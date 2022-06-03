You are here

  • Home
  • Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead

Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead

Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
Mackenzie Hughes lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio. (The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfv4s

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead

Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
  • Smith, a back-nine starter, opened with three birdies in his first six holes, highlighted by a 34-foot birdie putt at the 13th
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Australian Cameron Smith, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon were among a record six players sharing the lead after Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Memorial tournament.

Americans Luke List, Davis Riley and Cameron Young were also among the co-leaders on 5-under par 67 after 18 holes at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

“This is about as easy as this place is going to get,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a lot of stressful golf and a lot of grinding over the weekend.”

Smith, a back-nine starter, opened with three birdies in his first six holes, highlighted by a 34-foot birdie putt at the 13th. Between a 28-foot birdie putt at the first and an 18-footer at the ninth, he sandwiched two birdies and two bogeys.

“A little bit of a grind,” Smith said. “It was just good to kind of hang in there, make a few birdies, see a few putts going in.”

Lee holed out for eagle from 152 yards at the ninth, then began the back nine with back-to-back bogeys. He answered with consecutive birdies at the par-5 15th and par-3 16th then made clutch pars from 10 and five feet.

“I’m very happy,” Lee said. “I tried to just keep momentum well. Great first nine, especially making eagle.”

Hughes made nine birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. He closed with three birdies in the last four holes, ending with a 20-footer at the ninth.

“I hit a few loose ones that I’d like to have back, but I did so many good things that it’s easier to forget about those,” Hughes said.

Young, a 10th tee starter, sank a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-3 12th, a 23-foot birdie putt at 13 and holed a 15-foot eagle putt at the par-5 15th. He also closed with a 27-foot birdie putt at the ninth.

“Hit a bunch of good shots early and made kind of the crucial little saves to kind of keep that momentum going with some pars,” Young said. “The eagle was a nice little bonus in the middle.”

List rolled in a 33-foot birdie putt at the par-3 fourth and closed with a 15-foot birdie putt.

“That one on the last hole was really special,” List said.

Riley reeled off three birdies in a row starting at the par-5 11th. He rolled in 17-foot eagle putt at the par-5 15th then answered a bogey at 16 with a four-foot birdie at 17.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified for the first time in his PGA career for using a non-conforming club.

Dabs of white paint used to mark one of Matsuyama’s clubs were applied to freely, spilling from inner grooves onto the face of his club and making it improper.

“When you start applying that much material, that can take spin off a ball or can affect the flight,” PGA rules official Steve Rintoul said. “That’s when they go to nonconforming.”

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 76 in his first round since left wrist surgery after missing the cut at the Masters.

“It wasn’t too bad,” 2020 US Open winner DeChambeau said. “I felt my hand a little bit out there.

“I’m happy to be back. A little sad I didn’t play as well as I wanted. Glad I competed 18 holes without it getting worse. Everything was rusty but I know I can get back in form and climb that mountain.”

Topics: PGA Memorial tournament Mackenzie Hughes Cameron Smith Lee Kyoung-hoon

Related

Scheffler seizes PGA Colonial lead with closing birdie
Sport
Scheffler seizes PGA Colonial lead with closing birdie
Korda taking it slow at US Women’s Open after blood clot scare
Sport
Korda taking it slow at US Women’s Open after blood clot scare

Swiatek extends winning run, to face Gauff in French Open final

Swiatek extends winning run, to face Gauff in French Open final
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Swiatek extends winning run, to face Gauff in French Open final

Swiatek extends winning run, to face Gauff in French Open final
  • It will be the 21-year-old’s second major final, as she looks to win a sixth consecutive WTA title
  • Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 18 years ago
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iga Swiatek romped into her second French Open final on Thursday and will face Coco Gauff for the title after the teenager became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004.

World No. 1 Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros champion, cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 semifinal victory over Russian Daria Kasatkina after just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

That extended her unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s winning run since 2000 if she beats 18-year-old Gauff, who brushed aside Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1, on Saturday.

