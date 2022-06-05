You are here

Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown

Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown
Martin Boyle, born and raised in Scotland, qualifies to play for Australia as his father Graeme was born in Sydney. (Twitter Photo)
Paul Williams

  • Al-Faisaly player believes having qualified for Russia 2018 will give Socceroos an edge in Tuesday’s play-off
  • The winners of Australia v UAE will face Peru in the ultimate World Cup qualification decider
As Saudi-based Socceroo Martin Boyle prepares for Tuesday night’s do-or-die World Cup playoff clash with the UAE on what is forecast to be a sweltering 41 degrees Celsius day in Doha, he’s preparing to offer a rather odd piece of advice for his father - bring a jacket.

This week’s clash in the Qatari capital is at the 50,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, one of the many glistening new stadiums built for the upcoming FIFA World Cup with leading air-conditioning technology.

Boyle sat out last week’s warm-up against Jordan, having only just arrived in camp from his Saudi club Al-Faisaly, and felt first-hand just how effective the air-conditioning was.

“I was sitting in the stand the other day, and it was freezing,” 29-year-old Boyle told Arab News from the Socceroos camp in Doha. “So I'm sure when my Dad comes along, I'll have to tell him to bring a jacket to a country that he probably doesn't even need.”

While conditions inside the stadium on match day will be more than comfortable for the players, there is still the matter of day-to-day life and training for the players in the lead up to the game, and Boyle believes the experience of almost six months playing in Saudi Arabia has prepared him well for what he hopes will be a successful fortnight for him and the Socceroos, who will face Peru in the ultimate decider should they get past the UAE.

“Yeah, personally, I definitely think it's helped me,” the former Hibernian winger said. “I remember when I played in Scotland, I was coming in and I was doing the warm-ups and the heat was getting me, I was coming off the bus and I was sweating before training and stuff like that.

“And now, I feel like because we're playing in 30-35 degree heat and training every day, it's certainly helped me. I'm not getting fatigued as easily and not needing to hydrate as much. Obviously, you do need to hydrate but I'm not feeling it. I'm feeling much better about myself.”

While the circumstances are different, with this being a one-off match at a neutral venue as opposed to a two-legged home and away tie as has been custom in the past, Boyle feels the experience Australia gained - even if he wasn’t part of the set up at the time - from going through the playoffs four years ago will stand them in good stead ahead of the clash with the UAE.

“Experience is everything in the game nowadays,” Boyle explained. “I think you need that. They've (his teammates) been through it, they’ve played in the game and they’ve qualified, and you hear all the stories of what it meant to them, how unbelievable it was, and representing our country at the World Cup.

“I think because we've got a lot of younger players, and players that haven't experienced that, they can definitely share their memories. I see the experience of that group and the stories that they can share and I think it's vital.”

Boyle, born and raised in Scotland, qualifies to play for Australia as his father Graeme was born in Sydney. Called up by Graham Arnold for this qualifying campaign, the winger has been something of a revelation, scoring three goals along the way and proving to be one of the most consistent players in Arnold’s squad.

And he knows how important this week is, not just for him but for the team.

“These games coming up, this is where you can definitely make yourself a legend and put your name in the books,” he said. “Qualifying for a World Cup, there’s a lot of people in this team that have done it. To see yourself there and make your family proud and the nation proud – that’s exactly where I want to be.”

His form for the Socceroos helped him earn a move in January to Al-Faisaly as they looked ahead to their AFC Champions League commitments.

Drawn alongside Qatari giants Al-Sadd, as well as Uzbekistan’s Nasaf and Jordan’s Al-Wehdat, not many expected Al-Annabi to progress past the group stage in their first appearance in the continental competition.

But they stunned their more fancied opposition, losing just once and topping the group, even beating the star-studded Al-Sadd along the way.

It was an experience Boyle cherished, finding the back of the net in an important 1-1 draw with Al-Wehdat.

