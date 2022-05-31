You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets

Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets

Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets
Assets’ value decreased to SR215.7 billion ($57.51 billion) from SR227.17 billion in the last quarter of 2021 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjtr4

Updated 15 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets

Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets
Updated 15 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

The value of Saudi Arabia public mutual funds’ assets decreased by 5.06 percent in Q1 this year compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by Capital Market Authority.

Assets’ value decreased to SR215.7 billion ($57.51 billion) from SR227.17 billion in the last quarter of 2021.

The decrease is mainly attributed to a decline in the value of funds’ investment in money market instruments, which had the highest share in funds’ assets at 54.6 percent in Q1 2022.

The value of assets in this investment category decreased by 10 percent from the previous quarter. It totaled SR117.75 billion in Q1 2022 down from SR130.8 billion despite adding one additional fund to this type of investment during this quarter.

Debt Instruments also decreased in value by 8.74 percent from last quarter, but increased by 51.52 percent compared to Q1 last year.

The public mutual funds lost around 20,500 subscribers in the first quarter this year compared to last quarter. 

This decrease is mainly driven by funds dedicated to Real Estate Investment Funds where the number of subscribers decreased by 23,900 during this period.

Equity public funds that constitute 13 percent of public funds’ assets increased in value by 12.61 percent compared to last quarter. 

However, if compared to the same period last year, the value of this investment category recorded a 20.23 percent increase in Q1 2022. 

Domestic equities make up the majority of equity investments of public mutual funds, constituting 74.6 percent in Q1 of 2022 in total assets value, increasing by 19.33 percent from the previous quarter.

On the other hand, private mutual funds’ assets grew 13 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021, having totaled SR335.5 billion in Q1 this year. 

The value of assets held by private funds also grew by nearly 30 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

Equities made up 61.54 percent of private funds investments totaling SR206.48 billion in Q1 2022, followed by real estates with 29.42 percent share and totaling SR98.69 billion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy assets investments

Related

EGX-listed Egyptalum to sell shares to Arab sovereign funds, says minister
Business & Economy
EGX-listed Egyptalum to sell shares to Arab sovereign funds, says minister
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Building and Marketing Co. has submitted a request to move from parallel market Nomu to the main market TASI.

Prior to the announcement, shares of the company closed Tuesday session 1.69 percent lower at SR290 ($77).

NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs and it’s into installing carpentry metal, glass, and iron, besides manufacturing fermented iron. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market shares

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has reappointed Abdulmalik Abdullah Al-Hogail as board chairman for a three-year term starting May 21.

It also named Saad Abdulaziz Al-Kroud as vice chairman of the board, according to a bourse filing.

The bank had earlier reported a 28 percent surge in first-quarter profit to SR825 million ($220 million), propelled by a rise in operating income.

Topics: Alinma Bank Saudi Appointment

Related

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Alinma Bank’s stock drops after shareholders approve $212m dividends
Business & Economy
Alinma Bank’s stock drops after shareholders approve $212m dividends

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
REEM WALID 

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Carbon output in China dropped in the first quarter of 2022 amid policies relating to COVID-19 and the property market. 

The government also announced it will expand its range of fiscal tools to facilitate the country’s carbon neutrality journey. 

Meanwhile, the official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index indicates that factories in the country are still struggling yet on the road to recovery. 

In depth

  • China’s carbon output fell 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a drop for the third quarter in a row, Bloomberg reported. This is mainly attributed to the government’s tightened policies on the real estate sector as well as COVID-19 related controls.
  • China’s government has announced that it will make use of fiscal and taxation policies to back the country’s carbon neutrality journey. In line with this, the Asian country aims to create a basic financial policy by 2030 to boost green and low-carbon development. Beijing also plans to focus on mechanisms such as carbon and pollution discharge trading, Reuters reported, citing policy recommendations from the Ministry of Finance.
  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index in May climbed to 49.6, up from 47.4 in April, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While a reading below 50 still reflects that the factories in the country are struggling, the slower pace of contraction signals that the economy is slowly recovering.
Topics: China in-focus Carbon Economy

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU is currently working on a system that would exempt Gulf citizens from visas, the bloc’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has revealed. 

Patrick Simonnet also revealed a new plan is in the works, that will be announced soon, for Saudi citizens that facilitates the process to attain multiple visas. 

In his interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, he said the EU “aims to exempt citizens of all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries from visa requirements,” noting that “this commitment was clearly stated in the joint statement on the European Union’s strategic partnership with the Gulf states.”

Simonnet added that visa exemption would help in raising the level of exchange between the EU and Saudi Arabia in many sectors including the fields of communication, tourism, education and business.

Topics: EU visa

Related

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain get UK electronic visa waiver status
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain get UK electronic visa waiver status

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tarabut Gateway, one of the largest banking platforms in the Middle East and North Africa region, has secured four key banking partnerships in Saudi Arabia.

The company signed the deals with Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Alinma Bank, and Banque Saudi Fransi as part of the strategy to expand its operation in the Kingdom. 

“The Kingdom’s vision is ambitious and achievable, and we look forward to being a core part of the open banking ecosystem,” Abdulla Almoayed, CEO of Tarabut Gateway, said in a statement.

As financial technology and development is rising, Saudi Arabia is getting ready for an open banking transition.

Topics: Tarabut fintech Saudi Arabia

Related

Fintech gains importance in Saudi Arabia as Cabinet approves sector's strategy
Business & Economy
Fintech gains importance in Saudi Arabia as Cabinet approves sector's strategy

Latest updates

Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets
Saudi public funds’ assets fell 5% thanks to decline in money markets
Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.