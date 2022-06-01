US ‘adding fuel to the fire’ with new arms supplies: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Washington of “adding fuel to the fire” by planning to supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems.
“We believe that the United States is adding fuel to the fire deliberately and on purpose,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Such supplies” do not encourage Kyiv to resume peace talks, Peskov said, adding that Washington wanted to “fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.”
On Tuesday, Washington said it would be supplying Ukraine with advanced missile systems, including the Himars multiple-launch rocket system that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles.
Earlier Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the planned delivery of these new US weapons to Ukraine increased the risk of drawing the United States into direct conflict with Russia.
“Any arms supplies that continue, are on the rise, increase the risks of such a development,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.
Both Ukraine and Russia already operate multiple-launch rockets systems, but the Himars has superior range and precision.
The Himars system that Washington is providing to Ukraine will have a range of about 80 kilometers (50 miles).
Ryabkov said the US was determined to “wage war (on Moscow) to the last Ukrainian in order to inflict, as they say, a strategic defeat on Russia.”
“This is unprecedented, this is dangerous,” he said.
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military government and its opponents traded accusations over a bomb that exploded Tuesday in the middle of the country’s largest city, Yangon, killing one and wounding nine others. Photos and videos of Tuesday’s bombing that circulated on social media showing the bloodied victims sprawled on the sidewalk were a sharp reminder of the violence that has engulfed the country since the military seized power last year. A story in Wednesday’s edition of The Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-run newspaper, blamed the People’s Defense Forces, the opposition movement’s armed wing, but did not supply any evidence linking them to the blast. It said the attack was made with a “handmade bomb planted by PDF terrorists at a bus stop” roughly one block from the Sule Pagoda, a city landmark. The blast occurred at 3:20 p.m. and a 30-year-old man died of wounds in his chest and abdomen, state media said. A spokesperson for the self-styled National Unity Government, the main opposition body that loosely commands the PDF and its various local units, pinned the blame on the military government. “The brutal genocidal military has been carrying out senseless bombings and killings against its own civilian population across Myanmar,” said a statement by Sasa, the NUG’s Minister of International Cooperation. Myanmar has been in turmoil since last year’s army takeover seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking widespread nonviolent protests that were quashed with lethal force by the army and police. In turn, opponents of military rule took up arms and are now conducting an active insurgency in many parts of the country. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 1,876 civilians, mostly in cities and towns, have been killed by the security forces. Their figures do not generally include casualties of war in the countryside. On Wednesday, the international human rights organization Amnesty International accused Myanmar’s military of carrying out widespread atrocities in the eastern part of the country that constitute war crimes and probably crimes against humanity. It charges in a report that civilians from the Karen and Karenni ethnic minorities have been the targets of unlawful killing, arbitrary detention and forcible displacement. “The world’s attention may have moved away from Myanmar since last year’s coup, but civilians continue to pay a high price,” Rawya Rageh, Amnesty’s senior crisis adviser, said in a news release. The opposition NUG’s Defense Ministry in a Wednesday statement said the ruling military “have sought to place blame on ethnic resistance groups and revolutionary forces in similar incidents in the past.” Urban guerrillas are part of the resistance movement, carrying out targeted killings of people associated with the military and bombings of establishments with official ties. But PDF-affiliated groups in Yangon posted statements on their Facebook pages denying involvement in Tuesday’s blast and accusing the military of staging a provocation. The military government brands its opponents as terrorists in a bid to dent their widespread popularity. Wednesday’s newspaper report said the PDF received “financial assistance to launch bombing attacks.” “They also committed bomb attacks using handmade bombs on public roads, streets, bus terminals and bus stops,” it added. Another fatal bombing occurred Tuesday at an education office in Naung Cho township in Shan State in eastern Myanmar, for which state media likewise blamed the PDF and the NUG. The Global New Light of Myanmar said a headmistress died and six educational personnel and a civil servant were injured. The blast occurred as state schools were preparing for their seasonal reopening. The school system has been a battleground between the military government and its foes, who generally have pressed for a boycott as a sign of rejection of army rule. The non-governmental organization Save the Children said in a statement issued Wednesday that there were at least 260 attacks on schools between May 2021 and April this year, and that explosions in and around school buildings accounted for almost three-quarters of that total. “Attacks on schools, teachers, and students have surged over the past year due to the conflict, leaving many of them scared to return to the classroom and, in some cases, with no schools left to attend,” the group said.
