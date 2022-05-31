You are here

  • Home
  • After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning the Champions League final match against Liverpool at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/md7ax

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
  • UEFA is starting to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest games in sports on Saturday
  • Liverpool fans' leadership groups are already complaining about heavy-handed policing and poor organization
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The French government is blaming Liverpool fans. The English club are enraged by the “irresponsible, unprofessional” rush to conclusions. European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, will now try to uncover what went wrong in the disorder and chaos in Paris at the Champions League final before Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.
UEFA is starting to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest games in sports on Saturday.
Liverpool fans’ leadership groups are already complaining about heavy-handed policing and poor organization on a troubling night that saw children and elderly people among those getting sprayed by tear gas.
Richard Bouigue, deputy mayor of the 12th arrondissement in Paris, said “the time for official denial is over, the time for apologies must be imposed” in a letter to a Liverpool supporters’ group.
“I deplore the dysfunctions in the organization of the game and the lack of maintenance of order that led to this real fiasco,” Bouigue wrote to the Spirit of Shankly group in a letter seen by AP.
There were also renewed concerns in Spain on Wednesday about the organizational failings.
“It was a pretty big mess,” said Madrid defender Dani Carvajal, whose family encountered safety issues. “They have to learn and fix the mistakes for the next events that may happen at this stadium and hopefully everything will be better. But yes, in the end there were people who suffered a lot.”
These are the key issues the UEFA review will need to take into consideration:
ORGANIZATION
The challenges of staging the final with just three months’ notice — Paris was awarded the game in February after a decision was taken to strip Russia’s St. Petersburg of hosting rights — has been floated as a reason for the chaos that unfolded.
Having months, rather than years, to plan for the final was still enough time for hospitality facilities to be prepared and the stadium wrapped in special competition branding.
There was, though, a shortage of signage on streets leading to the stadium and on the subway and train lines. While private security was at stadium entrances, there were no volunteers deployed to help fans navigate unfamiliar streets and communicate as lines grew longer.
What was the reason behind the decision to herd fans — mostly from Liverpool — into a narrow passage on the walk up to the stadium from the metro, with police vans blocking much of the space? Why were there so few police officers in and around the stadium for such a big occasion?
UEFA’S MESSAGING
The “late arrival of fans” was the initial reason given for the delay to kickoff for what proved to be 37 minutes. Yet there was clear evidence many fans had arrived near the stadium up to three hours before the scheduled start of the game and simply ended up stuck in lines that barely moved. Liverpool fans, pressed up against the railings and many fearful of their own safety, hadn’t even been told the match had been delayed. That appeared to add to the panic, as some thought they would miss the game.
UEFA seemed slow to realize the extent of the problems. Steve Rotheram, a mayor in Liverpool who attended the game, said he had his cell phone, money, bank cards and match ticket stolen outside the Stade de France. He said he saw UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in the VIP section of the stadium later and explained his concerns. “He seemed oblivious to it,” Rotheram said of Ceferin.
POLICE
Why did police use bottlenecks to control the flow of spectators? The review will need to look at the policing of the final, from how they planned the hazardous route to the stadium from the train station and metro stops, as well as the instances of heavy-handedness toward supporters in using tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately in areas where there were kids and elderly people. There is footage of police deploying spray directly into the face of fans.
Repeated allegations of brutality have hit French police in recent years, notably during the Yellow Vests protests against the government, amid calls police should exercise greater restraint.
French police have struggled to get a grip on fan violence at domestic matches this season. Was that considered when the event was moved to Paris after direct talks between Ceferin and French President Emmanuel Macron?
TICKETING
This is likely to be a key focus of the review after French Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said there was “massive fraud at an industrial level,” claiming that “70 percent of the tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France.” Those numbers have been received with skepticism. Past and present Liverpool players — including Andrew Robertson — have said tickets they had received through legitimate channels hadn’t been accepted at the gates. There were undoubtedly some fake tickets — the AP has been shown an example of one. But the AP is aware of malfunctioning scanners unable to validate genuine tickets. Were those considered to be fake at the turnstiles?
STEWARDING
Just like at Wembley Stadium last year when there was violence and crowd chaos at the European Championship final, stewards bore the brunt of the disorder on Saturday as they were overwhelmed by large crowds at the gates. Low-paid and under-resourced, it seems unfair to expect stewards to resist aggression and force from both frustrated fans and other people trying to enter stadiums illegally by barging through checkpoints. Even as the chaos was unfolding, some private security officials turned their focus on media, ordering video footage to be deleted.
LOCALS
There are a growing number of testimonies from people who attended the final, detailing how they got mugged and attacked before and after the match at the Stade de France, which is located in an impoverished suburb of northern Paris. Local thugs appear to have exploited the chaos on the night. Some were seen fighting with police outside the stadium. Among those seen vaulting the fences to get into the stadium without tickets were people not wearing Liverpool or Madrid colors, potentially therefore locals taking advantage of overwhelmed security.
The sight of “bands of delinquents hitting and robbing” fans was recalled by Spanish professional tennis player Feliciano López.
“I saw how one person jumped over the fence to get into the stadium, the same one who tried to rob me wanted to sneak past the turnstile to get into the stadium,” López tweeted. “It was a complete shambles.”
STIGMATIZING FANS
According to some testimonies, the crowd management issues brought back disturbing memories of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989 that led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. Hooliganism was rife in English football throughout the 1980s, and there were immediate attempts back then to falsely assign blame on the Liverpool fans and defend policing at the FA Cup match in Sheffield. A false narrative that blamed drunken, ticketless and rowdy Liverpool fans was created by police. It took decades of campaigning for Liverpool supporters to prove there was a cover-up by authorities who tried to blame them.
Now Liverpool fans are challenging the authorities again, this time in France. Darmanin, the French minister, claimed on Monday that “this kind of situation occurs” within certain clubs from Britain, stigmatizing Liverpool fans.
“All light must be shed,” said Bouigue, the Parisian politician, “the responsibilities identified, and improvements made so that this type of chaos, which must have revived the Hillsborough tragedy for many fans, never happens again.”

