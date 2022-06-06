You are here

Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m

Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m
Nice Deer was founded earlier this year (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m

Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based health insurance startup Nice Deer has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round, Magnitt reported. 

The round was led by DisrupTech Ventures.

“Nice Deer aims to become the helping arm of the insurance industry in Egypt to grow smoothly and work to close the gap between providers and beneficiaries. This will be through a number of pioneering medical services and solutions in line with the unified insurance law,” Mustafa Medhat, CEO of Nice Deer said. 

Nice Deer uses AI technologies, to prevent abuse in the health insurance sector and early detect any fraud attempts. 

It will also provide innovative health insurance solutions for small and medium enterprises, such as health savings accounts. 

These new offers will allow employees of SMEs to benefit from health insurance by paying for many medical services.

Topics: health insurance startups

NRG matters: German consumers hit with $5.4 bn additional costs per year amid Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania

NRG matters: German consumers hit with $5.4 bn additional costs per year amid Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

NRG matters: German consumers hit with $5.4 bn additional costs per year amid Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania

NRG matters: German consumers hit with $5.4 bn additional costs per year amid Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On a macro level, German consumers could face additional costs as a result of Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania. On a micro level, however, Australia’s Santos Ltd and Beach Energy are to bolster the gas supply in the country. Also, Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits is partnering with Yellow Door Energy to install solar panels in a factory. Meanwhile, UAE’s Masdar and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan are collaborating on the launch of a 10,000 MW clean energy project.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·      German taxpayers and gas users could face an additional 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) per year for replacement gas as a result of Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries, Reuters reported, citing German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. This comes as Russia halted supply to the Gazprom subsidiary, after Berlin put the firm under trustee management as a response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

 Through a micro lens: 

·      Australian energy company Santos Ltd has announced that through its partnership with Australian oil and gas exploration and production firm Beach Energy, it aims to boost local gas supply, Reuters reported. This comes as the country tries to curb away from rallying prices of wholesale power as well as gas. The steps that the firms are taking are projected to add 15 terajoules of gas per day by the end of 2022.

·      Food manufacturer Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits has signed an agreement with UAE-based solar energy company Yellow Door Energy to set up a 2.3 MW solar power plant at a factory, Trade Arabia reported. Under the agreement, the solar plant will entail more than 4,200 solar panels, in both rooftop and carport applications.

·      UAE-government owned renewable energy company Masdar has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to develop several renewable energy projects in the country, Trade Arabia reported. Combined, the projects are anticipated to have an accumulated capacity of 4,000 MW in the first phase, with an additional 6,000 MW to be added in the second phase.

Topics: energy fuel Oil gas Power

Iraq's Kurdistan government to resume oil dispute talks 

Iraq’s Kurdistan government to resume oil dispute talks 
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq’s Kurdistan government to resume oil dispute talks 

Iraq’s Kurdistan government to resume oil dispute talks 
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation from Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government is set to pay Baghdad a visit to discuss disputes regarding the management of the oil sector with the country’s federal government, MEED reported. 

This comes after the judicial council of Iraqi Kurdistan issued a ruling revealing that the region’s oil and gas law remains in effect.

The talks will mainly revolve around outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, according to a statement released earlier by the KRG.

“The actions of the Kurdistan Regional Government in relation to oil and gas operations are in accordance with the Iraqi constitution of 2005," MEED reported, citing the judicial council of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Saudi Arabia targets three-fold rise in foreign visitors to 12 million in 2022: tourism minister

Saudi Arabia targets three-fold rise in foreign visitors to 12 million in 2022: tourism minister
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia targets three-fold rise in foreign visitors to 12 million in 2022: tourism minister

Saudi Arabia targets three-fold rise in foreign visitors to 12 million in 2022: tourism minister
  • He also added that 30 million visits will be religious trips to holy cities like Makkah and Medina
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022, as the country is adopting several strategies to emerge as a global tourism hub, according to Tourism Minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

In 2021, the country attracted 4 million tourists, and the Kingdom is expecting a three-fold rise in visitors this year, Al-Khateeb told AFP.

“We are back and we are very optimistic. Countries started to open their borders, restrictions started to ease down and people started to travel,” he said.

The comments from Al-Khateeb come at a time when the works of the $500 billion futuristic megacity known as NEOM and Diriyah, the seat of the first Saudi state are progressing steadily.

“This is a new level of tourism which does not exist today,” added Khateeb.