“We played against some good teams,” he said. We played against Al-Sadd, and they had Santi Cazorla and stuff, so that was a great experience to be able to share the field with him and we managed to beat them and we managed to qualify, which is historic for the club.”

Topics: Al-Faisaly Martin Boyle Australia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peru socceroos World Cup 2022

Diaz looks safe at Al-Hilal as critics push for Mosimane exit at Al-Ahly

Diaz looks safe at Al-Hilal as critics push for Mosimane exit at Al-Ahly
John Duerden

Diaz looks safe at Al-Hilal as critics push for Mosimane exit at Al-Ahly

Diaz looks safe at Al-Hilal as critics push for Mosimane exit at Al-Ahly
  • Coaches of the Saudi, Egyptian giants face contrasting fortunes since FIFA Club World Cup clash in Abu Dhabi last February
It is less than four months since the biggest Arab club in Africa, Al-Ahly, defeated the biggest Arab club in Asia, Al-Hilal, 4-0 in the third-placed game at the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Within 48 hours, the Saudi Arabians, bristling at the humiliation imposed on the world stage by their fellow Arab giants, fired coach Leonardo Jardim.

Now, the coaching situations of the teams from the capitals of Egypt and Saudi Arabia are once again up in the air, but this time the pressure is on Al-Ahly’s boss.

Pitso Mosimane has been at the storied club since September 2020, though it feels longer. The South African won two CAF Champions League titles but last weekend lost in the final 2-0 against Wydad AC in Casablanca, and thereby lost the chance to become the first coach to win three in a row and just the second to win four in total. Some feel that he may lose his job before too long.

He is the first ever Al-Ahly coach to come from elsewhere in Africa and, despite the continental success, has had to deal with criticism from past players throughout his time. As early as February 2021, he told Arab News: “There will always be legends who played here who feel that you took the opportunity and say: ‘Why him and not us?’

“It is normal for ex-players to give their opinion. They played here and I did not, so you have to respect that. This is an opportunity, but the team asked for me — I did not apply.

“They had not won the Champions League for years but believed I could win it for them, and we won it thanks to the players, the fans and the club. I have the support of the club, and if others think they could do better, then they can have that opinion.”

Last week, Mosimane said something similar. “They are legends, they have the right to say anything about their team. I’ve been here 18 months and I saw two CAF Champions League trophies and two Super Cup trophies. I’ve seen the league and the cup and I’ve seen two bronze medals in the Club World Cup. If it’s not good enough, I understand, maybe somebody else can do better,” he said.

Some former players believe that to be the case. Taha Ismail said that it was time for the man known as “Jingles” to be given his marching orders. In April, Wael Gomaa criticized the coach’s game management and said that he made Al-Ahly look like a small club. Such sentiments were echoed by Samir Kamouna, another former player.

“The board at Al-Ahly will decide about Mosimane’s future,” he said in television appearance. “In my opinion, he is no longer fit for the position.”

Regardless of his opinion, Kamouna has predicted that if Al-Ahly lose to bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek on June 19, then the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach will be on his way out.

“Al-Ahly are not doing well and the performance is disappointing.”

That remains to be seen. There have been reports that the club is discussing Mosimane’s future, though these have been denied. Al-Ahly have slipped seven points behind Zamalek in the league, but do have four games in hand.

Over in Riyadh, Ramon Diaz is in a stronger position. The Argentine returns to Al-Hilal to succeed Jardim in February and it is fair to say that his appointment was not seen by fans as an exciting one. Results have, however, been excellent, with 16 wins out of 20 games. Two of those that did not end up in victory came at the end of the Asian Champions League group stage, as Al-Hilal, already through to the knockout phase, took their foot off the gas.

