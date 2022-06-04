Oman announces new oil discoveries, gas and oil deals with Iran

LONDON: Oman on Saturday announced new oil discoveries with companies operating in the sultanate that would increase production by 50,000 to 100,000 barrels in the next two or three years.
Minister of Energy and Minerals Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhi said his ministry will continue exploration efforts so the country’s crude oil production remains as it is current rate or increases according to the market situation in the coming period, the official Oman News Agency reported.
He said he was optimistic about the improvement of conditions in the gas sector in the coming years, adding Oman’s crude oil reserves currently stand at 5.2 billion barrels, while gas reserves at about 24 trillion cubic feet.
Al-Rumhi said the sultanate had also signed a number of agreements with Iran to develop two gas pipeline projects linking the two countries and the Hengam oil field.
The announcement of the deals comes less than two weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited the sultanate and met with the country’s leaders.
Al-Rumhi said that the two sides agreed to form a technical team to review the gas pipeline project, whose agreement was signed in 2013. The pipeline is 400 square kilometers long and is expected to pump about 28 million cubic meters of gas for 15 years from Iran to Oman.
He stressed that “the two countries agreed upon developing the field that there would be a common roadmap that would benefit both parties by extracting more of it and reducing damage to the field.”
With regard to oil prices, the minister said it was difficult to predict prices during the coming period due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
“Oil prices may remain at what they are now at the same level at least until the end of this year and may return to their levels before the outbreak of the war,” he added.
He expressed hope that the global economy will see further development and several factors that may help stabilize prices. adding the situation is expected to improve by the end of the year or early next year.
Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change
Updated 05 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel & Theresa Stevens
RIYADH: The Saudi water sector is moving towards increasing its hydrogen production as companies try to find creative ways to tackle climate change.
“We are the main producers of water, which is the main source of hydrogen,” said Carlos Cosin, president of the International Desalination Association and CEO of Almar Water Solutions.
Cosin made these remarks during an interview with Arab News at a conference for the desalination sector in Jeddah last month. The event was jointly organized by the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation and the IDA.
“I think the contribution of the International Desalination Association is to provide visibility on what the Kingdom is doing and replicate it in other countries,” he said. “We are also bringing ideas from business models implemented in other countries and replicating them here, such as the PPP model,” he added, noting Saudi Aramco was also interested in using this model.
The Kingdom has a vital role in the future of desalination as it builds on its legacy of leadership in the sector. “Saudi Arabia took a leadership role in implementing desalination technology in the early seventies. It has been a living laboratory for desalination the entire world looked towards,” said Shannon McCarthy, secretary-general of IDA.
Cosin said Almar Water Solutions has two main projects in the Kingdom: the King Abdullah Economic City and Kindasa, one of the country’s oldest water companies.
The production capacity of the King Abdullah Economic City is 450,000 cubic meters per day, while Kindasa is 80,000 cubic meters per day, he said.
As to how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the operations of Almar Water Solutions, Cosin said they were still able to meet their production commitment.
“In the intermediate term, we are exploring the possibility of utilizing water electrolysis to produce hydrogen. This is a new step that the water sector can lead with,” added Cosin.
Regarding their plans for the future, the company is exploring investment opportunities with the National Water Co., Cosin added.
Owned by the Public Investment Fund, NWC provides water and wastewater treatment services for the Kingdom through private sector participation.
Ancient city of AlUla welcomes modernity to encourage future tourism
24% of visitors who are now coming to the region are international visitors, says top official
Updated 05 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: The ancient city of the Nabataeans in historic AlUla valley is emerging from the mists of time to put Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.
The Royal Commission of AlUla, or RCU, is keen on achieving this milestone by pressing ahead with an audacious master plan to develop its hospitality, tourism and sustainability infrastructure.
“The historic city of AlUla received more than 250,000 visitors in the past 12 months, far exceeding its forecast,” John Northen, executive director at RCU, told Arab News while adding that the city hopes to attract 1 million visitors by 2025.
We will need many services, engineering firms, consultants, design firms, and artists to partner with us.
Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU
One of the most notable developments on this front is the expansion of Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Domestic Airport in AlUla. Last year, the airport received approval from the aviation authority to allow international flights to land.
The airport was not only expanded to receive 400,000 visitors annually but also widened to 2.4 million square meters to facilitate the growing inbound traffic.
