Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique

The couple share two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy,” they said in a statement.
With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influence, three-time Grammy winner Shakira is one of the biggest stars from Latin America, scoring major global hits with songs such as “Hips don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.”
In 2020, she performed with Jennifer Lopez at the halftime show of the NFL’s Super Bowl championship final in Miami, typically one of the most-watched half-hours in US television.
The couple announced their separation just over a week after Spanish court documents inched Shakira closer to standing trial in Spain for tax fraud after a Barcelona court dismissed an appeal from the singer.
Spanish prosecutors accuse her of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of $15.5 million on income earned between 2012 and 2014.
DUBAI: Part-Arab actress Dina Shihabi is set to star in an upcoming noir, “Catching Dust,” alongside a stellar cast featuring US actress Erin Moriarty and Australian stars Jai Courtney and Ryan Corr.
The production is expected to start this month in the Canary Islands. It is helmed by award-winning British writer and director Stuart Gatt, who will produce the feature alongside filmmakers Mark David, Jon Katz and Edward R. Pressman.
Set in Texas’ Big Bend, the drama tells the story of two couples who unwillingly escape to hide in a lone trailer on an abandoned commune, according to Deadline.
Geena, played by Moriarty, is being controlled by her criminal husband, Clyde, played by Courtney, who forces her to hide from the law and his former cohorts looking to settle old scores.
When Geena decides to leave, a trailer arrives carrying a couple from New York, Amaya (Shihabi) and Andy (Corr), who are seeking respite from the city. Geena convinces Clyde to let the couple stay, a decision that will put them all in danger.
Shihabi, famous for her role in Netflix’s thriller mystery “Archive 81,” took to Instagram to share the news with her supporters saying that she is “thrilled” to be part of the production.
The actress, who spent part of her childhood in Dubai, was born in Riyadh. Her father is Saudi-Norwegian journalist Ali Shihabi, and her mother Nadia is half-Palestinian and half German-Haitian.
She moved to the US in 2007 and was the first Middle Eastern-born woman to be accepted to The Juilliard School and the New York University Graduate Acting Program. She began appearing in short films in 2010, but her big break came in 2017 with the role of Hanin in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”
She has previously spoken to Arab News to share her advice for up-and-coming actors.
“Look around to the people that are around you right now and start making things. And focus, hard work, determination, passion (are important). Those are real things,” she said. “I’m still working really hard to make the things I want happen and I don’t think it’s ever going to end. If you choose this life, you are choosing a life where you have to really work hard.”
Night of Bangladeshi culture attracts 12,000-strong sell-out crowd to Jeddah’s Prince Majed Park
The evening, which was part of Jeddah Season 2022, included a DJ set along with a variety of shows, folk dancing, musical performances and other cultural events, attractions and activities
Updated 04 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: A night devoted to Bangladeshi culture attracted a sell-out crowd of more than 12,000 people to Jeddah’s Prince Majed Park on Friday, organizers said.
The evening began at 6 p.m. with a 60-minute DJ set and the entertainment continued until 12.15 a.m., featuring a number of shows, folk dancing displays and musical performances. The singers included Saleem and his band, Imran Khan and his band, Ishrat, and Jasmin Putul.
Putul told Arab News she was very grateful to the Saudi government, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for providing this cultural platform for Bangladeshis during Jeddah Season. She thanked the authorities on behalf of all the talents who performed at the event.
Sattam Mannaa, the park’s media coordinator, confirmed that more than 12,000 had turned up to enjoy the Bangladeshi entertainment and cultural events. Some people reportedly were seen queuing outside the park, unable to get in because all the tickets had been handed out.
Visitor Mustafa Khan, a journalist from Pakistan, said the event was very good, adding: “I am very thankful to the Saudi government and authorities for providing us with this opportunity to get together and share cultures and views. We hope such events will continue in the future as well.
“And we really love (the Kingdom) the same as our own country. We love it from the bottom of our hearts. Saudi Arabia is the home of Islam. We love Saudi Arabia and always will.”
Mohammed Firoz, a Bangladeshi journalist, told Arab News that the Saudi government provides great opportunities for people from other countries who live in the Kingdom to showcase their national cultures and traditions.
