Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to 'stay strong'

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
Poland's Iga Swiatek wears a ribbon in the colors of the flag of Ukraine as she plays against Jessica Pegula during their women's quarter-final match in Paris on June 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
  • Coco Gauff, who lost the final match, praised Swiatek for mentioning Ukraine, saying it was important to speak out
  • Poland, Swiatek's homeland, has given refuge to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Newly crowned French Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek urged Ukraine on Saturday to “stay strong” following the invasion by Russia.
Minutes after she had crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, the Polish top seed, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colors pinned to her cap, said: “I would like to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there.
“Since my first speech in Doha (in February) basically I was hoping when I am doing the next one the situation will be better.
“But I still have hopes and try to support so thank you guys,” said the 21-year-old amid roaring applause from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, had addressed the situation in Ukraine following her title win in Doha on February 26, two days after Russian troops had launched the invasion.
The men’s and women’s tennis tours have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” but allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals.
Poland was the European Union country that in March granted temporary protection to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war, with 675,085 Ukrainians seeking refuge there, EU data showed on Friday.
Gauff praised the Pole for mentioning Ukraine, saying it was important to speak out.
“I think it’s wonderful she brought that (Ukraine) up in her speech. I thought that was really nice and thoughtful of her,” said Gauff, who earlier this week appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States following recent mass shootings.
“I think in general using sports as a platform is important. It’s important that we mention these things. Writing something isn’t going to end it... but for me, it’s about influencing the leaders that are in office and leaders around the world maybe to hear that message.”
The war has triggered Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, as more than 6 million people fled Ukraine, a United Nations’ migration report said in May.
Swiatek ruthlessly crushed American teenager Gauff with her punishing groundstrokes to end the encounter in just over an hour.
“Two years ago winning this title was amazing. Honestly I wouldn’t expect it, ever. But this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big,” she said.
Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iga Swiatek French Open 2022

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills
  • Last week, the US called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, a day after South Korea and the US wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had fired an “unknown” missile, without elaborating.
Japan’s government also reported that the North had launched a suspected ballistic missile.
The launch also followed a visit to Seoul by the US point man on North Korean affairs, US Special Representative Sung Kim, who departed on Saturday.
He met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, on Friday to prepare for “all contingencies” amid signs North Korea was preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.
Washington has made very clear directly to Pyongyang that it is open to diplomacy, Kim said during the visit, which wrapped up on Sunday, noting that he was willing to discuss items of interest to Pyongyang, such as sanctions relief.
Last week, the US called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly splitting the UN Security Council on North Korea for the first time since it started punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.
In recent weeks, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
North Korea’s last tests were on May 25, when it launched three missiles after US President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.
The first missile appeared to be the North’s largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, while a second unspecified missile appeared to have failed mid-flight, South Korean officials said at the time. The third missile was a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).
On Saturday South Korean and American ships concluded three days of drills in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa, including air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime interdiction operations, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The exercises included the USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, among other major warships.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office on May 10, had agreed with Biden to increase bilateral military drills to deter North Korea.
North Korea has criticized previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.

Topics: North Korea

Indonesia pushes to finalize G20 talks on pandemic action fund

This aerial shot shows deserted roads following the implementation of
This aerial shot shows deserted roads following the implementation of "large scale social restrictions" in Jakarta. (AFP)
Updated 05 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia pushes to finalize G20 talks on pandemic action fund

This aerial shot shows deserted roads following the implementation of "large scale social restrictions" in Jakarta. (AFP)
  • Tarmizi said that discussions leading up to the ministerial-level meeting later this month will discuss the scope and mechanism for the global fund
Updated 05 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is aiming to finalize the setup of a global fund for pandemic preparedness, the health ministry said on Saturday, ahead of a meeting of G20 Health Ministers later this month.
Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, has been pushing for the establishment of a financial intermediary fund, or FIF, aimed at addressing financing gaps for pandemic preparedness, prevention and action.
G20 countries had provisionally agreed to set up the multibillion-dollar fund in April. Indonesia said the new mechanism will likely be housed at the World Bank and is aiming to finalize details before a meeting of G20 health ministers scheduled on June 20-21.
“On health-related discussions we hope to reach an agreement and there will be other discussions on the technical aspects. We are hoping that by the leaders’ summit there will be an (overall) agreement,” ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Arab News, referring to the G20 leaders’ summit scheduled in November.