Topics: Liverpool real madrid 2022 UEFA Champions League Final

Related

Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title
Sport
Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
Sport
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke
  • Ukraine will play a competitive fixture for the first time since Russia's invasion of their homeland
  • Players contracted to Ukrainian clubs have been able to leave the country to prepare at a training camp in Slovenia in recent weeks
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

GLASGOW: Scotland manager Steve Clarke reiterated his support to the Ukrainian national team, but he is desperate to deny them a place in the World Cup later this year in Qatar.
Ukraine will play a competitive fixture for the first time since Russia’s invasion of their homeland in a World Cup playoff semifinal against Clarke’s side at Hampden on Wednesday.
The match was originally scheduled to take place in March, weeks after the war began, but was delayed to give Ukraine the chance to fulfil the fixture.
Players contracted to Ukrainian clubs have been able to leave the country to prepare at a training camp in Slovenia in recent weeks.
“The game goes ahead but with the horrific outside influence,” said Clarke at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
“It’s an incredible situation they all find themselves in.
“Nothing but good thoughts and wishes for them, except during the game because obviously they want to go to Qatar and represent their country.
“But I am desperate to go to Qatar with my country.”
Former Scotland skipper Graeme Souness has said even he is supporting Ukraine at Hampden.
But goalkeeper Craig Gordon said the Scotland players have to focus on their chance to reach a first World Cup in 24 years rather than their solidarity with Ukraine.
“It doesn’t change anything from our point of view. It’s still a football match,” said Gordon.
“It’s still 11 versus 11 and no matter what is going on out with that it’s about us sticking together and putting our game plan in place.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Scotland World Cup UEFA Qualifiers

Related

New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Sport
New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier
Sport
FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot
Updated 31 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot
  • Arab News understands that Howe and United will listen to offers for the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron
Updated 31 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is preparing to wield his Newcastle United axe with a number of key first-team stars at risk of the chop.

Arab News understands that Howe and United will listen to offers for the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron as they look to transform a bottom-half club into one challenging around the Premier League European spots.

Shelvey and Almiron registered 63 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions last season, proving themselves key operators for Newcastle in 2021/22. However, head coach Howe is looking to freshen things up in central midfield and out wide — and with games likely to be limited for Shelvey, as well as Almiron being one of Newcastle’s more saleable assets, both could leave in the summer transfer window.

Former England international Shelvey has been at the club since January 2016 and is one of the longest-serving players in the squad, while when Paraguayan attacker Almiron was signed back from Atlanta United in 2019, the deal broke United’s long-standing transfer record, which had stood since 2005 when Michael Owen put pen to paper on Tyneside.

Prior to that, Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer was the club’s most expensive buy at $18.9 million — a then world transfer record in 1996 — and since then United have shelled out more for Callum Wilson, Chris Wood, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes.

On outgoings this summer, Howe knows he will have to make some tough calls to progress his United side in a summer being touted as one of evolution not revolution.