It is in the league where the champions have really impressed, with 33 points taken from a possible 36. That amazing run means that the title race, assumed to be over, is very much on. When Diaz arrived, leaders Al-Ittihad were 16 points ahead of the Riyadh giants. Now the two teams are level on points and goal difference with two games of the season remaining. It is clear where the momentum and confidence lies and Al-Hilal are favorites to win.

Diaz’s contract with the club ends on June 30. There have been reports in Argentina that the former River Plate chief has already started negotiations with bosses to get a new deal, though Al-Hilal feel there is no need to rush.

There have been a few concerns from fans about some of the performances under Diaz, but the club have an appreciation that playing well in every game during an intense period of matches — the Asian Champions League, getting to the King’s Cup final in May and then having to catch up missed league commitments from earlier in the session — is impossible. As well as the fixture list, he has had to contend with a long list of absences. What the Argentine has delivered is wins and an ability to get results from difficult circumstances. He has changed the mentality in the dressing room.

Al-Hilal are however, like Al-Ahly, a demanding club and demand success. Diaz knows that his negotiating position becomes stronger the closer he gets to the title. A few weeks ago, this was looking impossible, but not any more.

Saudi Arabia has winning start at 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia has winning start at 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Saudi Arabia has winning start at 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia has winning start at 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
  • Kingdom’s 2-1 victory over Palestine sees it top Group A, which includes Iraq and hosts Kuwait
Saudi Arabia’s national team on Saturday opened their campaign at the 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship with a 2-1 victory over Palestine at Al-Naser Club Hall in Kuwait.

The tournament, organized by the West Asian Football Federation, will run until June 14.

Abdulelah Al-Otaibi and Fahd Al-Rudaini scored the two goals that took Saudi Arabia to the top of Group A, which also includes Iraq and hosts Kuwait, who played to a 2-2 draw on the same day.

Saudi Arabia’s next match will be against Iraq on Monday, with a win securing a place in the last four.

Group B includes the UAE, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman, with the top two from each group contesting the semifinals.

Topics: FUTSAL Saudi Arabia

Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season

Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season
Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season

Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season
  • Strikes from homegrown talent significantly down from last year, with Brazilian and Moroccan players coming second and third
With two rounds of the domestic league season left, Saudi Arabian players have collectively scored more goals than other nationalities, contributing 148 out of the 602 strikes registered, or 24 percent.

The total number of goals by Saudis, however, is significantly down on the 228 scored last season.

Leading the Saudi contingent is Firas Al-Buraikan of Al-Fateh with 11 goals, followed by Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari with seven, and Al-Shabab’s Hattan Bahebri with six.

The SPL’s 38 Brazilian players come next having recorded 98 goals, with Al-Nassr’s Talisca and Al-Ittihad’s Romarinho grabbing 18 goals each.

The 14 Moroccan footballers plying their trade in the Kingdom are third with 52 goals, most notably from Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Ittihad, who has scored 14.

In fourth place come the eight Argentinian players with 36 goals, with Pity Martinez, the Al-Nassr midfielder, leading the way with seven goals.

Cameroon’s five players came in at fifth with 27 goals, led by 17 scored by Leandre Tawamba of Al-Taawoun.

