up to Chinese encroachment, in his strongest comments yet on foreign policy.
That followed a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said he would elevate bilateral ties to a new level.
The Philippines and China have historically had a rocky relationship over Beijing’s vast territorial claims and conduct of its coast guard and fishing fleet in the South China Sea, through which at least $2.4 million of sea-borne trade passes each year.

Jeju Island graveyard sheds light on Kim Jong Un’s South Korean heritage

Jeju Island graveyard sheds light on Kim Jong Un’s South Korean heritage
Updated 31 May 2022
  • Remote cemetery has 13 tombstones bearing the Ko family name — Kim’s relatives through his mother, Ko Yong Hui
JEJU, South Korea: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has threatened Seoul with fiery destruction, but as a remote graveyard on a resort island shows, he has closer links to the South than he might like to admit.
At a cemetery in a hard-to-find corner of South Korea’s Jeju island, there are 13 tombstones bearing the Ko family name — Kim’s relatives through his mother, Ko Yong Hui.
Jong Un is the third member of the Kim family to rule North Korea, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather — what official hagiography calls the “Paektu bloodline.”
But the Jeju graves tell a wider story.
Kim’s mother was born in Osaka in 1952 to a native Jeju islander who emigrated to Japan in 1929, when the Korean peninsula was under Tokyo’s colonial rule.
Many of her family, including Kim’s maternal great-grandfather, are buried on Jeju, their overgrown graves a stark contrast to Pyongyang’s Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Kim’s father and grandfather Kim Il Sung lie in state.
After Kim came to power in 2011 following the death of his father Kim Jong Il, many experts highlighted his mother’s South Korean and Japanese heritage. Pyongyang has never confirmed it.
The regime “must have feared confirmation would undermine its legitimacy,” Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, said.
The Kim dynasty bases its claim to power on Kim Il Sung’s role as a guerrilla fighter driving out Japan and winning Korea its independence in 1945.
“Korea-Japan heritage runs directly counter to the North Korean myth of its leadership,” Cheong said.
Kim’s mother grew up in the Japanese port city of Osaka, but her family moved to North Korea in the 1960s as part of a decades-long repatriation program by Pyongyang.
The scheme urged ethnic Koreans living in Japan to move to North Korea, part of a drive to “claim supremacy” over the South, said Park Chul-hyun, a novelist and columnist in Tokyo.
“The North saw the Korean-Japanese community as a strategic battleground,” he said, and managed to convince nearly 100,000 ethnic Koreans to relocate to the “socialist paradise.”
The Ko family answered the call, and lived a relatively normal life in the North until their eldest daughter caught the eye of the country’s heir apparent.
Experts believe that Ko, who was a performer with the Mansudae Art Troupe of musicians and dancers, first met Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in 1972.
She would become his partner in 1975, experts say, and although there is no official record of their marriage the pair had three children. She died in 2004.
“There has been nothing about Ko Yong Hui in official state media,” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a non-resident fellow with the 38 North Program at the Washington-based Stimson Center.
There is not much in state media about Kim Jong Un’s background and heritage generally beyond attempts to show he is the legitimate heir to the Mount Paektu legacy, she added.
South Korean media discovered the Ko family graves on Jeju in 2014 — one of the first real confirmations of Kim Jong Un’s South Korean ancestry.
At that time, there was a plaque — known as an “empty grave” in the South — honoring Kim’s maternal grandfather Ko Gyong Taek, even though he died and was buried in the North.
“Born in 1913 and moved to Japan in 1929. He passed away in 1999,” read the plaque, a custom which allows family members to perform ancestor rites even if the body is not present.
The plaque was not there when AFP visited the Jeju graveyard in April 2022.
It had been removed by a distant relative of Kim Jong Un, who was shocked by the media attention and feared the grave would be vandalized, the daily Chosun Ilbo reported.
He said his family “knew nothing about the relation to Kim Jong Un,” prior to the media discovery, the report said.