He said: “There’s some difficult decisions to make and naturally, when you look at the squad, we are top heavy. We have a lot of players, players who missed out on the 25.

“As I said before we’ll make decisions on every individual, we’ll try to do it in the right way,” he added.

Should Almiron and Shelvey leave they will not be alone, as Howe looks to free up wriggle room in his squad — and the club’s Financial Fair Play boundaries.

Players left out of the 25-man Premier League squad, such as Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, and Freddie Woodman will all be allowed to leave.

Central defender Ciaran Clark is understood to be close to agreeing a move to the Championship, with West Bromwich Albion — managed by former United coach Steve Bruce — favorites.

Jamal Lewis, recently returned from an operation, may be given another chance to prove his worth.

From within the 25, Dwight Gayle, Federico Fernandez, Matt Ritchie, and Karl Darlow, who has been eyed by Middlesbrough, could all see their time at St. James’ Park come to an end.

Ritchie was handed what appeared to be a farewell appearance on the final day of the season — and Howe has gone on record to state how big an impact the wide man has had on United, despite his lack of time on the pitch.

He said: “It has been massive. He left a team like Bournemouth to come to a team in the Championship. His contribution in the Premier League has been immense.

“Just this season, what he has given the group, even though he hasn’t played much, behind the scenes he has been an unbelievable professional, a big voice in the dressing room. He has helped unite people and has played a big part.”

Topics: Newcastle United football sport

Related

Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director
Sport
Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director
Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club
Sport
Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face of again at Hell in Cell 2022. (WWE)
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022
  • Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to renew their rivalry following encounters at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Some of WWE’s top superstars are gearing up for this year’s Hell in a Cell on Sunday, June 5. 

In the headline match, Cody Rhodes will face off with Seth Rollins once again as he continues his comeback to WWE.

Following their encounters at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes will look to maintain his dominant streak over Rollins inside the cage to move closer to his desired title match for the United States Championship.  

Only two months after claiming her first Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair will battle it out with previous champions Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match to defend her title and extend her reign on the red brand. 

In the latest showdown in an ongoing saga, Bobby Lashley will take on Omos and his former manager, MVP, in a Handicap match as a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 contest. Despite the two-to-one disadvantage in the ring this weekend, Lashley aims to take down the Nigerian Giant and the treacherous MVP. 

Elsewhere, the up-and-coming Superstar Ezekiel will go head-to-head with Kevin Owens after their recent arguments on the “Kevin Owens Show.” Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali will finally get his chance at a one-on-one match against Austin Theory in his quest to snatch the US Championship from his opponent. 

Meanwhile, the combined forces of Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan will take on bitter rivals, the Judgment Day, as they look to take down Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. 

 

Match Card: 

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match) 
Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (Triple Threat Match for RAW Women’s Championship) 
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP (Handicap Match) 
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens 
Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) 
US Champion Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali 

Topics: WWE wrestling

Related

Cody Rhodes targeting Clash at the Castle, WWE Championship
Sport
Cody Rhodes targeting Clash at the Castle, WWE Championship
Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show
Sport
Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games
Sultan Al-Zahrani (right) has won karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games in Kuwait. (SOPC)
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games
  • Fencers Jawad Al-Daoud and Hussein Al-Taweel claim bronze in the epee category
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Sultan Al-Zahrani has won gold for Saudi in the karate competition at the 3rd GCC Games in Kuwait.

Al-Zahrani took top spot in the 75 kg division after he overcame Kuwait’s Omar Al-Janai 4-2 and Oman’s Muhammad Al-Kindi 4-0.

Meanwhile, Faraj Al-Nashiri (-84 kg) and Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi (+84 kg) will both be hoping to win gold for the Kingdom after qualifying for their respective finals on Tuesday

In the fencing competition, the Kingdom’s Jawad Al-Daoud and Hussein Al-Taweel took third place and the bronze medal in the epee category.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC Games

Related

Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahrani takes silver at GCC Games in Kuwait
Sport
Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahrani takes silver at GCC Games in Kuwait
Saudi women’s futsal team take bronze at GCC Games in Kuwait
Sport
Saudi women’s futsal team take bronze at GCC Games in Kuwait

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final
Updated 31 May 2022
John Duerden

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final
  • The team from Casablanca ceded the majority of possession in Monday’s showdown, but a 2-0 win over the record titleholders means they have now won Africa’s premier cup competition three times
Updated 31 May 2022
John Duerden

There were two continental club finals in the space of 48 hours over the end of the last week and the start of this. Real Madrid won the first one, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday. Then on Monday, it was time for the African version.

