Saudi Triathlon Federation prepares future stars for international competitions

Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Male and female teams of the Saudi Triathlon Federation taking part in various running and cycling exercises in Abha. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • Six male and four female triathletes were put through their paces at a special 21-day training in Abha in May
ABHA: For the 10 Saudi athletes specially chosen to take part in a three-week triathlon training event, endurance is the key to success in a sporting challenge that few of their compatriots have ever attempted.

The first-ever training camp organized by the Saudi Triathlon Federation took place from May 8 to 27 in Abha, the capital city of Asir Province, with the aim of improving the conditioning and fitness levels of the six male and four female triathletes, as well as building a strong team spirit among them.

In a triathlon, a multi-sport event that is still in its infancy in the Kingdom, the participants must swim, cycle and run set distances with no break in between. The athlete who completes the three stages in the fastest combined time is the winner and so the transitions between the disciplines — in which the competitors must quickly switch from swimming to cycling, and from cycling to running — are a unique element of the sport.

The camp in Abha was supervised by three coaches: one Saudi and two foreigners. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mohamed Hafiz, a federation coach with five years of experience in the sport, explained the criteria based on which the team members were selected.

“We pick them based on their experience in the sport, their age, which should be below 30 years old, how well and fast they can swim, and also their cycling and running experience,” he said.

To be considered, the athletes had to excel in at least two of the three disciplines, and they needed to be able to maintain certain cycling and running speeds and be able to swim 100 meters in 90 seconds.

“(Cycling) requires somebody with experience and who can generate 3.5 or up to 4 watts per kilogram and … in running, somebody who can run 5 km in under 23-to-24 minutes,” said Hafiz. The final stage of a triathlon is where the action really heats up, he added.

“The race starts when they go into transition, drop their bikes and put the running shoes on — that’s when the real race starts,” he said.

There are three levels of triathlon: sprint, Olympic and Ironman. They each have different set distances to cover but all are extremely challenging for the athletes at that particular level.

The federation team was training for the sprint triathlon, which typically includes a 750-meter swim, often in open water such as a lake, sea or river, a 20 km bike ride and a 5 km run.

Abha’s unique terrain and weather mean it is a city like no other. At 2,200m above sea level, it is the major city with the highest elevation in Saudi Arabia and the lower oxygen levels at that altitude increase the challenge for the athletes and, ultimately, their fitness levels.

“We decided to come here and to (work on) physiological adaptation because of the high altitude and, because of this, I think they can have good performance in the future at International Triathlon Union races around the world, and maybe even the next, or future, Olympic Games.”

The 21-day training camp included eight workshops and regular training sessions at various venues across the city. Some of them were government-run facilities, such as the running track and swimming pools at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, while some running sessions were also held in a hotel gym near Abha airport and cycling endurance training took place outdoors at locations such as Monkey Road.

In recent years, growing numbers of women in the Kingdom have taken up and excelled in a variety of sports at the national and international levels. In the triathlon, Dina Al-Tayeb in 2018 became one of the first Saudi and Arab women to qualify for the most advanced level of the sport, the Ironman.

“One of the major goals of this camp is to bring more ladies to the sport,” Hafiz said.

The Saudi federation’s female team aspires to reach the level of Olympic qualification. The youngest member is 24-year-old Yasmeen Shaaban, who joined recently and has been training for the triathlon for 18 months.

“Triathlon is a sport for the crazy, as they say, because it’s crazy distances and it’s three different sports,” she said. “I believe it takes a lot in a person to get into the sport but once you get into it, it’s like an addiction — you just cannot stop.”

Last year, Shaaban participated in Ironman 70.3 Oceanside in San Diego, California, and two weeks later she competed in Ironman 70.3 Egypt. The 70.3 refers to the total distance in miles that the competitors cover in the three stages. Her ultimate goal, she said, is to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Another member of the women’s team, Madhawi Mitwalli, a doctor from Jeddah, said she has participated in sports for her whole life and became interested in the triathlon when she was looking for a new challenge.

“I get distracted a lot as I have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.,” she said. “However, triathlon helped me to focus more because the training is different; like when we run, when we cycle, swimming and sprints, I never get bored.”

Mitwalli said that the sport complements her professional life, and she had a message for all women in her country.

“I would like to inspire Saudi women to get into the sport and not really limit themselves by their profession, their job and what they are supposed to be and what they are supposed to do,” she said. “Try something new and just get out there and you’ll find yourself.”

While the triathlon is still considered a bit of novelty among the Saudi sporting community, the federation aims to produce athletes capable of competing in the sport at Gulf, regional and, eventually, Olympic levels.