“Every one today enjoyed Bangladeshi culture,” he said. “These people also enjoyed the (previous) Pakistani, Indian and Indonesian cultural programs. They will also enjoy the forthcoming Philippines cultural events. In fact, these are very successful events.”
Prince Majed Park is one of nine zones hosting events during the 2022 Jeddah Season, and the activities there are aimed at families in particular. The entertainment in the 84,000-square-meter park includes live shows, a special children’s play area, shops, a horror house experience, as well as the weekly nights focusing on the cultures of other nations.
At least 12,000 people visit the park, free of charge, every day, organizers said, but the number has exceeded 20,000 on some weekend days.
Across all its zones, this year’s Jeddah Season has attracted more than two million visitors so far, officials said, including thousands of international tourists.
The UAE hosts a pandemic-delayed Bollywood awards ceremony
Updated 04 June 2022
AP
ABU DHABI: Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet at the start of the International Indian Film Academy awards in Abu Dhabi.
The Friday night ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the famous of Bollywood arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, excited to be a part of the ceremony.
“Magic is going to happen because the moment I entered Abu Dhabi,” Indian singer Tanishk Bagchi said on the green carpet. “I had a vibe that what a place to perform, what a place to perform and my own songs I am singing for the first time. It is an amazing place, it is an amazing vibe.”
Indian actress Sharvari Wagh acknowledged the links between the UAE — a nation of 9 million people where Indians represent an estimated 3.5 million — and the Bollywood scene.
“I think that this is a great opportunity to connect with a lot of people who are such big fans of Bollywood,” she said. “I think there is a huge market here that has been loving our films, so I think it is great to be here and share these moments with them.”
That was something echoed by Andre Timmins, the co-founder of IIFA Wizcraft, which put on the awards ceremony.
“We all love Abu Dhabi because it is close to India and with similar culture and our cinema and film producers are back home (and) feel comfortable shooting in Abu Dhabi, so I am here to build better relations through cinema,” Timmins said.
He added: “I think what we are trying to do and which we are already doing is actually bringing knowledge here so while we come and shoot here. We also use lot of local people to learn the technology of what we have been” doing.
How the Michelin Guide’s arrival will shake up Dubai’s dining scene
The prestigious restaurant guide launches its Dubai edition this month. We asked the experts what it will mean for the city’s culinary field
Updated 03 June 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: The Michelin Guide — the restaurant industry’s most-respected guidebook — will launch its Dubai edition this month in partnership with Dubai Tourism. That has led some skeptics to speculate that the list will be filled with international headliners in tourist-friendly venues. But it’s not uncommon for Michelin to partner with tourism boards for its guides, and the company has stressed that “one star in Dubai equals one star in Paris.”
Michelin inspectors visit venues multiple times, anonymously. That’s something of a rarity in a region where reviewers (often non-specialist journalists like this writer) are usually invited for a free meal booked well in advance, ensuring they receive the best possible experience. None of Dubai’s thousands of restaurants will know when a Michelin inspector might be assessing their dishes. And that can only be a good thing.
Arab News spoke with three respected Dubai foodies to get their take on where the city’s dining scene stands, compared to the great culinary cities of the world, and what they hoped might be improved by Michelin’s arrival. All agreed that, in culinary terms, Dubai is in good health, but also that it has some way to go to match up to the international greats.
“I think the sign of a matured — not maturing — dining scene is when you have more homegrown concepts than imported concepts,” said Samantha Wood, founder of the impartial restaurant review website FooDiva.net. “That’s where Dubai is at now. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s on a par with Paris, London, New York or Tokyo — there’s still some way to go, especially when it comes to modern Emirati and Middle Eastern concepts — but Dubai’s certainly heading in the right direction.”
Her sentiments were echoed by chef and cookbook author Dalia Dogmoch Soubra. “When I came to Dubai in 2007, it impressed me on a diversity level; there were a lot of really good, really authentic cuisines. I know there’s this image of Dubai’s restaurants as just being expensive with not-so-great food, but I disagree. I think it’s improved a lot,” she said, adding that, in the fine-dining category, Dubai remains exorbitantly priced. “I’m not surprised that the Michelin Guide is coming; I think it’s about time that Dubai got noticed. But I don’t necessarily think the usual suspects are the best restaurants here.”
