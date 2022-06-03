British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai

LONDON: Dubai police confirmed on Friday that they had arrested and were planning to extradite a British man wanted in Denmark over a $1.7 billion tax fraud case.

In a tweet, Dubai police said they identified the man as Sanjay Shah and that his arrest came after Denmark signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition between the UAE and Denmark.

Shah has maintained his innocence while living in Dubai for the past few years. A court date did not appear to have been immediately set in Dubai.

Dubai police Brig. Gen. Jamal Al-Jallaf said in a statement his force had received an international arrest warrant from Denmark for Shah.

Al-Jallaf said Shah had been accused of fraud, that saw foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claim tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

“The fraud scheme, known as ‘cum-ex’ trading, involved submitting thousands of applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds,” he said.

In a joint statement, Denmark’s Justice and Foreign Ministries praised Dubai’s arrest of Shah, whom they described had been a target of the country’s prosecutors since 2015.

* With AP