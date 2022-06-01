You are here

Group Five Pipe Saudi wins $39m spiral steel pipes order from Aramco 

The homegrown manufacturer will supply these pipes for water usage in Aramco’s facilities. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Nomu-listed Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. has secured a contract worth SR145 million ($39 million) from Saudi Aramco to supply welded spiral steel pipes. 

The homegrown manufacturer will supply these pipes for water usage in Aramco’s facilities of Jaladi and Abqaiq, according to a bourse filing.

Group Five Pipe Saudi joined the Kingdom’s stock exchange in November last year, after raising SR98 million in an initial public offering.

 

RIYADH: Amwaj International Co.’s initial public offering has seen strong demand from investors, recording 976 percent oversubscription in the book-building period.

With a share price of SR72 ($19.2), the subscription period took place for four days starting May 22, the financial advisor of the offer, Marifa Capital, said in a filing.  

Marifa Capital said the final listing date will be announced later.

Riyadh-based Amwaj is seeking to raise SR43.2 million by floating 600,000 shares, or a 10 percent stake, on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market.

Amwaj International is the commercial unit of Zahran Holding Co. It sells and distributes electronic and home appliances.

RIYADH: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. and Italy’s Bompani have signed an initial agreement to set up a joint venture factory to manufacture cooker ranges in Saudi Arabia.

A sole distributor of LG air conditioners in the Kingdom, Shaker said in a bourse filing that the memorandum of understanding will be valid for one year starting May 25.

The company did not provide further details on the deal, noting that the financial impact cannot be determined at this stage.

Founded in 1950, the Saudi-listed Shaker group is the exclusive importer and distributor of several leading international brands, including Maytag, Ariston, Indesit, Midea, and Bompani in the Kingdom.

Italy’s Bompani operates in the same industry. It was established in 1954 in the city of Modena, according to its website.

RIYADH: Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. has managed to slightly narrow down its losses by 2 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, by ramping up its sales.

Better known as Go, the company brought down its losses to SR37.4 million ($10 million) from SR38.26 million reported a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Its improved results were accompanied by a 34 percent boost in revenue to SR378.55 million, up from SR282 million in the previous year.

The results were driven by the decrease in allowance for impairment in trade receivables, allowance for impairment in fixed assets, and Zakat expense.

The firm reported that its accumulated losses reached SR16 million at the end of its fiscal year, representing 17.78 percent of its share capital.

RIYADH: Saudi telecom firm KEIR International Co. said its direct listing on Nomu was a needed initiative so “KEIR can continue to participate in the developments in the public and private sectors as a telecom, power and water utility services company.”

In a statement issued on the social media, the company’s founder and chairman Mohammed Al Dhalaan said, “It was a significant step so KEIR can be clearer with its goals and open more doors and explore more opportunities as we aspire for expansion of investments, growth in revenues and broaden our appeal to more investors and partners.”

“It was a necessary evolution so KEIR can become a stronger company with better corporate governance,” he added.

The company is in the process of investing in optical fiber services, CEO Waseem Al Marzoki told Argaam.

KEIR’s primary objectives are wired and wireless communications, voice communications, cybersecurity, smart meters, alternative energy, and manufacturing, he added in the report.

The Capital Market Authority approved the application of KEIR International to register its shares for a direct listing on Nomu on May 25.

KEIR International is a joint-stock company with a capital of SR120 million ($32 million), which is involved in telecommunications, information technology, and power.

RIYADH: Academy of Learning Co. has reported a 12 percent rise in profit for 2021 ahead of listing on the Saudi stock exchange’s parallel market Nomu.

The Dammam-based company made profits of SR16.2 million ($4.32 million) last year, compared to SR14.5 million a year earlier, Argaam reported.

The results came on the back of a 25 percent revenue jump to SR42.3 million, despite incurring higher day-to-day and marketing costs.

Academy of Learning is currently in the process of joining the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market as a direct listing, with price guidance of SR40 per share.

The company operates in the Saudi education and training sector through 12 educational institutes across Dammam, Al Khobar, Al Ahsa, Al Jubail, and Qatif.