SYDNEY: Australia’s recently sworn-in Foreign Minister Penny Wong is heading back to the Pacific Islands Wednesday, traveling to Samoa and Tonga just days after her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
As Australia and China duel for influence in the vast region, Wong announced she was getting back on a plane to “renew and strengthen Australia’s deep ties of friendship and family.”
Since being sworn in nine days ago, Wong has already visited Japan — for a meeting of Quad countries the United States, India, Japan and Australia — and Fiji.
Her latest trip comes as China’s foreign minister Wang Yi barnstorms through the region, looking to significantly deepen Beijing’s influence.
Although Wang failed to secure support for a regional security deal that would have seen Beijing play a bigger role in sensitive areas like policing and cybersecurity, Wang has been inking a series of agreements on each of his stops.
In Tonga on Tuesday, he pledged China’s support for sports stadiums and wind power projects, according to state media, while signing a series of deals on disaster prevention and mitigation, agriculture, fisheries and health care.
In Samoa late last month, Wang signed a bilateral agreement that included a plan to build a police fingerprinting lab, in addition to an already announced police academy in the country.
Wang’s ten-day trip concludes with stops in Vanuatu on Wednesday and Papua New Guinea on Thursday and Friday.
Australia’s new center-left government is playing catch-up after years of relations with the Pacific Islands being hampered by the conservative government’s foot-dragging on climate change.
Rising sea levels are seen as an existential threat by many of the low-lying Pacific Island nations.
Visiting Fiji, Wong said Australia would set new, more ambitious emissions targets and bid to co-host a future UN climate conference with Pacific Island countries.
There would be no more “disrespecting” Pacific nations or “ignoring” their calls to act on climate change, she said.
TOKYO: The co-founder of the Japanese Red Army (JRA) militant group was released from prison Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence, and apologized for hurting innocent people.
“I feel strongly that I have finally come out alive,” she said, welcomed by her daughter and a crowd of reporters and supporters in Tokyo.
“I have hurt innocent people I did not know by putting our struggles first. Although those were different times, I would like to take this opportunity to apologize deeply,” said Shigenobu, the Associated Press reported.
Fusako Shigenobu, 76, was convicted of masterminding the 1974 siege of the French Embassy in the Hague, the Netherlands.
The Japanese Red Army, formed in 1971 and linked with Palestinian militants, took responsibility for several attacks including the takeover of the U.S. Consulate in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 1975.
Shigenobu first became radicalized during university, where she joined the student movement of the 1960s in Japan. Protests were directed not only at the Japanese government, but also at the US military presence in Japan and against the Vietnam War. As the decade progressed, she became increasingly involved in armed resistance and revolutionary politics, while rampant factionalism overtook the Japanese student movement.
In 1971, a part of the group, which was led by Shigenobu, left Japan and went to Lebanon to support the Palestinian cause, where they became assosiated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
While in Lebanon, Shigenobu started working for Al Hadaf magazine, the public relations office of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) alongside its editor-in-chief Ghassan Kanafani, who was also a leading member of the PFLP.
Her position within the magazine enhanced Japanese support for the Palestinian cause through the provision of infmormation to Japanese leftists regarding events occuring on the ground and the Palestinian struggle, according to May Shigenobu in an interview with the the Funambulist.
In May 1972, JRA members were believed to be involved in the machine-gun and grenade attack on the international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel that killed 28 people, including two terrorists, and injured dozens of people.
Although Shigenobu was not physically present in the attacks, she was forced underground in fear of Israeli reprisals against the JRA members working with PFLP. There were reports on Arab media that Israel attempted to assassinate Shigenobu by bombing the buildings where she resided.