Abdullah Alireza, one of the most experienced members of the men’s team, who has more than nine years of experience in the sport, quit his job to launch a sports business and become a full-time athlete.

“We are just starting,” he told Arab News. “The sport is new in Saudi Arabia in general and a lot of the time we compare ourselves only to our neighboring countries, which I don’t think is fair to us.

“I think we are capable of a lot more; we are capable of participating for gold medals in the Olympics, in any major tournament.”

“I left my corporate job a few years ago and started my own performance studio. What I wish to do personally is less about becoming an athlete, and more someone who can actually build grassroots systems and bring the triathlon and sports in general into schools and clubs.”

Alireza believes that one of the attractions of the triathlon is that there is always something to look forward to that keeps participants engaged, and there are always new goals to work toward.

“What I enjoy most about the sport is the journey,” he said. “It is learning, practicing and competing, with the day-to-day hardship.”

The Saudi Triathlon Federation team will officially represent the Kingdom for the first time during the World Triathlon Championship Finals at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island from Nov 23 to 26 this year.

The federation is also keen to raise awareness of the sport and boost its popularity by recruiting younger athletes, from 12 years old, particularly those who can help improve the standards of swimming and cycling.

“For the past eight months we have been contacting schools and arranging races, and we have been giving some educational seminars about the sport to teachers, schools and colleges around the Kingdom,” said Hafiz.

“You really need to be a good swimmer to be able to compete in the world of triathlon.”

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
  • UEFA is starting to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest games in sports on Saturday
  • Liverpool fans' leadership groups are already complaining about heavy-handed policing and poor organization
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

DUBAI: The French government is blaming Liverpool fans. The English club are enraged by the “irresponsible, unprofessional” rush to conclusions. European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, will now try to uncover what went wrong in the disorder and chaos in Paris at the Champions League final before Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.
UEFA is starting to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest games in sports on Saturday.
Liverpool fans’ leadership groups are already complaining about heavy-handed policing and poor organization on a troubling night that saw children and elderly people among those getting sprayed by tear gas.
Richard Bouigue, deputy mayor of the 12th arrondissement in Paris, said “the time for official denial is over, the time for apologies must be imposed” in a letter to a Liverpool supporters’ group.
“I deplore the dysfunctions in the organization of the game and the lack of maintenance of order that led to this real fiasco,” Bouigue wrote to the Spirit of Shankly group in a letter seen by AP.
There were also renewed concerns in Spain on Wednesday about the organizational failings.
“It was a pretty big mess,” said Madrid defender Dani Carvajal, whose family encountered safety issues. “They have to learn and fix the mistakes for the next events that may happen at this stadium and hopefully everything will be better. But yes, in the end there were people who suffered a lot.”
These are the key issues the UEFA review will need to take into consideration:
ORGANIZATION
The challenges of staging the final with just three months’ notice — Paris was awarded the game in February after a decision was taken to strip Russia’s St. Petersburg of hosting rights — has been floated as a reason for the chaos that unfolded.
Having months, rather than years, to plan for the final was still enough time for hospitality facilities to be prepared and the stadium wrapped in special competition branding.
There was, though, a shortage of signage on streets leading to the stadium and on the subway and train lines. While private security was at stadium entrances, there were no volunteers deployed to help fans navigate unfamiliar streets and communicate as lines grew longer.
What was the reason behind the decision to herd fans — mostly from Liverpool — into a narrow passage on the walk up to the stadium from the metro, with police vans blocking much of the space? Why were there so few police officers in and around the stadium for such a big occasion?
UEFA’S MESSAGING
The “late arrival of fans” was the initial reason given for the delay to kickoff for what proved to be 37 minutes. Yet there was clear evidence many fans had arrived near the stadium up to three hours before the scheduled start of the game and simply ended up stuck in lines that barely moved. Liverpool fans, pressed up against the railings and many fearful of their own safety, hadn’t even been told the match had been delayed. That appeared to add to the panic, as some thought they would miss the game.
UEFA seemed slow to realize the extent of the problems. Steve Rotheram, a mayor in Liverpool who attended the game, said he had his cell phone, money, bank cards and match ticket stolen outside the Stade de France. He said he saw UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in the VIP section of the stadium later and explained his concerns. “He seemed oblivious to it,” Rotheram said of Ceferin.
POLICE
Why did police use bottlenecks to control the flow of spectators? The review will need to look at the policing of the final, from how they planned the hazardous route to the stadium from the train station and metro stops, as well as the instances of heavy-handedness toward supporters in using tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately in areas where there were kids and elderly people. There is footage of police deploying spray directly into the face of fans.
Repeated allegations of brutality have hit French police in recent years, notably during the Yellow Vests protests against the government, amid calls police should exercise greater restraint.
French police have struggled to get a grip on fan violence at domestic matches this season. Was that considered when the event was moved to Paris after direct talks between Ceferin and French President Emmanuel Macron?
TICKETING
This is likely to be a key focus of the review after French Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said there was “massive fraud at an industrial level,” claiming that “70 percent of the tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France.” Those numbers have been received with skepticism. Past and present Liverpool players — including Andrew Robertson — have said tickets they had received through legitimate channels hadn’t been accepted at the gates. There were undoubtedly some fake tickets — the AP has been shown an example of one. But the AP is aware of malfunctioning scanners unable to validate genuine tickets. Were those considered to be fake at the turnstiles?
STEWARDING
Just like at Wembley Stadium last year when there was violence and crowd chaos at the European Championship final, stewards bore the brunt of the disorder on Saturday as they were overwhelmed by large crowds at the gates. Low-paid and under-resourced, it seems unfair to expect stewards to resist aggression and force from both frustrated fans and other people trying to enter stadiums illegally by barging through checkpoints. Even as the chaos was unfolding, some private security officials turned their focus on media, ordering video footage to be deleted.
LOCALS
There are a growing number of testimonies from people who attended the final, detailing how they got mugged and attacked before and after the match at the Stade de France, which is located in an impoverished suburb of northern Paris. Local thugs appear to have exploited the chaos on the night. Some were seen fighting with police outside the stadium. Among those seen vaulting the fences to get into the stadium without tickets were people not wearing Liverpool or Madrid colors, potentially therefore locals taking advantage of overwhelmed security.
The sight of “bands of delinquents hitting and robbing” fans was recalled by Spanish professional tennis player Feliciano López.
“I saw how one person jumped over the fence to get into the stadium, the same one who tried to rob me wanted to sneak past the turnstile to get into the stadium,” López tweeted. “It was a complete shambles.”
STIGMATIZING FANS
According to some testimonies, the crowd management issues brought back disturbing memories of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989 that led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. Hooliganism was rife in English football throughout the 1980s, and there were immediate attempts back then to falsely assign blame on the Liverpool fans and defend policing at the FA Cup match in Sheffield. A false narrative that blamed drunken, ticketless and rowdy Liverpool fans was created by police. It took decades of campaigning for Liverpool supporters to prove there was a cover-up by authorities who tried to blame them.
Now Liverpool fans are challenging the authorities again, this time in France. Darmanin, the French minister, claimed on Monday that “this kind of situation occurs” within certain clubs from Britain, stigmatizing Liverpool fans.
“All light must be shed,” said Bouigue, the Parisian politician, “the responsibilities identified, and improvements made so that this type of chaos, which must have revived the Hillsborough tragedy for many fans, never happens again.”

