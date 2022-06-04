You are here

  • Home
  • NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg poses with application documents presented by Finland and Sweden in Brussels, on May 18, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nxcdv

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed the Nordic countries to apply to join NATO
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish militants
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late Friday that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.
Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed the Nordic countries to apply to join NATO, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists.
Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdogan, calling Turkey a “valued ally” and praising Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion. Stoltenberg tweeted that he and Erdogan would continue their dialogue, without elaborating.
The NATO chief’s diplomatic efforts came before a gathering of senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey next week in Brussels, where NATO is based, to discuss Turkey’s opposition to the applications.

Topics: NATO Jens Stoltenberg Turkey Finland Sweden Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands
Middle-East
Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands
Special Study shows Arabs more likely to blame NATO than Russia for Ukraine war
Middle-East
Study shows Arabs more likely to blame NATO than Russia for Ukraine war

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
  • Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month
  • More than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.
“The ship has arrived and is in the port,” TASS cited a port authority representative as saying, adding that it was to be loaded with metal.
Earlier this week, a ship left Mariupol for Russia with a cargo of metal. Ukraine said the shipment from the port, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed Crimea, amounted to looting.
Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said in late May that the port had been de-mined and was open again to commercial vessels.

Topics: Russia Mariupol metal

Related

Hundreds of Ukrainians defending Azovstal plant surrender to uncertain fate
World
Hundreds of Ukrainians defending Azovstal plant surrender to uncertain fate
Russia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety
World
Russia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
  • Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000
  • North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen has never
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state’s foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.
Friday marked the second of four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne.
“I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty,” Kim said in a message dated June 2.
Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000.
North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen, who is also head of state of 14 other nations including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, has never visited during her long reign. She has however paid a state visit to South Korea.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un Queen Elizabeth II Britain UK

Related

No Queen Elizabeth, but royals and politicians attend her Jubilee service
World
No Queen Elizabeth, but royals and politicians attend her Jubilee service
Special Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee: A reminder of the special bonds between Saudi and British royal families photos
Middle-East
Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee: A reminder of the special bonds between Saudi and British royal families

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Updated 04 June 2022
AP

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China plans to complete space station with latest mission
  • The crew to spend six months on the Tiangong station
  • Spaceship to blast off on Sunday morning
Updated 04 June 2022
AP

BEIJING: China is preparing to launch a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station, the country’s China Manned Space Agency said Saturday.
The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021.
Their spaceship is due to blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert on Sunday morning at around 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT), the agency said.
Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October. Another cargo craft, the Tianzhou-3, remains docked with the station.
China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making China only the third country to do so on its own after the former Soviet Union and the US
It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year. China has also returned lunar samples and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.
China’s space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, prompting the US to exclude it from the International Space Station.
Chen, Liu and Cai will be joined at the end of their mission for three to five days by the crew of the upcoming Shenzhou 15, marking the first time the station will have had six people aboard.

Topics: China Space Mission

Related

US-China space race moves to the United Nations  
Business & Economy
US-China space race moves to the United Nations  
Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission
Business & Economy
Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
  • Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days last week
  • Satellite images showed fires in locations that matched Ke Taung and Kinn villages last week
Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops have torched hundreds of buildings during a three-day raid in the country’s north, local media and residents said, as the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule.
The Sagaing region has seen fierce fighting and bloody reprisals since the coup last year, with local “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) members clashing regularly with junta troops.
Analysts say the informal militia has surprised junta forces with its effectiveness, and the military has on numerous occasions called in air strikes to support its troops on the ground.
Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days last week, locals and media reports said.
On May 26, villagers in Kinn fled as soldiers approached and began shooting into the air, said one resident who requested anonymity.
“The next morning we saw smoke rising from our village before they left.
“Over 200 houses were burned down... my house was totally burned down, only the concrete foundation is left.”
Drone footage purporting to show the aftermath obtained by AFP showed columns of smoke rising into the sky from the villages, set along a roughly eight-kilometer stretch of the Chindwin river.
A health clinic seen in the video matched the geolocation of one in Ke Taung village.
AFP digital verification reporters confirmed the footage had not appeared online before last week but could not independently verify reports from the region.
Soldiers “raided and destroyed our houses,” said Ke Taung villager Aye Tin, who requested to use a pseudonym.
“And they also burned motor boats that we use for transport and for carrying food for our village, including my boat.
“My life is ruined, as I have lost my home... and I nothing left to do for a living.”
Satellite images from US space agency NASA showed fires in locations that matched Ke Taung and Kinn villages last week.
The junta has previously rebuffed claims its troops have torched houses, accusing “terrorist” PDF fighters of starting the fires.
In a speech on Tuesday, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said “efforts were made to minimize the casualties as much as possible in performing the counterattacks to terror acts.”
“Now, the country is in tranquillity,” he said, according to state newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9
World
Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with bribery as new trial opens
World
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with bribery as new trial opens

Floods kill at least three in Cuba

Floods kill at least three in Cuba
Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

Floods kill at least three in Cuba

Floods kill at least three in Cuba
  • Thousands of residents in the region lost power and a man in Pinar del Rio province also was missing
  • The Atlantic hurricane season begins each year on June 1 and ends on November 30
Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

HAVANA: Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba on Friday, killing at least three people in Havana.
Thousands of residents in the region lost power and a man in Pinar del Rio province also was missing, Cuban officials said.
“Strong, heavy rain and electrical storms have been affecting the western and central regions of Cuba with accumulations greater than 200 millimeters (eight inches), which will continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, Saturday,” the Cuban Weather Office (INSMET) said.
A 44-year-old man, initially thought missing, was found dead Friday evening in the western province of Pinar del Rio after falling into a stream, according to local news site CubaDebate.
They also reported the disappearance of another person in the region.
Agatha had crashed into southern Mexico with the potential to redevelop as a tropical storm in the Atlantic, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center had said.
So far, heavy rains “have produced floods in localities from Pinar del Rio (western extreme) to Sancti Spiritus (Center) and in the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality (south of Havana),” INSMET said.
With parts of the capital flooding, state media images showed rescuers in areas of central Havana evacuating people in canoes.
Nearly 2,000 people have decided to evacuate their homes, authorities say, while about 50,000 customers in the province of Havana are without electricity.
“People are almost waist-deep in water,” said Luis Antonio Torres, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PPC) in the capital.
He had visited the municipality of Cerro, one of the most damaged areas, where at least one bridge fell and floodwaters seeped into some homes.
The Atlantic hurricane season begins each year on June 1 and ends on November 30, for the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Topics: cuba flooding heavy rain

Related

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
World
Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
Flash flooding sweeps away Pakistan bridge
World
Flash flooding sweeps away Pakistan bridge

Latest updates

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.