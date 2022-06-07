You are here

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Toters delivers in the Middle East and USA (Toters)
RIYADH: Lebanese-based super app Toters raised $15 million in a series B funding round from International Finance Corporation, March Holding, and B&Y Ventures.

The company began as a food delivery platform before transforming into a super app that offers several services including payment and financial transactions.

Toters will use its newly acquired funds to strengthen its presence in current markets as well as expand its operations in Iraq, according to Wamda.

Topics: Toters Lebanon

RIYADH: Palestine-based digital loyalty and gamification platform Gamiphy raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Kuwait-based venture capital firm Al Muhallab VC.

The company helps businesses to launch customer loyalty programs as well as boost conversion and retention with branded games and live commerce.

“This funding round is timely to fuel our global growth and support our brand positioning as a global leader in providing a much-needed service for retail operators,” Aws Al-Nabulsi, Gamiphy’s founder and CEO said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to grow its current operations in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Europe, as well as expand in Brazil and the US.

Topics: Gamiphy

RIYADH: Gas companies ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are likely to win stakes in a multi-billion dollar project aimed at uplifting Qatar’s gas exports, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The state-owned petroleum company Qatar Energy could announce the decision by this weekend, with firms including Shell also involved in the bidding war.

The Qatari project comes as Europe speeds to cut off Russian oil supply in response to Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

Topics: ExxonMobil TotalEnergies Qatar Qatar Energy

JEDDAH: Saudi efforts to promote sustainable tourism are remarkable, said Anita Mendiratta, special adviser to the UNWTO secretary-general.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, she said: “AlUla, as an example, is remarkable, and how it’s recognizing that sustainability is not just about green and blue, it’s about cultural sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, and economic sustainability.”

Top officials from all over the world have gathered in Saudi Arabia for the meeting to discuss the changing trends in global tourism in a post-pandemic world.

Mendiratta is optimistic about the sector’s future, adding that tourism has proven to be an interdependent industry with global healthcare, global employment, and environmental protection to have a great impact on it. 

“Whatever the shocks, we can always sustain shocks and come through them stronger. 

“We don’t need to build back better, we need to build forward better, we need to make sure that there is no going back to normal, there’s no back and there’s no normal,” she added. 

Topics: UNWTO116

RIYADH: Saudi fast-food chain franchise firm Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, has got the necessary regulatory approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 42 percent stake.

The request to offer almost 10.6 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange was approved by the Capital Market Authority on Tuesday, according to a statement.

CMA also gave the green light for the IPO of Saudi Networkers Services Co. as well as the direct listing of Future Care Trading Co. on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market.

Saudi Networkers, which offers telecom, engineering, and technology consulting services, is looking to float 25 percent of its capital, representing 1.5 million shares.

Topics: dominos pizza CMA Investment IPO

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the outlook of the property and malls divisions of Dubai-based Emaar, the firm has announced.

The international credit rating agency has changed the outlook to stable from negative for both Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls Management.

Emaar Properties has retained its Baa3 long-term issuer rating, while Emaar Malls Management keeps its Baa2 grade.

Emaar Properties

The rating action comes on the back of the company’s strong financial performance over the past quarter, vice president- senior analyst said. 

Lahlou Meksaoui added the rating is also a “reflection of the improved macroeconomic prospects for the Emirate of Dubai as well as better operating conditions for the local real estate sector.”

During 2021 and first quarter of 2022, Emaar Properties has recorded a strong revenue growth which is attributed to the accelerated pace of construction.

Emaar Malls Management

Improved macroeconomic outlook for Dubai has also contributed to the credit agency’s decision to change the outlook to stable from negative. 

During 2021 and first quarter of 2022, a 92 percent occupancy and recovery in tenant sales have led to higher rental revenues across the firm’s malls.

Topics: Moody's Investor Service Emaar Emaar Malls Emaar Properties