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke

Scotland’s sympathy with Ukraine to stop for 90 minutes — Clarke
  • Ukraine will play a competitive fixture for the first time since Russia's invasion of their homeland
  • Players contracted to Ukrainian clubs have been able to leave the country to prepare at a training camp in Slovenia in recent weeks
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

GLASGOW: Scotland manager Steve Clarke reiterated his support to the Ukrainian national team, but he is desperate to deny them a place in the World Cup later this year in Qatar.
Ukraine will play a competitive fixture for the first time since Russia’s invasion of their homeland in a World Cup playoff semifinal against Clarke’s side at Hampden on Wednesday.
The match was originally scheduled to take place in March, weeks after the war began, but was delayed to give Ukraine the chance to fulfil the fixture.
Players contracted to Ukrainian clubs have been able to leave the country to prepare at a training camp in Slovenia in recent weeks.
“The game goes ahead but with the horrific outside influence,” said Clarke at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
“It’s an incredible situation they all find themselves in.
“Nothing but good thoughts and wishes for them, except during the game because obviously they want to go to Qatar and represent their country.
“But I am desperate to go to Qatar with my country.”
Former Scotland skipper Graeme Souness has said even he is supporting Ukraine at Hampden.
But goalkeeper Craig Gordon said the Scotland players have to focus on their chance to reach a first World Cup in 24 years rather than their solidarity with Ukraine.
“It doesn’t change anything from our point of view. It’s still a football match,” said Gordon.
“It’s still 11 versus 11 and no matter what is going on out with that it’s about us sticking together and putting our game plan in place.”

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot
Updated 31 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot
  • Arab News understands that Howe and United will listen to offers for the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron
Updated 31 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is preparing to wield his Newcastle United axe with a number of key first-team stars at risk of the chop.