Topics: football Saudi Pro League

‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion

‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion

'Smart' Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
  • Highly-rated WBC title holder American boxer successfully defends his belt for a fifth time
  • Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992
MELBOURNE: Unbeaten American Devin Haney fought a “smart fight” to comfortably beat Australia’s George Kambosos on points Sunday and become the first undisputed lightweight world champion in modern boxing history.
Highly-rated WBC title holder Haney, a clear favorite, successfully defended his belt for a fifth time and in the process took the WBA, IBF and WBO straps off Kambosos with a unanimous verdict in Melbourne.
Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.
Kambosos was undone by Haney’s sensational speed, instinct and relentless left jab that frustrated the Australian who struggled to land enough big blows.
It was a defensive masterclass by the American, whose slick skills and tactical nous won the day in front of a 41,000-strong pro-Kambosos crowd at an electric Marvel Stadium.
All three judges scored in Haney’s favor, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.
“This is a dream come true,” said Haney, who got a big boost on the eve of the fight when his father and lead trainer Bill was granted an 11th-hour visa after initially being denied entry to Australia over a three-decades-old drugs conviction.
“I knew this was a big moment, it would have hurt me to win this without my dad so I’m glad he was here in my corner.
“I was comfortable,” added the 23-year-old. “I was sticking to the game plan to hit and not get hit. I fought a smart fight. I handicapped him of his best things.”
Victory in the 135-pound limit fight stretched his phenomenal record to 28-0 with 15 KOs while Kambosos, 28, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 bouts since making his professional debut in 2013.
The win elevates Haney to an exclusive club of fighters.
He is only the eighth boxer to hold all four belts from the major sanctioning bodies — WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO — at the same time.
The seven others are Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super lightweight), Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Josh Taylor (super lightweight), Saul Alvarez (super middleweight) and Jermell Charlo (super welterweight).
There was a rematch clause in the fight contract and Haney vowed: “I will be back.”
Kambosos, who stunned Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in November to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, was originally in talks to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first title defense.
But the plans fell through when the Ukrainian opted to stay in his homeland after Russia invaded which opened the door to Haney.
“I have to change a few things and I will get him back later this year,” said Kambosos.
“I landed a few shots, but he had a smart game plan and did what he had to do to win. He got the decision and respect to him.”
Haney’s dangerous left jab troubled Kambosos from round one as they sized each other up.
Kambosos landed a huge right in the second round, similar to the one that dropped Lopez, but Haney looked unbothered and continued jabbing to good effect.
Looking for a way inside, Kambosos was in constant motion but couldn’t produce any telling blows.
He finally found the target with a vicious left hook to the head at the death in round four, but Haney kept jabbing with Kambosos’s face showing wear with his left eye swollen and red.
With the crowd roaring Kambosos on, the fight sprung to life in round nine with both men swinging, but it was a desperate final act by the Australian who knew he was facing defeat.
On a stacked undercard, Australian Jason Moloney knocked-out Filipino Aston Palicte in round three with a to claim the vacant WBO international bantamweight crown.
Meanwhile, 43-year-old Australian Lucas Browne stunned New Zealand contender Junior Fa by flooring him twice inside two minutes of the opening round to take the IBF international heavyweight title.

Topics: boxing

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena's streak
  • Swiatek’s unbeaten run stretches back to February and equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century
  • She is not just winning, but winning easily, already amassing 16 sets taken by a 6-0 score in 2022 — and it’s only early June
PARIS: Iga Swiatek is so efficient, so smooth, with a racket in her hand, seemingly never flustered a bit and, for months now, never beaten.
The only time she looked even the slightest bit shaken Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier was after her 6-1, 6-3 victory against Coco Gauff in the final was finished, pushing the No. 1-ranked Swiatek’s winning streak to 35 matches and her French Open title count to two.
That’s when the tears flowed, first during the Polish national anthem — Swiatek is the only player from that nation to win a Grand Slam singles title — and, again, during the trophy ceremony.
“I just told Coco, ‘Don’t cry,’” said Swiatek, who claimed the 2020 French Open while still a teen and ranked outside the top 50, “and what am I doing right now?”
She interrupted herself a few times during her victory speech, at one point admonishing, “Oh, my God. It seems like I still need some experience.” But Swiatek also gathered her thoughts well enough to offer support and wishes of hope for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February.
“Stay strong, because the world is still there,” Swiatek told Ukrainians, whose blue-and-yellow flag is represented by a ribbon of those colors she has been wearing on her white cap during matches.
Gauff, an American appearing in her first major final at age 18, and just weeks removed from celebrating her high school graduation with cap-and-gown photos near the Eiffel Tower, never stood much of a chance — like most opponents against Swiatek lately.

