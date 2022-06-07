You are here

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

Mendiratta is optimistic about the sector’s future, adding that tourism has proven to be an interdependent industry. AN
Mendiratta is optimistic about the sector’s future, adding that tourism has proven to be an interdependent industry. AN
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Nour El Shaeri

JEDDAH: Saudi efforts to promote sustainable tourism are remarkable, said Anita Mendiratta, special adviser to the UN World Tourism Organization's secretary-general.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, she said: “AlUla, as an example, is remarkable, and how it’s recognizing that sustainability is not just about green and blue, it’s about cultural sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, and economic sustainability.”
“Unless cultural conservation and community are in (a) balance, you can never have a truly sustainable development environment,” Mendiratta added.
She said the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector with sustainability at its heart can be used as a global case study.
Top officials from all over the world are gathered in Saudi Arabia for the meeting to discuss the changing trends in global tourism in a post-pandemic world.
Expressing optimism over the sector's future, Mendiratta said tourism has proven to be an industry interdependent on global health care, employment, and environment.
“There is a great deal of momentum and confidence, but very importantly we have learned through the last two years that tourism is not just an integrated and interconnected industry, it is interdependent,” she said.
“Whatever the shocks, we can always sustain shocks and come through them stronger.
“We don’t need to build back better, we need to build forward better, we need to make sure that there is no going back to normal, there is no back and there is no normal,” she added.
 “Otherwise, we are not doing it in a way that mother nature is teaching us. We’ve had two years to think about this, we need to make sure we don’t waste that time,” Mendiratta stressed.
The official also highlighted the UN’s commitment to the sustainable development goals and her organization’s efforts in rebuilding a post-pandemic world through sustainable measures.
“We look, therefore, for global travel and tourism as being a key part of development of the world once again as we all re-emerge from this very challenging time,” she said.
She lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting tourism and making it central to its Vision 2030 strategy.
“It is recognizing the impact that tourism can have at economic, social and cultural and environmental levels in so many ways through all the initiatives,” she said.
Mendiratta said the UNWTO’s clean environment goal does not have an end. It is a constant process because as the world develops and rebuilds, it must do so in a way that will never be damaged again, she added.

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestine-based digital loyalty and gamification platform Gamiphy raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Kuwait-based venture capital firm Al Muhallab VC.

The company helps businesses to launch customer loyalty programs as well as boost conversion and retention with branded games and live commerce.

“This funding round is timely to fuel our global growth and support our brand positioning as a global leader in providing a much-needed service for retail operators,” Aws Al-Nabulsi, Gamiphy’s founder and CEO said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to grow its current operations in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Europe, as well as expand in Brazil and the US.

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg
Updated 37 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg
Updated 37 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gas companies ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are likely to win stakes in a multi-billion dollar project aimed at uplifting Qatar’s gas exports, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The state-owned petroleum company Qatar Energy could announce the decision by this weekend, with firms including Shell also involved in the bidding war.

The Qatari project comes as Europe speeds to cut off Russian oil supply in response to Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Almar Food gets CMA approval for IPO 

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Almar Food gets CMA approval for IPO 
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Almar Food gets CMA approval for IPO 

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Almar Food gets CMA approval for IPO 
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fast-food chain franchise firm Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, has got the necessary regulatory approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 42 percent stake.

The request to offer almost 10.6 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange was approved by the Capital Market Authority on Tuesday, according to a statement.

CMA also gave the green light for the IPO of Saudi Networkers Services Co. as well as the direct listing of Future Care Trading Co. on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market.

Saudi Networkers, which offers telecom, engineering, and technology consulting services, is looking to float 25 percent of its capital, representing 1.5 million shares.

Moody’s upgrades outlooks for Emaar Malls and Emaar Properties to stable

Moody’s upgrades outlooks for Emaar Malls and Emaar Properties to stable
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s upgrades outlooks for Emaar Malls and Emaar Properties to stable

Moody’s upgrades outlooks for Emaar Malls and Emaar Properties to stable
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the outlook of the property and malls divisions of Dubai-based Emaar, the firm has announced.

The international credit rating agency has changed the outlook to stable from negative for both Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls Management.

Emaar Properties has retained its Baa3 long-term issuer rating, while Emaar Malls Management keeps its Baa2 grade.

Emaar Properties

The rating action comes on the back of the company’s strong financial performance over the past quarter, vice president- senior analyst said. 

Lahlou Meksaoui added the rating is also a “reflection of the improved macroeconomic prospects for the Emirate of Dubai as well as better operating conditions for the local real estate sector.”

During 2021 and first quarter of 2022, Emaar Properties has recorded a strong revenue growth which is attributed to the accelerated pace of construction.

Emaar Malls Management

Improved macroeconomic outlook for Dubai has also contributed to the credit agency’s decision to change the outlook to stable from negative. 

During 2021 and first quarter of 2022, a 92 percent occupancy and recovery in tenant sales have led to higher rental revenues across the firm’s malls.

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties
Updated 07 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties
  • Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia invested around $24.6bn in Indonesia between 2016-2021
Updated 07 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday agreed to promote stronger investment ties during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Jakarta.

The Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and between 2016 and 2021 invested around $24.6 billion in the southeast Asian country. Bilateral trade volume was $5.5 billion in 2021, showcasing an increase of more than 40 percent on the previous year.

Prince Faisal was in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday for meetings with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, with whom he discussed ways to further boost investment ties.

“The Kingdom is very, very committed to exploring all these opportunities. We see a lot of potential in Indonesia, there’s a lot of potential in the Kingdom,” the prince said in a joint press conference with Marsudi. “We are on the right track to further strengthen this relationship.”

The visit comes as Indonesia seeks to increase its exports, including passenger cars, and palm oil.

“We agreed to promote stronger collaboration between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Indonesia Investment Authority,” Marsudi told reporters, adding that the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country was looking to Saudi investment in solar power plants, the lithium battery industry, and development of hydropower.

“I do hope that we can expedite the implementation of all plans of investment,” she said.

The meeting in Jakarta marked the ministers’ third in the last six months.

Saudi-Indonesian ties have received a boost in recent years, following King Salman’s 12-day visit to the country, during which a range of cooperation agreements were signed.

