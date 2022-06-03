Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is to have a closer look at Newcastle United’s rising star Elliot Anderson this summer.
The Magpies return to first-team training at the beginning of next month, looking to build on their 11th-placed Premier League finish from last season.
One player who did not play a part in that success but is looking for game time next season is Anderson. The young forward spent the second half of last season on loan to League Two Bristol Rovers — and his seven goals in 21 games helped to drive the Pirates from mid-table to automatic promotion to League One.
Howe has revealed he will consider the Geordie next month before deciding whether the 19-year-old will remain on Tyneside or be sent back out on loan, with a host of English Championship clubs eyeing the player, including Luton Town.
“We’ll certainly bring him back for pre-season and have a closer look at him, he’ll be involved in the pre-season games,” he said.
“We’ll make a decision then on whether or not he needs another loan or will stay with us.”
Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell, believing he should have been pitched to a club higher up the Football League pyramid. But he had to admit it had been a great experience for the lad.
Howe continued: “He was desperate to go and play and have that experience on loan. I’ve said many times, I didn’t necessarily want to pitch him to League Two, we felt he was better than that level but due to one reason or another, that’s the level he ended up at.
“He’s excelled. It’s very difficult as a young player to go out and really make a difference but he’s not just done that, he’s made an incredible difference to Bristol Rovers.
“It was a dramatic final day and full credit to Joey, his team and to Elliot. What an experience for him, one he’ll always remember I’m sure and something he’ll look back on fondly at the end of hopefully a very successful career.”
The head coach was asked about the prospect of meeting Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland, who are now just one league below. The Magpies have not met their closest neighbors since the latter were relegated from the Premier League six years ago.
“That’s a difficult question,” he said. “I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future. I’ve heard about the atmosphere of those games and I’d love to experience one. So, that’s what I’ll probably say.”