“Based on the COVID-19 pandemic experience there was a gap for countries that were financially affected, including their readiness to finance pandemic response in their country. As such there needs to be a ready financing mechanism at the global level.”
Tarmizi said that discussions leading up to the ministerial-level meeting later this month will discuss the scope and mechanism for the global fund.
“Our main aim is to strengthen the global health architecture,” she added.
The World Health Organization and the World Bank estimated that the annual funding gap for pandemic preparedness is about $10 billion, and said any preparedness fund should be financed over the next five years “to strengthen the capacity of low-income and middle-income countries.”
The WHO said in its recommendation to the G20 that it is “critical” that the fund does not undermine financing for existing urgent public health needs, and that it “should have a seat at the decision-making table and a central role in implementing the FIF.”

Topics: Indonesia

India’s king of fruits, mango, falls victim to climate change

A vendor stacks mangoes at a stall at the Mango Mandi in Bangalore on May 6, 2022. (AFP)
A vendor stacks mangoes at a stall at the Mango Mandi in Bangalore on May 6, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 05 June 2022

India’s king of fruits, mango, falls victim to climate change

A vendor stacks mangoes at a stall at the Mango Mandi in Bangalore on May 6, 2022. (AFP)
  • India grows more than 1,500 varieties of the fruit, and accounts for about 55 percent of global production
  • Estimated 80 percent of crops have been destroyed by blistering heat waves
Updated 05 June 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Mango season is eagerly awaited in India, where no other fruit can sweeten the long summer days and replenish the soul. But not this year after unprecedented heat waves devastated the crops.

The fruit features in Indian poetry, and is also a tool of diplomacy, a symbol of status, and the object of gustatory passion.

Mango season lasts about 100 days, traditionally from late March through June, and is a time of busy markets and festivals celebrating the king of fruits.

Mangoes are cultivated on 1.2 million hectares of land across India, which grows more than 1,500 varieties of the fruit and accounts for around 55 percent of global production.

However, this year, an estimated 80 percent of the crop has been lost after blistering heat waves during the hottest March and April in decades damaged mango flowers, while erratic rainfall helped pests breed in fruit orchards.

“I have never seen such a dip in mango production in my whole life,” Insram Ali, president of the All India Mango Growers’ Association, told Arab News.

“Every alternate season there is a marginal decrease in mango production, but this time it is unusual.”

Ali’s area, Malihabad, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is famous for the Dussehri, a mango variety favored for its sweet flavor and juicy, smooth flesh. But only a fraction of the annual output will grow this year.

“Uttar Pradesh every year grows 4 to 5 million metric tons of mango, but this time we don’t expect more than 700,000 tons,” Ali said. “The mango crop has become the victim of climate change.”

His family have grown mangoes for generations, but if extreme weather persists, the tradition may end.

“The income from mangoes is not going up,” Ali said. “I won’t like my son to pursue this family profession.”

In the neighboring state of Bihar, also a major producer of mango, the changing climate has also wiped out the crops.

“This time only 15 percent to 20 percent of the crop will grow,” Randheer Choudhary, convenor of the Bihar Mango Growers’ Association, told Arab News.

“Even the quality of the fruit is not that good this time.”

The effects of extreme temperatures in March and April were coupled with other factors that damaged orchards and fruits.

“There were very high temperatures followed by high humidity in May because of continuous and intermittent rainfall — that was one contributory factor toward the development of pest in the mango crop,” Abdus Sattar, a scientist from Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Bihar, told Arab News.

The pest, known as red-banded mango caterpillar, tunnels through the flesh of mangoes and feeds on the seed, causing the fruit to spoil and fall early.

This year’s extreme weather was likely not an isolated climatic incident.

“I feel such climatic conditions will become normal in the coming years,” Sattar said. “Not only the livelihood of the people but also the quality of mangoes will also be affected.”

The impact on farmers is already severe.

Rajendra Verma, a 73-year-old who has been growing mangoes most of his life, said that it was a “sign of worry for thousands of people whose lives revolve around the mango crop.”

Families traditionally plan their biggest events in line with harvest times, when they can earn enough for bigger expenditure.

