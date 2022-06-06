Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round

RIYADH: Morocco-based financial technology and rewards startup WafR has raised $455,000 in its latest funding round, MAGNITT reported.

This funding will be used to support the growth of the company and meet its requirements, according to the company.

WafR helps consumers find discounts and deals on products in local shops.

"We are very pleased with the group of investors we were able to secure in this new funding round and are proud of the strong growth experienced by WafR over the past 12 months," Ismail Bargach, co-founder of WafR said.

The round was led by Launch Africa Ventures, First Circle Capital, WeLoveBuzz, with participation from a group of angel investors.