“I’m so grateful. It’s easier to play matches with this kind of support,” Swiatek, who won 10 of the last 11 games, said in her on-court interview.

“It’s surprising this week how much they’re supporting me.

“I try to treat every match in the same way because when I think about how it’s the biggest match of the season so far, it stresses me out.”

It will be the 21-year-old’s second major final, as she looks to win a sixth consecutive WTA title.

The Polish star has stormed up the rankings this season, moving from world No.  7 to the summit during her remarkable run.

Swiatek hammered 22 winners past her opponent and she has still lost only one set in the tournament, against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

Kasatkina, the 20th seed, won her first clash with Swiatek on the Eastbourne grass last year, but has lost all four of their meetings in 2022 in straight sets, without winning more than five games in a match.

After a quick opening hold from Swiatek, both players struggled on serve and traded breaks.

But Kasatkina was still finding it difficult to live with the consistent groundstrokes of her opponent and slipped 4-2 behind after horribly mishitting what should have been a simple winner at the net wide of the tramlines.

Swiatek had the set wrapped up just minutes later as a backhand return winner sealed a break to love.

Kasatkina managed to cling onto her first service game in the second set, but Swiatek was on a roll and forged 3-1 ahead when Kasatkina blazed long.

That effectively ended the semifinal as a contest, and top seed Swiatek finished it off with a run of five straight games, capped by her first ace on her first match point.

Gauff brushed aside Trevisan in a nervous match which saw both players featuring in a major semifinal for the first time.

Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 18 years ago.

“I think I’m a little bit in shock right now,” said 2018 junior champion Gauff. I didn’t know how to react after the match. I’m lost for words.”

The players made 37 unforced errors between them in a poor first set before Gauff upped her game to race through the second.

The 18th seed will be a heavy underdog against Swiatek, but says she is not feeling the pressure.

“It’s a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the US, so I don’t think it’s worth stressing about it,” said Gauff, referring to the deadly school shooting in Texas last month, after writing “peace, end gun violence” on a courtside camera.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene by reaching the Wimbledon fourth round as a 15-year-old three years ago, has still not lost a set over the fortnight in Paris.

In Friday’s men’s semifinals, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on third seed Alexander Zverev before Norwegian Casper Ruud plays Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

Second seeds Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the mixed doubles title earlier Thursday with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 victory over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgium’s Joran Vliegen.

Topics: French Open 2022 Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff

Related

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ ahead of French Open semifinal
Sport
Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ ahead of French Open semifinal
Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis
Sport
Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League

Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
AP

Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League

Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League
  • Spain kept Cristiano Ronaldo, international soccer’s all-time top scorer, in check but failed to keep a marker on Horta when Joao Cancelo found him all alone in the box to convert his cross
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Portugal scored late to earn a 1-1 draw at Spain in their Nations League opener on Thursday, while Erling Haaland led Norway to a 1-0 win at Serbia.

Substitute Ricardo Horta equalized for Portugal with eight minutes remaining to cancel out Alvaro Morata’s 25th-minute opener for the hosts in Sevilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo began the game on the bench and only came on for the final half hour with Portugal trailing. Spain kept international soccer’s all-time top scorer in check but failed to keep a marker on Horta when Joao Cancelo found him all alone in the box to convert his cross.

Horta was making just his second appearance for Portugal — nearly eight years after making his international debut back in 2014.

“This feels good because Spain is a very strong team and we were playing on the road,” Portugal forward Bernardo Silva said. “This is a good result for Portugal.”

Teenager Gavi started for Spain in his hometown and helped set up the opening goal after the 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder stole a pass by Cancelo to start a counterattack. Gavi raced forward and slid a perfectly weighted pass forward for Pablo Sarabia, who squared the ball for the unmarked Morata to score.

