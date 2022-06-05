You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
This photograph taken on June 5, 2022 shows smoke after several explosions hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early morning. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
  • Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv
  • Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia struck Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with missiles early on Sunday for the first time in more than a month, while Ukrainian officials said a counter-attack on the main battlefield in the east had retaken half of the city of Sievierodonetsk.
Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv. Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works; Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.
At least one person was hospitalized though there were no immediate reports of deaths. The strike was a sudden reminder of war in a capital where normal life has largely returned since Russian forces were driven from its outskirts in March.
“The Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today’s missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal — kill as many as possible,” tweeted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak.
Ukraine said Russia had carried out the strike using long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far away as the Caspian Sea — a weapon far more valuable than the tanks Russia claimed to have hit.
Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said a Russian cruise missile had flown “critically low” over the country’s second largest nuclear power plant.
Sunday’s attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late April, when a missile killed a journalist. Recent weeks have seen Russia focus its destructive might mainly on front lines in the east and south, although Moscow occasionally strikes elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.
Ukraine claims half of Sievierodonetsk
Russia has concentrated its forces in recent weeks on the small eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, pursuing one of the biggest ground battles of the war in a bid to capture one of two eastern provinces it claims on behalf of separatist proxies.
After retreating steadily in the city in recent days, Ukraine mounted a counter-attack there, which it says took the Russians by surprise. After recapturing a swathe of the city, Ukrainian forces were now in control of half of it and continuing to push the Russians back, said Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region that includes Sievierodonetsk.
The claims could not be independently verified. Both sides say they have inflicted huge casualties in Sievierodonetsk, a battle that could determine which side carries the momentum into a protracted war of attrition in coming months.
In another sign Ukraine has held off the Russian advance, Gaidai said evacuations resumed from the Ukrainian-held part of Luhansk province on Sunday, and 98 people had escaped. Russian forces have been trying for weeks to cut off the main road out to encircle Ukrainian troops there, and evacuations were halted last week after a journalist was killed by shelling.
Britain’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian counterattacks in Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours were likely to blunt any operational momentum Russia had gained. Moscow was deploying poorly equipped separatist fighters in the city to limit the risk to its regular forces, it said.
In neighboring Donetsk province, which Moscow also claims on behalf of its separatist proxies, Russian forces have been advancing in recent days in territory north of the Siverskiy Donets river, in advance of what Ukraine anticipates could be a push on the major city of Sloviansk.
Ukrainian officials said at least eight people were killed and 11 injured in Russian shelling in the province overnight.
In a Sunday address to 35,000 people in Rome, Pope Francis noted that more than 100 days had passed since “the start of the armed aggression against Ukraine,” and called the war “the negation of God’s dream.”
Cracking weapons like nuts
In an interview with Russian state television, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would hit new targets if the West supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine. But he also dismissed the impact of advanced rocket systems promised by Washington to Ukraine last week, saying these would not affect the course of fighting.
The United States is already training Ukrainian troops on its HIMARS rocket launchers, which would be able to hit positions far behind Russian lines. Kyiv says such weapons will help it shift the war’s momentum.
Putin, in excerpts of his interview quoted by Russian news agencies ahead of broadcast, said that if the West supplies longer-range missiles, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” without specifying the targets.
Russian forces had been hitting Ukrainian weapons systems and “cracking them like nuts” he said, dismissing the new US rockets as “meant to make up for the losses of this military equipment” and not likely to change the battlefield balance.
Kyiv rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to “humiliate” Moscow.
Ukraine has bristled over what it considers pressure from some European allies to relinquish territory to secure a cease-fire.
“Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted in response to Macron’s remarks.

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
AFP

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island
  • The group — among them five children — were found on Koh Dong island in Satun province
  • The crew had abandoned those onboard — telling them that they had reached Malaysia
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Fifty-nine Rohingya people have been discovered on a Thai island, saying they were abandoned by traffickers en route to Malaysia, a senior police officer said Sunday.
The group — among them five children — were found on Koh Dong island in the southern Satun province on Saturday, said lieutenant general Surachet Hakpan.
Each year, thousands of the mostly Muslim minority Rohingya people, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, risk their lives in months-long expensive journeys to reach Malaysia over Thailand’s seas.
Police said they had been charged with illegal entry and could face deportation to Myanmar following a court case.
“We are providing humanitarian assistance and will investigate whether they are victims of human trafficking or if they entered illegally,” Surachet said.
The group appeared “starving and was likely to have had no food for three to five days,” a police statement said.
Group members told officers their boat was among three vessels carrying 178 people that had left Myanmar and Bangladesh, having paid an agent around 5,000 ringgit ($1,300) for the journey.
The first two boats carrying 119 people were stopped and arrested by Malaysian authorities, according to the Thai police statement.
The boat’s crew then decided to abandon those onboard on Koh Dong island — telling them that they had reached Malaysia, the group told officers.
The incident comes after the bodies of 14 Rohingya people, including children, were discovered washed up on a beach last month after they attempted to flee Myanmar.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people fled a military crackdown in the nation in 2017, bringing with them harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.
Those still in Myanmar are widely seen as interlopers from Bangladesh and are largely denied citizenship, many rights and access to health care and education.
Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
In 2019, a Thai boat captain was charged with smuggling 65 Rohingya people from Myanmar after their vessel was shipwrecked on an island off the coast of Satun province.
The same area was the hub of a multimillion dollar trafficking route, which unraveled in 2015 after the discovery of mass graves of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants along the border with Malaysia.

