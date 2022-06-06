TikTok launches second edition of T-Talks series

DUBAI: TikTok has launched the second edition of its inspirational T-Talks series in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The first edition was launched in November last year and featured three episodes under the theme #VoicesForHope with the intention of continuing to raise awareness about breast cancer following October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We are looking to build on the success of the inaugural edition of T-Talks, and we look forward to another series featuring local talents who continue to inspire creativity and bring joy,” said Hany Kamel, content operations director at TikTok MENA.
Although the second edition does not have a specific theme, it will celebrate creators across the areas of education, travel, music and food, allowing viewers to get an inside look at the lives of their favorite creators.
The line-up of creators includes movie reviewer @nadsreviews, lifestyle and travel blogger @hayayasmeen, chef @m7md.cooks, singer @bsmallaofficial, award-winning dancer and choreographer @zouba_official, and music creator @yasso_ng.
These creators will share their stories and experiences through a series of light-hearted interviews.
“With the second series of T-Talks, we aim to further engage our community and appeal to young audiences through innovative content that is both informative and entertaining,” Kamel added.
The second edition of T-Talks can be viewed here.