Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson
Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe is to have a closer look at Newcastle United’s rising star Elliot Anderson this summer. (Reuters/File)
Liam Kennedy

  • The 19-year-old helped Bristol Rovers to gain automatic promotion to League One during a loan spell last season
  • Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is to have a closer look at Newcastle United’s rising star Elliot Anderson this summer.
The Magpies return to first-team training at the beginning of next month, looking to build on their 11th-placed Premier League finish from last season.
One player who did not play a part in that success but is looking for game time next season is Anderson. The young forward spent the second half of last season on loan to League Two Bristol Rovers — and his seven goals in 21 games helped to drive the Pirates from mid-table to automatic promotion to League One.
Howe has revealed he will consider the Geordie next month before deciding whether the 19-year-old will remain on Tyneside or be sent back out on loan, with a host of English Championship clubs eyeing the player, including Luton Town.
“We’ll certainly bring him back for pre-season and have a closer look at him, he’ll be involved in the pre-season games,” he said.
“We’ll make a decision then on whether or not he needs another loan or will stay with us.”
Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell, believing he should have been pitched to a club higher up the Football League pyramid. But he had to admit it had been a great experience for the lad.
Howe continued: “He was desperate to go and play and have that experience on loan. I’ve said many times, I didn’t necessarily want to pitch him to League Two, we felt he was better than that level but due to one reason or another, that’s the level he ended up at.
“He’s excelled. It’s very difficult as a young player to go out and really make a difference but he’s not just done that, he’s made an incredible difference to Bristol Rovers.
“It was a dramatic final day and full credit to Joey, his team and to Elliot. What an experience for him, one he’ll always remember I’m sure and something he’ll look back on fondly at the end of hopefully a very successful career.”
The head coach was asked about the prospect of meeting Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland, who are now just one league below. The Magpies have not met their closest neighbors since the latter were relegated from the Premier League six years ago.
“That’s a difficult question,” he said. “I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future. I’ve heard about the atmosphere of those games and I’d love to experience one. So, that’s what I’ll probably say.”

Madrid wants answers after Champions League final disorder

Madrid wants answers after Champions League final disorder
AP

  • The club's call for answers came six days after problems occurred outside the Stade de France
  • The Spanish club questioned the decision to pick suburban Paris as a replacement for the Russian city of Saint Petersburg
MADRID: Real Madrid said Friday they want an explanation for the causes of the disorder that left their fans “abandoned and defenseless” at the Champions League final.
The club’s call for answers came six days after problems occurred outside the Stade de France in suburban Paris, where Madrid won the European title by defeating Liverpool 1-0.
“We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless,” Madrid said in a statement. “Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.”
The Spanish club questioned the decision to pick suburban Paris as a replacement for the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, which was originally scheduled to host the final before Russia invaded Ukraine.
“We would like to know the reasons which led to this venue being chosen to host the final and the criteria used, taking into account the experiences of the day,” Madrid said.
Liverpool had already complained about those involved in organizing the event shortly after the final. Most of the attention at the time went to the access problems faced by the English club’s fans, but later there were also reports of disorder on the Madrid side.
The Spanish club were upset with the violence that occurred outside the stadium after the game. They said that “something which should have been a wonderful festival of football” for fans “quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world.”
They mentioned the “revealing images” published by the media that showed several supporters being “attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion. These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or busses, causing concern for their physical well-being. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries.”
Authorities said the problems after the match occurred because police officers were moved closer to the stadium gates to help disperse fans, leaving other areas without surveillance.
Liverpool said they collected more than 5,000 testimonies from supporters who traveled to France. Chief executive Billy Hogan said he was “horrified by the way some men, women, children — able bodied, less able bodied — have been indiscriminately treated.”
Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said it was “a pretty big mess” for his club’s fans and that security was not property provided for the supporters or the players’ relatives before and after the match.
According to the French Football Federation (FFF), 35,000 people without tickets or with “fake” tickets made their way to the Stade de France, creating disorder by blocking access to the stadium and preventing fans, who had real tickets from getting in.
European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, has also started to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest sporting occasions.
“Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue,” Madrid said. “Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.”

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E
Ali Khaled

  • After outstanding performance at Berlin E-Prix in May, Swiss driver is 2nd in standings on 99 points behind Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne with 111
RIYADH: It took Edoardo Mortara 54 races to get his first Formula E pole position.

And then he got two in two days, helping him secure a win and second place for ROKiT Venturi Racing in the Berlin E-Prix double-header last month.

Ahead of the first ever Jakarta E-Prix on Saturday, Mortara sits in second position in Season 8 of the all-electric series, on 99 points, behind leader Stoffel Vandoorne of Mercedes-EQ on 111.