Spain’s Carlos Soler had a chance to shoot from the top of the area four minutes later but hit it straight at goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Rafael Leão almost leveled for Portugal in the 59th but goalkeeper Unai Simon got a foot on his shot to push it wide. Simón, however, could do little to keep out Horta’s strike.

“We failed to finish them off, but we were playing against a great team,” Morata said. “We have to keep working hard as always. There is not weak rival in this group.”

In the same group in League A, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 at home.

Jan Kutcha put the Czechs ahead in the 11th after Switzerland failed to clear a long throw-in and Kutcha only had to tap in.

Noah Okafor pulled Switzerland back just before halftime with a powerful shot off the underside of the crossbar, but an own goal by Djibril Sow handed the Czechs the win.

The four group winners in League A will qualify for the Final Four in June next year. The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

Poland beat Wales 2-1 on Wednesday in the inaugural match of this third edition of the UEFA Nations League, which several teams will use as preparation for the World Cup in November.

 

LEAGUE B

Haaland helped Norway get off to a good start in League B. The striker, who is set to join Manchester City, scored in the 26th from a pass by Marcus Pedersen to down the Serbs in Belgrade.

Sweden also won 2-0 at Slovenia in the same group.

In a different group in League B, Shon Weissman’s 84th-minute goal earned Israel a 2-2 draw at home against Iceland.

 

LOWER LEAGUES

Greece got a first-half goal from Tasos Bakasetas to win 1-0 at Northern Ireland in Group 2 of League C.

Georgia routed Gibraltar 4-0 while Bulgaria was held 1-1 at home by North Macedonia in Group 4 of League C.

Estonia beat San Marino 2-0 in League D.

Topics: Nations League Ricardo Horta UEFA

Related

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
Sport
After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots
Sport
European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots

Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi
  • The two-time World Cup winners will play friendlies in Abu Dhabi
  • Abu Dhabi will host the Argentine national team preparing camp for the 2022 World Cup
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: Argentina will be based in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after the Argentina Football Association (AFA) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).
The two-time World Cup winners will play friendlies in Abu Dhabi as part of their preparations for what is likely to be superstar Lionel Messi’s final chance to win the trophy — he will be 35 by the time the tournament kicks off.
Messi came closest to lifting it when Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil.
“After months of joint-work exchanges, ADSC together with the AFA, a long-term agreement has been consolidated,” read a statement by the ADSC.
“Abu Dhabi will host the Argentine national team preparing camp for the 2022 World Cup, which will include friendly matches in November.
“As part of Argentina’s collaboration with the UAE, the Super Copa Argentina finals will be played for four consecutive years in Abu Dhabi starting from this January 2023 until the year 2026.
“The Argentine Football Association thus becomes the first federation in Latin America to export a high global impact sporting event to the Middle East region.”
Argentina have been drawn in Group C opening their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 before facing Mexico (November 26) and rounding off their group matches against Poland November 30).
The quadrennial global football showpiece gets underway on November 21 and runs till December 18.

Topics: Argentina Lionel Messi Abu Dhabi 2022 Qatar soccer World Cup

Related

Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
Sport
Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier
Sport
FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier

Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani absent as Saudi squad kicks off preparations for 2022 World Cup

Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani absent as Saudi squad kicks off preparations for 2022 World Cup
The Saudi squad are in Spain for their first training camp ahead of the 2022 World Cup. (SAFF)
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani absent as Saudi squad kicks off preparations for 2022 World Cup

Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani absent as Saudi squad kicks off preparations for 2022 World Cup
  • As part of training camp in Spain, Herve Renard’s team will play 2 friendlies against Colombia, on June 5, Venezuela on June 9
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Ali Al-Bulaihi and Yasser Al-Shahrani were two notable absentees as the Saudi Arabia football squad on Wednesday began preparations for the 2022 World Cup in the Spanish city of Alicante.