“The airport now can very well serve our needs for the next 10 years,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU.
Culture and heritage
Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, AlUla is an exquisite sight, stretching from the deep green of the oasis and the ochre of the sand to the red of the sandstone canyons and the black tones of the volcanic rocks.
AlUla received more than 250,000 visitors in the past 12 months, far exceeding its forecast.
John Northen, Executive director at RCU
This enchanting setting is home to one of the most fertile valleys in the Arabian Peninsula.
The city is also home to Hegra, created by the Nabataeans, a mysterious clan of traders whose enterprising legacy shone briefly but brightly more than 2,000 years ago.
The unveiling of the spectacular rock-cut tombs of the ancient city is part of an initiative to transform the dramatic landscape and heritage of the wider AlUla region into one of the world’s greatest cultural tourism destinations.
FASTFACTS
• One of the most notable developments on this front is the expansion of Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Domestic Airport in AlUla.
• Last year, the airport received approval from the aviation authority to allow international flights to land.
• The airport was not only expanded to receive 400,000 visitors annually but also widened to 2.4 million square meters to facilitate the growing inbound traffic.
• Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, AlUla is an exquisite sight, stretching from the deep green of the oasis and the ochre of the sand to the red of the sandstone canyons.
“It will be completely different; you will feel like you traveled back in time and experienced something very unusual,” said RCU’s Northen.
Global tourism destination
The city has also been developing its infrastructure to accommodate the needs of the country’s growing tourism industry, especially international tourists.
By hosting some of the world’s biggest names in music and entertainment, including Alicia Keys, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli, the city has made a name for itself on the global tourism scene.
“Twenty-four percent of visitors who are now coming to AlUla are international visitors. So, we have a significant number of tourists coming from around the world,” the commission’s chief destination marketing officer, Philip Jones, told Arab News.
RCU, in the recent past, also hosted international events such as AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies, Winter at Tantora, and the AlUla Wellness Festival to attract international and regional tourists.
Growing hospitality spread
The city is also seeing an increasing number of hotels slated to open this year.
One such labor of love is the Banyan Tree Hotel, a sprawling destination with 79 villas slated to open in October this year.
The hotel is also a worthy neighbor of Maraya Hall, the largest mirrored building in the world and a centerpiece of the city’s growing cultural landscape.
The RCU is also developing AlUla’s old town, where they will inaugurate the 30-room Boutique Hotel in October.
AlUla has also regenerated its 2,000 square kilometers of vast Sharaan Nature Reserve, a sanctuary to the Arabian leopards.
“Here, we are developing two exciting hotels, one designed by the French architect Jean Nouvel, which will be built inside the mountain,” Northen added.
Business destination, really?
Even more interesting is the icing of modernity on the ancient city. RCU has also positioned the city as a viable destination for businesses by reducing their operating cost and improving business opportunities in the region.
In February, professional services behemoth PwC opened a new office in AlUla, its sixth in the Kingdom. Located in the city’s urban zone, PwC Middle East aims to service the growing projects in Saudi’s northwest region.
“The presence of globally renowned companies, such as PwC, in AlUla is central to our goal of transforming the area into a dynamic and thriving business hub,” said Al-Madani in a statement.
The company is conducting training sessions for local entrepreneurs to help them match pace with the region’s ongoing transformation.
“With the size of growth we are anticipating, we will need many services, engineering firms, consultants, design firms, and artists to partner with us,” said Al-Madani.
Employment opportunities
According to RCU, over 3,000 jobs have already been created in the tourism sector by entrepreneurs who offer new mobility choices and new experiences.
“Micro enterprises are one way to accelerate economic growth because instead of looking for a job, each creates one plus one and one plus two jobs,” Al-Madani said.
He said entrepreneurship would be the bedrock for sustainable economic growth as AlUla becomes a tourist destination.
Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and economic diversification plans, AlUla wants 70 percent of its economy to rely on tourism by 2035.
However, Al-Madani added that for the city to become a sustainable economy, there must be multiple economic drivers like the film industry, specialized education, agriculture and craft.
Sustainable by heart
RCU sees sustainability as a significant element in the development of AlUla, driven by the Saudi green initiatives launched in October 2021.
The RCU chief said the commission hoped to draw 50 percent of the energy required for AlUla from sustainable sources by 2035.
To achieve the target, RCU is developing two sustainable power stations; it will invite bids about 18 months from now.