It wasn’t that dissimilar.

Instead of Al-Ahly winning a third CAF African Champions League in a row to make history, Wydad AC won Monday’s final 2-0 to capture their third continental title. Zouhair El-Moutaraji scored a goal in each half to send around 50,000 fans in the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca into raptures.

If Al-Ahly, who have already won the competition 10 times, have been called “Africa’s Real Madrid” — a team that has a special pedigree in the competition — it was the Moroccans who channeled the aura of the Spanish giants.

“Today, we were Real Madrid, not Liverpool. We learned the lesson from Real Madrid’s win,” said Wydad coach Walid Regragui after the game. The club now equal Raja Casablanca as the most successful Moroccan team in the competition’s history.

In Paris, Liverpool may have had more of the ball but couldn’t make it count. In Casablanca, the Egyptians had plenty of possession but struggled to create clear chances in the face of a disciplined and effective defensive performance from Wydad.

“We let them have the ball, and we knew that they would send balls upfield to Percy Tau, so we focused on controlling him,” Regragui added. “The game was very tough, but we produced a strong performance and deserved to win.”

Many would agree, but Al-Ahly were unhappy about the choice of Wydad’s home stadium as the venue for the final, with CAF making the decision between the first and second legs of the semifinals. Mahmoud Al-Khatib, the president of Al-Ahly, looked to be complaining to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino ahead of the trophy presentation about the unfair timing of the decision, which was made when it looked almost certain that Wydad would be in the final.

He has a point. While, in theory, 10,000 tickets were allocated to each set of fans and the rest put on general sale, in practice, only a couple of thousand made the trip from Cairo with the rest snapped up by Wydad fans. In effect, this was a home game, and the Moroccan supporters created an unforgettable atmosphere — inspiring for their team and intimidating and hostile for Al-Ahly, who must have wished that there was a second leg back in Egypt. It was not a surprise that they looked a little shaken in the early stages and soon found themselves behind.

Al-Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane complained about the whole arrangement.

“I think that everyone behind this decision feels happy,” he said. “The best team lost today. When you play at a neutral ground and there is an equal number of fans between the two teams, then you can talk about winning and losing.”

The Cairo club had taken the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but had lost, predictably. There was genuine anger at the decision, but perhaps the whole situation became too big in their minds. It could be that, when the dust settles, the focus on complaining about the venue will be seen as counterproductive.

Going with the example of Liverpool once again, the Reds beat AS Roma in Rome in the 1984 final, and Chelsea triumphed against Bayern Munich in Munich a decade ago. These venues may have been known long in advance, and there may have been more English fans present, but playing a one-off game at the home of the final opponent was not seen as that big of a deal. Al-Ahly made sure that it was a major talking point before it all started.

It remains to be seen what happens to the losers now. They are accustomed to winning in Africa but also know what it is like to get to the final and fall short as this is a third runners-up place in the space of six years. There is, at least, plenty to occupy the team at home as they have slipped into third in the league though have four games in hand on the leaders Zamalek due to continental commitments.

The Red Giants have what it takes to close the gap, but then there is the question of coach Mosimane. The South African was on course to make history by becoming the first to win the title three times in a row and only the second to win four in total. To win in such a hostile environment would have been his biggest success yet.

According to reports, Al-Ahly’s board will meet to determine his future, though this has been denied by the club. Former players and Egypt manager Taha Ismail speaking on television called for Mosimane’s early departure, blaming the tactician for the loss and a run that has seen the club win just one league game in the last five. Whatever Mosimane’s future in the coming weeks, long-term, it should be a bright one.

Whatever happens, Al-Ahly will be back but for now, it is Casablanca, not Cairo, celebrating.

Topics: football Al-Ahly Wydad Casablanca African Champions League

Related

El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions
Sport
El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions
5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
Sport
5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca

Latest updates

Macro Snapshot — Canada’s Q1 growth disappoints; China services activities shrink 
Macro Snapshot — Canada’s Q1 growth disappoints; China services activities shrink 
After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
PIF-owned JCDC partners with Dar Al-Handasah for first phase of $20bn Jeddah Central Project
PIF-owned JCDC partners with Dar Al-Handasah for first phase of $20bn Jeddah Central Project
Al-Ajlan Riviera selects Aljazira Capital as financial adviser as it eyes IPO
Al-Ajlan Riviera selects Aljazira Capital as financial adviser as it eyes IPO
Two-thirds of customers want their bank or financial institution to become more sustainable: Report
Two-thirds of customers want their bank or financial institution to become more sustainable: Report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.