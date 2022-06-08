You are here

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP/Michael Sohn)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

  • Incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital
AP

ERLIN: A person drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who provided the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn’t immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the crash happened near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
It happened next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

Topics: berlin Germany

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Sport
Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win
Sport
Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
  • Sergei Lavrov says no action required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday the onus was on Ukraine to solve the problem of resuming grain shipments by de-mining its ports.

Lavrov said no action was required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments.

“We state daily that we’re ready to guarantee the safety of vessels leaving Ukrainian ports and heading for the (Bosphorus) gulf, we’re ready to do that in cooperation with our Turkish colleagues,” he said after talks with his Turkish counterpart.

“To solve the problem, the only thing needed is for the Ukrainians to let vessels out of their ports, either by demining them or by marking out safe corridors, nothing more is required.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Lavrov said the main problem was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had “categorically refused” to resolve the problem of the mined ports.

“If they’ve now changed their position, then on our side there are no complications, let’s see how the preliminary agreements we discussed yesterday and today can be put into practice.”

Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov said he appreciated Turkey’s efforts in looking for ways to resolve the situation.

Lavrov said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine was going according to plan and that peace talks would need to resume before there was any chance of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
World
‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia
World
Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine
  • Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital
  • The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 18 passengers including women and children, a government official said.
The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province.
Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added.
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Authorities said the weather was fine at the time of the crash, and that police officers were looking into possible mechanical problems or human error as witnesses said the bus appeared to be speeding when it lost control and fell into a ravine.
Eyewitness Abdul Ali told The Associated Press by phone that he was traveling on the same road on motorcycle when he saw a small bus going faster, skidding and falling into a ravine.
Ali said that after the bus fell people from a nearby village alerted police, who rushed to the scene. He said he then joined rescuers who were transporting bodies to the hospital in ambulances.
Qillah Saifullah is located about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and other government officials expressed sorrow over the tragic accident, and ordered authorities to make arrangements to deliver the bodies of passengers to their families.
Deadly road accidents such as this one are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles.
In July of last year, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

Topics: Pakistan bus accident

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from flashpoint city: Governor

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from flashpoint city: Governor
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from flashpoint city: Governor

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from flashpoint city: Governor
  • Severodonetsk: Strategic city has become the focus of Russia’s offensive
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian forces may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops “24 hours a day,” an official said Wednesday, following days of raging street battles.
The strategic city has become the focus of Russia’s offensive as they seek to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country.
Moscow claimed Tuesday they had full control of residential areas while Kyiv was still holding the industrial zone and surrounding settlements, but Ukrainian officials insisted the Russians were not in control of the city.
On Wednesday Sergiy Gaiday — governor of the Lugansk region, which includes the city — said Ukraine’s forces might have to pull back.
“It is possible that we will have to retreat” to better fortified positions, he said in an interview on the TV channel 1+1.
In his daily address late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had struck a defiant tone: “The absolutely heroic defense of Donbas continues.”
Russia’s offensive is now targeting the Donbas region, which includes Lugansk and Donetsk, after its forces were pushed back from Kyiv and other areas following the February invasion.
The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, are the last areas still under Ukrainian control in Lugansk.
The war’s impact continued to reverberate, with the World Bank cutting its global growth estimate to 2.9 percent — 1.2 percentage points below the January forecast — due largely to the invasion of Ukraine.
The toxic combination of weak growth and rising prices could trigger widespread suffering in dozens of poorer countries still struggling to recover from the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said.
Severodonetsk appeared close to being captured just days ago but Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks and managed to hold out, despite warnings they are outnumbered by superior forces.
Ukraine’s forces have claimed to have killed several of Russia’s top brass but their exact number is not known as Moscow is tight-lipped on losses.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory
‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
World
‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation

Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation

Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation
  • Ghulam Farooq Wardak is the latest in a string of returning officials
  • Taliban looking to shore up a government that is yet to win international recognition
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