One station will be located north of AlUla and the other in the south.
“When we think of sustainability, we look to the past civilizations for inspiration,” added Al-Madani. “We seek to apply innovative approaches to ancient wisdom to develop new ways to protect AlUla’s natural landscape and its people and secure its legacy in the years to come. This is the core inspiration of crossroads, using the past to chart the best path into the future,” he summed up.
Electromin electrifies EV ecosystem; opens 100 charging stations
While it is a bold move, it is very timely, says Petromin’s group CEO Kalyana Sivagnanam
Range anxiety is one of the big obstacles to the adoption of EVs ... So we’re also launching a mobile charger. So if you’re stuck on the road, give us a call
Updated 05 June 2022
Wael Mahdi & Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Petromin’s new venture Electromin aims to kick-start confidence in customers’ minds to buy electric vehicles, even as the company recently opened 100 EV charging stations in Saudi Arabia, according to its group CEO.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin, called it a bold move since customers in the Kingdom are still reluctant to buy EVs.
“While it is a bold move, I think it is very timely. We also have plans to expand this further beyond 100 stations and, in due course, we will make that announcement as well,” Sivagnanam told Arab News.
Mobile charging solution
During the interview, Sivagnanam revealed that the most critical concern of people who wish to buy EVs is charging their vehicles if they run out of storage and get stuck on the road.
Addressing this concern, the company is providing a mobile charging service for EV users if they get stuck on the road.
SPEEDREAD
• Kalyana Sivagnanam predicted that the Kingdom would eventually need more charging stations as people will soon embrace EVs.
• By installing 100 EV charging stations, the company aims to possess a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
• The company also plans to introduce direct current fast chargers as the market grows and more customers start buying EVs in the Kingdom.
“Range anxiety is one of the big obstacles to the adoption of EVs. What if I run out of charge and get stuck on the road? So we’re also launching a mobile charger. So if you’re stuck on the road, give us a call. We will bring a mobile charger to assist you on the spot,” added Sivagnanam.
Strategic locations for charging
Sivagnanam predicted that the Kingdom would eventually need more charging stations as people will soon embrace EVs.
By installing 100 EV charging stations, the company aims to possess a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
“These 100 locations have been strategically mapped out. So, of course, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam would have a majority of these. But we are also ensuring that there’s national coverage,” he further added.
The road ahead
Sivagnanam further noted that the company considers Electromin charging stations a long-term investment in the Kingdom, as he strongly believes in the future of EVs.
“We see this as a strategic investment, something that is very long term and important to us as a company. We’ve always been leaders. We’ve always been pioneers. So it is only natural that we go from Petromin to Electromin,” he said.
Advent of DC chargers
The company also plans to introduce direct current fast chargers as the market grows and more customers start buying EVs in the Kingdom.
“We have started with AC chargers. As the market evolves and if there is a demand for DC fast chargers, Electromin will install them. As the demand grows and we see newer vehicles come into the market, we will upgrade our chargers,” added Sivagnanam.
Vision 2030 influence
Sivagnanam also made it clear that the adoption of electric vehicles in the country will be driven by government policy. He stated that the adoption of EVs in the Kingdom would be much higher than in other countries in the coming years.
“Vision 2030 talks about sustainability. Riyadh has said that they will go for a 30 percent sale of electric vehicles by 2030. We are guided by these numbers. We think there is a strong push for a sustainable ecosystem,” he further added.
Lubricant market will continue to grow
The company also expects the lubricant industry to grow during this EV transformation period.
“Petromin is a lubricant company. We are now evolving into a future industry. We also expect the lubricant market to continue to grow. The lubricant market is not just about automotive; lubricants are also industrial and commercial,” he said.
Sivagnanam added that Petromin wants to strengthen its existing portfolio, and the company is also making sure that it is well-positioned for the future.
Talking about sustainability, he said, “Petromin will continue reducing carbon footprint. On the other hand, Electromin, as a company focused purely on EVs, will continue toward a zero-emission sustainable world.”
Toward newer horizons
Sivagnanam also added that Petromin is planning to expand into different segments and geographies. Calling India a big market, he revealed that the company is looking at opportunities in the region besides assessing prospects in Africa and other Arab markets.