“This time some of the families are postponing their weddings for the next season. Mango crop controls our socioeconomic activities,” Gulfam Hasan, who has 700 mango trees in the Malihabad area, told Arab News.

“I have not seen this kind of situation in my whole life.”

 

 

Topics: Mango season Indian Mango

Afghan migration across English Channel up nearly 400 percent since 2021

Afghan migration across English Channel up nearly 400 percent since 2021
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Afghan migration across English Channel up nearly 400 percent since 2021

Afghan migration across English Channel up nearly 400 percent since 2021
  • Total number of migrants making dangerous sea crossing doubles in first months of the year
  • Afghans now about a quarter of total Channel migrants, followed by Iraqis and Iranians
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

 

LONDON: Immigration by boat across the English Channel has doubled in the first five months of the year from levels in 2021, with migrants from Afghanistan now representing almost a quarter of the total.

Figures released by the UK government show 10,057 people have been detained by the UK Border Force after crossing the Channel so far this year, up from 4,200 for the same period 12 months ago.

Throughout 2021, 28,526 people crossed the Channel by boat in total — itself a massive increase on the 8,410 people who made the journey in 2020.

The UK Home Office claims about 24 percent of those being detained have traveled from Afghanistan. Numbers of migrants from the troubled country, now the most numerous demographic being picked up by the Border Force on the south coast of England, have continued to increase since the Taliban retook control in August 2021, following the withdrawal of Western forces.

In 2021, just 1,323 Afghans made the journey across the Channel — or about 5 percent of the total.

Iranian migrants, meanwhile, make up the second largest group, at about 16 percent, slightly ahead of people coming to the UK from Iraq, who represent 15 percent of the total.

UK Under-Secretary of State for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration Tom Pursglove told The Times newspaper: “The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable.

“Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they also impact on the UK taxpayer, risk lives and our ability to help refugees come to the UK via safe and legal routes. Rightly, the British public has had enough.

“Through our Nationality and Borders Bill, we’re cracking down on people smugglers and fixing the broken system by making it a criminal offense to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introducing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for those who facilitate illegal entry into our country.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghan refugees English Channel migrants

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings
Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings
  • Sudan has been rocked by deepening unrest and a violent crackdown against near-weekly mass protests
  • Since April, Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders and pro-democracy activists
Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: A UN human rights expert on Sudan called on Saturday for accelerated investigations into killings of protesters and other atrocities, as the death toll since last year’s coup nears 100.
Sudan has been rocked by deepening unrest and a violent crackdown against near-weekly mass protests since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s power grab on October 25 derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule.
“It is simply unacceptable that 99 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured as a result of excessive use of force by the joint security forces,” Adama Dieng told reporters, quoting a toll provided by pro-democracy medics.
He called on authorities “to expedite” investigations into the killings of protesters.
On what is his second visit to Sudan since last year’s coup, Dieng has raised concerns during talks with senior officials over arbitrary and mass arrests of activists, sexual and gender-based violence, and “acts of torture and ill-treatment” during detentions.
He said a probe set up by Sudanese authorities has confirmed “four cases of sexual violence” during the protests.
The UN expert also pointed to an intensification of an existing economic crisis since the coup, which has seen Western donors return to the sidelines, after brief engagement with a civilian-military power-sharing government established in the wake of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019.
Spiralling prices and a poor harvest are “forecast to dramatically increase the number of people living in poverty,” he noted.
Dieng is scheduled to meet with Burhan later Saturday.
On Friday, thousands of protesters took to the streets across Sudan to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown that medics say killed 128 people in June 2019, when armed men in military fatigues violently dispersed a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters.
A protester was killed during Friday’s demonstrations despite calls by Dieng, echoed by Western diplomats, for security forces to “refrain from excessive violence against protesters.”
The UN, along with the African Union and regional grouping IGAD, have been pushing for Sudanese-led talks to break the post-coup political stalemate.
On Friday, UN special representative Volker Perthes announced the Security Council had voted to extend by one year the United Nations’ mission in Sudan.
Perthes, as well as AU and IGAD representatives, agreed with military officials to launch “direct talks” among Sudanese factions next week.
On Sunday, Burhan lifted a state of emergency in force since the coup to set the stage for “meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period.”
Since April, Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders and pro-democracy activists.

Topics: UN Sudan protestors