Wood, too, stressed the range of quality options in Dubai. “Name a cuisine and you’ll find a good example,” she said. “The only city that might be comparable is Singapore, where you can get really good food across practically any cuisine under the sun. You don’t necessarily get that in Paris, Tokyo, New York or London.”
While there are definite advantages to basing your restaurant in Dubai — the opportunity for a great seafront setting, or an impressive view of the city’s famous skyline, for example — chefs in the UAE have some significant challenges when it comes to matching up to their international counterparts. One challenge in particular.
“Dubai is one of the most competitive markets in the world,” said Courtney Brandt, food writer and content creator. “I really believe in the chefs in this city, but I don’t know that we have three-star (the highest Michelin rank) restaurants in the UAE currently. There are reasons for that that are unrelated to the chefs: We don’t have access to the produce. If I’m in a three-star in France, the produce might all come from within five kilometers of that restaurant. Unfortunately, because of the growing conditions in the UAE, we don’t have that.”
“Ingredients have to be flown in, and that affects quality, flavor, seasonality of menus, and price point. So that’s definitely a challenge here,” Wood said.
While all three women believe the situation is improving, particularly when it comes to fruit and vegetables, with the opening of hydroponic farms and locally sourced concepts, they unanimously agree that there’s a long way to go.
“I find challenges even in the ‘best’ restaurants in Dubai when it comes to good red meat,” said Soubra. “It does hold Dubai back.”
For many diners, the lack of fresh produce can be mitigated by great service, or a fantastic view, or an entertaining experience. But Michelin bases its recognition purely on food. “Service, atmosphere, location, price point — none of those come into play,” Wood explained. “It’s all about the quality of food and how the chef interprets that. It’s very focused.”
For Brandt, another thing holding Dubai back is the city’s ‘Big is best’ approach, which can lead to expensive mistakes for would-be restaurateurs. “The transiency does break my heart. To me, that comes down to market research. There’s a sweet spot that isn’t really being addressed, which is that 30- to 40-seat restaurant. We always go big here, and I’m not entirely sure why. I’d love to see a trend towards smaller restaurants.”
All three interviewees are hopeful that Michelin’s arrival will see Dubai’s restaurants raise their game. “I think we’ll start to see an elevated food experience with the rise of tasting menus, more creative cooking, more chef-led concepts,” said Wood.
But they expect a handful of the city’s bigger names, who might anticipate recognition, to be disappointed.
“There are many concepts that are very trendy — somewhere like Nusr-Et, or Roberto’s — where you’re going for the experience and it’s not really about the food that much, as long as the food’s ‘good enough,’” said Soubra, adding that she has not been to Roberto’s since before the COVID-19 pandemic. “And there should be those places; they’re great for a Friday night, when you want to celebrate a promotion or something, and you’re 28 and you’re out with friends. But then there are those places that don’t necessarily hit the ambience and the crowd boxes, but you’re there for the food, so you don’t care.” She cited long-established seafood restaurant Bu Qtair as an example of the latter.
Soubra continued: “I hope those places that are (just) very trendy, and have made a lot of social-media noise, won’t make it — on a culinary integrity level.” She stressed, however, that because a concept is imported, doesn’t mean it should be disregarded. “Credit’s due where it’s due. I’m not necessarily a Zuma fan, per se, but if you compare Zuma Dubai with Zuma London, Dubai beats it for sure.”
The three food lovers all expressed their hope, though, that the guide will shy away from big-name international chains (unless their food truly deserves recognition) to focus on homegrown concepts.
“I’m always more interested in the local story,” Brandt said. “I’m not so interested in the chain restaurants that (are) in other places. Not taking anything away from those chefs, but I want something I can experience only in this one place and time.”
“I hope the majority of (featured) restaurants are independent, homegrown, and chef-led, because only then will the guide be interesting and compelling. If we go down the route of imported concepts attached to celebrity chefs, it’s eye-rolling and very boring,” said Wood. “You want this guide to attract culinary tourism, so you want (people) to say, ‘That sounds really interesting. I want to go to Dubai.’ And the only way they’ll do that is if there’s a name in there they’ve never heard of.”
“If there are 10 Michelin stars in Dubai, or 100, then that’s wonderful,” said Soubra. “But maybe there aren’t any, right? And maybe we should just say that. What I want to see is places being judged on merit. Dubai lacks consistency of judgement (at the moment). I’m really curious to see what makes the list.”
