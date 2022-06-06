Saudi retail giant Al Othaim expands to 312 stores in Q1: Argaam

You are here

The Saudi Arabian retail network includes 268 stores, while the Egyptian network has 44 branches.
RIYADH: Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. told Argaam that its total number of branches reached 312 in both Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The firm opened nine new branches in the first quarter of 2022, expanding its branch network by 7.31 percent.

The Saudi Arabian retail network includes 268 stores, while the Egyptian network has 44 branches, generating 89.39 percent of sales.

The remaining sales are generated by a wholesale division of the business.

Al Othaim’s first quarter profit rose to about SR91 million ($24 million) from SR57.68 million recorded in the same period last year.

RIYADH: EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions, the investment banking division of EFG Hermes has successfully closed an 500 million Egyptian pounds ($27 million) bond issuance, a transaction which is part of a wider 3 billion Egyptian pounds bond program, the company said in a statement. 

The bond, which received a credit rating of “A-“ from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services, has two tranches. 

The first tranche, “A,” which is valued at 450 million pounds has a tenure of 24 months, while the second tranche, “B” is valued at 50 million pounds with a tenure of 24 months. 

“We are delighted to have advised EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions on its first bond issuance. With the CBE hiking interest rates to curb inflationary pressures, the need for alternative corporate financing solutions continues to grow in tandem in our home market,” said Maie Hamdy, managing director of Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes. 

Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions said: “This issuance is part and parcel of our strategy to deepen our presence in the market, allowing us to finance our operational growth targets and execute on plans to expand and diversify both our leasing and factoring service offerings to reach wider segment clients looking for sources of alternative corporate financing.” 

In this bond issuance, EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial adviser, sole transaction manager, book runner, underwriter, and arranger. 

Dreny acted as legal adviser for the issuance while KPMG audited the deal. The subscription bank in the issuance was Commercial International Bank. 

RIYADH: Global investment group CDPQ has entered into an agreement to invest $5 billion in three of DP World’s flagship UAE assets, including Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone, and the National Industries Park.

The Quebec pension fund company will invest $2.5 billion in these three assets through a new joint venture in which it will hold 22 percent stake, while the remaining fund will be financed by debt, the company said in a press release. 

Other long-term investors will have the opportunity to acquire an additional stake of up to $3 billion, it added. 

“We believe this new partnership will enhance our assets and allow us to capture the significant growth potential of the wider region,” Chairman and CEO at DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said in a statement. 

The first tranche of the transaction — $5 billion — is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022, while the second tranche -up to $3 billion- is estimated to close during the fourth quarter. 

"The transaction also achieves our objective of reducing DP World’s net leverage to below 4x Net Debt to EBITDA. This has been achieved despite the challenges of the pandemic and recent global economic conditions,” he added. 

Egypt’s Purchasing Managers' Index posted 47 points in May — a slight increase from 46.9 in April — but well below the neutral 50 threshold, according to S&P Global.

The rise points to a continuing deterioration in the business conditions of the non-oil private sector, the firm said.

The largest contributors of the PMI — the output and new orders indices — continued to post below the 50 threshold, signaling a sharp decline in business activity and demand, according to the press release.

Demand and activity across the non-oil economy continued to fall in May, as rising prices kept putting pressure on client spending.

The reduction in new orders was the fastest since June 2020.

The firms that reported a fall in sales said this was caused by a drop in demand on the client side, driven by increased price pressures. 

“Firms often commented that a strengthening of the US dollar added to the burden of incredibly-high commodity prices from the war in Ukraine, and the prevailing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global.

Other key factors that contributed to supply shortages were the banning of a number of foreign products, due to certification issues, and custom delays due to the requirement of letters of credit for importing goods.

Despite worsened suppliers’ delivery times for the seventh month running, stock levels remained broadly stable, as fewer inputs were used in production, according to S&P Global, citing the results of the survey.

In line with input cost inflation, non-oil companies increased their charges to a greater extent in May. However the uptick was only modest compared to cost rises. Backlogs of work also fell in May, for the fourth month in a row.

Against this negative background, survey data pointed to a modest fall in staffing during May.

The firms' outlook for business activity fell to the second-lowest since April 2012.

“The latest Central Bank decision to raise interest rates by 2 percentage points will make businesses more likely to rein in spending and investment until the current inflation wave has been crested,” Owen said.

RIYADH: Egypt-based health insurance startup Nice Deer has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round, Magnitt reported. 

The round was led by DisrupTech Ventures.

“Nice Deer aims to become the helping arm of the insurance industry in Egypt to grow smoothly and work to close the gap between providers and beneficiaries. This will be through a number of pioneering medical services and solutions in line with the unified insurance law,” Mustafa Medhat, CEO of Nice Deer said. 

Nice Deer uses AI technologies, to prevent abuse in the health insurance sector and early detect any fraud attempts. 

It will also provide innovative health insurance solutions for small and medium enterprises, such as health savings accounts. 

These new offers will allow employees of SMEs to benefit from health insurance by paying for many medical services.

RIYADH: On a macro level, German consumers could face additional costs as a result of Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania. On a micro level, however, Australia’s Santos Ltd and Beach Energy are to bolster the gas supply in the country. Also, Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits is partnering with Yellow Door Energy to install solar panels in a factory. Meanwhile, UAE’s Masdar and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan are collaborating on the launch of a 10,000 MW clean energy project.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·      German taxpayers and gas users could face an additional 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) per year for replacement gas as a result of Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries, Reuters reported, citing German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. This comes as Russia halted supply to the Gazprom subsidiary, after Berlin put the firm under trustee management as a response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

 Through a micro lens: 

·      Australian energy company Santos Ltd has announced that through its partnership with Australian oil and gas exploration and production firm Beach Energy, it aims to boost local gas supply, Reuters reported. This comes as the country tries to curb away from rallying prices of wholesale power as well as gas. The steps that the firms are taking are projected to add 15 terajoules of gas per day by the end of 2022.

·      Food manufacturer Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits has signed an agreement with UAE-based solar energy company Yellow Door Energy to set up a 2.3 MW solar power plant at a factory, Trade Arabia reported. Under the agreement, the solar plant will entail more than 4,200 solar panels, in both rooftop and carport applications.

·      UAE-government owned renewable energy company Masdar has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to develop several renewable energy projects in the country, Trade Arabia reported. Combined, the projects are anticipated to have an accumulated capacity of 4,000 MW in the first phase, with an additional 6,000 MW to be added in the second phase.