Mortara described his weekend in Berlin as “fantastic.”

He said: “It’s not often that you have these kinds of weekends as a driver and obviously I’m very pleased and very happy with what happened.

“I can only tell you that I think that we managed to squeeze pretty much all the performance out of the car.

“We had a strategy in the qualifiers, and we executed the plan very well. And I think my laps were also quite good, without big mistakes. I was very happy, very pleased with the results,” the Swiss driver added.

Going into the Berlin E-Prix, Mortara, 35, was fifth in the overall standings and 32 points behind Vandoorne. The cars of both teams — with ROKiT Venturi Racing also having a Mercedes engine — ended up completing a successful weekend.

He said: “Sunday was I think a strong showing from both Mercedes teams, so obviously we can say that the powertrain worked very well in Berlin. But we should not underestimate the amount of work that has also been done by the two teams on the setups, on the drivability, on all these things.

“I think that for sure, the powertrain was a big key to our success. But it was also all the work that was done by the team. So, I would say 50-50.”

Following the success in Germany, did Mortara believe he was finally getting as much consistency out of the car as possible?

“Not really, actually. We had very strong weekends in Riyadh and in Berlin. And we seemed to struggle a bit more in Rome and Monaco. I believe there were reasons why we struggled in Rome, especially because we didn’t have the right tire strategies in the qualifiers. And so, in two out of the three qualifiers we couldn’t really qualify well, because of that.

“So, it’s up to us now to try to make less mistakes. Personally, I also need to do a better job in qualifying sometimes, extracting all the performance out of the car, and then I guess we can find more consistency,” he added.

This season saw Lucas di Grassi — one of Formula E’s biggest names — join ROKiT Venturi, and while Mortara acknowledged the wealth of experience and expertise that the Brazilian driver had brought, he maintained that the team’s overall improvement was down to other factors too.

“Obviously, he brought quite a good amount of knowledge and experience from his previous years in Formula E. But as you could see last year, in Berlin, we were also very, very strong. I mean, there was no Lucas last year.

“So, both are true. He brought us some knowledge, some experience. But the team had already showed that they were extremely competitive in Berlin, and that they could win races very well.”

While Mortara noted that Season 8 had been full of ups and downs for him and the team, he pointed out that overall, he had done a good job extracting the maximum out of the car with the help of his team.

He said: “It’s difficult in Formula E to be consistent. And if you check only the results, for sure, you can define it as a non-consistent season. But I have the impression that I did a pretty good job so far, in terms of extracting the best of what I had.

“And results are also coming from the entire package, team, car, and driver. And so sometimes, when you’re not performing, it’s not only the fault of the driver. We have to be more consistent, like I said before, and minimize mistakes and then I’m sure that we will be there more often.”

Mortara added that his success in Berlin was not only down to the circuit but also due to ROKiT Venturi proving to be versatile on different tracks.

“I think so far, I’ve shown in Formula E that I can win on normal circuits, or that I can be quick at least on normal circuits, and on street circuits. So no, I don’t think that I can only be competitive in Berlin.

“We were strong in Riyadh and if you check, we were starting from the back in Rome and Monaco, we were extremely strong. In Monaco, I was starting 16th, I think, and was already in the top six on a track where normally it’s very difficult to overtake.

“Same for Rome. In the first race, we were starting from P13, and we came back to sixth, after the penalty, seventh. So far, we’ve been competitive in all the races, actually,” Mortara said.

He was now looking forward to racing at the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit for the first time and was pleased that the Formula E calendar was expanding to places such as India from next year.

“I’m extremely happy that we’re going to Jakarta. It’s fantastic to go and visit and find out more about these countries that are actually quite far from where we’re living.

“I’ve never been to India, and Formula E is really giving me the chance to know more about other countries, more about other cultures, and I’m very keen on that,” he added.

Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon

Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will head to Portugal’s capital Lisbon to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in yet another stellar pre-season encounter.

The Magpies have confirmed they will take on the Eagles in the Eusebio Cup on Tuesday, July 26 as their summer schedule continues to take shape.

The announcement comes just days after the club revealed a double-header at St. James’ Park against Italian outfit Atalanta on Friday, July 29, and La Liga side Athletic Bilbao the following day.

The Eusebio Cup is an invitational match hosted by Benfica in honor of their legendary striker Eusebio da Silva Ferreira, widely regarded as the greatest ever player to pull on their famous red shirt.

The last time the competition was staged was in 2018 when Lyon beat the hosts 3-2. The likes of Real Madrid, Ajax, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Arsenal have all competed for the trophy in previous years.

The level of opposition this summer will undoubtedly whet the appetite of United fans and prove a stiff challenge ahead of the Premier League season. It is in stark contrast to the games organized under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley last season with trips to the likes of York City, Harrogate Town, and Burton Albion the high points.