Nancy Mounir on her haunting new album, ‘Nozhet El-Nofous’
The multi-instrumentalist’s debut release pays tribute to ‘forgotten’ Egyptian singers
Updated 03 June 2022
Bojan Preradovic
BEIRUT: The phrase ‘session musician’ seldom incites an association with visionary artistic expression that carves its own place in the hearts of audiences. Nancy Mounir — an enigmatic yet omnipresent feature of Egypt’s independent music scene — certainly defies that logic.
Mounir was a founding member of Egyptian metal band Massive Scar Era and has long collaborated with renowned artists like Dina El-Wedidi as a producer and arranger. Her extensive resumé also includes composition and sound design work with the likes of theater director Laila Soliman and film director Khairy Beshara.
The chameleonic multi-instrumentalist, who plays violin, piano, bass, theremin, and the traditional Egyptian flute known as kawala, is now releasing her debut solo album, “Nozhet El Nofous” (Promenade of the Souls).
“I have been part of many bands and projects where I happened to arrange and co-produce, and, as a session musician, there are a lot of things you learn when you are getting an alternative music ‘education’ like I did,” Mounir declares nonchalantly about her creative path thus far.
Her label, Simsara Records, bills “Nozhet El Nofous” as a “communion of ghosts.” It epitomizes the understated genius of her immense talent. Mounir has spent five years engaged in an extensive study of Egyptian singers from the early 20th century whose compositions adventurously strode off the beaten path of mainstream Arabic music of the time.
In fact, these innovators were largely excommunicated from collective memory by the influential 1932 Congress of Arab Music in Cairo, which did not invite them to participate. Those at the “first scientific symposium on non-European music” — an assembly of composers, scholars, performers and educators — were tasked with modernizing what was considered ‘Arabic’ before then.
This essentially resulted in the removal of ‘foreign’ musical influences (and those introduced by minorities), and, as Mounir explains it, “the standardization of the tuning system for the region.”
She was intrigued by the microtonality and non-metered rhythms emblematic of the apostatic singers’ artistry, deemed superfluous in the aftermath of the Congress.
“I felt like this is the kind of Egyptian music that I can relate to, more so than Umm Kulthum and the rest,” she says. “I found a lot of inspiration in the ‘old intervals,’ or ‘spaces’ between the notes, which is quite different from what we have now.”
According to the versatile musician, the first encounter with the songs she would end up selecting for “Nozhet El Nofous” sparked an “obsession with learning the melodies and getting to know more about this forgotten era.”
“Something happens when you listen to a piece obsessively, especially when you’re an arranger,” she says. “At some point, you start hearing all these deeper layers of the music, and you feel an urge to interact and play with it.”
She was originally drawn to monophonic vocal performances by Zaki Mourad, Fatma Serry, Hayat Sabry and others because of their poetic expression and emotive authenticity.
“There was a lot of freedom and vulnerability in the lyrics, rather than the performativity that would eventually develop within the industry,” Mounir says. “The concerts were also quite small — the dynamic between the performer and the audience was very intimate.”
She opted to remain faithful to the spirit of the original material, weaving instrumental arrangements around the archaic recordings of the crooners’ voices. Indeed, a kind of spectral nostalgia is seared into the tenebrous textures of every song, as Mounir blends past and present seamlessly.
“I didn’t want to quantize any of the tracks,” she says, referring to the digital process of eliminating imprecisions in a recorded performance. “I wanted to keep them as they were, even with all the crackling in the sound.
“All of the songs really move me, especially the way Hayat Sabry and and Zaki Mourad speak to their own hearts as if they’re people, existing outside of the body. I really like that,” she continues.
In a live setting, Mounir draws on her experience in documentary theater and has already performed visually and aurally dramatized versions of the album tracks in Alexandria and Cairo — a video recording was screened at Jazzfest Berlin last November.
“At some of the shows, we’re a quartet — my brother, who is a guitarist, double bassist Ahmed Amin, Youssra El-Hawary on accordion… at others, the setup changes and other instruments are added,” Mounir says. “It really takes on different shapes.”
While she played most of the music on “Nozhet El Nofous” herself, Mounir stresses that the recording process was a family affair. “Everyone that took part is either a close friend or a relative, like my brother,” she says. “The best part was sharing all these wonderful ideas with other musicians.”