“As a Saudi company, we also have a big presence outside Saudi Arabia. Petromin exports lubricants to over 40 countries. We have big ambitions to grow into many other markets. So the core business will continue to expand. We have new markets, we have growth markets, and we have new segments. Lubricants are being used in a variety of industries, and that business will continue to grow,” added Sivagnanam.
Investment and tourism ministries to hold Saudi-Spanish forum on Sunday
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi ministries of investment and tourism will hold the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum on Sunday with the participation of a large commercial and public delegation from both sides, the two bodies announced on Saturday.
The forum is an opportunity to enable private sector partnerships and explore new opportunities in various sectors, the ministries said.
The Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto will attend the event, along with government and private sector officials, and representatives of major Saudi and Spanish companies.
The forum’s activities include dialogue sessions to discuss major projects in the Kingdom, and discussions on sustainable tourism, infrastructure, hospitality, innovation and technology.
The forum will also include bilateral sessions between private sector institutions from both sides to review aspects of cooperation and investment partnership and exchange expertise.
It comes within the framework of the two countries’ efforts to achieve integration, benefit from each other’s great investment potential, and enhance bilateral economic and investment cooperation.
Red Sea Farms cuts a wide swath of desert farming across Saudi Arabia
Founded in 2018, Red Sea Farms grows fresh produce in enclosed and climate-controlled farms
It uses sunlight and saltwater as base resources instead of relying on rainfall, fresh groundwater, or desalinated water
Updated 05 June 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI
RIYADH: Agriculture technology startup Red Sea Farms is planning to widen the scope of its greenhouse space in Saudi Arabia to 100 hectares in the next three years, said a top executive of the company.
Speaking to Arab News, Simon Roopchand, Red Sea Farms’ new global COO and regional CEO of the Middle East, said: “We have an expansion plan for the Kingdom that will take us to over 100 hectares of greenhouse space in the next three years.”
The company hopes to achieve 30 hectares of desert farm operations by the end of this year and has already started cultivating snack tomatoes and snack pepper in the Kingdom.
“Our objective is to expand the produce business to cater to the region’s market and ensure that we have the right quality of locally grown produce,” said Roopchand.
With the low supply of berries in the region, the company is currently experimenting with producing a wide range of locally grown berries in their greenhouses.
Ploughing on sunshine and sea water
Founded in 2018, Red Sea Farms grows fresh produce in enclosed and climate-controlled farms that largely depend on saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops.
The company uses sunlight and saltwater as base resources instead of relying on rainfall, fresh groundwater, or desalinated water.
Its innovative technology saves 300 liters of freshwater per kilogram of produce — an approach effective in areas where water is sparsely available and arable land is scarce.
“It’s all based on a sustainable food supply that we can deliver in a very sustainable way,” said Roopchand.
Red Sea Farms last month raised $18.5 million from Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed, The Savola Group, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Innovation Fund and OlsonUbben to expand its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
It will also use it to increase its fresh produce line and sell its technology to users in critically water-depleted regions. The company has also earmarked a global expansion plan that is expected to generate its first-generation product sales by the fourth quarter of 2022.
“We want to provide our technology to make it commercially viable for operators and farm growers to grow where it wasn’t possible before,” Roopchand said.
He added that the company aims to be a leading sustainable food business in the GCC, with their products currently being sold in the region.
“One of our challenges is keeping up with the demand. We can see that growing food security is a problem globally, and we are expanding quickly,” he added.
One reaps what one sows
The company has also partnered with The Red Sea Development Co. in the Kingdom as a leading supplier of sustainable fresh food. The ag-tech company will produce a diverse range of fresh leafy greens, herbs, vine crops, vegetables and fruits, including berries.
“We are partnering with TRSDC to produce vegetables and fruits for them sustainably. It’s a huge development,” said Roopchand.
The move assumes significance since The Red Sea Project will welcome 300,000 guests annually by 2023 and upwards of 14,000 employees, which could become a logistical bottleneck, especially in a remotely located and largely arid area.
On the research front, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Controlled Environment Agriculture Center is evaluating Red Sea Farms’ technology and its potential to produce crops in arid environments.
The university will integrate the company’s technology and study its adaptability for one year before deploying it across the US.
“We are a research-based company, so we won’t stop innovating. We want to feed the world sustainably. To do that, we need to keep reducing our requirements on fossil fuels, monitoring our carbon footprint, and ensuring that we can have local people in harsh environments growing quality crops,” Roopchand said.