Behind the scenes, Eddie Howe has urged the club to make sure this summer’s pre-season fixtures pose a real challenge for his players, with the head coach keen to hit the ground running in 2022/23, another contrast to the last campaign’s 14-game winless start to the season.

Last season Benfica made it to the last eight of the Champions League — beaten only by finalists Liverpool — and finished the Primeira Liga campaign in third place.

United’s only competitive meetings with Benfica came in 2012/13 at the quarter-final stage of the Europa League. Alan Pardew’s side bowed out of the competition 4-2 over two legs, losing the away leg at Estadio da Luz 3-1 then falling short at St. James’ Park with a 1-1 draw.

United’s pre-season is starting to take shape following the late, unexpected cancellation of a trip to the US and participation in the Ohio Cup.

Newcastle are still in the process of arranging a pre-season camp, likely to be in Europe, for mid-July, while the players are to return to a partly revamped Benton training facility on Friday, July 1.

 

Tunisia kick off qualifying campaign for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with win over Equatorial Guinea

Tunisia kick off qualifying campaign for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with win over Equatorial Guinea
Arab News

  • Comfortable 4-0 victory left Carthage Eagles top of Group J on goal difference above Libya
RIYADH: Tunisia on Thursday kicked off their qualifying campaign for the Africa Cup of Nations — to be held in Ivory Coast next year — with a comprehensive 4-0 home victory over Equatorial Guinea.

The Carthage Eagles, African champions in 2004, now top Group J, level on three points with Libya — who beat Botswana 1-0 on Wednesday — but with a better goal difference while Equatorial Guinea and Botswana are still to get off the mark.

Tunisia, playing their first competitive match since qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar later this year, struggled to break the deadlock in the first half, which ended goalless, but the substitutions made by coach Jalel Kadri proved decisive after the break.

Naim Saliti opened the scoring in the 56th minute, and Equatorial Guinea’s task became even more difficult when they had Joanet sent off in the 71st minute.

Tunisia took advantage of the numerical advantage with substitutes Seifeddine Jaziri and Youssef Msakni adding the second and third goals, respectively, in the 77th and 80th minutes.

Msakni capped off a comfortable night for Tunisia with his second goal in the 85th minute.

Team Abu Dhabi duo aim for flying start in bid for double world powerboat title

Team Abu Dhabi duo aim for flying start in bid for double world powerboat title
Arab News

  • Al-Qemzi, Torrente in confident mood as new F1H2O campaign begins in France
RIYADH: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi and Shaun Torrente once again have a double title triumph in their sights as they prepare to start the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship campaign in France.

The pair have arrived in the ancient town of Macon Val de Saone in confident mood as they pursue a fifth successive world team title and look to reclaim the drivers’ crown which agonizingly eluded them in a dramatic climax to the 2021 season.

Al-Qemzi fell just one point short in his bid for a first individual driver’s title while a blown engine in qualifying ended Torrente’s hopes of a third success in a row as Swede Jonas Andersson emerged victorious.

All that is now history, and the Team Abu Dhabi duo are determined to make a flying start to the new season in the Grand Prix of France, with the boats taking to the Saone River circuit for an initial free practice session on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s big race.

After several days of testing in San Nazzaro, Italy last week under the guidance of team manager and 10-time F1H2O champion, Guido Cappellini, Al-Qemzi and Torrente are primed for action in the flagship series of international single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing.

Al-Qemzi said: “We trained well and prepared ourselves well in Italy. We have good boats, and everything that happened last year is forgotten. This is a new season, and I believe I can do something this time. I want to bring back the driver’s title to Abu Dhabi.”

With the International Powerboat Federation (UIM) celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club are looking to mark the occasion with a double success.

It is now 22 years since Al-Qemzi first launched his quest for a world title, and few drivers have worked harder or gone closer without claiming the ultimate prize.

Partnering Torrente as he emerged as champion in 2019 and 2020 has only served to underline his self-belief, and the Emirati draws strength from the bond he has forged with the American in Team Abu Dhabi colors.

“Shaun and I are more like brothers than team-mates. We work very well together. He is always ready to offer advice and support. We have a very good relationship, and we believe in each other,” Al-Qemzi added.

As much as Torrente would relish a third world crown for himself, no one would be more delighted should Al-Qemzi come through to claim his first this season.

Torrente said: “The mood of the team right now is one of excitement. We’re excited to get going again. We’re excited to hopefully have a proper championship with multiple races, and excited obviously to be going for our fifth team title in a row.

“And on top of all that, we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring back the driver’s championship again, with either myself or Thani,” he added.

