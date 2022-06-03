You are here

British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai

Dubai police said they identified the man as Sanjay Shah and that his arrest came after Denmark signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition. (AFP/File Photo)
Dubai police said they identified the man as Sanjay Shah and that his arrest came after Denmark signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition. (AFP/File Photo)
British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai

British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai
  • Dubai Police received an international arrest warrant from Denmark for Shah
  • Shah has maintained his innocence while living in Dubai
LONDON: Dubai police confirmed on Friday that they had arrested and were planning to extradite a British man wanted in Denmark over a $1.7 billion tax fraud case.

In a tweet, Dubai police said they identified the man as Sanjay Shah and that his arrest came after Denmark signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition between the UAE and Denmark.

Shah has maintained his innocence while living in Dubai for the past few years. A court date did not appear to have been immediately set in Dubai.

Dubai police Brig. Gen. Jamal Al-Jallaf said in a statement his force had received an international arrest warrant from Denmark for Shah.

Al-Jallaf said Shah had been accused of fraud, that saw foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claim tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

“The fraud scheme, known as ‘cum-ex’ trading, involved submitting thousands of applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds,” he said.

In a joint statement, Denmark’s Justice and Foreign Ministries praised Dubai’s arrest of Shah, whom they described had been a target of the country’s prosecutors since 2015.

* With AP

Topics: Middle East Dubai fraud

Japan hails Saudi role in reaching Yemen truce

Japan hails Saudi role in reaching Yemen truce
Japan hails Saudi role in reaching Yemen truce

Japan hails Saudi role in reaching Yemen truce
  • Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including the emergency food assistance announced on May 10, 2022
TOKYO: Japan welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen announced by the United Nations on June 2 and hailed the “important roles efforts made by Saudi Arabia and Oman to realize the extension of the truce.”

An official statement by the foreign ministry in Tokyo also recognized the support to reach this truce made by all parties in Yemen, regional countries and  Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen.

The Japanese government stressed in the statement that the Yemeni conflict can’t be solved by military means but by only a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people. 

“From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this truce agreement will continue to be observed by all parties, roads in Taiz and other governorates will be opened, and the parties involved will make progress in the dialogue towards realizing a permanent peace in Yemen,” the ministry said.

Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including the emergency food assistance announced on May 10, 2022, to support the truce.

The ministry said that japan remains committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthis Japan

Lebanese spy chief says he will visit Syria over missing US reporter

Lebanese spy chief says he will visit Syria over missing US reporter
Lebanese spy chief says he will visit Syria over missing US reporter

Lebanese spy chief says he will visit Syria over missing US reporter
  • He did not say when he planned to visit Syria
  • The United States suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria 2012 as it descended into a civil war
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s intelligence chief has said he will visit Syria for talks with Syrian leaders about the fate of a US reporter who went missing in Syria a decade ago.
Major General Abbas Ibrahim, said US officials want him to resume efforts to bring home Austin Tice and other Americans missing in Syria. Tice, a freelance journalist and former marine, disappeared while reporting in 2012.
In an interview with General Security magazine, his agency’s official publication, Ibrahim said that in past talks with Damascus on Tice, Syria had raised demands related to the withdrawal of US forces, a resumption of diplomatic relations, and the lifting of some US sanctions.
“We are working to resume the negotiations from where they ended” at the end of former President Donald Trump’s term, he said.
He did not say when he planned to visit Syria.
In May, US President Joe Biden told Tice’s parents that his administration would work “relentlessly” until his return was secured.
“The American officials want me to resume my efforts to resolve this problem. They want their people back. This is what they are aiming for,” Ibrahiam said.
Ibrahim, who said he met with Tice’s mother during a recent trip to the United States, said Syria had not given “clear answers” on Tice’s health or the conditions of his detention.
He said he could not confirm whether Tice was alive in the absence of confirmation from the Syrian government.
The United States suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria 2012 as it descended into a civil war which the United Nations says has killed at least 350,000 people.
Last year, Washington said it would not normalize or upgrade diplomatic relations with Syria, citing what it described as atrocities inflicted on the Syrian people.
Officials at the US Embassy in Lebanon could not be reached for comment.

Topics: Lebanon Syria US reporter

Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief

Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief
Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief

Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the UN nuclear watchdog on Friday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff over the Iranian nuclear program but could take independent action, an Israeli statement said.
“Israel reserves the right to self-defense and action against Iran to stop its nuclear program if the international community fails to do so within the relevant time-frame,” it quoted Bennett as telling International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Gross, who arrived on Thursday for talks.

Topics: Israel Iran Iran nuclear program

Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel

Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel
Iran blames Israel for targeted killings of its high-level personalities. (AFP)
Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel

Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel
  • Official IRNA news agency said Col. Ali Esmailzadeh died during an “incident in his residence” several days ago in city of Karaj
TEHRAN: Iran reported the death of another colonel of the elite Quds force of its Revolutionary Guards on Friday, the second in two weeks from the unit which oversees Iran’s military operations abroad.
Quoting an unknown official, the early morning report by the official IRNA news agency said Col. Ali Esmailzadeh died during an “incident in his residence” days ago in city of Karaj, some 35 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the capital Tehran.
It did not elaborate but denied reports that the colonel was assassinated.
Other news channels close to the Guard said Esmailzadeh fell from his rooftop or balcony. In May two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike shot Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei five times in a car in front of his residence in Tehran.
Iran blamed his slaying on the United States and its allies, including Israel. Iran traditionally blames Israel for such targeted killings, including those on nuclear scientists over the past years.

Topics: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iran

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank crackdown

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank crackdown
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank crackdown

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank crackdown
  • Soldiers entered village near Jenin to destroy family home of slain Palestinian attacker
TEL AVIV: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday. He was the third Palestinian to be killed in a little over 24 hours at a time of heightened Mideast tensions.

The Israeli military said forces operating in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem opened fire after being pelted with rocks and makeshift bombs. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ayman Mheisen, 29, was killed.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli forces entered the village of Yabed, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, to destroy the family home of a slain Palestinian attacker who had methodically gunned down five people in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak in March.

The military said Palestinians attacked the soldiers with stones and firebombs, and that the troops exchanged gunfire with Palestinian militants. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Bilal Kabaha, 24, was killed. Hamas said he was one of its fighters.

Video released by the Israeli military showed soldiers preparing the house for demolition and an explosion ripping through the three-floor building and lighting up the night sky.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of slain or captured Palestinian militants, saying it serves as a deterrent, despite an internal army report from 2004 that questioned its effectiveness. The Palestinians and rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment.

The Israeli rights group HaMoked said the attacker’s parents and grandmother, as well as a brother who is a minor, were living in the home. It filed a petition against the demolition that was rejected by Israel’s Supreme Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops in the southern West Bank killed a Palestinian woman who they say approached them with a knife.

The West Bank is home to nearly 3 million Palestinians and has been under military rule since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state. The peace process collapsed more than a decade ago.

In recent months, Palestinians have carried out a wave of attacks against Israelis that have left 19 people dead. The military has launched near-daily operations across the West Bank that it says are aimed at breaking up militant networks to prevent more attacks.

Clashes at a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem and the killing of a well-known Palestinian-American journalist have further heightened tensions. The Palestinians and witnesses say Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli fire, while Israel says it’s not clear if soldiers or Palestinian gunmen fired the deadly bullet.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year. It does not differentiate between civilians, militants and those who were killed after carrying out deadly attacks.

The ministry’s count includes Abu Akleh, as well as an unarmed woman and two people who appear to have been bystanders during clashes.

Topics: Israeli troops Palestinians West Bank

