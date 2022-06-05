You are here

Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers

  • Alert level raised at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute blast
  • The Philippine archipelago has about two dozen active volcanoes
MANILA: A volcano southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash and steam about a kilometer (half a mile) into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion on Sunday, scattering ash in nearby villages and alarming residents, officials said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute blast but added there was no sign of an impending major eruption.
One of the country’s most active volcanoes, Bulusan has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years.
“It is currently in an abnormal condition,” the government volcanology institute said of Bulusan and asked people to stay away from a 4-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano.




One of the country’s most active volcanoes, Bulusan has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years. (Ruben Basilio via Facebook)


Ashfalls hit at least seven villages in and near the coastal town of Juban at the foot of Bulusan where people were asked to stay indoors and wear masks. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously on ash- and mud-covered roads.
Officials said they were assessing whether to evacuate residents, especially pregnant women, the elderly and children, from ashfall-hit villages.
Outside the permanent danger zone, the volcanology institute warned people including those living on the vulnerable southeastern side of the volcano to stay alert “due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.”
Villagers living in valleys and along rivers and streams were warned to watch out for volcanic mudflows amid the rainy season. Aircraft were advised not fly close to the volcano in Sorsogon, which is about 600 kilometers southeast of Manila.
The Philippine archipelago, which has about two dozen active volcanoes, lies on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

Topics: Philippines

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

  • A 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital
PHOENIX: A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.
Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. The 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital, two women have life-threatening injuries, and six have injuries that are not life-threatening.
In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts.
Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed “some sort of party.”
“Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area,” he said.
Williams said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24.
The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying: “Seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.”
“Time has run out,” she said. “Change must happen now.”

Topics: Phoenix Arizona Shooting

At least 28 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

  • It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze
  • In 2020, three people were killed after an oil tank exploded at a container depot in Chittagong’s Patenga area
DHAKA: A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh killed at least 28 people and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media said Sunday, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.
The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located in Chittagong, 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.
At least five firefighters were among the dead, according to Brig. Gen. Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defense. Another 15 firefighters were being treated for burn injuries, he added.
Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread, Uddin said. Explosives experts from Bangladesh’s military have been called in to assist the firefighters. The explosions shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt as far as 4 kilometers away, officials and local media reports said.
Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control on Sunday.
The death toll reached 28 by late morning on Sunday, according to Ekattor TV station, and the area’s civil surgeon said the number could still rise further. Many of the casualties happened at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, while the rest of the bodies were recovered from the site of the fire.
Many of the containers in the depot are believed to have held chemicals. The depot handles goods for export and import and is located about 20 kilometers from the country’s main Chittagong Seaport.
Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement for deadly incidents over the years.
Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under fire to improve factory conditions in recent years. In the country’s massive garment industry, which employs about 4 million people, safety conditions have improved significantly after massive reforms, but experts say accidents could still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes.
In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.
The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
In 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.
In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

Topics: Bangladesh fire Chittagong

China launches three astronauts to space station

  • Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong and his team will work on the space station for 6 months
  • They will be returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew
BEIJING: China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or “Divine Vessel” in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.
Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules — Tianhe — the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.
Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China’s second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.
Former air force pilot Chen with Liu, who became China’s first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and space mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.
They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and carry out a range of scientific research.
“The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China’s space station,” Chen told a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. “The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater.”
The space station is designed for a lifespan of at least a decade. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Mallard)

Topics: Long March-2F rocket Shenzhou-14 Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’

  • Coco Gauff, who lost the final match, praised Swiatek for mentioning Ukraine, saying it was important to speak out
  • Poland, Swiatek's homeland, has given refuge to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war
PARIS: Newly crowned French Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek urged Ukraine on Saturday to “stay strong” following the invasion by Russia.
Minutes after she had crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, the Polish top seed, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colors pinned to her cap, said: “I would like to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there.
“Since my first speech in Doha (in February) basically I was hoping when I am doing the next one the situation will be better.
“But I still have hopes and try to support so thank you guys,” said the 21-year-old amid roaring applause from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, had addressed the situation in Ukraine following her title win in Doha on February 26, two days after Russian troops had launched the invasion.
The men’s and women’s tennis tours have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” but allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals.
Poland was the European Union country that in March granted temporary protection to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war, with 675,085 Ukrainians seeking refuge there, EU data showed on Friday.
Gauff praised the Pole for mentioning Ukraine, saying it was important to speak out.
“I think it’s wonderful she brought that (Ukraine) up in her speech. I thought that was really nice and thoughtful of her,” said Gauff, who earlier this week appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States following recent mass shootings.
“I think in general using sports as a platform is important. It’s important that we mention these things. Writing something isn’t going to end it... but for me, it’s about influencing the leaders that are in office and leaders around the world maybe to hear that message.”
The war has triggered Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, as more than 6 million people fled Ukraine, a United Nations’ migration report said in May.
Swiatek ruthlessly crushed American teenager Gauff with her punishing groundstrokes to end the encounter in just over an hour.
“Two years ago winning this title was amazing. Honestly I wouldn’t expect it, ever. But this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big,” she said.
Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iga Swiatek French Open 2022

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

  • Last week, the US called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion
SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, a day after South Korea and the US wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had fired an “unknown” missile, without elaborating.
Japan’s government also reported that the North had launched a suspected ballistic missile.
The launch also followed a visit to Seoul by the US point man on North Korean affairs, US Special Representative Sung Kim, who departed on Saturday.
He met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, on Friday to prepare for “all contingencies” amid signs North Korea was preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.
Washington has made very clear directly to Pyongyang that it is open to diplomacy, Kim said during the visit, which wrapped up on Sunday, noting that he was willing to discuss items of interest to Pyongyang, such as sanctions relief.
Last week, the US called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly splitting the UN Security Council on North Korea for the first time since it started punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.
In recent weeks, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
North Korea’s last tests were on May 25, when it launched three missiles after US President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.
The first missile appeared to be the North’s largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, while a second unspecified missile appeared to have failed mid-flight, South Korean officials said at the time. The third missile was a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).
On Saturday South Korean and American ships concluded three days of drills in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa, including air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime interdiction operations, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The exercises included the USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, among other major warships.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office on May 10, had agreed with Biden to increase bilateral military drills to deter North Korea.
North Korea has criticized previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.

Topics: North Korea