Herve Renard’s team had landed in Spain for its first training camp ahead of the tournament in Qatar, but Al-Hilal’s Al-Bulaihi had to miss the opening session after falling ill, while club colleague Al-Shahrani was late arriving at the camp due to a family circumstance.

Meanwhile, Salem Al-Dawsari and Abdulrahman Al-Aboud only took part in tailored exercises accompanied by the squad’s medical staff.

As part of the camp on the Costa Blanca, Saudi Arabia will play two friendly matches, the first against Colombia on June 5, and the second against Venezuela on June 9, before returning home for the conclusion of the domestic league.

The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Thursday with an evening training session at the grounds of La Finca Resort.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football

Related

Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Sport
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Bafetimbi Gomis' famous lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans. (AFP/File Photo) video
Sport
Saudi football reacts with affection and sadness for departing Bafetimbi Gomis

Newcastle set to beat PSG, Borussia Dortmund for signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle set to beat PSG, Borussia Dortmund for signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike
The deal will also come with add-ons — thought to be around $12 million. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle set to beat PSG, Borussia Dortmund for signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle set to beat PSG, Borussia Dortmund for signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike
  • Eddie Howe wanted to sign Reims forward in January, deal of around $31m could be struck with 19-year-old in summer
Updated 02 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United look set to beat Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund to the signing of France youth international Hugo Ekitike.

The Magpies are close to agreeing a package to bring the Reims forward to St. James’ Park, having seen their January attempts thwarted on the final day of the transfer window.

However, that has not deterred the Newcastle hierarchy, led by co-owner Amanda Staveley and chief scout Steve Nickson, from pushing again this summer.

And an early breakthrough looks close with a fee in the region of $31 million up front expected to be accepted by the Ligue 1 outfit.

The deal will also come with add-ons — thought to be around $12 million — that will only be triggered, and paid, depending on Newcastle’s and Ekitike’s future success.

Head coach Eddie Howe was desperate for the club to secure early triumphs in the transfer window, similar to how they did with England international Kieran Trippier in January.

Landing Ekitike, widely regarded as one of French football’s future stars, would be quite a coup for Newcastle, especially given the competition they have faced in the race to secure his signature.

Qatar-owned PSG had been eyeing a deal for the player and Dortmund were reportedly keen to sign him as a direct replacement for Manchester City bound Erling Haaland.

Despite injury hampering his progress, Ekitike scored 10 goals in 25 outings last season.

The player turned down the chance to join the Saudi Public Investment Fund-driven project in January, citing the speed at which the deal developed late in the window as the reason for his rejection.

On the potential winter window move, the 19-year-old told L’Equipe: “I have a lot of respect for that big club (Newcastle United).” But he said the agreement process had been progressing very quickly.

“The timing wasn’t right. It was better to stay here (with Reims), to play a full season, to establish myself,” Ekitike added.

Howe is pushing to sign at least one striker, with goals his side’s main issue last season.

Newcastle did sign Chris Wood from Burnley in January, but the player only returned a tally of two goals in 15 starts and is likely to just be used as a back-up option next season. Dwight Gayle will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

As well as Ekitike, Howe wants to provide competition for the club’s No. 9 and last season’s top scorer Callum Wilson, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brentford frontman Ivan Toney on the radar domestically.

Hot property Darwin Nunez, of Benfica, is also under consideration but competition to sign the player is fierce — and a number of Champions League clubs are understood to be ahead of Newcastle in the queue, making a deal unlikely.

Calvert-Lewin and Toney are both thought to be valued in the $50 million bracket by their respective clubs.

Topics: Newcastle United

Related

Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot
Sport
Newcastle head coach to release key players in bid to compete for European spot
Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director
Sport
Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director

Latest updates

Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
OPEC+ alliance agree to increase oil output
OPEC+ alliance agree to increase oil output
Swiatek extends winning run, to face Gauff in French Open final
Swiatek extends winning run, to face Gauff in French Open final
Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League
Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League
UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis
UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.