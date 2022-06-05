You are here

Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg
The increase for July shipments resumes a series of increases that began in February. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, raised oil prices for its largest market in Asia more than expected as major economies in the region eased coronavirus restrictions, helping boost demand, Bloomberg reported. 

The increase for July shipments resumes a series of increases that began in February and were only broken when state producer Saudi Aramco cut prices from record levels a month ago.

Aramco raised its main grade for Arab Light crude for Asian customers by $2.10 a barrel from June to $6.50 above the benchmark it uses, as the market expected an increase of $1.50, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders.

Aramco also raised all grades for the north west Europe and the Mediterranean region, while prices for US customers remained unchanged for the second month in a row.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom also raised the prices of shipments sold under long-term contracts after the rise of futures contracts in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil has jumped more than 50 percent this year to nearly $120 a barrel, according to Bloomberg. 

“In some places, the demand rebound is quite something,” Mike Muller, head of Asia at Vitol Group, said Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based Gulf Intelligence. 

“A lot of the south-eastern Asian countries, where I’m based, are very much exceeding expectations in terms of road-transportation demand. And try buying an air ticket in Singapore in the summer holidays. It’s awfully tough.”

UAE’s Masdar signs deal with Azerbaijan to develop 4,000 MW of clean energy

UAE’s Masdar signs deal with Azerbaijan to develop 4,000 MW of clean energy
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Masdar signs deal with Azerbaijan to develop 4,000 MW of clean energy

UAE’s Masdar signs deal with Azerbaijan to develop 4,000 MW of clean energy
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Renewable energy company Masdar has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop clean and renewable energy projects in the country with a combined capacity of 4,000 MW, the company said in a statement. 

Touted to be the largest deal of its kind in the history of Azerbaijan, under the agreement, 4,000 MW will be generated in the first phase, while the second phase will generate 6,000 MW. 

Two agreements were signed as part of the first phase under which Masdar will develop solar projects with a capacity of 1,000 MW and 1,000 MW of onshore wind. 

Under the second agreement, Masdar will build integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects with a capacity of 2,000 MW.

“The 4,000 MW of renewable energy projects announced today reinforce the close relationship between the UAE and Azerbaijan and are a testament to our shared commitment to progressive climate action,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and chairman of Masdar. 

Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister

Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister

Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is in discussions to import wheat from India in a deal that may include the export of products such as fertilizers in return, Bloomberg reported citing Egypt’s Supply Minister, Aly El-Moselhy.

According to the report, Moselhy met with the Indian ambassador to Egypt in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the potential swap agreement to secure 500,000 tons of wheat, through various shipments. 

The Indian government banned wheat exports in May to fortify the nation’s food security but has since eased restrictions to allow suppliers to fulfill their contracts.  

The ban however remains a challenge to securing more supplies.

The Egyptian government has also engaged in talks with the UAE, the US and western Europe in a bid to ease potential shortages.

Egypt is one of the world's largest wheat importers, and the ongoing clashes between Ukraine and Russia have negatively impacted the wheat supply to the country. 

 

Saudi Grains Organization awards SALIC contract to supply 240k tons of wheat 

Saudi Grains Organization awards SALIC contract to supply 240k tons of wheat 
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization awards SALIC contract to supply 240k tons of wheat 

Saudi Grains Organization awards SALIC contract to supply 240k tons of wheat 
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization, or SAGO, has awarded the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., also known as SALIC, a contract to supply 240,000 tons of wheat from abroad to reach the Kingdom’s ports during August to October. 

The cargo constitutes the first batch of wheat purchased from Saudis who invested in agricultural assets abroad, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Governor of SAGO, Ahmad Al-Fares, explained the amount awarded represents 20 percent of the total amount allocated to investors abroad.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, SALIC was established in 2011 to secure food supplies for the Kingdom. 

Kuwait contractor Spetco signs $295m financing deal for JPF 4 upstream project: MEED

Kuwait contractor Spetco signs $295m financing deal for JPF 4 upstream project: MEED
Updated 28 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait contractor Spetco signs $295m financing deal for JPF 4 upstream project: MEED

Kuwait contractor Spetco signs $295m financing deal for JPF 4 upstream project: MEED
Updated 28 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait-based contractor Spetco signed a $295-million financing deal with four banks to finance the $398-million Jurassic Production Facilities 4, also known as JPF 4 upstream oil and gas project, MEED reported citing industry sources.

The financers with whom the deal was signed on June 2 are from both Islamic banks and conventional banks.

Commercial Bank of Kuwait is the lead bank involved in the financing deal, while Warba Bank is the lead bank on the Islamic financing part of the agreement, MEED said.

Qatar National Bank and the Islamic lender Kuwait International Bank are the other lenders involved.

JPF 4 will be built close to the Sabriyah field in the north of Kuwait. Another facility, known as JPF 5, is also currently being built less than 10 kilometers to the east of JPF 4.

The client of the project is state-owned upstream operator Kuwait Oil Co., which signed the main contract with Spetco in December 2021.

Both projects are onshore surface production facilities and will be implemented on a build-own-operate basis by a contractor, with an option for KOC to buy them back at a future date.

JPF 4 and JPF 5 will conduct testing, processing, treating and handling of wet and sour hydrocarbons well fluids from several oil and gas fields.

The facilities include Raudhatain, Sabriyah, Northwest Raudhatain, Umm-Niqa, Dhabi, Bahra and the fields of Marrat and Najmah-Sarjelu, as well as other formations in the Jurassic fields.

 

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Updated 47 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Updated 47 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the tender closing date for the contract to build an electricity interconnection network between Saudi Arabia and Jordan by two months to the end of July, MEED reported.

At least three teams are understood to have been qualified to bid for the contract, it added.

Saudi Electricity Co. issued the request for proposals for the contract in February with March 1 as the initial submission date, which was later extended to May end and now to end July.

The proposed power link is projected to exchange an estimated 500 MW of electricity between the two countries daily, which is expected to increase to 1,000 MW subsequently. 

The project includes the construction of a high-voltage direct current converter station, a 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear substation, and a 400-kilovolt overhead transmission line.

The project comes as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the energy ministers of both countries in August 2020 to boost electricity cooperation between the nations.

SEC and Jordan’s National Electric Power Co. will prepare and implement the detailed project agreements within the MoU framework, MEED said.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdul Aziz bin Salman had said that the project would “enhance the regional market for electricity trade”.

Saudi Arabia has already participated in a similar project, with Iraq and GCC Interconnection link. 

In December, the Kingdom awarded contracts worth $1.8 billion to build an HVDC network that will enable the daily exchange of up to 3,000MW of electricity between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