According to Vision 2030, envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom wants to attract 100 million visitors by the end of this decade.

During the talk, Al-Khateeb revealed that of the 100 million targeted visitors for 2030, 30 million will come from abroad, while the remaining 70 million will be traveling within Saudi Arabia.

He also added that 30 million visits will be religious trips to holy cities like Makkah and Medina.

“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally. The destinations that it will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he further added. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia tourism

Saudi Cloud Computing Co. launches services as Riyadh becomes hub for Alibaba Cloud

Saudi Cloud Computing Co. launches services as Riyadh becomes hub for Alibaba Cloud
Updated 14 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cloud Computing Co. launches services as Riyadh becomes hub for Alibaba Cloud

Saudi Cloud Computing Co. launches services as Riyadh becomes hub for Alibaba Cloud
Updated 14 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cloud Computing Co. has launched its services in the Kingdom after choosing Riyadh as a regional hub for Alibaba Cloud operations in the Middle East. 

The firm revealed the launch of two data centers in Riyadh, as part of 16 throughout Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

SCCC is a new joint venture formed by Alibaba Cloud, Saudi Telecom Co. Group, eWTP Arabia Capital, the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence, and the Saudi Information Technology Co.

The newly launched data centers offer a range of cloud computing solutions, including elastic compute, and network to database, to meet the demand of sectors such as retail, fintech and internet. 

They will also contribute to providing job opportunities, transferring knowledge and experiences to Saudi Arabia and ensuring a safe work environment for entrepreneurs in the region. 

This aims to keep pace with the growing demand for cloud services in the region and to contribute to developing Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure. 

Topics: cloud computing Alibaba Saudi

Inflation may not impact Dubai, which saw $16.8 billion in apartment and villa sales between January and May: Knight Frank

Inflation may not impact Dubai, which saw $16.8 billion in apartment and villa sales between January and May: Knight Frank
Updated 42 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Inflation may not impact Dubai, which saw $16.8 billion in apartment and villa sales between January and May: Knight Frank

Inflation may not impact Dubai, which saw $16.8 billion in apartment and villa sales between January and May: Knight Frank
Updated 42 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Inflation is likely to have little impact on the economy of the UAE, real estate agency Knight Frank has claimed, as it estimated that between January and May 2022, villa and apartment transactions came to AED 61.9 billion (16.8 billion).

Head of Middle East Research, Faisal Durrani, explained in a statement: “There are many reasons for cautious optimism when it comes to containing inflation in the UAE.”

“The government’s extremely diversified imports strategy, steps to boost food security in recent years, and the strength of the US dollar, which is curtailing imported inflation, are all huge positives,” he added.

The statement said that the government’s stealth move to freeze prices on 11,000 basic commodities, including milk, bread, meat, and poultry, was by far the most effective measure.

The surge in crude oil prices has favored this policy, which is expected to lead to a rapid turnaround in the economy, it added.

According to Durrani, the majority of residential deals at the high end of the price spectrum are cash purchases, largely due to the unrelenting inflow of ultra-high net worth capital that is targeting Dubai’s most expensive homes. Consequently, the housing market at present is not at risk, since cash remains king, he said.

House prices in Dubai are expected to grow around 5-7 percent this year for the mainstream market and 12-15 percent in the prime market, Durrani said. He added that Dubai remains an excellent inflation hedge.

Knight Frank cited data from Oxford Economics indicating a rebound in Abu Dhabi’s GDP from about 0.5 percent to just over 6 percent this year.

A widespread return in global travel, and the emirate’s appeal as a global tourist destination, are likely to boost Dubai’s GDP to a similar level to last year’s, it added.

Head of Mortgage and Debt Advisory at Knight Frank, Ashley Bayliss, said: “The UAE’s fiscal policy correlates with the US, and the recent 50 basis point hike in interest rates to 2.25 percent does mean higher outgoings for mortgaged households going forward, however it remains comparable with other international prime markets.”

As of now, only 18 percent of Dubai’s residential market is made up of mortgaged buyers for villas and apartments, according to the statement. The figure was nearly 4 percent last year, and over 50 percent of transactions were financed in 2007.

At the end of May, there was almost AED 38 billion of financing extended across all real estate asset classes, according to Bayliss.

Based on the number of mortgaged deals seen so far in this year, 2022 could be on track to see the second-highest level of mortgaged deals in the last five years for the entire real estate market, she added.

Topics: economy Dubai UAE real estate

