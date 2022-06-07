You are here

  WSP announces 'next phase' of future mobility plans for The Red Sea Project
WSP announces ‘next phase’ of future mobility plans for The Red Sea Project

In this phase, WSP will work closely with TRSDC to create decarbonized mobility solutions. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Professional consultancy firm WSP Middle East has announced the next phase of The Red Sea Project’s Multimodal Operational Readiness Plan, aimed at ensuring decarbonized mobility rollout, as the project prepares to welcome its first guests in 2023.

In this phase, WSP will work closely with The Red Sea Development Co., also known as TRSDC, to create decarbonized mobility solutions within the regenerative tourism destination, according to a press release. 

WSP will also help TRSDC identify land, sea and air transport requirements for the project’s development and its operations, underpinned by the latest advances in green mobility.

“By successfully binding the worlds of technical and advisory together, our distinctive capabilities in the mobility arena are enabling us to assist TRSDC with the operationalization of its mobility strategy as well as help champion the step change required to bring world-class, future-ready solutions to the fore in the Kingdom,” said Kathleen McGrail, managing director – advisory services at WSP Middle East. 

Andreas Flourou, executive director, operations – mobility at TRSDC, revealed that The Red Sea Project will be powered solely by 100 percent renewable solar energy, saving upwards of 500,000 tons of CO2 entering the atmosphere every year. 

“We’ve set out to be equally ambitious in our mobility operations and are seeking the very best industry partners to help us in realizing this vision,” added Flourou. 

The Red Sea Development Company