KABUL: A former Afghan minister, who fled as the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year, returned on Wednesday, officials said, following security assurances given as part of the hard-line group’s initiative to woo back high-profile individuals.
Ghulam Farooq Wardak, a member of the cabinets of former presidents Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, is the latest in a string of returning officials, said Taliban officials looking to shore up a government yet to win international recognition.
Wardak had returned from Turkey, said Ahmad Wasiq, the spokesman of a body set up by the Taliban to negotiate the return of high-profile Afghans abroad.
Other officials to return included a former spokesman for the defense ministry, the former head of Afghanistan’s national power company, and some military officials, he told Reuters.
While Reuters could not immediately verify the return of the others, Wardak spoke to state-run media after landing in Afghanistan.
“Most authorities are thinking about returning,” the former education minister said, adding that he felt respect and happiness in his home, although he cautioned that a small group might not want to come back.
Most high-profile officials fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over last August, including Ghani, the president at the time, who is now in the UAE. Karzai remains in Kabul, the capital.
The Taliban set up the high-powered panel to negotiate the returns a few weeks ago, with nine members, including the intelligence and military chiefs.
It has the power to ensure amnesty, and provide security to returning officials, as well as ensuring work in the private sector.
Since last year, former government personalities, especially security officials have faced reprisals nationwide, say international bodies and media.
The Taliban say such attacks were unauthorized, with action taken for breaches of a general amnesty order.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister
World
World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence
  • Sisters had wed brothers from the same household and lived under the same roof
  • Trio abused constantly, including when their father failed to meet demands for more money
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

JAIPUR, India: Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the family they had married into.
Kalu, Kamlesh and Mamta Meena were victims of a dispute over dowries, the often hefty sums Indian parents pay to marry off their daughters.
The sisters had wed brothers from the same household and lived under the same roof, but suffered constant violence from their husbands and in-laws, according to the trio’s grieving relatives.
They were abused constantly, they say, including when their father failed to meet demands for more money.
All three were found dead last month near their marital home, a village on the outskirts of Jaipur, along with Kalu’s four-year-old son and infant child. Both Kamlesh and Mamta were pregnant.
“We don’t wish to die but death is better than their abuse,” read a message on WhatsApp left by one of the sisters after their disappearance, a cousin said.
“Our in-laws are the reason behind our deaths. We are dying together because it’s better than dying every day.”
Authorities are investigating and currently treating the deaths as suicides, a senior police officer in Jaipur said.
The sisters’ distraught father, Sardar Meena, said life had been a living hell for his daughters, whose husbands banned them from pursuing their education and constantly harassed them for more payments.
“We had already given them so many things, you can see them in their home,” he said, counting off the beds, television sets and refrigerator he provided to the family.
“I am the father of six girls, there is a limit to how much I can give,” added Sardar, who earns a meager income as a farmer.
“I had educated them and just doing that was difficult.”
Police have arrested the three husbands, their mother and a sister-in-law on charges of dowry harassment and spousal abuse.
Attempts to contact the men’s family were unsuccessful.
India outlawed the practice of paying dowries more than 60 years ago, and harassment or extortion over the payments is a criminal offense.
But the custom persists, particularly in rural areas, undergirded by social conventions that treat women as an economic burden and demand compensation for accepting them as brides.
Local news outlets regularly report on marital property disputes that end in murder.
Last year, a man in the southern state of Kerala was jailed for life after using venomous snakes to murder his wife and take sole control of their property, which included a new car and 500,000 rupees ($6,500) provided by her family as dowry.
Courts have also been punitive in their treatment of dowry harassment, last month jailing a man in Kerala for 10 years after his payment demands were blamed for driving his wife to suicide.
A pervasive taboo around divorce — only one in 100 Indian marriages end in dissolution — has kept married women from contemplating escape from abusive situations.
For the Meena sisters, leaving was never seen as an option, even though their relatives were aware of the violence.
“Once they were married, we thought they should remain in their marital homes, to maintain the dignity of the family,” Sardar said.
“If we had gotten them remarried in another home, and if that situation turned out to be worse, then what will we do? We’ll lose face.”
India’s National Crime Records Bureau recorded nearly 7,000 dowry-related killings in 2020 — around 19 women every day.
The same agency reported that more than 1,700 women killed themselves that year over “dowry-related issues.”
Both figures are dependent on reports to police, and experts say the actual number of cases is much higher, as with other data on family violence.
“In an hour, some 30 to 40 women are victims of domestic violence... and these are just documented (cases), so it must be much more than that,” Kavita Srivastava, an activist with India’s People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said.
Srivastava said the dowry dispute involving the Meena sisters was just one part of their tormentors’ efforts to control their lives and restrict their independence.
The fundamental cause, she added, was a widespread social acceptance of domestic violence in India that leaves women feeling trapped in oppressive and violent relationships.
“If even one woman has to kill herself because her marital life seems like the end of the road,” she said, “I feel the Indian state has failed for those women.”

Topics: dowry India

Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral
Media
Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral
Indian Muslim bride divorces ‘greedy groom’ minutes after marriage ceremony
Offbeat
Indian Muslim bride divorces ‘greedy groom’ minutes after marriage ceremony

