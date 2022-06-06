You are here

  • Home
  • International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO

International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO

International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/bdgs7

Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO

International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO
  • Future outlook brighter with destinations relaxing or lifting travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Global tourism received a significant boost as international tourist arrivals registered a 182 percent increase to an estimated 117 million in the first quarter of 2022 from about 41 million in the year-ago period.

Out of the roughly 76 million new additions in international arrivals, 47 million were booked in March 2022, revealed a UN World Tourism Organization study.

According to UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, Europe led the pack with a 280 percent rise in tourist arrivals between the first quarter of 2022 and the corresponding duration last year.

The barometer, which periodically monitors short-term international tourism trends, further revealed that the Middle East came a close second with a 132 percent growth, followed by the Americas, which recorded a 117 percent rise during the period under study.

However, international arrivals in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas remained 43 percent, 59 percent, and 46 percent below 2019 levels. 

Inbound tourist arrivals in Africa remained encouraging, with 96 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2022, but they are still 61 percent below the 2019 levels.

The Asia-Pacific region has also witnessed a moderate growth of 64 percent despite a sizable number of destinations closed for non-essential travel.

Off the beaten track

The prospects, however, look brighter with destinations relaxing or lifting travel restrictions. The UNWTO report augured that international tourism is expected to recover gradually in 2022 even though it remained 61 percent below 2019 levels.

As of June 2, 45 destinations, including 31 in Europe, did not have any COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, a growing number of Asian destinations have also begun to ease curbs, the UNWTO report stated.

However, the only snag in the joyride is the challenging economic scenario followed by the ongoing military offensive of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the data stated.

The Russian offensive also disrupted travel throughout Eastern Europe but, to date, seems to have had a little direct effect.

The report also estimated that $2 billion was lost in export revenues from international tourism since the first year of the pandemic.

Reinventing the wheel

The data showed that revenue from tourism, including passenger transport, reached SR2.67 trillion ($713 billion) in 2021, a 4 percent increase in real terms from 2020 but still 61 percent below the 2019 level.

In the Middle East and Europe, earnings climbed to about 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to the UNWTO.

The data said that spending per trip also rose from SR3,750.66 in 2019 to SR5,250.93 in 2021.

What’s also upbeat about the global travel trends is the UNWTO Confidence Index which showed a marked improvement. For the first time since the pandemic, the index returned to levels of 2019, reflecting rising optimism among tourism experts worldwide.

Much of the solid pent-up demand was driven by intra-European travel and US travel to Europe.

Hope for a better tomorrow

According to the latest UNWTO Panel of Experts survey, 83 percent of the tourism professionals see better prospects for 2022 than 2021, as long as the virus is contained and destinations continue to ease or lift travel restrictions.

Also, 48 percent of the professionals see a potential return of international arrivals to 2019 levels in 2023 compared to the 32 percent of the participants in the January survey.

However, 44 percent of the people surveyed believed that the turnaround would only happen in 2024, compared to the 64 percent polled in January this year.

Meanwhile, by the end of April, international air capacity across the Americas, Africa, Europe, North Atlantic and the Middle East has reached close to 80 percent of pre-crisis levels, and demand is following.

These numbers are a sea change from the January report of WTO, which reported a 4 percent upturn in 2021 to 415 million international tourist arrivals compared to the 400 million in 2020.

In January 2022, international tourist arrivals were still 72 percent below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the estimates by UNWTO. And this was a follow-up over 2020, the worst year on record for tourism when international arrivals decreased by 73 percent.

Topics: UNWTO Global tourism UNWTO Executive Council 116th Session

Related

Special World tourism gradually recovers amid global uncertainty graphic
Business & Economy
World tourism gradually recovers amid global uncertainty
Update Saudi, Spain to strengthen global tourism as Kingdom prepares to host UNWTO summit 
Business & Economy
Saudi, Spain to strengthen global tourism as Kingdom prepares to host UNWTO summit 

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund, backed by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a healthcare facility in the country. 

The project aims to transfer global knowledge to Jordan and improve the quality of healthcare and medical education in the country, according to Almamlaka. 

It includes the establishment of a university hospital with a capacity of 300 beds, 60 outpatients clinics, specialized children’s hospital, emergency care and a medical university with a capacity of 600 seats, the Prime Minister’s Office reported in a tweet. 

Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh said: “As we enter the country’s second centenary, we accept with confidence to invest the energies of our young men and women in leadership and creativity in various fields, especially the economic ones.”

The project is expected to provide over 5,000 job opportunities, Almamlaka reported. 

The investment fund was established by the PIF, which owns 90 percent of its share capital, along with 16 Jordanian banks. 

Topics: PIF Saudi-Jordan Investment Fund Healthcare

Related

Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years
Business & Economy
Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The activity of equity crowdfunding platforms in the Saudi Exchange recorded an increase in total invested fund to SR210 million ($56 million) from 2019 until the end of 2021.

This includes 46 offerings through authorized platforms, the Capital Market Authority said in a statement.

With a growth rate of 242 percent, 2021 saw the largest proportion of funds invested, totaling SR149 million, up from SR44 million in 2020, and SR17 million in 2019.

A total of 33 offerings were announced in 2021, with an average offering size of SR4.5 million and an average investment of SR7,433, representing an increase of 371 percent over 2020.

The number of investment requests grew from 2,025 in 2020 to 19,933 in 2021, an annual increase of 844 percent.

 

Topics: #Saudi stock exchange Crowdfunding Capital Market Authority

Related

CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules
Business & Economy
CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., also known as Alakaria, aims to invest SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) over the next five years, the firm’s CEO said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The investment is planned to be in existing projects between 35 and 45 years old, reviving multi-use projects and residential developments, Ibrahim Alwan added. 

This comes following the company’s general assembly agreement to raise the firm’s capital by 56 percent to reach SR3.75 billion.

Alakaria previously explained that the increase in capital was aimed at financing and implementing its future plans, expanding its activities and repaying part of the credit facilities.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate Co.

Related

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.
Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Morocco-based financial technology and rewards startup WafR has raised $455,000 in its latest funding round, MAGNITT reported. 

This funding will be used to support the growth of the company and meet its requirements, according to the company. 

WafR helps consumers find discounts and deals on products in local shops.

"We are very pleased with the group of investors we were able to secure in this new funding round and are proud of the strong growth experienced by WafR over the past 12 months," Ismail Bargach, co-founder of WafR said. 

The round was led by Launch Africa Ventures, First Circle Capital, WeLoveBuzz, with participation from a group of angel investors.

Topics: WafR fintech

Related

FAS Labs to sell 35% stake to valU, supporting the fintech firm’s entry into Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
FAS Labs to sell 35% stake to valU, supporting the fintech firm’s entry into Saudi Arabia

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs
Updated 06 June 2022
Reem Walid

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs
Updated 06 June 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Iron ore surges to its biggest gain in 13 weeks. In addition to this, Chinese stocks surged amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.  

·      Iron ore topped above $140 per ton, up from $130 per ton in May, reflecting the biggest gain in 13 weeks on hopes that easing Chinese COVID-19 restrictions will boost demand once again. In addition to this, inventories dropped to an eight-month low, Bloomberg reported, citing Steelhome data.

·      Chinese stocks rose on Monday amid easing COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, Reuters reported. While the CSI300 index surged 1.5 percent on Monday to reach 4,152.24 points, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.1 percent to reach 3,228.93 points.

·      Chinese regulators are set to proceed with investigations regarding Chinese mobility platform Didi Global Inc. in an attempt to restore the platform’s main apps in mobile stores no later than this week, Bloomberg reported. The firm is expected to face a financial penalty in addition to transferring 1 percent of its shares to the state.

Topics: China stocks iron ore

Related

China In-Focus: Beijing asks state-owned policy banks for $120bn for infrastructure projects
Business & Economy
China In-Focus: Beijing asks state-owned policy banks for $120bn for infrastructure projects

Latest updates

Saudi indoor landscape designer captures nature in a jar
Some of Abdullah Suyan’s creations inspired by actual landscapes. (Supplied)
International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO
International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117mn: UNWTO
Hajj ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia
Hajj ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia
Jeddah Season 2022: Weekly Souk Al-Sabt brings local businesses, artists to Art Promenade
Jeddah Season’s Saturday market allows children and young people to try pottery, painting and various arts and crafts. (AN photo
Nobel laureates and experts urge joint action on world’s socio-economic problems
Nobel laureates and experts urge joint action on world’s socio-economic problems. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.