Around that time, she had gotten pregnant with her daughter named May, who was born in 1973 and the two lived underground for the next 28 years.
While remaining underground, the Japanese volunteers for the PFLP decided to create a political organization in 1974. Shigenobu became the leader and spokesperson for this internationalist leftist revolutionary organization that took on the Japanese Red Army (and Arab-Red Army in its early stages). They conducted several operations against “capitalist-imperialist entities” such as the Shell corporation in Singapore (1974), as well as demanding the release of political prisoners by occupying the French Embassy in the Hague (1974) and the U.S. Consulate in Kuala Lumpur (1975). Shigenobu denied participating in the Hague incident.
After the JRA became an independent entity in 1974, it sought to ensure the safety of civilians in any future operations. After a policy change, all their militaristic operations ceased by the late 1980s. The group decided to continue their work by focusing on grassroots support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Shigenobu was arrested in 2000 in Osaka in central Japan, where she had been hiding. The government charged her with two counts of passport forgery and conspiracy in planning the 1974 hostage-taking operation at the French Embassy in the Hague. Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network reported that the prosecution presented no concrete evidence of Shigenobu’s involvement and relied heavily on “forced” confession statements taken in the 1970s retracted by those witnesses during the trial. Disregarding such retractions, the judge sentenced her to 20 years of imprisonment.
A year after her arrest, she declared the group dissolved.
Japanese media reports said Shigenobu had undergone surgery for cancer during her incarceration.
After her release, Shigenobu commented on the use of the term “terrorist,” which, she said, was a designation dreamed up by the administration of former USPresident Ronald Reagan.
“I have never considered myself a terrorist,” She said.
“At that time, armed forces, liberation forces and revolutionary organizations were the names given to armed political forces. The term “terrorist” was a product of the Reagan administration and Israeli government efforts to conceal dissident political intentions and backgrounds and criminalize them.”
Shigenobu compared the “terrorists” of Palestine fighting for freedom against Israel to those fighting against freedom for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Suppose the Ukrainian people’s struggle against Russian aggression is heroic. In that case, I want them to know that the Palestinian struggle against Israeli aggression and annexation is not terrorism but a heroic struggle,” she said.
On the illegal acquisition and use of other people’s passports for which she was convicted in Japan, Shigenobu apologized and said, “it was a shameful act as a human being.” However, she maintains her innocence regarding the attack on the French embassy in The Hague.
“I fought the case to the Supreme Court, but it was dismissed, and I served my sentence,” she said.
“Of course, I was dissatisfied and discussed the possibility of a retrial with my lawyer. The retaliatory, heavy-handed attacks and sentences against the former activities of the already disbanded JRA were against me and those who had fought as leaders of the group. Under such circumstances, I gave up proceeding with the retrial because I thought that I could enrich my life by accepting my sentence to take responsibility as a person in a leadership position and by living positively. I do not want the security police and their associates to interfere with my new life.”
Shigenobu has been called both a Japanese terrorist, having been known as the “empress of terror” and a freedom fighter, regarded as both a terrorist and a hero. Despite the relativity of that debate, her unwavering devotion towards the Palestinian cause remains indisputable.
COPENHAGEN: Traditionally euroskeptic Denmark votes Wednesday in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out on the EU’s common defense policy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The vote comes on the heels of neighboring Finland’s and Sweden’s historic applications for NATO membership, as the Ukraine war forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policies.
More than 65 percent of Denmark’s 4.3 million eligible voters are expected to vote in favor of dropping the exemption, an opinion poll published on Sunday suggested.
Analysts’ predictions have, however, been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said “no” to more EU integration, most recently in 2015.
Polls open at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) and close at 8:00 p.m. Final results are due around 11:00 p.m.
“We must always cast our ballots when there is a vote,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Danes in the final televised debate of the campaign on Sunday.
