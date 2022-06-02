You are here

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
Image: SPA
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hajjah and Marib.

The project, which aims to provide nutritional therapy, healthcare and counseling services, has helped 51,401 people in one week. These services are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, especially mothers and children struggling with malnutrition amid the current humanitarian crisis.

Al-Jada Health Center outlets in Hajjah governorate provided treatment to 5,002 people in one week with the support of KSrelief.

UK's electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis

UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis
Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis

UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis
  • Travelers can apply online and stay for up to six months, British ambassador says
  • EVW scheme takes effect as nations celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme is now available to Saudi citizens, Britain’s top envoy to the Kingdom said on Thursday, adding that the initiative would help to deepen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Saudi nationals can now apply to travel to the UK (for tourism, business, study or medical treatment) for up to six months using the system,” British Ambassador Neil Crompton told Arab News.

“This is a wonderful moment which will strengthen ties between the two countries.”

The change to the UK visa system took effect on Thursday and is open to all Saudi citizens. The online process is “quick, very straightforward (and) not expensive,” the envoy said.

“It’s a big improvement in our service, which is consistent with the desire of both our governments to improve the bilateral relationship, and in particular to increase the people-to-people links between our two countries. It’s very exciting news, and we look forward to seeing more Saudis in the UK,” he added.

Crompton said on Twitter that people wishing to apply for an EVW should do so via the UK government’s website (gov.uk/get-electronic-visa-waiver). The cost is £30 ($38) and applications can be made between 48 hours and three months in advance of travel.

Once approval has been granted, which can take up to 24 hours, people can download their EVW for presentation at the airport check-in desk. Changes to the document can be made up to 48 hours ahead of travel.

Afnan Ahmed, a frequent Saudi visitor to the UK, said the new system would be a boon for travelers.

“In the past it was not easy,” he told Arab News. “I applied for a visa in December 2021 and had to wait for three months to get approval. I live in Madinah and had to go all the way to Jeddah to do the biometrics. It cost me about SR3,000 ($800) plus a train ticket.

“So having a simple, fast and inexpensive online system for Saudis is really good news for me. It will make traveling to the UK much easier.”

Meanwhile, the UK Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday night celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of similar festivities around the world.

Elizabeth was just 25 when she acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation the following year was attended by the late Saudi King Fahd, who was making his first official state visit, even before he had become crown prince.

The embassy marked the 70-year anniversary by highlighting the long-standing relationship between the monarchies of the UK and Saudi Arabia. On a colorful night, the flags of the two countries flew over the embassy as hundreds of foreign dignitaries, diplomats and members of British and Saudi society gathered together.

“We are here tonight for a special occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. She has been an example to us all,” Crompton said of the queen.

“Saudi Arabia and the UK share a very cordial relationship,” he added. “The KSA has so many exciting things going on, and it’s a fantastic time for the bilateral relationship. So many people are going to new economic projects, cultural projects, education projects and working together. So I think the future is very exciting for us.”

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
Updated 03 June 2022
Nada Jan

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
  • Featuring performances and areas based on hit series, anime-themed zone at City Walk offers immersive experience for Saudi anime, manga lovers
Updated 03 June 2022
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: A dream come true for many anime fans in the Kingdom, on May 19 City Walk in Jeddah opened its last zone, Anime Village, the first of its kind in the Middle East. The zone will be open until the end of June.

Anime Village offers a variety of activities like cinematic shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.

The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as “Attack on Titan,” “Naruto,” “Captain Tsubasa” and “Gundam.”  

The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime “Naruto,” including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.

The second biggest area is the Animaze, where visitors can walk through a maze while reading about famous anime series, including “Hunter x Hunter,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “My Hero Academy,” “Demon Slayer,” “Bleach” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Visitors can take pictures with their favorite characters displayed in the maze.

There is also a PAC-Man arcade, Japanese restaurant Kimono, a Hello Kitty store and Japanese anime store Animate, the first to open in the Middle East.

FASTFACTS

• Anime Village offers a variety of activities like cinematic shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.

• The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as ‘Attack on Titan,’ ‘Naruto,’ ‘Captain Tsubasa’ and ‘Gundam.’

• The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime ‘Naruto,’ including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.

The comic books store belongs to Saudi manga magazine “Manga Arabia.” Besides distributing and promoting local manga magazines, the store offers a photoshoot booth, name cards written in Japanese, festive makeup and a coloring corner for children.

In other areas dedicated to anime and manga series like “Attack On Titan,” “Godzilla,” “Captain Tsubasa,” and “Gundam,” visitors can enjoy virtual reality games and take photos with their favorite characters.

The village kicked off its grand opening with a show by Saudi YouTubers, the “Anime Icons Show,” also known as “Ai Show,” followed by a cosplay parade, a Rasha Rizk concert and a screening of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

The second day offered a live interview and meet-and-greet with Miyako Cojima, the author of the most famous Japanese horror stories, and her husband Norman England, a director, actor, horror story author and the leading authority on “Godzilla.”

The Japanese singer Eir Aoi held her first concert in the Kingdom and became the first Japanese artist to perform in Saudi Arabia. She shared her experience on Twitter, writing: “There were a lot of anime booths and people who love Japanese anime, and many people cosplaying! Thanks Saudi for giving me the best time.”

At the end of the grand opening, the village invited Cojima and England on the stage again and held a cosplaying parade. Rizk performed on stage for the last time and threw a show with DJ Nariman.

Speaking to Arab News about their experiences in the Kingdom, England said. “We love Saudi! Everyone is so nice.” He also shared a story about the friendliness of the people he encountered at the Red Sea Mall.

Cojima said that she did not expect people in the region to have such an interest in manga and that her short trip to the Kingdom proved her wrong.

“It has been only two days for me here, and the vibe of Saudi culture is very impactful, and I could sense that in the local manga that they have created with Manga Arabia.”

How Saudi Arabia embraced change of time system

How Saudi Arabia embraced change of time system
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

How Saudi Arabia embraced change of time system

How Saudi Arabia embraced change of time system
  • This ancient system holds religious importance as people in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East believe that the new day starts soon after sunset
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: An old, traditional wall clock ticking at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for over 70 years shows a different time. It is adjusted daily to match the correct time of the day.  

The old clock works as per the sunset timing system, which means that as soon as the sun sets, the clock strikes 12. This ancient system holds religious importance as people in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East believe that the new day starts soon after sunset.  

According to Dr. Abdullah Al-Misnid, former climate professor at Qassim University, the sunset timing system was introduced so people could adjust their watches daily to read 12 at sunset. “That was the time for the sunset prayer (Maghrib), and the night prayer (Isha) was called for at 1:30,” Al-Misnid explained in a tweet. 

Majed Al-Majed, a social media influencer, explained that the Islamic day begins at sunset. Thus, the Tarawih prayers during Ramadan are performed the evening before the fast begins.  

“With the sunset of that day, the 0 hour (12:00) starts. An hour later, it (becomes) 01:00 and so on and so forth. Whenever people heard the call for the sunset prayer, people in Saudi Arabia, and like many others in the Middle East, would immediately set their watches at 12:00,” he said.

However, the traditional timings contradicted international timing, making it difficult for people to communicate with others from different parts of the world, Al-Majed explained. Different cities within Saudi Arabia also had different timings. 

Therefore, Saudi Arabia adopted the Coordinated Universal Time, the primary standard by which the world regulates clocks and time. 

“In 1964, King Faisal decided to change the traditional timing to the universal timing, which we are using nowadays. Saudi Radio was the first government body to put the decision into practice as its programs started to be announced according to the universal timing,” Al-Majed said.

He added that the decision, as is always the case, was met with both public backlash and full support. “With time, people began to accept the situation,” he said.

At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the old clock still shows the times of the five daily prayers according to the age-old sunset system. 

Some sources claim that the first clock at the Prophet’s Mosque was installed on one of the mosque’s walls in 1833 during the reign of the 30th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Mahmud II, 26 years before the bells of Big Ben could be heard.

The sunset timing system was also used in parts of East Asia and Eastern Europe that were under Ottoman control in that period. 