Iga Swiatek (R) and Coco Gauff pose with their trophy. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)

Swiatek’s unbeaten run stretches back to February and equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.
“The past couple months have truly been amazing and you totally deserve it,” said the 18th-seeded Gauff, now 0-3 against Swiatek, told her 21-year-old opponent, then added with a chuckle: “Hopefully we can play each other in more finals, and maybe I can get a win on you one of these days.”
Having won her past six tournaments, improving to 42-3 this season, Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champ Ash Barty announcing in March she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 ranking.
That allowed Swiatek to move up to the top of the WTA, and she’s shown she is a deserving resident there.
“Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing. Honestly, I wouldn’t expect it, ever,” Swiatek said. “But this time, I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big.”
On the warmest day of the tournament, with the temperature at 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), just a few puffs of white in the blue sky at the outset turned into thick, foreboding gray clouds by the second set, accompanied by a thunderclap.
Gauff did not get off to the best of starts, perhaps reflecting early jitters that would be understandable coming from any player in a debut on this stage.

Iga Swiatek with her trophy. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The player on the other side of the net certainly had a lot to do with the way things went over the final’s 1 hour, 8 minutes.
Swiatek broke serve right from the get-go, with plenty of help from Gauff, who put a forehand into the net, double-faulted — eliciting some sighs of “Awwwww” from the crowd — dumped a forehand into the net, and pushed another forehand long.
When Gauff’s work-in-progress forehand betrayed her again, it was 3-0 after just 15 minutes. Soon, it was 4-0 in Swiatek’s favor.
Not in all cases, of course, but often, the spectators at Roland Garros tend to back an underdog or whichever player is trailing — both of which applied to Gauff. So there was a surfeit of shouts of “Allez, Coco!” One person yelled, “Coco, you can do it!” There were repeated cries of her chant-ready, two-syllable first name.
When Gauff got on the board by holding to 4-1, the applause and roar were suitable for the capture of a set, not simply one game.
“You guys supported me, even when I was down,” Gauff told the fans afterward.
As things appeared to be getting away from her, Gauff slapped her thigh or covered her eyes, shook her head or looked up toward her parents in the stands.
What she never did was waver or concede anything.
Gauff began the second set by breaking Swiatek for the only time, and then holding to go up 2-0. Might this transform into a much closer contest? Might Gauff push Swiatek to a third set?
No. Swiatek quickly recalibrated and reasserted herself, breaking back for 2-all as Gauff’s propensity for miscues returned. By the end, Gauff had more unforced errors, 23-16, and also fewer winners: 14 for her, 18 for Swiatek.
Gauff hadn’t lost a set in the tournament and was averaging nearly six breaks per match entering Saturday, but she only earned one break point on this afternoon. Swiatek got 10, converting half.
Swiatek is not just winning, but winning easily, already amassing 16 sets taken by a 6-0 score in 2022 — and it’s only early June.
She does it with a mix of a topspin-laden heavy forehand — a la someone she admires greatly, 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Casper Ruud in the men’s final Sunday — and an all-court game, filled with variety and an appreciation of setting up moves ahead of time during a point. Much like a chess player, which she is.
Swiatek’s got other attributes, too, such as strong footwork that allows her to play defense when required.
Also key to Swiatek’s presence, and swiftly burgeoning aura, is her calmness on court. She has traveled on tour with a sports psychologist, who was in Swiatek’s guest box on Saturday, and works on various elements of her professional and personal lives.
That includes an emphasis on maintaining focus and setting priorities, such as the determination that she is still too new at this whole business of attempting to win Grand Slam titles that she decided it was best not to attend the Champions League soccer final in Paris last weekend, something Nadal did do.
Maybe a couple of years down the road, Swiatek surmised, a night out might be a welcome distraction. For now, Swiatek said, she felt she needed to keep all of her attention on tennis.
Why mess with success?
 

 

Topics: French Open Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff

