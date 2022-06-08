You are here

  • Home
  • UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
Over 28,000 migrants crossed from mainland Europe to Britain last year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5yd7

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
  • First flight taking migrants to Rwanda is expected next week, UK government says
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Human rights groups said they had submitted papers at the High Court in London on Wednesday to get an injunction to halt next week’s planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, a scheme that has drawn widespread criticism.
Britain’s government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe.
The first flight taking the migrants to Rwanda is expected next week, the Conservative government has said.
Charities Care4Calais and Detention Action along with the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents civil servants in Britain’s interior ministry, said lawyers had now submitted papers seeking a judicial review of the scheme, and an injunction to block the June 14 flight.
“It’s vital that new government policies respect and uphold the laws that we all, as a society, have agreed to follow,” said James Wilson, Deputy Director of Detention Action. “That’s why we’re seeking an injunction to keep this plane to Rwanda from leaving the runway.”
There was no immediate comment from the Home Office.
Concerns over immigration were a big factor in the 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under pressure to deliver on his promise to “take back control” of Britain’s borders.
Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain. In November, 27 people drowned when their small rubber dinghy deflated, and many others have needed to be rescued from the narrow seaway, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Under the government scheme, anyone who has arrived in Britain illegally since Jan. 1 could be relocated to Rwanda, whose own human rights record has been criticized by humanitarian groups.
The plan has raised an outcry not just among human rights groups but also opposition left-wing and liberal lawmakers as well as some in Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Topics: asylum seekers United Kindom

Related

Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
World
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
UK threatens Rwanda-bound hunger strikers with faster deportation
World
UK threatens Rwanda-bound hunger strikers with faster deportation

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
  • Those surveyed cite role models and job opportunities, but say workplace discrimination worse
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of British Muslims feel like their lives are improving, citing role models and work opportunities, according to a new poll. 

Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,503 British Muslims who said life was improving in Britain on 10 out of 12 measures, but workplace discrimination was getting worse.

Britain’s Muslim population stands at 3.3 million, making up 5 percent of the total population. 

More than two-thirds surveyed said they felt that Muslim “participation in society” had risen since 2017, which tied in with 58 percent pointing to a rise in role models for British Muslims.

The survey was commissioned by Hyphen, a new magazine that focuses on Muslim issues in Europe.

Co-founder and journalist Burhan Wazir said major Muslim figures such as actor Riz Ahmed, star baker Nadiya Hussain and London Mayor Sadiq Khan had provided high-profile public role models.

Other high-profile Muslims cited by the survey and magazine include champion footballers Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, Olympian Mo Farah and boxer Amir Khan, who retired last month.

But it was not just the rise in role models that attracted significant polling support, with 59 percent agreeing that businesses were creating more products and services tailored to Muslim consumers. 

Fifty-three percent said “acceptance of Muslims in the UK” had risen in the last five years, but 19 percent said it had declined.

Access to higher-paying jobs and opportunities to be successful were both seen as more likely by those surveyed, with 53 percent saying “life overall” had improved in the same period.

But despite these perceived improvements in work life, 46 percent said Islamophobia in the workplace had worsened.

Just 21 percent said it had improved, with almost 70 percent reporting an experience of discrimination at work.

Wazir said he was surprised by the high number of Muslims reporting workplace discrimination, adding that there was a lot of “informal” and “off-the-cuff” Islamophobia. “Some companies who do very well in terms of raising the profile of women and looking after some minority groups perhaps don’t do so well on Islamophobia,” he said.

Fifty-seven percent of people agreed that “young Muslims growing up in the UK today will be more successful than their parents,” Wazir added.

“I put that down to the fact that there are now three or four generations of Muslims in this country, so younger generations probably do feel a bit more confident and see other people like them.

“There are more role models for young Muslims and there is some sense of there being better access to jobs.”

Topics: Britain British Muslims

Related

Muslim worshippers gather for Friday prayer on the streets outside the mosque of the Muslim centre in east London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Muslims second ‘least-liked’ group in UK: Survey
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
World
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned Wednesday that millions of people could die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports, as he hosted talks among Mediterranean ministers on the food crisis.
“The next few weeks will be crucial to resolving the situation,” Di Maio said after a virtual meeting involving Turkey and Lebanon among other countries, as well as G7 president Germany and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
“I want to say clearly, we expect clear and concrete signals from Russia, because blocking grain exports means holding hostage and condemning to death millions of children, women and men.”
Ships loaded with grain remain blocked in Ukraine, which before Russia’s February invasion was considered a global breadbasket as a leading exporter of corn, wheat and sunflower seeds.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the meeting that rises in the price of fuel and other basics were exacerbating the crisis in his country.
“The war in Ukraine must stop at any cost,” he said, adding that if it could not, “concerned parties... must be pressured to allow the safe export of grains and other commodities without any delay.
“The world cannot continue to be at the mercy of military crises in Europe or other regions of the world.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italy

Related

Update Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
  • Sergei Lavrov says no action required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday the onus was on Ukraine to solve the problem of resuming grain shipments by de-mining its ports.

Lavrov said no action was required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments.

“We state daily that we’re ready to guarantee the safety of vessels leaving Ukrainian ports and heading for the (Bosphorus) gulf, we’re ready to do that in cooperation with our Turkish colleagues,” he said after talks with his Turkish counterpart.

“To solve the problem, the only thing needed is for the Ukrainians to let vessels out of their ports, either by demining them or by marking out safe corridors, nothing more is required.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Lavrov said the main problem was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had “categorically refused” to resolve the problem of the mined ports.

“If they’ve now changed their position, then on our side there are no complications, let’s see how the preliminary agreements we discussed yesterday and today can be put into practice.”

Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov said he appreciated Turkey’s efforts in looking for ways to resolve the situation.

Lavrov said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine was going according to plan and that peace talks would need to resume before there was any chance of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey

Related

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
World
‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia
World
Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
  • Incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

ERLIN: A person drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who provided the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn’t immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the crash happened near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
It happened next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

Topics: berlin Germany

Related

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Sport
Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win
Sport
Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
AP

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine

18 killed in Pakistan after bus falls into deep ravine
  • Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital
  • The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 18 passengers including women and children, a government official said.
The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province.
Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added.
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Authorities said the weather was fine at the time of the crash, and that police officers were looking into possible mechanical problems or human error as witnesses said the bus appeared to be speeding when it lost control and fell into a ravine.
Eyewitness Abdul Ali told The Associated Press by phone that he was traveling on the same road on motorcycle when he saw a small bus going faster, skidding and falling into a ravine.
Ali said that after the bus fell people from a nearby village alerted police, who rushed to the scene. He said he then joined rescuers who were transporting bodies to the hospital in ambulances.
Qillah Saifullah is located about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and other government officials expressed sorrow over the tragic accident, and ordered authorities to make arrangements to deliver the bodies of passengers to their families.
Deadly road accidents such as this one are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles.
In July of last year, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

Topics: Pakistan bus accident

Related

Latest updates

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
From London to Berlin, Iraqi photographer’s UAE show highlights unity during pandemic
From London to Berlin, Iraqi photographer’s UAE show highlights unity during pandemic
MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round
MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round
Saudia to add four new international destinations in 2022
Saudia to add four new international destinations in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.