“I believe with all my heart that we have to vote ‘yes’. At a time when we need to fight for security in Europe, we need to be more united with our neighbors,” she said.
Denmark has been an EU member since 1973, but it put the brakes on transferring more power to Brussels in 1992 when 50.7 percent of Danes rejected the Maastricht Treaty, the EU’s founding treaty.
It needed to be ratified by all member states to enter into force. In order to persuade Danes to approve the treaty, Copenhagen negotiated a series of exemptions and Danes finally approved it the following year.
Since then, Denmark has remained outside the European single currency, the euro — which it rejected in a 2000 referendum — as well as the bloc’s common policies on justice and home affairs, and defense.
The defense opt-out means that the Scandinavian country, a founding member of NATO, does not participate in EU foreign policy where defense is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.
Copenhagen has exercised its opt-out 235 times in 29 years, according to a tally by the Europa think tank.
Danish PM Frederiksen called the referendum just two weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after having reached an agreement with a majority of parties in Denmark’s parliament, the Folketing.
At the same time, she also announced plans to increase defense spending to two percent of gross domestic product, in line with NATO membership requirements, by 2033.
“It was a big surprise,” said the director of the Europa think tank, Lykke Friis.
“For the past many, many years, nobody thought that the government would put the defense opt-out to a national referendum,” she said.
“There’s no doubt that Ukraine was the major reason for calling the referendum.”
Eleven of Denmark’s 14 parties have urged voters to say “yes” to dropping the opt-out, representing more than three-quarters of seats in parliament.
Two far-right euroskeptic parties and a far-left party have meanwhile called for Danes to say “no.”
They have argued that a joint European defense would come at the expense of NATO, which has been the cornerstone of Denmark’s defense since its creation in 1949.
In December 2015, Danes voted “no” to strengthening their cooperation with the European Union on police and security matters for fear of losing their sovereignty over immigration.
PARIS: The world is paying too little attention to a slew of mass displacements of people across Africa, risking starvation deaths and prolonging conflicts, the Norwegian Refugee Council warned in a report published Wednesday.
“With the all-absorbing war in Europe’s Ukraine, I fear African suffering will be pushed further into the shadows,” the aid group’s chief Jan Egeland said in a statement.
The countries with the most neglected crises according to the NRC are, in order: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Sudan, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi and Ethiopia.
It is the first time that all 10 crises on the Council’s annual list — based on shortfalls in the international political response, media coverage, and the amount of aid pledged — are on the African continent.
In the DRC, the most-neglected country on the list for the second year running, around 27 million people went hungry last year, or one-third of the population.
Meanwhile 5.5 million people were internally displaced, the aid group said, with a further one million fleeing abroad.
But there were no high-level meetings or donor conferences about the DRC’s hunger crisis or the conflict in the country’s east, and only 44 percent of the $2.0 billion requested by the UN for humanitarian aid was received.
By contrast, the NRC highlighted that it took just one day this March for a humanitarian appeal for Ukraine to be almost fully funded.
“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the immense gap between what is possible when the international community rallies behind a crisis, and the daily reality for millions of people suffering in silence within these crises on the African continent that the world has chosen to ignore,” NRC head Egeland said.
In other countries on the Council’s list, climate shocks such as droughts and floods have exacerbated food crises, while conflicts or endemic violence both put civilians to flight and made it harder for aid groups to reach them.
And lack of press freedom in many affected nations raises the hurdle to media coverage even higher.
The NRC noted that seven of the 10 countries on its list had made repeated appearances in recent years.
“This points to a vicious cycle of international political neglect, limited media coverage, donor fatigue, and ever-deepening humanitarian needs,” the report said.
The aid group called for “adequate attention” from the UN Security Council and other international bodies, with measures like assigning one or more members to “champion” specific displacement crises and support for NGOs working on the ground.
It also suggested steps to address donor fatigue, such as governments committing steady funding flows rather than one-off pledges.
And it called on members of the public to continue pressuring their governments to help countries in crisis and support media that cover “forgotten conflicts.”