Arab News understands that Howe and United will listen to offers for the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron as they look to transform a bottom-half club into one challenging around the Premier League European spots.

Shelvey and Almiron registered 63 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions last season, proving themselves key operators for Newcastle in 2021/22. However, head coach Howe is looking to freshen things up in central midfield and out wide — and with games likely to be limited for Shelvey, as well as Almiron being one of Newcastle’s more saleable assets, both could leave in the summer transfer window.

Former England international Shelvey has been at the club since January 2016 and is one of the longest-serving players in the squad, while when Paraguayan attacker Almiron was signed back from Atlanta United in 2019, the deal broke United’s long-standing transfer record, which had stood since 2005 when Michael Owen put pen to paper on Tyneside.

Prior to that, Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer was the club’s most expensive buy at $18.9 million — a then world transfer record in 1996 — and since then United have shelled out more for Callum Wilson, Chris Wood, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes.

On outgoings this summer, Howe knows he will have to make some tough calls to progress his United side in a summer being touted as one of evolution not revolution.

He said: “There’s some difficult decisions to make and naturally, when you look at the squad, we are top heavy. We have a lot of players, players who missed out on the 25.

“As I said before we’ll make decisions on every individual, we’ll try to do it in the right way,” he added.

Should Almiron and Shelvey leave they will not be alone, as Howe looks to free up wriggle room in his squad — and the club’s Financial Fair Play boundaries.

Players left out of the 25-man Premier League squad, such as Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, and Freddie Woodman will all be allowed to leave.

Central defender Ciaran Clark is understood to be close to agreeing a move to the Championship, with West Bromwich Albion — managed by former United coach Steve Bruce — favorites.

Jamal Lewis, recently returned from an operation, may be given another chance to prove his worth.

From within the 25, Dwight Gayle, Federico Fernandez, Matt Ritchie, and Karl Darlow, who has been eyed by Middlesbrough, could all see their time at St. James’ Park come to an end.

Ritchie was handed what appeared to be a farewell appearance on the final day of the season — and Howe has gone on record to state how big an impact the wide man has had on United, despite his lack of time on the pitch.

He said: “It has been massive. He left a team like Bournemouth to come to a team in the Championship. His contribution in the Premier League has been immense.

“Just this season, what he has given the group, even though he hasn’t played much, behind the scenes he has been an unbelievable professional, a big voice in the dressing room. He has helped unite people and has played a big part.”

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face of again at Hell in Cell 2022. (WWE)
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022
  • Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to renew their rivalry following encounters at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Some of WWE’s top superstars are gearing up for this year’s Hell in a Cell on Sunday, June 5. 

In the headline match, Cody Rhodes will face off with Seth Rollins once again as he continues his comeback to WWE.

Following their encounters at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes will look to maintain his dominant streak over Rollins inside the cage to move closer to his desired title match for the United States Championship.  

Only two months after claiming her first Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair will battle it out with previous champions Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match to defend her title and extend her reign on the red brand. 

In the latest showdown in an ongoing saga, Bobby Lashley will take on Omos and his former manager, MVP, in a Handicap match as a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 contest. Despite the two-to-one disadvantage in the ring this weekend, Lashley aims to take down the Nigerian Giant and the treacherous MVP. 

Elsewhere, the up-and-coming Superstar Ezekiel will go head-to-head with Kevin Owens after their recent arguments on the “Kevin Owens Show.” Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali will finally get his chance at a one-on-one match against Austin Theory in his quest to snatch the US Championship from his opponent. 

Meanwhile, the combined forces of Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan will take on bitter rivals, the Judgment Day, as they look to take down Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. 

 

Match Card: 

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match) 
Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (Triple Threat Match for RAW Women’s Championship) 
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP (Handicap Match) 
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens 
Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) 
US Champion Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali 

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games
Sultan Al-Zahrani (right) has won karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games in Kuwait. (SOPC)
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games

Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games
  • Fencers Jawad Al-Daoud and Hussein Al-Taweel claim bronze in the epee category
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Sultan Al-Zahrani has won gold for Saudi in the karate competition at the 3rd GCC Games in Kuwait.

Al-Zahrani took top spot in the 75 kg division after he overcame Kuwait’s Omar Al-Janai 4-2 and Oman’s Muhammad Al-Kindi 4-0.

Meanwhile, Faraj Al-Nashiri (-84 kg) and Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi (+84 kg) will both be hoping to win gold for the Kingdom after qualifying for their respective finals on Tuesday

In the fencing competition, the Kingdom’s Jawad Al-Daoud and Hussein Al-Taweel took third place and the bronze medal in the epee category.

