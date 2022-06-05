You are here

Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October

Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October
SPPC prequalified 10 potential lead developers in February. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October

Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Power Procurement Co., also known as SPPC, has extended the tender closing date for the contract to develop the 3,600MW Taiba independent power project in Saudi Arabia by four months to October, MEED reported.

SPPC could be considering integrating decarbonization measures into the planned gas-fired power generation plant, the first to be procured since 2016, industry sources told MEED. 

SPPC prequalified 10 potential lead developers in February, out of over two dozen firms that expressed interest in bidding for the contract in November. 

SPPC also prequalified 16 companies as eligible to bid as part of a consortium. 

The prequalified lead developers that can bid for the contract include Saudi Acwa Power, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. known as Taqa, UAE’s Kahrabel and Qatar’s Nebras Power.

Prequalified lead developers also include France’s EDF, US General Electric, Japan’s Jera, the Kansai Electric Power Co. and Marubeni Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

The UAE-headquartered Cranmore Partners is the client’s financial adviser for the project.

Etisalat and Telecom Egypt sign agreements worth $912.5m

India In-Focus — Xiaomi India appoints new general manager; tech firms criticize Indian cybersecurity rules

India In-Focus — Xiaomi India appoints new general manager; tech firms criticize Indian cybersecurity rules
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Xiaomi India appoints new general manager; tech firms criticize Indian cybersecurity rules

India In-Focus — Xiaomi India appoints new general manager; tech firms criticize Indian cybersecurity rules
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: A bout of late selling in automakers and banks knocked India’s blue-chip stock indexes off four-week highs and into negative territory on Friday, although strength in information technology shares and Reliance Industries helped limit the decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.26 percent lower at 16,584.3, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.09 percent to 55,769.23. The indexes still clocked their third straight week of advances with gains of around 1.5 percent each.

Shares of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, climbed 2 percent and were among the biggest boosts to the indexes.

Shares of UltraTech Cement slid 5.5 percent after the company said it would spend $1.66 billion to boost capacity as it looks to stave off competition from the sector’s newest entrant Adani Group.

Xiaomi India names new GM

The Indian unit of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. said on Friday it has appointed founding member Alvin Tse as its general manager, a change of guard as the company faces government scrutiny over its business practices.

Tse, a British national who was also the former general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, has helped the company expand into many global markets, Xiaomi India said.

The organizational rejig will also have Anuj Sharma rejoin the company as the chief marketing officer.

The development comes nearly two months after India’s federal financial-crime fighting agency summoned former Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain in an investigation on whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, two sources had told Reuters.

India cyber rules criticized

Indian cybersecurity rules due to come into force later this month will create an “environment of fear rather than trust,” a body representing top tech companies has warned the government, calling for a one-year delay before the rules take effect.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India, also known as IAMAI, which represents firms including Facebook, Google and Reliance, wrote this week to India’s Information Technology Ministry criticizing a directive on cybersecurity set out in April.

Among other changes, the directive from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team requires tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of noticing such incidents and to maintain IT and communications logs for six months.

In the letter seen by Reuters, IAMAI proposed to extend the six-hour window, noting the global standard for reporting cyber-security incidents is generally 72 hours.

CERT, which comes under the IT ministry, has also asked cloud service providers such as Amazon and virtual private network companies to retain names of their customers and IP addresses for at least five years, even after they stop using the company’s services.

 

(With input from Reuters)

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: AD Ports Group has selected local firm Al-Nasr Contracting Co. to perform engineering, procurement and construction work for the second phase of the gas distribution network at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, also known as Kizad.

The contract was awarded on May 18, and its job value is estimated to be over $35 million, MEED reported citing sources.

AD Ports Group aims to install high-pressure and low-pressure gas transmission lines across the nine industrial clusters (KP1-9) of Kizad Area A, spanning about 51 square kilometers.

AD Ports Group issued the tender for the project in late January.

The scope of the work includes modifications and upgrades to both the launcher and receiver area of the main gas station.

Al-Nasr Contracting Co. is also executing EPC on the estimated $25 million first phase of the Kizad gas distribution network project, and work is close to completion, according to regional projects tracker MEED Projects.

UAE’s Galfar Engineering & Contracting Emirates, Robt Stone Middle East and Tecton Engineering & Construction also submitted bids for the Kizad gas distribution network’s second phase by the deadline of 13 April.
 

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar
  Arab News en Francais was a media partner at the event in the Bristol Hotel
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

PARIS: High-ranking French officials, ambassadors, directors of major French companies and economic consultants attended a seminar entitled “Saudi-French economic cooperation, towards a strategic partnership,” which was organised by the France-based think tank the Global Diwan and Saudi Arabia’s embassy at the Bristol Hotel in Paris yesterday.

The seminar — in which Arab News en Francais was a Media partner — began with Eric Schell, the Global Diwan’s executive chairman, welcoming the audience, outlining the seminar and presenting its guest Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM.

That was followed by a brief address by Saudi ambassador to France Fahd bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily, where he spoke about the Kingdom’s comprehensive advancement in light of Saudi Vision 2030, the most important development projects, the growing cooperation between the Kingdom and France in various sectors and ways to strengthen it towards a strategic partnership.

Afterward, Al-Nasr presented a detailed review of the project’s foundations, its developmental goals and implementation steps, as well as an update on what has been completed and ways of cooperation and partnership with the French partners.

The seminar included a panel discussion moderated by Arab News senior correspondent Rawan Radwan, with the participation of Al-Nasr and directors of major French companies investing in the Kingdom.

The current economic and technical cooperation in the areas of investment between the two countries were reviewed, as well as the development of human resources, transfer of technology, energy and environment and future opportunities.

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export
Updated 05 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export
Updated 05 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar and as better-than-expected US jobs data raised concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,851 per ounce, after earlier falling to $1,846.4. US gold futures settled down 1.1 percent at $1,850.2. 

Wheat declines

US wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain stalled since Russia’s invasion, analysts said.

Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, brokers said.

Most-active wheat futures ended 18-1/4 cents lower at $10.40 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn settled down 3-1/4 cents at $7.27 a bushel, while soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to $16.97-3/4.

India says no plans for now to curb food exports

India has no plans to curb food exports for now, Piyush Goyal, the minister for commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat exports.

“As of now we do not see the need to do it on any other commodity,” Goyal said answering a query whether the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considering banning the export of food products such as rice.

India banned wheat exports on May 14, just days after New Delhi forecasted record shipments of 10 million tons this year, as a heat wave hit output and sent domestic prices to record highs. 

A few weeks later, India imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years, by capping this season’s exports at 10 million tons, to prevent a surge in domestic prices, after mills sold a record volume on the world market.

(With input from Reuters) 