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp
  • Future for those who have been flagged for additional security vetting and diverted to Camp Bondsteel, in the small nation of Kosovo, remains up in the air
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: For some Afghans who were evacuated as their country fell to the Taliban last summer, the journey to the United States has stalled, and perhaps ended, at a sun-baked cluster of tents and temporary housing on an American base in the Balkans.
While more than 78,000 Afghans have arrived in the US for resettlement since August, the future for those who have been flagged for additional security vetting and diverted to Camp Bondsteel, in the small nation of Kosovo, remains up in the air. The US won’t force the dozens there to return to Afghanistan, where they could face reprisals.
Their frustration is growing. Some Afghans at the base, which has been shrouded in secrecy, took the unusual step this week of staging a protest, holding up signs with messages such as “we want justice,” according to photos sent to The Associated Press.
“They just keep repeating the same things, that it takes time and we must be patient,” one of the Afghans, Muhammad Arif Sarwari, said in a text message from the base.
Their complaints open a window into an aspect of the evacuation and resettlement of Afghans that has gotten little attention because US authorities, and the government of Kosovo, have been reluctant to say much about the people sent to Bondsteel.
The base houses a mix of adults and children, because some of the people who have so far failed to get a visa to the US are traveling with family. Sarwari, a former senior intelligence official with the Afghan government, said there are about 45 people there, representing about 20 or so individual visa cases, after a flight to the US left with 27 of the refugees on Wednesday.
The Biden administration won’t provide details, but acknowledges that some of the evacuees did not make it through what it calls a “a multi-layered, rigorous screening and vetting process” and won’t be permitted to enter the US
“While the vast majority of Afghan evacuees have been cleared through this process, the small number of individuals who have been denied are examples of the system working exactly as it should,” the National Security Council said in a written statement.
In all, about 600 Afghans have passed through Bondsteel, according to the government of Kosovo, which initially authorized use of the base for evacuees for a year but recently agreed to extend that until August 2023.
Kosovo, which gained independence from Serbia in 2008 with US support, has also provided little information about the Afghans at Bondsteel, citing the privacy of the refugees. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in a statement that the government is proud of its role providing temporary shelter to them.
Afghans are housed in a section of Bondsteel called Camp Liya, named for an Afghan child handed to the US Marines over a fence at the Hamid Karzai International Airport during the evacuation, according to a US military publication.
It was the chaotic nature of that evacuation that led to the need for an overseas facility in the first place. As the Afghan government collapsed, thousands of people made it onto military transport planes with minimal screening before they arrived at one of several overseas transit points.
The people sent to Bondsteel were stopped and diverted for a host of reasons, including missing or flawed documents or security concerns that emerged during overseas vetting by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, officials have said.
At the same time, some in Congress have criticized the administration for what they say has been inadequate vetting of Afghan refugees.
Sarwari made it to Kuwait from Afghanistan in early September with his wife and two of his daughters and says he doesn’t know why he’s been held up. He was a prominent figure in Afghanistan, serving as the former director of intelligence after the US invasion in 2001. Before that, he was a top official with the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance.
Both positions would make him a target of the Taliban if he were to return.
“The vetting team keeps telling us sorry, Washington is just deciding some political issues,” he said.
Sarwari has applied for a special immigrant visa, which is issued to people who worked for the US government or its allies during the war. He has not received a response, according to his lawyer, Julie Sirrs.
“In theory, he is free to leave but it’s not clear where he could go,” Sirrs said. “He obviously cannot return to Afghanistan. He’s clearly in danger if he returns.”
He and others live a circumscribed existence on Bondsteel. Although technically not detained, they cannot leave the arid, rocky base and have spent months in tents, which were adorned with handwritten signs during this week’s protest. One said “unfair decision,” while another said “children are suffering.”
The Biden administration says authorities have determined that some — it won’t say how many — simply cannot be allowed to enter the US It is working to find other countries that don’t harbor the same security concerns and are willing to accept them for resettlement. No one will be forcibly returned to Afghanistan, according to the NSC statement.

Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London
  • The procession aims to evoke the different decades of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign
  • There were also a series of “Big Jubilee Lunches” planned across Britain, with an estimated 16,000 street parties
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne conclude on Sunday with a pageant through central London, and with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in nationwide street parties.
Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 “national treasures” ranging from former soccer player Gary Lineker to children’s TV puppet Basil Brush will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.
The procession, which will follow a similar route the 96-year-old queen took on her coronation day in 1953, aims to evoke the different decades of her reign.
For many gathering in central London under chilly grey skies, the initial conversation revolved around the weather.
Emma Woodhouse, a 21-year-old nanny from the eastern county of Norfolk had arrived on the grand boulevard running up to Buckingham Palace at 5:30 a.m., clutching Union Jack shower caps just in case.
“We’re ready to be here, rain or shine,” she said.
There were also a series of “Big Jubilee Lunches” planned across Britain, with an estimated 16,000 street parties. Some 600 such gatherings were being held across the globe, including in Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa.
The queen’s son and heir Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, attended a Jubilee Lunch at London’s Oval cricket ground. Kate, the wife of Prince William, and their three young children were filmed baking cakes for a lunch in Wales.
The final day of festivities comes after Prince Charles, 73, paid a personal tribute to his mother at a glittering pop concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night.
Saturday’s concert was among a number of Jubilee events that Elizabeth has missed because of “episodic mobility problems,” which have recently caused her to cancel engagements. She has been on the throne longer than any of her predecessors.
“You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here,” Charles said in his message to the queen, who was at her Windsor Castle residence outside London.
“You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years,” Charles added, referring to the queen as “mummy.”
The events began with a pre-recorded comic sketch of the monarch having tea with Paddington Bear.
Jubilee events
Elizabeth ascended the throne aged 25 on the death of her father, George VI, in 1952, inheriting dominion over a Britain still emerging from the ravages of World War Two and with Winston Churchill as prime minister.
In total, there have been 14 UK prime ministers and 14 US presidents during her reign; the Berlin Wall rose and fell; Britain joined and left the European Union; and its once-mighty empire disintegrated, replaced by a Commonwealth of 54 nations.
Elizabeth was instrumental in creating the Commonwealth and many regard its success as her greatest achievement.
“You continue to make history,” said Charles.
He added that his father, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than seven decades by the queen’s side, would have enjoyed the show.
The four days of celebrations began on Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast, and continued with a National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.
Opinion polls suggest a majority of Britons believe the monarchy should remain and a recent Ipsos survey found nine out of 10 respondents supported the queen.

WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases

WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases

WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases
  • WHO: Figure probably an underestimate due to limited epidemiological and laboratory information
  • Few hospitalizations have been reported, apart from patients being isolated
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Sunday that 780 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases had been reported to it from 27 non-endemic countries, while maintaining that the global risk level was moderate.
The WHO said the 780 figure, for cases from May 13 to Thursday, was probably an underestimate due to limited epidemiological and laboratory information.
“It is highly likely that other countries will identify cases and there will be further spread of the virus,” the UN health agency added.
Few hospitalizations have been reported, apart from patients being isolated.
The WHO listed the non-endemic countries reporting the most cases as Britain (207), Spain (156), Portugal (138), Canada (58) and Germany (57).
Besides Europe and North America, cases have also been reported — in single figures — in Argentina, Australia, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.
One case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak.
“Some countries are reporting that new generations of cases are no longer appearing only among known contacts of previously confirmed cases, suggesting that chains of transmission are being missed through undetected circulation of the virus,” the WHO said.
“Although the current risk to human health and for the general public remains low, the public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself in non-endemic countries as a widespread human pathogen,” it said in a disease outbreak update.
“WHO assesses the risk at the global level as moderate considering this is the first time that many monkeypox cases and clusters are reported concurrently in non-endemic and endemic countries.”
Most reported cases so far have been presented through sexual health or other health services and have mainly involved men who have sex with men, said the WHO.
The organization said many cases were not presenting with the classical clinical picture for monkeypox: some have described having pustules appear before symptoms such as fever, and having lesions at different stages of development — both of which are atypical.
The WHO said there had been no deaths associated with outbreaks in non-endemic countries, but cases and deaths continue to be reported from endemic areas.
The WHO listed the endemic states as Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gabon and Ivory Coast, plus Ghana where it has been identified in animals only.
From the first seven of those countries, 66 deaths were reported in the first five months of 2022.
Last week the WHO convened virtually more than 500 experts and over 2,000 participants to discuss monkeypox knowledge gaps and research priorities.
Experts stressed the need for clinical studies of vaccines and treatments to better understand their effectiveness, and called for faster research into the disease epidemiology and transmission.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
  • Japanese prosecutors and the judge who sentenced Ridge Alkonis contend he fell asleep while drowsy
  • He was indicted on a charge of a negligent driving, resulting in death, and sentenced last October to three years in prison
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: For Ridge Alkonis, a US Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
What happened next, and why, is a matter of dispute. But it gave rise to a three-year prison sentence.
In the telling by Alkonis’ family and supporters, the naval officer abruptly lost consciousness in the car, causing him to slump over behind the wheel after suffering acute mountain sickness. Japanese prosecutors and the judge who sentenced him contend he fell asleep while drowsy, shirking a duty to pull over immediately.
No matter the cause, Alkonis’ car veered into parked cars and pedestrians in a parking lot, striking an elderly woman and her son-in-law, both of whom later died. With a Japanese court set to hear an appeal Wednesday of Alkonis’ prison sentence, his parents are pleading for leniency for an act they say was nothing more than a terrible accident but that prosecutors view as deadly negligence. He is home in Japan pending the appeal.
“The word that comes to our mind is fairness. We want him to be treated fairly for an accident,” said Alkonis’ father, Derek Alkonis, of Dana Point, California. “We don’t feel like it’s been that way. We know it hasn’t been that way. And it concerns us that our son has been given a three-year prison sentence for an accident.”
The victims’ families could not be contacted because their names are redacted in court records reviewed by the AP.
The upcoming hearing is the latest development in the case against Alkonis, 34, a specialist in underseas warfare and acoustic engineering who has spent nearly seven years in Japan as a civilian volunteer and naval officer.
In the spring of 2021, after a period of land-based assignments, the Southern California native was preparing for a deployment as a department head on the USS Benfold, a missile destroyer.
On May 29, 2021, with the assignment looming, his family set out for an excursion of Mount Fuji hiking and sightseeing.
They had climbed a portion of the mountain and were back in the car, heading to lunch and ice cream near the base of Mount Fuji. Alkonis was talking with his daughter, then 7, when his family says he suddenly fell unconscious behind the wheel. He was so out of it, they say, that neither his daughter’s screams to wake up nor the impact of the collision roused him.
After the crash near Fujinomiya, he was arrested by Japanese authorities and held for 26 days in solitary confinement at a police detention facility, interrogated multiple times a day and was not given a medical treatment or evaluation, according to a statement of facts provided by a family spokesman. That statement says that when American authorities arrived to take Alkonis into custody and return him to a US base, he already was held by the Japanese.
He was indicted on a charge of a negligent driving, resulting in death, and sentenced last October to three years in prison. The charge carries up to seven years imprisonment in Japan. He has appealed.
English-language court records obtained by the AP show that the judge expressed skepticism over the mountain sickness claim, citing an initial statement from Alkonis to police in which he said he felt drowsy after driving through mountainous curves.
He later testified to feeling sudden mountain sickness — a finding supported by a neurologist’s June 2021 diagnosis — but the judge said such a sensation should have abated as Alkonis drove down the mountain.
The judge said that though it was conceivable Alkonis was suffering from light mountain sickness, it was difficult to imagine he went from not feeling drowsy at all to becoming suddenly incapacitated.
A Navy spokesperson said Alkonis remains on active duty and that the Navy has provided him and his family “with the whole-person care and support they need.” A lawyer for Alkonis declined to comment.
The case is playing out against the backdrop of long-standing concerns by Japan about bad behavior, however sporadic, by the tens of thousands of US service members in the country and a sense that they are afforded preferential treatment. A 2014 AP investigation found that at US military bases in Japan, most service members judged culpable in sex crimes in recent years did not go to prison, with offenders instead routinely punished by demotions, fines or removal from the military.
This case is different, though, in that Alkonis is not accused of acting with any nefarious intent, and he and his family say they have taken repeated steps to express remorse and to accept responsibility.
The family says they were encouraged by Alkonis’ lawyer to cooperate, plead guilty and pay restitution to the victims’ families — which they did, by signing a $1.65 million settlement, about half of which was raised from savings and friends and family.
“Ridge has said from day one, minute one: All he wants to do is help this family. He feels the burden of what happened that day,” said his mother, Suzi Alkonis. “We all do.”
Eric Feldman, a professor of Japanese law at the University of Pennsylvania, said that instinct is especially understandable in Japan, where the criminal justice system values expressions of remorse and where payment to victims can sometimes avert criminal prosecution. It’s a system that gives particular focus to serving the interests of victims.
“There’s a general view that what you don’t want to do in Japan is to continue to proclaim one’s innocence,” Feldman said.
In this case, however, the criminal case has not gone away, and Suzi Alkonis said it was frustrating that displays of remorse can seem to actually work against her son in the courtroom. She feels anxiety for her son, uncertain of the lasting impact the case will have on his military career, but also pain for the victims.
“There are people who make really bad decisions and there’s mercy for people who make bad decisions,” she said. “We feel like we would love a little mercy because Ridge has spent his lifetime trying to make good decisions. And then to have an accident come out of the blue, it’s already hurt one family so badly — and it’s it’s hurting this one.”

