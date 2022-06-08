You are here

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi’s party for anti-Muslim comments

Unrest reported across India after BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's comments against the Prophet. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

  • Leaders of Islamic nations demanded apologies from the Indian government
Reuters

LUCKNOW, India: Police in northern India arrested a youth leader from the Hindu nationalist ruling party for posting anti-Muslim comments on social media after derogatory remarks by another party official about the Prophet Muhammad led to a diplomatic furore, officials said on Wednesday.
Harshit Srivastava, a youth leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, was arrested in Kanpur city following communal tensions last week during a protest by Muslims to denounce the anti-Islam comments.
“We arrested the local politician for making inflammatory remarks against Muslims,” said Prashant Kumar, a senior police official, adding that at least 50 people were taken into custody following the tensions in Kanpur.
Srivastava’s lawyer was not available for a comment.
Sporadic unrest was reported in other parts of the country after the comments against the Prophet by BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma during a television debate.
She has been suspended from the party while another spokesman, Naveen Kumar Jindal, was expelled over comments he made about Islam on social media, the BJP has said.
Domestic outrage gained fresh momentum after leaders from Islamic nations such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan demanded apologies from the Indian government and summoned diplomats to protest against the anti-Islam remarks.
The influential 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said in a statement that the insults came in the context of an increasingly intense atmosphere of hatred toward Islam in India and systematic harassment of Muslims.
India’s foreign ministry said on Monday the offensive tweets and comments did not in any way reflect the government’s views.
The controversy has become a diplomatic challenge for Modi who in recent years has cemented strong ties with energy-rich Islamic nations.
Instructions have been issued to several members of his Hindu nationalist party to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms.
Members of Islamic rights group in India said that it was the first time influential foreign leaders had spoken out against what they called the humiliation experienced by the minority community.
“Our voices have finally been heard, only world leaders can nudge Modi’s government and his party to change their attitude toward Muslims,” said Ali Asghar Mohammed, who runs a voluntary rights group for Muslims in Mumbai city.

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

Updated 5 sec ago

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
Updated 5 sec ago
LONDON: Human rights groups said their lawyers had submitted papers on Wednesday at the High Court in London to get an injunction to halt next week’s planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, a scheme which has drawn wide criticism.
The British government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to smash people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe.
The first flight taking the migrants to Rwanda was expected next week on June 14, the government has said.
“It’s vital that new Government policies respect and uphold the laws that we all, as a society, have agreed to follow,” said James Wilson, Deputy Director of Detention Action. “That’s why we’re seeking an injunction to keep this plane to Rwanda from leaving the runway.”

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
  • Those surveyed cite role models and job opportunities, but say workplace discrimination worse
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of British Muslims feel like their lives are improving, citing role models and work opportunities, according to a new poll. 

Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,503 British Muslims who said life was improving in Britain on 10 out of 12 measures, but workplace discrimination was getting worse.

Britain’s Muslim population stands at 3.3 million, making up 5 percent of the total population. 

More than two-thirds surveyed said they felt that Muslim “participation in society” had risen since 2017, which tied in with 58 percent pointing to a rise in role models for British Muslims.

The survey was commissioned by Hyphen, a new magazine that focuses on Muslim issues in Europe.

Co-founder and journalist Burhan Wazir said major Muslim figures such as actor Riz Ahmed, star baker Nadiya Hussain and London Mayor Sadiq Khan had provided high-profile public role models.

Other high-profile Muslims cited by the survey and magazine include champion footballers Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, Olympian Mo Farah and boxer Amir Khan, who retired last month.

But it was not just the rise in role models that attracted significant polling support, with 59 percent agreeing that businesses were creating more products and services tailored to Muslim consumers. 

Fifty-three percent said “acceptance of Muslims in the UK” had risen in the last five years, but 19 percent said it had declined.

Access to higher-paying jobs and opportunities to be successful were both seen as more likely by those surveyed, with 53 percent saying “life overall” had improved in the same period.

But despite these perceived improvements in work life, 46 percent said Islamophobia in the workplace had worsened.

Just 21 percent said it had improved, with almost 70 percent reporting an experience of discrimination at work.

Wazir said he was surprised by the high number of Muslims reporting workplace discrimination, adding that there was a lot of “informal” and “off-the-cuff” Islamophobia. “Some companies who do very well in terms of raising the profile of women and looking after some minority groups perhaps don’t do so well on Islamophobia,” he said.

Fifty-seven percent of people agreed that “young Muslims growing up in the UK today will be more successful than their parents,” Wazir added.

“I put that down to the fact that there are now three or four generations of Muslims in this country, so younger generations probably do feel a bit more confident and see other people like them.

“There are more role models for young Muslims and there is some sense of there being better access to jobs.”

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned Wednesday that millions of people could die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports, as he hosted talks among Mediterranean ministers on the food crisis.
“The next few weeks will be crucial to resolving the situation,” Di Maio said after a virtual meeting involving Turkey and Lebanon among other countries, as well as G7 president Germany and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
“I want to say clearly, we expect clear and concrete signals from Russia, because blocking grain exports means holding hostage and condemning to death millions of children, women and men.”
Ships loaded with grain remain blocked in Ukraine, which before Russia’s February invasion was considered a global breadbasket as a leading exporter of corn, wheat and sunflower seeds.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the meeting that rises in the price of fuel and other basics were exacerbating the crisis in his country.
“The war in Ukraine must stop at any cost,” he said, adding that if it could not, “concerned parties... must be pressured to allow the safe export of grains and other commodities without any delay.
“The world cannot continue to be at the mercy of military crises in Europe or other regions of the world.”

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
  • Sergei Lavrov says no action required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday the onus was on Ukraine to solve the problem of resuming grain shipments by de-mining its ports.

Lavrov said no action was required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments.

“We state daily that we’re ready to guarantee the safety of vessels leaving Ukrainian ports and heading for the (Bosphorus) gulf, we’re ready to do that in cooperation with our Turkish colleagues,” he said after talks with his Turkish counterpart.

“To solve the problem, the only thing needed is for the Ukrainians to let vessels out of their ports, either by demining them or by marking out safe corridors, nothing more is required.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Lavrov said the main problem was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had “categorically refused” to resolve the problem of the mined ports.

“If they’ve now changed their position, then on our side there are no complications, let’s see how the preliminary agreements we discussed yesterday and today can be put into practice.”

Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov said he appreciated Turkey’s efforts in looking for ways to resolve the situation.

Lavrov said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine was going according to plan and that peace talks would need to resume before there was any chance of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
  • Incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

ERLIN: A person drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who provided the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn’t immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the crash happened near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
It happened next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