Contributing to Aramco World Magazine in 1969, Elias Antar, an Egyptian-born correspondent for the Associated Press in Beirut, wrote that the sunset system was the traditional method of telling time in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Guinness World Records, the world’s oldest surviving working clock is the faceless clock dating back to 1386, or possibly earlier, at Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, UK. It was restored in 1956, having struck the hours for 498 years and ticked more than 500 million times.

Saudi Arabia reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 775 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 769,423.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,151.

Of the new infections, 234 were recorded in Jeddah, 207 in Riyadh, 66 in Dammam and 29 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 78 were in critical condition. The ministry also announced that 568 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 753,407.

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market
Updated 02 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market
  • The participants discussed how to invest optimally in the initiative of craftsmen houses in various regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with the international markets, CEO Dr. Jasir Alherbish said during an open virtual meeting organized by the commission on Thursday.

“Some products have been registered while others have not. If they are not linked to the market, it will be a heavy burden on the commission and the owner of the product,” he said.

At the meeting, which was attended by specialists and those interested in crafts and handicrafts in Saudi Arabia, Alherbish commended the Saudi craftsmen who work hard to achieve the highest practical standards in the crafts and handicrafts sector.

He urged the specialized craft authorities to register in the Ministry of Culture’s platform for procurement, “Etimad,” to ensure that they receive invitations for participation and meetings of the sector and its developments. 

Saudi Heritage Commission supports entrepreneurs who venture into projects focusing on traditional crafts and handmade crafts in the country. (Supplied/Saudi Heritage Commission)

He said the demand for art products is currently “significantly parallel” with production volume. Many government and private entities require the presence of gifts and souvenirs representing national civilizations and cultures, emphasizing that the state’s support has not overlooked these important heritage tracks and that the commission “is in full agreement with the support and financing bodies to issue approvals.”

The meeting discussed the commission’s most important strategic pillars in terms of protecting the cultural wealth portfolio and archaeological sites, promoting research and talent development, utilizing digital technologies in the heritage value chain, and working through large-scale partnerships at the local and international levels.

“In addition to the basic fields of crafts and handicrafts such as wooden, metal, pottery, leather, textile, and many others that reflect Saudi heritage and culture, we are also interested in establishing partnerships and agreements with local and international market leaders and documenting this cultural profession that contributes to preserving our national heritage,” he said. 

Saudi Heritage Commission supports entrepreneurs who venture into projects focusing on traditional crafts and handmade crafts in the country. (Supplied/Saudi Heritage Commission)

Dr. Delayel Al-Qahtani, the director of studies and research department at Atharna, said the Kingdom has an original artistic heritage stemming from its diverse culture and environments that reflects its distinguished position. Crafts and handicrafts are among the most prominent elements of the heritage that form part of the society’s culture in the country.

She said that preserving and documenting these is “one of the priorities” to protect the elements of national identity.

Dr. Dalia Alyahya, head of the handcraft sector at the Heritage Commission, highlighted the sector’s massive documentation projects in the studies and research department. This includes the launch of the encyclopedia of traditional crafts in the Kingdom, which provides much scientific research on traditional crafts in Saudi Arabia, dozens of photographs and approximately 30 films documenting traditional tools and practices of the craft. 

Dr.Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Heritage Commission. (Saudi Heritage Commission)

During the meeting, Alyahya spoke of the Heritage Committee’s eagerness to engage entrepreneurs in the completion of massive projects for the sector in collaboration with Saudi craftsmen. This includes implementing handmade and manufactured products inspired by Saudi heritage inscriptions and decorations, she said.

According to Alyahya, as part of its efforts to promote Saudi craftsmen the commission developed the Saudi craft brand, through which the authority strives to assist those authorized to apply it to artisanal items that meet the quality requirements adopted in the field.

She emphasized the commission’s desire to help Saudi craftsmen compete in the local market. She described the technical criteria implemented in the sector for handmade and manufactured heritage products.

The participants discussed how to invest optimally in the initiative of craftsmen houses in various regions of Saudi Arabia, which is activating the heritage origin of urban heritage buildings and establishing training workshops for many well-known crafts and handicrafts.

